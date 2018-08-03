BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 3 August

An Exeter City supporter has been banned from attending football matches for three years.

Jason Commins, 23, from Ide, Exeter, has been issued with a Civil Football Banning Order following a hearing at Exeter Magistrates Court on 30 July.

The order means he can't attend regulated football matches in England and Wales, and prevents him from travelling abroad to watch England.

Police evidence showed he had contributed to disorder at eight Exeter matches between 2013 and 2018, as well as at the European Championships in 2016.

He was also fined £400 to be paid to Devon and Cornwall Police.