BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Man expected in court over supermarket car park stabbing
- RNLI warning after dog dies in cliff fall
- Farmers 'frustrated' by response to rural crime
- Arson suspected in Pendeen gorse fire
- Bantham owner 'not looking to make dramatic changes'
- Updates on Monday 6 August 2018
Claws ... well, talons are out between kestrel and chough
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Sarah Measham has (appropriately!) tweeted us this picture taken by Teresa Boulden of a chough and a kestrel having a bit of a dust-up at Cape Cornwall on Saturday.
Sarah said she thought the barney was a territorial dispute after the chough advanced along a wall towards the kestrel "and the kestrel retaliated in spectacular fashion".
She said no birds were harmed in the bout.
'More to come' from Torquay United
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Torquay United manager Gary Owers says his side will improve in attack after their 0-0 draw at Chelmsford City.
The Gulls failed to score in their first game in the sixth tier of English football following relegation last season.
"Defensively we were excellent, that's a clean sheet away from home against a decent Chelmsford team," Owers told BBC Radio Devon.
"In terms of an attacking threat there's definitely more to come from us.
"We could have nicked it, but on the balance of it I think a draw is a fair result."
Survival is Truro City priority - Hodges
Truro City boss Lee Hodges says priority is to keep the club in National League South following their 4-0 opening day loss to Billericay.Read more
Exeter debutant Law 'a class apart'
Exeter City debutant Nicky Law was 'a class apart' in his side's opening day with over Carlisle United according to manager Matt Taylor.Read more
Kernow's honours list - 16 new bards named
Cornish Stuff
The Cornish Gorsedh has announced the names of 16 new bards who have been recognised for their services to Cornwall.
Bantham owner 'not looking to make dramatic changes'
BBC Spotlight
The owner of an iconic coastal estate in south Devon has unveiled new conservation plans to protect the site and is reassuring the public that managers are not looking to make dramatic changes.
During the years that Nicholas Johnston has owned the seaside estate at Bantham, since buying it in 2011, campaigners have feared he could try to turn it into an exclusive beach resort, but he said that was not the plan.
The estate has just entered Bantham and Cockleridge into an environmental stewardship scheme with Natural England, which will include trying to return its sand dunes to a more natural state.
Boss Adams criticises Carey and Lameiras
Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says influential attackers Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras must improve.Read more
Devon travel: Sheep on A30 Okehampton
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Sheep reported on A388
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Treburley, there are reports of sheep on the road on the A388, between the Springer Spaniel pub and the B3362.
Farmers 'frustrated' by response to rural crime
BBC Spotlight
There is frustration among some farmers over the level of police resources available to tackle rural crime in the South West.
Figures from agricultural insurance group NFU Mutual show the rate of farm thefts continue to rise in the UK, costing an estimated £44.5m in 2017 as organised criminal gangs target farm machinery.
The insurer said increasing number of farmers are resorting to medieval methods to protect their property from criminals - by digging ditches, fortifying gates and putting up high fences.
Police said extra officers were being recruited.
Richard Jones farms near Saltash where an organised gang stole a generator worth £10,000.
He said he was using more modern methods to protect his property, installing a high security surveillance system. He said "we advertise the fact that we operate the system here".
Porthcurno suffers severe parking problems
James Churchfield
BBC Radio Cornwall
People in Porthcurno have reported severe parking problems recently, with people leaving vehicles on narrow roads at least a mile from the beach over the weekend.
Some villagers said they were increasingly concerned about access for them and emergency vehicles.
Local tourism information Twitter feed Porthcurno Today said on Sunday that police had been directing traffic as cars had been parked on roads and "obstructing traffic" because the main car parks were full.
Treen Farm Campsite said on Facebook on Sunday that roads from St Buryan to Treen and Porthcurno had "been full of traffic jams the past few days, and the car parks all full with people parking dangerously and blocking the roads and other vehicles in".
BBC Cornwall's Andrew Segal said: "Certainly on Friday the beach was busy (pictured), and both the main car parks beside the Telegraph Museum were full.
"Some people had tried to leave vehicles wherever they could, and some got parking tickets for not being in spaces."
Arson suspected in Pendeen gorse fire
Rob England
BBC News Online
Fire crews expect a gorse fire in Pendeen covering about 100 metres to take "several days" to go out completely.
Officers from St Just and Penzance were called at about 12:25 on Saturday.
A spokesman for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said arson was thought to be the cause of the blaze on the Carne.
Local councillor, Sue James, said some parts were "smouldering" and "pockets of flame" remained on Sunday.
"Because of all the dry weather we've had, we have to be extra careful," she said.
"If it does turn out someone has deliberately started the fire, it's just unthinkable really."
Elsewhere, in St Ives, two fires which began in a wooded area off Steeple Lane are also thought to have been caused deliberately.
Fog covers Cornish beach on sunny day
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Lifeguards at Perranporth closed the sea to bathers on Sunday after thick fog affected the beach.
The fog seemed to only affect the beach itself, with most of the town unaffected.
About 4,000 people were estimated to be on the beach on Sunday morning.
This was despite sunshine across much of the rest of the county through the day, although St Ives saw some similar foggy conditions, the town's harbour tweeted.
RNLI warning after dog dies in cliff fall
Rob England
BBC News Online
A dog has died after it fell down a cliff in Cornwall.
Rescuers were called to "an isolated cove" near Park Head, near Newquay on Saturday. The RNLI said the owner had "scrambled down the cliff" in an attempt to rescue his pet.
RNLI crews helped the owner carry the German Shepherd "over large rocks and through chest-deep water" after being called to the cove at 16:25.
The dog was taken to a nearby vets for treatment, but died.
The RNLI has advised dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead when walking close to cliff edges, and in an emergency, not to go after them.
Horrific murder of baby girl was hidden in plain sight
Wales Online
To the outside work Matthew Scully-Hicks, originally from Delabole, Cornwall, was a proud and loving dad.
But behind closed doors he spent months physically abusing his adopted daughter, Elsie - an infant given the chance of a new life through adoption.
Thousands to get 'holiday hunger' packs
Plymouth's main school meals provider aims to feed 12,000 children with donated lunches this summer.Read more
Weather: Sunny spells but cloud may linger on coasts
BBC Weather
Early low cloud, mist and fog will tend to break up during Monday morning, leaving spells of sunshine for most.
However, cloud may linger on some of the coasts.
Maximum temperature: 22 to 25C (72 to 77F).
Fire crews called to gorse blaze site twice
BBC Radio Cornwall
Firefighters have been battling gorse fires in west Cornwall.
Crews were called to the initial fire near Pendeen on Saturday evening. But, on Sunday, firefighters from St Just, Penzance and Helston were called back to the same site when another blaze was reported.
A fire crew is continuing to monitor the situation.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service warned it could continue smouldering for the next couple of days.
Fire destroys combine harvester and crops
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fire has ripped through crops and destroyed a combine harvester at a farm in Devon.
The vehicle, about two acres of crops, 50m of hedgrow and 6,000 litres of slurry were destroyed, a fire service spokesman said.
Firefighters from Cullompton, Ottery and Danes Castle were called to the farm at Plymtree at about 12:45 on Sunday.
The blaze was out by 15:25, the cause was thought to be accidental.
Man expected in court over supermarket car park stabbing
BBC Radio Devon
A 50-year-old man is due to appear in court later accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Barnstaple on Friday.
Kevin Gale, also known as Kevin Maloney, is also accused of possessing a knife or bladed object in a public place.
He will appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The man who died hasn't been named but is understood to have been aged 39 and local.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed a confrontation in the car park of Tesco Extra in the Barnstaple Retail Park on Station Road at about 18:20 on Friday.