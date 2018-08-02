BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 01 August

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Teen's tweet sees 'cocky' bouncer barred
  2. British surfer held in cocaine swoop
  3. Two airlifted to hospital after road crash near Wadebridge
  4. Weapon hunt after three arrested over city centre assault
  5. Farmers union to take part in emergency weather conference
  6. Olympian Helen Glover reveals baby son's name
  7. Updates on Wednesday 1 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe accident: A395 Cornwall both ways

BBC News Travel

A395 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between Pipers Pool Methodist Church and A30.

A395 Cornwall - A395 in Pipers Pool blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the Pipers Pool Methodist Church junction and Kennards House, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A380 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A380 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A380 and B3192.

A380 Devon - A380 in Ideford blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between Wapperwell and Turn for Ashcombe, because of an overturned vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Twenty people rescued from rip currents

BBC Radio Cornwall

Gwithian beach rescue
RNLI

About 20 people have had to be rescued across Cornwall in the past week after being caught in rip currents, the RNLI says.

The rescue charity said visitors to beaches in any upcoming hot weather should keep an eye on conditions, and always swim between the red and yellow flags if entering water, after its crews and lifeguards had to deal with "multiple mass rescues".

Recent rescues included Tregonhawke beach in south east Cornwall on Tuesday afternoon, when an 11-year-old boy was caught in a "very sudden, strong rip current" about 100m west of red and yellow flags.

One day last week saw RNLI lifeguards assist nine casualties trapped in a rip current at Holywell Bay and 10 bodyboarders needing help after becoming caught in a sudden rip current in 1m of surf at Gwithian beach (pictured).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy overnight, sunny spells on Thursday

David Braine

Weather Forecaster

It will be a mainly dry but rather cloudy night, with low cloud turning some shorelines increasingly murky as Wednesday night progresses.

Minimum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

Weather
BBC

Rather cloudy at first, but, through Thursday morning, inland areas should slowly brighten, allowing for some pleasant spells of afternoon sunshine.

Remaining rather cloudy near some coasts though.

Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Misconduct hearing ex-detective 'being set up'

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

A former police officer from Devon accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a man being investigated for drugs offences says she is being "set up".

Rachel Short, an acting detective sergeant in Tavistock in 2014, is facing 10 allegations of misconduct.

Her hearing in Exeter was told that, despite telling senior officers she was not involved with the man, who cannot be named, he was at her house overnight and they stayed at a luxury hotel in St Ives.

The pair are alleged to have exchanged more than 400 phone calls and texts messages in the summer of 2014.

Ms Short, who has resigned from the force, was called to a drugs raid at the man's house in July 2014. He was not charged as no illegal drugs were found.

The man told the hearing the pair met up later in the evening after the raid. He said they were in an "off-and-on" relationship, and that he had no reason to lie.

He said he was "astounded" and "flabbergasted" that she had denied being in a relationship with him.

Her inspector at Tavistock, Mark Sloman, told the hearing he had met Ms Short twice in October 2014 and asked if the pair were together. She said they weren't.

Ms Short has yet to give evidence but has told the hearing that "my case is that I have been set up". She did not give details of by whom or why she believed this.

The hearing, expected to last four days, continues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Machete attack' victim still in critical condition

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A man seriously injured in a suspected machete attack in Cornwall remains in hospital in critical condition, police say.

The 30-year-old was found with wounds to his abdomen in St Columb Major, near Newquay, at about 23:10 on Sunday. He was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth.

Police said he was was "injured with a bladed article, possibly a machete" and it was thought any offenders "left the scene in a vehicle".

A 42-year-old man from Newquay has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis. He has been released on police bail until 27 August.

St Columb Major
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: Overturned vehicle in Brixham

BBC Radio Devon

An vehicle has overturned at Lupton House on Brixham Road in Brixham, local police report.

Officers added: "Delays are expected until 17:00 whilst it is recovered... please avoid the area if possible."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Reclaimed cash from NHS fraud boss 'to go to patient care'

BBC Radio Devon

Any money recovered from a Devon man who defrauded the NHS will go back into patient care, according to health bosses at the Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust.

Ex-social worker Jon Andrewes, 64, of Stoke Gabriel, faked degrees to land jobs running NHS trusts in Devon and Cornwall, and running a hospice in Taunton.

He admitted deception and fraud and was jailed for two years in 2017. He has been released on licence.

Last week, Exeter Crown Court ordered him to pay back more than £97,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. He's been told he will have to sell, among other things, his half of a Dutch barge, and a Mercedes car.

Jon Andrewes
Devon and Cornwall Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A3022 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A3022 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A379 Kennels Road and Laywell Road.

A3022 Devon - A3022 New Road in Brixham blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the A379 Kennels Road junction and the Laywell Road junction, because of an overturned vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Criminal awarded £20k for jail attack ordered to pay £10k

Devon Live

A judge has ordered a convicted drugs courier caught transporting drugs into Torbay to pay almost £10,000 - nearly a decade after the crime.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High spring tides warning after mum and daughter rescued

BBC Radio Devon

An RNLI lifeboat from Ilfracombe has rescued a woman and her daughter who got cut off by the tide at Broadstrands Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Crewmembers of the inshore lifeboat had to swim ashore and help them back to the boat through 2m high surf.

The RNLI is warning the high spring tides could result in people getting trapped very quickly.

Broadstrands rescue
RNLI

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Torquay

BBC Radio Devon

Three people have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Torquay.

Police said officers were called to an address in Upton Hill at about 20:00 on Tuesday following a disturbance and reports four people broke into a property and threatened to harm a man in his 20s.

The victim fled the scene and contacted the police.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. A 29-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A fourth person was still being sought in connection to the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Harassed by bouncer': 'It started with a wolf-whistle'

BBC Radio 5 live

A 19-year-old woman from St Austell who said she was sexually harassed by a bouncer at a nightclub in Newquay has been describing how it all "started with a wolf-whistle".

Emily White confronted him and he said he could "do what he wanted".

The bouncer has since been suspended pending further inquiry.

Emily said he shouldn't be allowed to make "female customers feel uncomfortable"...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Assaulted victim 'injured by bladed article'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A man assaulted in Plymouth city centre suffered wounds "consistent of those caused by a bladed article", police say.

The 27-year-old local man was treated in hospital "for minor injuries" to his neck after the incident at the sundial in New George Street at about 20:30 on Tuesday.

Police said they had been searching for a weapon because they could not locate one.

Anyone who found anything that "they believe could be a discarded weapon, please do not touch the item and call the police on 101," they added

Three males, aged 16, 14 and 14, were later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Bouncer was trying to antagonise me'

Teen's tweet sees 'cocky' bouncer barred
Emily White was on a night out in Newquay when a doorman made comments about her breasts.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two airlifted to hospital after road crash near Wadebridge

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Wadebridge.

Officers said a Smart Roadster car and Peugeot 206 travelling in opposite directions crashed on the B3314 near Trewornan Farm at about 23:05 on Tuesday.

The two were airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with "life-threatening injuries", police said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Emergency farming summit looks at hot weather problems

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Farmers from Devon and Cornwall are among those gathering in London on Wednesday for an emergency conference about the hottest, driest weather for 42 years.

Recent rain in parts of the South West has helped, but some farmers have had to buy in feed or send animals for slaughter early, because they can't afford to feed them.

They added that even if there was more rain in the next few weeks, their fields won't recover sufficiently to provide enough feed for livestock.

The conference is being organised by the National Farmers' Union.

The NFU said it was "seeking urgent action" to address the impact of the dry weather.

Representatives of farming organisations, The Environment Agency, Natural England, the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) and farming charities RABI and Farming Community Network are expected to meet Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Soil
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council plans to tackle Exeter Ikea travel chaos

Devon Live

Devon County Council has revealed how it plans to tackle the travel chaos in and around Exeter's new Ikea store.

Both the supermarket and the council have come under fire in months following the traffic issues around IKEA and the surrounding Newcourt area.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Motorbike rider suffers serious injures in A386 crash

BBC Radio Devon

A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after two motorbikes collided on the A386 in Tavistock, police say.

The 60-year-old, from Illogan in Cornwall, was riding a Triumph Bonneville when the crash happened outside the Trout and Tipple pub shortly before 15:00 on Tuesday.

The other bike, a BMW, was being ridden driven by a German holidaymaker who was treated for minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bodmin aims to draw visitors with 'more of a social area'

BBC Spotlight

A Cornish town is aiming to revitalise its high street by offering more than just shops.

Community groups and a reformed chamber of commerce in Bodmin want to change the town centre to focus more on leisure, arts and culture.

It comes after a national review recommended the UK's high streets do just that.

Bodmin town councillor Karen Phillips says the idea was to focus more on bringing people into the town for community events to make it "more of a social area".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Farmers union to take part in emergency weather conference

BBC Spotlight

The National Farmers' Union is taking part in an emergency conference in London on Wednesday about our extreme weather.

While the country is not in an official drought yet and the recent rain in parts of the south west has helped farmers, experts have said we are increasingly likely to suffer from soil erosion caused by climate change.

Soil expert Jo Oborn said damaged soils did not have as much "pore space"

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thirty children given beds in Devon by charity

BBC Radio Devon

Beds have been given out to children in Devon by charity Buttle UK.

More than 30 beds were provided to children who did not have one in the last financial year.

Three were given out in Torbay, nine in Plymouth and 18 around the rest of Devon.

The charity said about 400,000 children in the UK did not have a bed of their own, forcing many to share with siblings, or sleep on the floor.

Buttle's chief executive has written to MPs and council leaders in 10 of the most deprived areas of the UK to ask for a commitment to ensure that no child in their area would continue to sleep without a bed of their own.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Summer late night shopping trial to start in Truro

BBC Radio Cornwall

Lemon Quay, Truro
BBC

A summertime late night shopping trial will begin in Truro later.

Shops will stay open until 20:00 every Wednesday in August.

Truro Business Improvement District (BID), which is behind the initiative, hopes it will boost local trade and raise visitor numbers.

Shoppers will be able to park for free in Cornwall Council long stay car parks from 16:00 and from 17:00 in short stay car parks.

Alan Jones, BID manager, said the aim was to make the most of the large number of families staying in Cornwall during the school holidays.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weapon hunt after three arrested over city centre assault

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was injured by something "consistent with the use of a weapon" in Plymouth city centre, police say.

Officers said they were called to the sundial in New George Street at about 20:30 to reports of a disturbance.

The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was treated in hospital "for minor injuries" to his neck.

Three males, aged 16, 14 and 14, were later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are due to be questioned.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The injuries sustained are consistent with the use of a weapon, but, as of yet, no weapon has been located.

"If anyone near the area saw anything suspicious, or what they believe could be a discarded weapon, please do not touch the item and call the police on 101."

Plymouth city centre sundial
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Unforeseen circumstances' mean lions not on show at zoo

Twitter

The lions will not be on show at Paignton Zoo due to "unforeseen circumstances".

It's not known how long the lions will be away but the zoo says it will keep visitors updated on social media.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

North Devon Show highlights changing weather conditions

BBC Radio Devon

The North Devon Show is taking place in Umberleigh with hundreds expected to flock to the showground for the annual event.

Last year, it was cancelled because of the wet weather but as farming leaders head to London for an emergency drought summit it's all about the warm weather and the impact it's having on the industry.

Mark Ley is the chair of the show committee and says there have been "repercussions" on farmers...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Firefighters called out to rescue seagull

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: Torquay road partially blocked by crash

BBC Radio Devon

In Torquay, Hatfield Road is partially blocked near Victoria Road due to a crash.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Park and ride 'should be open longer for hospital staff'

Cornish Stuff

Truro's MP has joined a growing number of people wishing to see the opening hours of Truro’s park and ride service extended to help staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, shift workers and to encourage Sunday shopping in Cornwall’s capital city.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three seriously injured in A30 crash

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Three people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle road crash on the A30 in Cornwall.

Officers said a purple Ford Focus left the road between Victoria and Indian Queens at about 17:50 on Tuesday, travelling up an embankment and underneath an overbridge before coming to rest on its side against a barrier.

The driver, a 71-year-old man from Cheshire was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Two female passengers, a 67-year-old woman from Cheshire and a 71-year-old woman from Somerset, were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, with "serious injuries".

The road was closed for seven hours to carry out an investigation and police have appealed for witnesses.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon woman spots rare all-white whale in Australia

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

white whale
Katie Morris

A woman from Newton Abbot in Devon says she has had a rare encounter with Australia's most well-known humpback whale.

Katie Morris, who has been working as a medical doctor in Sydney for the last year, was on a whale-watching trip in Byron Bay when she spotted Migaloo.

He is a hypo-pigmented whale who, up until September 2011, was thought to be the only all-white humpback whale in the world. He was first photographed and documented in 1991.

Migaloo is protected under Australian law and Katie said he was a "magnificent creature" to see.

There were only eight of us on this whale-watching boat and we could not have imagined that we were going to come across him. We were able to follow him for about an hour. We all felt incredibly lucky to have such an awesome encounter."

Katie Morris

Check out Katie's footage of Migaloo...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Talks work to prevent more South Western Railway strikes

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

Talks are being held on Wednesday to try to prevent more strikes which have been seriously affecting rail services in parts of Devon, Somerset and Dorset.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union and South Western Railway are due to meet with staff from conciliation service ACAS.

There have so far been three strikes in the last week in a dispute over the role of guards on trains.

The dispute has seen buses replacing trains in Devon and Somerset on strike days, with no service at all at five stations - Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton in Devon, and Crewkerne in Somerset.

The RMT said changing the roles of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety. SWR said it would keep a guard on all of its services "time and time again".

The union said five other strike days - which have been announced so far - remained in place, pending the outcome of talks. They are due on 4, 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.

South Western Railway
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A3124 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A3124 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A382 Exeter Road and Brandis Lane.

A3124 Devon - A3124 in Whiddon Down blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the A382 Exeter Road junction and the Brandis Lane junction, because of two lorries stuck in the road.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cyclists warned not to use closed Slapton road

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Cyclists have been told to not use a closed stretch of highway at Slapton "as they risk injury if they try".

Devon County Council said it was issuing the warning after part of the 6ft (1.8m) high metal fence "to ensure public safety" was taken down over the weekend and "approximately 40 people cycled down the closed highway".

Work is under way to reconnect the A379 between Slapton and Strete Gate after it was closed when part of it was washed away by storms in March.

Slapton road
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Knives and hammer seized during incidents in Newquay

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wednesday Scillonian passengers told 'check-in as normal'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Scillonian
BBC

Passengers for the 09:15 Scillonian ferry service from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly on Wednesday are being told to check-in as normal.

It comes after two days of problems with the ship, which led to the complete cancellation of the service on Tuesday because of an electrical fault.

The chairman of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, Andrew May, has defended the record of the 41-year-old vessel.

He said: "I think we've missed four sailings due to technical issues in about 20 years, so that's four out of about 3,600.

"It's just extraordinarily reliable and a fantastic record and testament to the maintenance and professionalism of the crew."

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Worker mows meadow in Attenborough butterfly count

The Sun

A flower-filled meadow in Sidmouth being monitored for Sir David Attenborough’s Big Butterfly Count was mowed into a "desert" by a council worker.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top