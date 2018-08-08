BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Truro City FC manager Lee Hodges and his assistant quit
- Boardmasters festival offers on-site drugs testing
- Vets help pets of homeless in Plymouth
- Updates on Wednesday 8 August 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Devon travel: Disruption on A38 Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
The A38 connector road between the Forder Valley interchange and the Marsh Mills roundabout will have rolling lane closures in place until 13:00 to replace collapsed manhole covers.
There are reports of disruption in and around the area with traffic at a "standstill" at Forder Valley back to the Asda junction.
'Substantial' drug seizure in Looe
British Firework Championships prepares for blast-off
BBC Radio Devon
Pyro-technicians from across the country are preparing to compete on day one of the British Firework Championships in Plymouth on Wednesday night.
Six teams will compete across the two-day competition, each putting on a massive display that will light up the skies.
Thousands of people are expected to watch from the waterfront.
The first display is due to begin at 21:30.
Man suffers back injury in side lane assault
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an assault in Plymouth.
The incident happened outside the Octagon Social Club in a side lane of Manor Gardens in Stonehouse between 20:30 and 21:45 on 3 August.
The 37-year-old sustained an injury to his back and was treated at Derriford Hospital.
Two men were outside the club when they got into an altercation with one another.
A 39-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "There was possibly a third man present who was not directly involved although may have witnessed the incident."
Police are hoping to identify this man and any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.
Truro City boss Lee Hodges and assistant Chris Todd resign
Ross Ellis
BBC Radio Cornwall
Truro City manager Lee Hodges (pictured) and his assistant, Chris Todd, have confirmed they have resigned from the White Tigers.
They announced their decision before Tuesday night's match with Weston-super-Mare, which saw a 1-1 draw.
Hodges was in his second spell with the club, having guiding them to the first round proper of the FA Cup last season and the end of season play-offs.
Truro City have yet to make an official comment but earlier chairman Peter Masters denied the pair had stepped down.
Hodges resigns as Truro manager
Truro City manager Lee Hodges and assistant Chris Todd resign just two games into the new National League South season.Read more
'They're not too happy about his backside' - gorilla owner
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
The owner of a 7ft-tall gorilla statue put up in Dawlish says residents are "not too happy looking at his backside".
Gary the Gorilla was originally facing people's homes but, after complaints about his stare, Robert Phipps turned him around.
Now, though, people are grumbling about being forced to look at his backside.
Robert said he had tried his best to accommodate everyone...
Man has head stamped on in Plymouth fight
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Police are trying to trace witnesses to a man in his 20s being knocked unconscious and having his head stamped on following a music festival in Plymouth.
The incident took place after the Ocean City Sounds event on 26 July.
A fight occured between two groups of males in the area of the Slug and Lettuce pub on Princess Street.
Two 17-year-old boys from the city were arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.
Police said they wanted to talk to anyone who saw or was passing at the time and may have knowledge of the fight.
Poor parking highlighted by firefighters again
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Poor parking has been raised by fire crews in Cornwall on several occasions recently.
They have urged people to "think before you park" in case it delays responses to incidents, saying 24/7 access may be required to anywhere if a blaze broke out.
Council unveils plans for £12m 'green' crematorium
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Plymouth City Council has released its plans for the city’s new £12m crematorium.
Council chiefs hope the new crematorium, on Merafield Road, will provide the city’s first “green burial” service.
The images, from Stride Treglown architects, show how the 17-acre site at Saltram could look.
The public can give feedback on the designs from 10 August until 14 September.
The new plans won't affect existing sites at Efford and Weston Mill.
Confusion over Truro City bosses' 'resignations'
Ross Ellis
BBC Radio Cornwall
There's confusion surrounding the future of Truro City manager Lee Hodges and assistant Chris Todd.
Some reports have suggested they resigned before Tuesday night's match with Weston-super-Mare.
But club chairman Peter Masters has denied to BBC Cornwall that that has happened.
The White Tigers drew 1-1.
One arrested after 'serious assault' in St Blazey
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Police are investigating a man being "seriously assaulted" in St Blazey.
Police said the incident took place at Middleway at about 21:30 on 28 July.
A 29-year-old man from Par was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on police bail until 29 August.
Police appealed for witnesses and anyone who stopped at the scene to help the victim.
Det Con Sharon Reid, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We believe a white Ford Escort van and a Land Rover may have stopped at the scene and assisted the victim, and are keen to speak with the driver or occupants of those vehicles."
Fire crews tackle caravan blaze
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Fire crews have attended an accidental fire in a static caravan in Dawlish.
Crews from Dawlish and Teignmouth were called at about 03:05.
The blaze broke out in the kitchen area of the caravan on Warren Road.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "The cause of the fire was accidental and caused moderate damage, and duty of care was handed to the site."
Boardmasters offers on-site drugs testing
BBC Radio Cornwall
Drugs testing is being introduced for the first time at Boardmasters in Cornwall.
The music and watersports festival, which runs until Sunday in Newquay, has asked a team from not-for-profit company The Loop to be on site to test drugs which are brought to them by festival goers.
The aim is to combat the rising number of drug deaths at music festivals.
People who manage to smuggle drugs past security checks can get them tested to see if they have dangerous ingredients.
The Loop was also on site at Bestival in Dorset.
Guy Jones, a senior chemist with the charity, said its presence was a "last resort"...
Weather: Cloudy, showers and sunny intervals
BBC Weather
It'll be a cooler and fresher on Wednesday, with sunny intervals throughout the day.
Clouds will build at times to produce showers, mainly during the afternoon, with some being heavy at times.
Winds will be southwesterly moderate.
The maximum temperature will be 17 to 20C (62 to 68).
Vets help pets of homeless in Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
Vets have been volunteering their time to help homeless and disadvantaged people in Plymouth and their pets.
The Street Vets go out alongside soup runs in the city to provide medical care, pet food and advice to those who most need it.
They said that they had been dealing with more animals than they expected this summer so far.
Truro City boss Hodges and assistant 'quit before Weston game'
Ross Ellis
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are reports that Truro City manager Lee Hodges (pictured) and assistant Chris Todd resigned before Tuesday night's match with Weston-super-Mare.
The White Tigers drew 1-1. Ed Palmer gave Truro the lead before Jacob Cane equalised.
We'll have more on Truro City's managerial situation later.
Woman suffers burns in car fire
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A female has suffered from burns in a car fire in Tiverton.
Fire crews from Tiverton and Bampton were called to Rackenford Road at about 01:15 to a car on fire following a crash.
The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Gorilla statue's stare and backside put Dawlish in a twist
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
A 7ft-tall fibreglass gorilla has been causing a bit of a stir after residents dubbed the glaring beast "Peeping Kong".
Gary the Gorilla takes centre stage in a crazy golf course in Dawlish, but some of the residents facing the course have not liked his stare, saying the statue looked into their homes.
His owner, Robert Phipps, has tried to please them by turning the gorilla around. But now there's another problem: his backside is now facing the households.
We've yet to see if this will make people go ape instead.
Truro shock as boss Hodges resigns two games into season
Cornwall Live
Truro City have been left stunned by the shock resignations of manager Lee Hodges and assistant Chris Todd just two games into the new season.
Exmouth firefighters save cow from Somerset slurry pit
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A specialist rescue team from Devon was called to save a cow from a slurry pit in Somerset.
Experts from Exmouth were called to Shepton Mallet at about 11:30 on Tuesday to save the bull, which was neck deep in slurry.
They worked with local firefighters and a farmer to free the animal by putting a harness around its head.
The bull was then winched to safety.
Plans for £36m investment into Scilly water infrastructure
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
South West Water could take over providing water services on the Isles of Scilly as part of plans to invest £36m in infrastructure on St Mary's and Bryher.
The Council of the Isles of Scilly is currently the only local authority in the UK to manage water supplies.
The investment, which has been described as being at an "unprecedented level", would help to bring outdated water and sewerage system on the islands - about 30 miles south west of Cornwall - up to date, and would work out at about £16,000 per head for each islander.
The islands have a population of about 2,200 people.
A change in legislation would be needed for South West Water to take over water provision and there is a plan for a consultation by Ofwat later this year.
Councillor Steve Sims said parts of the current system were at "breaking point"...