BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- 40% of Devon and Cornwall Police officers 'always worry about finances'
- Cyber crime cost South West businesses £10m in 2017
- Police officer's hat chewed off in assault
- Heatwave brings drinking water contamination fears on the Isles of Scilly
- Updates on Tuesday 7 August 2018
Hit-and-run driver jailed over surfer crash
Karma Worthington was thrown about "like a rag doll" after being hit by a van driven by Gary Scholes.Read more
O'Shea joins Exeter on loan from Baggies
Exeter City sign centre-back Dara O'Shea on a six-month loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.Read more
Weather: Sunny spells but also feeling fresher
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
Mostly dry as we head through Tuesday evening and overnight.
There will be some cloud at times but with some clearer skies as well. Mainly light winds.
Minimum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
A fresher feel to the weather on Wednesday.
There will be some sunny spells along with areas of cloud and just the chance of the odd light shower.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 20C (61 to 68F).
Armed police respond to 'naked man with gun' calls
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A 42-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a naked man with a gun in Exmouth.
Armed officers were called to Albion Street at about 05:27 on Tuesday to reports of a naked man in possession of a firearm.
Police say a man was located and detained following a short search and a weapon was seized by officers.
The suspect is believed to have suffered a "medical episode" and he was taken to hospital as a precaution, police say.
He was later arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.
He remains in police custody.
Wembury bathers warned on pollution after sewer blocked
BBC Radio Devon
Swimmers have been warned to stay out of the water at one of Devon's most popular bathing beaches.
Signs were put up at Wembury, near Plymouth, "as a precautionary measure" after a sewage blockage on Monday, said South West Water.
"We attended within the hour and found and cleared a blockage," said a spokeswoman.
The blockage was caused by a build-up of unflushable material, such as baby wipes, hygiene wipes, moist toilet tissue, cleaning wipes, cleansing pads and sanitary products, the utility said.
"We encourage our customers only to flush the '3Ps' - pee, paper and poo - and dispose of any other items, such as wipes, cleansing pads and sanitary products, in the bin," it added.
Holiday lodges and hotel plans revealed
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
New plans have been revealed to build holiday lodges and a hotel on a site where a planned housing development was pulled two years ago.
Pre-application planning advice is being sought by developers who want to build the holiday complex on land at Estover Farm in Halsetown, near St Ives.
The site was the focus of a campaign two years ago after plans were submitted to build 165 homes.
Outline planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council for the development but the plans were withdrawn after they were called in by the Secretary of State.
The new proposals, from Mark Scoot of Torquay-based Maypool Estates, have been drawn up to build an 80-bedroom hotel and restaurant on the site, along with holiday lodges and associated facilities.
A pre-application submission said that its layout would ensure no harm "to the wider setting of the [nearby] AONB (area of outstanding natural beauty)".
The original outline planning application for homes was opposed by St Ives Town Council and a local campaign group. No comments have been submitted to Cornwall Council's planning portal yet about the pre-planning request over the proposed new development.
Home Office says 'most police constables earn £39k+'
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
More than half of police officers earn more than £39,000 a year, the Home Office says.
It revealed that more than half of officers are "at the top of the pay bracket" in response to statistics revealed in the annual Police Federation survey.
According to the federation, almost 40% of Devon and Cornwall officers said they're worried about their finances and many have been forced to take second jobs.
The force has about 3,000 officers.
The survey stated that "90% thought that morale was low in the force" and "80% did not feel fairly paid considering the stresses and strains of the job".
A spokesman for the Home Office said: "The police pay award for 2018/19 represents the highest consolidated pay award since 2010.
"And the number of people joining police forces is at a 10-year high, which demonstrates policing is still a desirable and sought-after career.”
Devon travel: Crashes in Saint Ann's Chapel and Modbury
BBC Radio Devon
Severe accident: A381 Devon both ways
A381 Devon both ways severe accident, between A3122 and turn for Hutcherleigh.
A381 Devon - A381 in Halwell closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the A3122 junction and the turn for Hutcherleigh junction, because of an accident involving a car and motorcycle.
Investigations continue into crossbow throat-cut death
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Investigations are continuing into how a man died after his throat was "lacerated" in an incident involving a crossbow in north Devon, police say.
Officers found the victim when they were called to Dyers Close, Braunton, on Friday afternoon.
The man, aged in his 40s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth but died on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A woman, also in her 40s, was treated for a leg injury and officers described the case as "isolated and contained".
The pair "were known to one another", officers said.
Det Insp Phil Gray, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said officers were "currently awaiting for a forensic post-mortem to be carried out" on the man's body."
He added: “The man has not yet been formally identified, however, next of kin are aware.
Cornwall travel: Crash on A39 Perranarworthal
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Perranarworthal, there are reports that the A39 is blocked in both directions due to a crash between Perranarworthal and the Devoran toundabout. Traffic is very heavy in the area.
Hit and run driver threw surfer into air 'like a rag doll'
Devon Live
A pedestrian was thrown into the air "like a rag doll" after being hit by a speeding driver from Bolton - who has been jailed - while crossing the road in North Devon.
Severe accident: A39 Cornwall both ways
A39 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between The Norway Inn and Devoran Roundabout.
A39 Cornwall - A39 in Perranarworthal blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between The Norway Inn junction and the Devoran Roundabout junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Delivery bikes and cash stolen in pizza takeaway raid
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are hunting thieves who broke into a takeaway and stole £250 in cash and two delivery bikes.
The burglars smashed the window of Papa John's Pizza in Woolwell, Plymouth, and emptied the contents of the till.
They also made off with two delivery mopeds, one of which has now been recovered, and gained entry into a nearby fish and chip shop.
Officers said they believed the thieves raided the store in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police have appealed for information.
High-visibility patrols in Newquay before Boardmasters
Events at the festival site begin on Wednesday.
Police search for man who fled from scene
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A police search is being carried out after a male suspect has fled from the scene of a road offence.
The police helicopter and drones team are assisting the incident after a "fail to stop" on Percy Street, Plymouth.
Officers were called at 11:50 and a 20-year-old male was detained at the scene in Budshead Road.
The search for the other male suspect is ongoing.
Livewell Southwest's care rated as "outstanding"
BBC Radio Devon
The Care Quality Commission has rated the care offered by Livewell Southwest in Plymouth as outstanding.
A team of CQC inspectors visited the organisation, which is an independent social enterprise providing health and social care services for people across Plymouth, South Hams and West Devon, in May 2018.
The quality of five mental health services and two community health services were checked.
Following this inspection the organisation's rating for caring has been raised to outstanding.
The organisation is still rated as good for being safe, effective, responsive to people's needs and well led.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J27 for A38 A361 and J26 for A38.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J27, A38 (Tiverton) and J26, A38 (Wellington), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Police hunt knifepoint robbery suspect
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Police are seeking a suspect after an attempted knifepoint robbery in Bideford.
The incident happened between 11:40 and 11:50 on 1 August on the A39 between High Clovelly and Woolsery.
A UPS delivery van driver suffered minor cuts to his forearm after the man held him at knifepoint.
The suspect was driving a dark blue Ford Focus or Fiesta car, after he failed to get in the van he returned to his car and made off empty-handed.
Police have released an e-fit image of a man they are seeking, he is described as being of mixed race, about 6ft tall with a muscular stocky build.
He was wearing a dark green long sleeved top and dark blue jeans.
A police spokesman said: "This is a highly unusual incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence to contact us. We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the image."
Devon travel: Plymouth road closed due to police incident
In Plymouth, Budshead Road is closed from the junction of Tamerton Foliot Road to the Whitley Green junction due to a police incident.
Some local bus services are affected.
Fire crews remove cooking after smoke reported
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Fire crews have made a property safe after neighbours reported "smoke issuing" and "smoke alarms sounding".
Crews forced entry at 07:30 through the ground floor rear door of the property on Chesire Road, Exeter.
Smoke was found coming from cooking on a stove.
A fan was used to ventilate the property and a hose was used to make the property safe.
The cooking was removed to the open air.
Devon woman denied blue badge: 'I cannot understand it'
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
A Devon woman who was denied a blue badge says she "cannot understand it" and "thinks she qualifies".
Valerie Denning, from Newton Abbot, who has an auto-immune disease and osteoarthritis, is now appealing the decision with support from a local charity.
Valerie has been looking at the government guidelines to try and "understand it"...
Devon County Council said all assessments were conducted by specially trained assessors, while the Department for Transport says the blue badge scheme was to be extended next year to those with less visible conditions.
Man found in Torquay with serious head injures
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A man has been treated in hospital for serious head injures after being found in a street in Torquay.
Police said an ambulance was sent to help the man after he was found in Torwood Street at about 03:25.
He was taken to Torbay Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Police have cordoned off the area.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers are currently investigating and inquiries are ongoing."
Plymouth's Tom Daley to explore surrogacy for BBC show
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Plymouth-born diver Tom Daley is to explore the topic of surrogacy in a one-off programme for the BBC.
The Olympian and his husband, Dustin Lance Black,welcomed their first child, Robbie Ray Black-Daley in June.
The piece will explore how surrogacy works in the UK, where it's illegal to advertise for or pay surrogates except for reasonable expenses; and also see Daley travel to California, where commercial surrogacy is much more the norm.
BBC commissioning boss Tom McDonald said he was "thrilled" the diver was taking part in such a "deeply personal and intelligent film".
Summer house destroyed by fire
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
An accidental fire has completely destroyed a summer house.
Fire crews from Bovey Tracey and Newton Abbot were called at about 10:00 to the fire in the garden in Benedicts Road, Liverton.
Gas and electrics were isolated and the adjacent property was monitored for fire spread, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said.
Cricket: Devon thrashed by Berkshire
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Devon's cricketers are still looking for their first Minor Counties Championship win of the season after being thrashed by 320 runs at Western Division leaders Berkshire.
The hosts' first innings was the difference - scoring 424-7 as Waqas Hussain scored 192 as he and Archie Carter made an opening stand of 146.
In reply, Devon were bowled out for just 103 with only four players making double figures before Berkshire made 184-8 declared in their second innings as Devon spinner Jamie Stephens returned career-best figures of 7-58 - a highlight in an other wise tough trip.
Needing a target of 505, Devon failed to hang on for a draw as they were bowled out for 185 - Josh Mailling top-scoring with 58.
Plans for more Penzance-Plymouth trains on hold until 2019
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to introduce a more frequent train service between Penzance and Plymouth have been put on hold until May 2019 at the earliest.
Cornwall had been set to see two trains an hour from operator GWR running through the county from December but that has now been delayed.
Network Rail has ordered all train operators in the country to abandon any winter timetable changes after a fiasco in May saw timetable changes lead to tens of thousands of services being cancelled.
The planned new services are a key part of Cornwall Council's new One Public Transport System for Cornwall, which aims to bring together public transport in the county to make it easier for people to get around, and employ a "one ticket for all services" system, similar to the Oyster card used in London.
The council said it was disappointed by the train services delay, but that it would continue with the plans to upgrade bus services and other operations.
Cornish golf course bonfire gets 'out of control'
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Fire crews have attended a popular resort in Cornwall after a bonfire became "out of control".
St Ives fire station attended the golf course at Tregenna Castle at 09:02 after concerns the bonfire was spreading to woodlands.
Crews damped down the area before "leaving it in the hand of the groundsman".
Delays on Torpoint ferry due to fault
There is currently a 15 to 30-minute delay on the Torpoint ferry due to a fault on one of the running services.
Staff have apologised for the disruption.
Police hunt for man with violence prevention order
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Police are hunting an 18-year-old wanted for breaching his release conditions.
William Halliday-Miranda was served with a domestic violence prevention order in July at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.
Police said inquires are being made to locate him.
He was last seen in the St Blazey area on 6 August and is not considered to be a direct threat to the public.
Devon couple get engaged 'five minutes before' earthquake
BBC Radio Devon
A couple from north Devon got engaged in Indonesia just "five minutes before" an earthquake struck.
Cally Charles and her now fiancé Ashley Knight, from Barnstaple, are still on holiday in Jimbaran - a village in Bali.
About 20,000 people have lost their homes after the powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake left nearly 100 people dead.
The couple were heading back to the hotel to celebrate their engagement in the bar before the lift they were in "started shaking"...
The couple are due to fly home on 30 August.
The Foreign Office said it was working with Indonesian authorities to help British tourists who have been stranded.
Idyllic Cornish beauty spots 'becoming overcrowded'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Some of Cornwall's most idyllic spots of beauty are no longer being promoted, according to the head of the county's tourism.
Visit Cornwall chief Malcolm Bell said places such as Kynance Cove and Porthcurno (pictured above at the weekend) had stopped being advertised to "stop overcrowding and to help locals live more peacefully".
He said the county had a hundred great beaches to go to, so there were enough places for tourists to visit...
Cyclist suffers 'serious injuries' in Exeter crash
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A cyclist has sustained "serious injuries" in a crash involving a car in Exeter, police say.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Topsham Road and Burnthouse Lane at about 08:00.
The cyclist was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
Drivers have been asked to "avoid the area if possible".
'Alcohol and swimming don't mix' warning before festival
BBC Radio Cornwall
Young people visiting the coast should guard against the risk of mixing alcohol with sea swimming, the RNLI has warned.
The message comes ahead of the Boardmasters Festival at Newquay, with about 200,000 people expected over the five-day surf and music event.
Men aged between 16 and 35 are deemed an at-risk group.
According to RNLI statistics, 99 males drowned in 2017 around the UK coast.
Police officer's hat chewed off in assault
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Two police officers have been assaulted after dealing with a two-vehicle crash in Plymouth.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drugs after emergency services responded with the crash on on Mutley Plain at about 20:50.
Whilst in custody, the man assaulted the two officers by kicking, spitting and biting an officer's hat, police said.
A woman was also taken to Derriford Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed the main road for more than three hours. Closures and diversions were put into place.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers 'worry about finances'
BBC Radio Devon
More cash-strapped police officers than ever have been forced to take second jobs, according to the Police Federation.
Almost 40% of Devon and Cornwall officers said they worried about their finances all the time and "80% did not feel fairly paid considering the stresses and strains of the job", it said.
The force has about 3,000 officers.
In England and Wales, 7.8% have taken second jobs, according to the federation's latest pay and morale survey.
The Home Office said the police pay award for 2018/19 "represents the highest consolidated pay award since 2010" and the number of people joining forces was at "a 10-year high".
The federation represents officers up the rank of chief inspector.
Crash on Topsham Road, Exeter
Police now have a contraflow in place, allowing one lane of traffic to flow in each direction on Topsham Road.
However, motorists should expect delays, highways bosses said.
Cornwall pilot scheme to speed up hospital discharges
Cornish Stuff
Technology that provides real time information about the number of beds available in care homes across Cornwall is being used to help reduce delays when people are ready to leave hospital.
Woman rescued from flat fire in Exmouth
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A woman has been rescued from a flat and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Exmouth.
Fire crews from Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Middlemoor were called to the blaze in Cheshire Road at about 07:30.
The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Crews put the fire out and ventilated the property, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Severe accident: A3015 Devon westbound
A3015 Devon westbound severe accident, between Burnthouse Lane and Barrack Road.
A3015 Devon - A3015 Topsham Road in Countess Wear closed and queuing traffic outbound between the Burnthouse Lane junction and the Barrack Road junction, because of an accident involving a car and bicycle.
