BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mostly dry as we head through Tuesday evening and overnight.

There will be some cloud at times but with some clearer skies as well. Mainly light winds.

Minimum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).

A fresher feel to the weather on Wednesday.

There will be some sunny spells along with areas of cloud and just the chance of the odd light shower.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 20C (61 to 68F).