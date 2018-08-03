BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 02 August

A former Tavistock police officer has told a misconduct hearing she "strongly refutes" the claim she had an intimate relationship with a man being investigated for drugs offences.

Rachael Short, who was an acting detective sergeant in 2014, says when she met with the man on the night his house had been searched by the police, she had been attempting to gain access to a safe that had been found in his house.

She admitted their meeting four years ago had been followed by more than three hundred calls between her and the man, but said she had been "trying to keep him at arms length" and had repeatedly tried to "dissuade him from pursuing her".

She left the hearing before being cross examined, but it continued without her and is due to conclude on Friday.