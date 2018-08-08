BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an assault in Plymouth.

The incident happened outside the Octagon Social Club in a side lane of Manor Gardens in Stonehouse between 20:30 and 21:45 on 3 August.

The 37-year-old sustained an injury to his back and was treated at Derriford Hospital.

Two men were outside the club when they got into an altercation with one another.

A 39-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "There was possibly a third man present who was not directly involved although may have witnessed the incident."

Police are hoping to identify this man and any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.