BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 01 August

A former police officer from Devon accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a man being investigated for drugs offences says she is being "set up".

Rachel Short, an acting detective sergeant in Tavistock in 2014, is facing 10 allegations of misconduct.

Her hearing in Exeter was told that, despite telling senior officers she was not involved with the man, who cannot be named, he was at her house overnight and they stayed at a luxury hotel in St Ives.

The pair are alleged to have exchanged more than 400 phone calls and texts messages in the summer of 2014.

Ms Short, who has resigned from the force, was called to a drugs raid at the man's house in July 2014. He was not charged as no illegal drugs were found.

The man told the hearing the pair met up later in the evening after the raid. He said they were in an "off-and-on" relationship, and that he had no reason to lie.

He said he was "astounded" and "flabbergasted" that she had denied being in a relationship with him.

Her inspector at Tavistock, Mark Sloman, told the hearing he had met Ms Short twice in October 2014 and asked if the pair were together. She said they weren't.

Ms Short has yet to give evidence but has told the hearing that "my case is that I have been set up". She did not give details of by whom or why she believed this.

The hearing, expected to last four days, continues.