BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Girl suffers 'life-threatening burns' in Tiverton crash
- Police called to reports of person injured by bladed item
- Ambulance service receive prank calls from children
- Police hunt painted seagull culprits
- Updates on Thursday 9 August 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Very rude' van driver on phone to expect police call
Firework championships captured
On Wednesday night people travelled to Plymouth Hoe and other vantage points around Plymouth Sound to watch the three displays.
Matt Gilley captured the annual event....
Cash machine user has money stolen
Children make 'marine litter masterpieces' in Marazion
BBC Radio Cornwall
Marine litter collected from Cornish beaches has been transformed into artwork in a bid to showcase the scale of pollution.
Children have been taking part in the scheme on Marazion, near Penzance.
It's one project being run by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust as part of National Marine Week.
The trust says an alarming amount of microplastic is being discovered.
Plymouth pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting girl
Plymouth Live
A pensioner has been jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl – and filming himself doing it.
Reports of prowlers in the South Hams
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police are asking people in the South Hams to keep their eyes peeled after reports of prowlers in the area.
Officers say people have been "acting suspiciously" in Aveton Gifford.
Anyone with information or any suspicions is being asked to call police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Devon travel: Delays on A38 after car fire
BBC Radio Devon
On the A38 Exeter-bound around Ashburton Rock Park Cross, there is slow traffic due to a car fire.
Delays are expected.
Police called to reports of person injured by bladed item
BBC Radio Devon
Armed police officers were called to an address in Plymouth after reports someone had been hurt with a bladed item.
However, when officers arrived at Ladysmith Road just after 23:00 on Wednesday no-one was found to have been injured.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
BreakingGirl suffers 'life-threatening burns' in Tiverton crash
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A 17-year-old girl has suffered life-threatening burns after a single-vehicle crash in Tiverton.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Rackenford Road, Tiverton, at 00:10 on Wednesday.
The blue Seat Leon left the road and crashed into a hedge before coming to a stop in a field, it then caught fire.
The girl, who was a passenger, was taken to hospital in Bristol for treatment.
A 21-year-old man from Tiverton was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drink and criminal damage.
He was arrested and then released under investigation pending further inquires.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Ambulance service receive prank calls from children
The South Western Ambulance Service said it has received a surge in 999 prank calls from children over the school holidays.
Bosses said it has meant they've dispatched ambulances out to people's houses only to find no-one there when they arrive, and have even phoned back the caller to be met with laughing children.
Last year, more than 750 hoax calls were made to the service.
Bosses suggested youngsters were doing it while playing, without realising they're wasting paramedics time.
Have a listen to this little girl who pretended she was 18 and her friend had fallen down a hole...
Power cut in Sidmouth
Police hunt painted seagull culprits
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a seagull was spray painted florescent pink.
The bird has been seen across Barnstaple, North Devon.
The charity says it is "concerned" by the reports and will be working with police to investigate.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force is hunting the culprits. It is an offence to injure or kill a wild bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
Dog walker Kate King said she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the "luminous pink" gull on Friday.
Hotel manager Karl Emmitt said he first saw the bird, nicknamed Pinky, a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s the talk of the town,” he said.
Lane on A30 closed after lorry hits bridge
BBC Radio Cornwall
One lane of the A30 in Cornwall remains closed after a lorry hit a bridge.
The lane of the westbound section of road between Chiverton Cross and Tolvaddon is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Reports have suggested the lorry hit the bridge, and the digger the lorry was carrying then fell on to the road.
Highways England says a structural engineer is at the scene assessing the damage.
Firework championships 'to bring 100,000 people to city'
BBC Spotlight
The second day of the British Firework Championships in Plymouth is set to attract thousands of people to the city later.
On Wednesday night people travelled to Plymouth Hoe and other vantage points around Plymouth Sound to watch the three displays.
Later the final three teams will perform hoping to be crowned champion.
The city council says the two-day event is expected to bring 100,000 people to the city and is estimated to be worth £4m to the local economy.
Weather: Sunny spells with light showers
BBC Weather
There'll be sunny spells with a few light showers, a westerly breeze and highs of 20C (68F).
Tonight it will be mainly dry with some clear spells, moderate westerly winds and lows of 9C (48F).
UV levels are moderate to high, and the pollen count is low.
'Save the maze' appeal amid wear and tear
A fundraising appeal's been started to save and restore a 19th Century garden maze in Cornwall.
The maze at Glendurgan Garden, near Falmouth was planted in the 1830s but has suffered wear and tear from visitors.
The National Trust is looking to raise funds for a four-year restoration project aiming to make the maze more robust.
Police probe 'deliberate fire' in derelict building
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Cornwall.
Firefighters from Tolvaddon and Penzance were called to the blaze at about 17:20 on Wednesday after smoke was spotted coming from a derelict building on Trevenson Road in Pool.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force was investigating what caused the fire.
The blaze started on the ground floor. No-one was injured.