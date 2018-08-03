BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 02 August

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Man dies after being trapped under forklift in Cornwall
  2. Elsie Scully-Hicks: Baby murderer seen as 'positive dad'
  3. Teenager injured in hit-and-run on pedestrian crossing
  4. Warning after 'solar panels start fire' in loft
  5. Four men rescued from 'inaccessible' cove at high tide
  6. Exeter Chiefs' scientific lab tests players' performance
  7. Updates on Thursday 2 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Baby, 12 days old, has tooth removed

Isla-Rose and her tooth

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Isla-Rose Heasman, who was born with the incisor, is the youngest patient her dentist has seen.

Read more

Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, from J29 for Honiton Road Exeter to J28 for A373 Station Road.

M5 Devon - Two lane closed and queuing traffic on M5 northbound from J29, Honiton (Exeter) to J28, A373 (Cullompton Services), because of an overturned vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Weather: Cloudy start before more sun

BBC Weather

Some evening sunshine across inland areas, but through the night, misty low cloud lapping onto coasts will spread further inland.

Conditions will be mostly dry, but some patchy drizzle is possible.

Minimum Temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

Weather
BBC

Tomorrow will be cloudy at first, but skies will likely brighten again across inland areas, with some warm sunshine developing.

Conditions will again remain cloudier near some coasts though, with the odd shower.

Maximum Temperature: 20 to 25C (68 to 77F).

Former police officer denies relationship with suspect

Ben Woolvin

BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

A former Tavistock police officer has told a misconduct hearing she "strongly refutes" the claim she had an intimate relationship with a man being investigated for drugs offences.

Rachael Short, who was an acting detective sergeant in 2014, says when she met with the man on the night his house had been searched by the police, she had been attempting to gain access to a safe that had been found in his house.

She admitted their meeting four years ago had been followed by more than three hundred calls between her and the man, but said she had been "trying to keep him at arms length" and had repeatedly tried to "dissuade him from pursuing her".

She left the hearing before being cross examined, but it continued without her and is due to conclude on Friday.

Drug use, self-harm and violence 'rife' at Exeter prison

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

A new report has revealed how HM Exeter prison is struggling to stop inmates from taking drugs and self-harming.

Self-harm, violence and drug use is rife among inmates while the building is in a state of disrepair, the prison's Independent Monitoring Board found in its annual report.

There were five self-inflicted deaths at the prison in 2017.

Overall, the report found minor improvements in healthcare, staffing and regime but poor prison maintenance and 'spice' usage were said to have undermined the prison's performance.

Spice, often described as synthetic cannabis, is a former legal high that was banned in 2016.

The board is naturally concerned about the numbers of self-inflicted deaths in the prison and is carefully monitoring prison procedures and practices used to try to reduce suicide and self-harm. The availability of spice is worrying and has caused significant control problems. This is not unique to Exeter and must be tackled nationally."

Penny HartIMB Exeter Chair

Severe accident: A379 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A379 Devon both ways severe accident, between Woodway Road and First Drive.

A379 Devon - A379 Dawlish Road in Teignmouth blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the Woodway Road junction and the First Drive junction, because of an accident involving two cars.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: A394 Cornwall eastbound

BBC News Travel

A394 Cornwall eastbound severe disruption, between B3302 Penzance Road and B3304 Porthleven Road.

A394 Cornwall - A394 in Helston closed and queuing traffic eastbound between the B3302 Penzance Road junction and the B3304 Porthleven Road junction, because of a vehicle fire.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Forte injury boost for Exeter City

Jonathan Forte

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Exeter City striker Jonathan Forte will be available to make his debut on Saturday after injury concerns.

Read more

The rise of 'scoop and weigh' shops

Harriet Bradshaw

Reporter

There are now more than 60 "scoop and weigh" shops in the UK, most of which have opened in the last year.

The idea is to cut down on single-use plastics, which harm the environment.

Treasures from prehistoric site revealed

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Treasures from the site of a prehistoric underground passage unearthed in Cornwall 15 years ago are going on display on Saturday.

Meneage Archaeology Group carried out the excavation following the discovery of a fogou - Cornish word for cave - on the Lizard in 2003.

Fogou at the Lizard
Cornwall Archaeological Unit

The land is owned by farmer Chris Hosken and his family.

As well as viewing finds, novices will be able to try their hand at archaeological excavation at the site at Boden near Manaccan.

Pottery sherds in muddy ground
Cornwall Archaeological Unit
handled bowl, from Late Iron Age or early Roman period
Cornwall Archaeological Unit

We will have lots of the finds on display - we have found hundreds of pottery sherds from the Late Iron Age and Roman periods, circa 100 BC to AD 200 - and Cornwall Archaeological Unit finds expert Carl Thorpe will be on hand to help identify things people bring along.

James GossipCornwall Archaeological Unit

'Chances missed' to save murdered baby

Matthew Scully-Hicks and Elsie Scully-Hicks

18-month-old Elsie Scully-Hicks died at the hands of her adoptive father who caused catastrophic injuries.

Read more

Four officers assaulted in 24 hours in Devon and Cornwall

Twitter

Four police officers were assaulted in one day across Devon and Cornwall with one getting "punched in the face" by a shoplifter.

The Devon and Cornwall Police Federation say another was "lunged at" aggressively while one officer was "locked in" at an address by a different offender.

View more on twitter

Fire station responds to 'record' number of incidents

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Lostwithiel Community Fire Station believe it's had its busiest month ever after responding to 36 incidents in July.

Firefighters say the dry weather could have contributed to their "station record".

Fire engine
Lostwithiel Community Fire Station

BreakingPenzance heliport gets the green light

Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

A new heliport that will bring back helicopter services between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly has been approved.

View more on twitter

The planning application went before Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee on Thursday where it was given unanimous approval.

Currently, people can fly to the islands from Land's End Airport, Newquay Airport and Exeter Airport.

Teenager injured in hit-and-run on pedestrian crossing

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

A 17-year-old has been injured in a hit-and-run while he was using a pedestrian crossing in Exeter.

The teenager, who was running, suffered a broken wrist after being hit by the vehicle on Bridge Road at 15:00 on 20 July.

He was using a pedestrian crossing near Exeter University Boat Club when the car described as "small and green or yellow" left the scene without stopping.

A passing cyclist came to his aid before the emergency services arrived.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking for the public's help.

Thousands expected at Honiton Agricultural Show

BBC Spotlight

Animals
BBC

Thousands of people are expected to attend Honiton Agricultural Show.

The gates opened at 08:00 for the 128th year of the show, which has grown to be one of the largest one-day agricultural shows in the country.

Food produce, animals, an aerobatic display team and a motorbike show are on the line up.

The show attracts more than 20,000 visitors, 1,000 livestock entries and more than 400 trade exhibitors making it one of the largest business and social events in East Devon.

Nurse's cancer in remission thanks to crowdfunding

BBC Spotlight

A nurse's terminal cancer is in remission because of a new drug funded by the public, she has said.

Laura Harris, from Barnstaple, Devon, was told she had bowel cancer in 2017 and was given three months to live.

Donations of more than £100,000 to a crowdfunding page meant she was able to take the drug - Bevacizumab - which is not available on the NHS.

Ms Harris, a cancer nurse, said it felt like a miracle to be given, potentially, another two years to live.

Years of heated debate over Penzance to Scilly link

Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Airport
BBC
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company launched a helicopter service from Land's End airport earlier this year

Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee is set to make a decision on plans for a heliport in Penzance, but it will not be the first time the plans have gone before the committee.

In February 2017 the planning committee granted planning permission, but that decision was subject to a legal challenge by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company (ISSC) the following month.

In September 2017 the council and the applicants agreed to a quashing order for the application, conceding that it should be quashed as Historic England and the Gardens Trust had not been consulted.

Council planning officers have since said all concerns have been addressed and they have recommended the application should be approved.

The latest plan - put forward by Tresco owner Robert Dorrien-Smith - is for a heliport similar to the old one that closed in 2012 to be built at Eastern Green.

If it gets permission, it will mean a second helicopter link to the islands after the ISSC launched its own helicopter link from Land's End Airport earlier this year.

Hot and dry weather 'taking its toll' on farmers

BBC Radio Cornwall

cows
BBC

Dairy farmers in Cornwall are struggling to maintain normal milk yields from their herds as the hot and dry weather continues.

Some farmers are reporting feed shortages while others are being forced to reduce herd sizes.

Colin Dymond has a herd of 180 dairy cows at West Penquite near Liskeard.

He says the current situation is a "concern"...

On Wednesday at an emergency drought summit, Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, promised support for farmers hit by the impact of the dry weather.

Truro squad appreciate fans' commitment

Jamie Richards

Truro City skipper Jamie Richards says fans' commitment following the team after their move to Torquay is much appreciated.

Read more

Coastguard called to rescue fisherman with 'head injuries'

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

Rescue teams were called to a fishing boat in Brixham on Wednesday evening to help an injured crew member.

The man had head and face injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

View more on twitter

Five Chiefs in England training squad

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Five Exeter players have been named in England's 44-man training squad.

Harry Williams
Getty Images

Henry Slade is the only Chiefs back picked as Jack Nowell recovers from summer surgery.

Props Alec Hepburn and harry Williams, along with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and back-row Sam Simmonds are also picked.

Williams to captain Torquay United

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Striker Brett Williams will captain Torquay United this season.

The 30-year-old, who is in his second spell at the club, will lead the side as they embark on their first season in the sixth tier of English football following relegation from the National League last season.

Brett Williams
Getty Images

“I think he’s a player that influences the players in the dressing room in a really positive way," head coach Gary Owers told the club website.

"I hope the armband will get a little bit more out of him and I am looking forward to watching him lead the best in him.”

'Too heavy and awkward to lift' engine stolen from museum

BBC Radio Devon

Bosses at a Devon museum say they are baffled after the theft of a model steam engine.

The engine - which was made by a local engineer and has been on display since the 1970s - was thought to be "too heavy and awkward to lift".

It weighs about 25kg (55lb).

It disappeared from its display at Totnes Museum last month.

Chairman of the museum, Tony Whitty, says museums across the country have been notified of the theft and asked to keep their eyes peeled.

quote box
BBC

Decision day for Penzance to Scilly helicopter link

Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

A decision will be made later on a plan for a new heliport in Penzance which will bring back helicopter services from the west Cornwall town to the Isles of Scilly.

The planning application is set to go before Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee and planning officers have recommended it's given consent.

Robert Dorrien-Smith, who owns Tresco has submitted the plan.

Speaking after a meeting on Monday, Council of the Isles of Scilly chairman Robert Francis said the future of the islands' communities depended on the resilience of the helicopter link.

Currently, people can fly to the islands from Land's End Airport, Newquay Airport and Exeter Airport.

Police investigating 'deliberate' BMW blaze

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

A black BMW has been destroyed in an arson attack in Plymouth.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the junction of Craigmore Avenue and St Georges Terrace at about 19:00 on Wednesday.

Junction of Craigmore Ave and St Georges Terrace
Google

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The officer in charge requested the attendance of the police as this fire was believed to be deliberate."

Warning after 'solar panels start fire' in loft

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

Firefighters are urging people to check their electrics after a fire in Plympton on Wednesday evening.

Three crews from Plympton, Crownhill and Plymstock were called to tackle the electrical blaze in a house on Yealmpstone Drive at about 18:35.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by a solar panel in the loft.

Plympton Fire Station are warning people to check the set-up of their solar panels, and consider fitting a smoke detector in their lofts.

View more on facebook

Man dies after being trapped under forklift in Cornwall

A man has died after becoming trapped under a forklift truck.

The man, from Plymouth, and in his 50s, was the driver of the vehicle and was treated by paramedics and the air ambulance on Tuesday.

He died at the scene in Trevol Road, Torpoint, and police, fire and ambulance attended.

Officers from the Serious Collisions Unit, CID and Health and Safety Executive are investigating.

His next of kin have been informed.

Beautiful sunrise on the south Devon coast

BBC Weather Watchers

Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher, Paula, for sending this picture of the beautiful sunrise in Paignton.

If you'd like to share your pictures, please email us.

weather watcher picture
BBC

Low pollen levels for Thursday

View more on twitter

Exeter Chiefs' scientific lab tests players' performance

BBC Spotlight

Rugby players
BBC

The Exeter Chiefs is the only rugby club in the UK to have a new scientific lab at its disposal which is able to test every part of a players performance.

The state of the art facility is a new venture with Red Bull - which has helped to fund the lab.

It will be available to the premiership side throughout the new season, which is just a month away.

Exeter Chiefs' academy manager Rob Gibson

Four men rescued from 'inaccessible' cove at high tide

BBC Radio Cornwall

Four men had to be rescued from a Cornish cove after they were trapped by the incoming tide.

A surfer raised the alarm after he saw the young men - believed to be holidaymakers - climbing over the partly collapsed cliff from Porthtowan to the beach at Lushington Cove on Wednesday evening.

Rescue
RNLI/Drustan Ward

Lushington Cove is just west of Porthtowan and on a low tide, it’s possible to walk round the corner and explore. However, at high tide it is completely inaccessible. This group had scaled down the cliff, which had already partly collapsed, to reach the beach, but once there, found there was no way back. The lifeguards were just finishing their patrols on Porthtowan for the day and had already checked the cove for cut offs before packing up. The group were very lucky the surfer spotted them and raised the alarm."

Drustan WardRNLI lifeguard supervisor

The men were rescued by lifeboat and were not injured.

