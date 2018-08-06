BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Sarah Measham has (appropriately!) tweeted us this picture taken by Teresa Boulden of a chough and a kestrel having a bit of a dust-up at Cape Cornwall on Saturday.

Sarah said she thought the barney was a territorial dispute after the chough advanced along a wall towards the kestrel "and the kestrel retaliated in spectacular fashion".

She said no birds were harmed in the bout.

