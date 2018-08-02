BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 01 August

Summary
- Teen's tweet sees 'cocky' bouncer barred
- British surfer held in cocaine swoop
- Two airlifted to hospital after road crash near Wadebridge
- Weapon hunt after three arrested over city centre assault
- Farmers union to take part in emergency weather conference
- Olympian Helen Glover reveals baby son's name
- Updates on Wednesday 1 August 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: A395 Cornwall both ways
A395 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between Pipers Pool Methodist Church and A30.
A395 Cornwall - A395 in Pipers Pool blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the Pipers Pool Methodist Church junction and Kennards House, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A380 Devon both ways
A380 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A380 and B3192.
A380 Devon - A380 in Ideford blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between Wapperwell and Turn for Ashcombe, because of an overturned vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Twenty people rescued from rip currents
BBC Radio Cornwall
About 20 people have had to be rescued across Cornwall in the past week after being caught in rip currents, the RNLI says.
The rescue charity said visitors to beaches in any upcoming hot weather should keep an eye on conditions, and always swim between the red and yellow flags if entering water, after its crews and lifeguards had to deal with "multiple mass rescues".
Recent rescues included Tregonhawke beach in south east Cornwall on Tuesday afternoon, when an 11-year-old boy was caught in a "very sudden, strong rip current" about 100m west of red and yellow flags.
One day last week saw RNLI lifeguards assist nine casualties trapped in a rip current at Holywell Bay and 10 bodyboarders needing help after becoming caught in a sudden rip current in 1m of surf at Gwithian beach (pictured).
Weather: Cloudy overnight, sunny spells on Thursday
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
It will be a mainly dry but rather cloudy night, with low cloud turning some shorelines increasingly murky as Wednesday night progresses.
Minimum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Rather cloudy at first, but, through Thursday morning, inland areas should slowly brighten, allowing for some pleasant spells of afternoon sunshine.
Remaining rather cloudy near some coasts though.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
Misconduct hearing ex-detective 'being set up'
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A former police officer from Devon accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a man being investigated for drugs offences says she is being "set up".
Rachel Short, an acting detective sergeant in Tavistock in 2014, is facing 10 allegations of misconduct.
Her hearing in Exeter was told that, despite telling senior officers she was not involved with the man, who cannot be named, he was at her house overnight and they stayed at a luxury hotel in St Ives.
The pair are alleged to have exchanged more than 400 phone calls and texts messages in the summer of 2014.
Ms Short, who has resigned from the force, was called to a drugs raid at the man's house in July 2014. He was not charged as no illegal drugs were found.
The man told the hearing the pair met up later in the evening after the raid. He said they were in an "off-and-on" relationship, and that he had no reason to lie.
He said he was "astounded" and "flabbergasted" that she had denied being in a relationship with him.
Her inspector at Tavistock, Mark Sloman, told the hearing he had met Ms Short twice in October 2014 and asked if the pair were together. She said they weren't.
Ms Short has yet to give evidence but has told the hearing that "my case is that I have been set up". She did not give details of by whom or why she believed this.
The hearing, expected to last four days, continues.
'Machete attack' victim still in critical condition
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A man seriously injured in a suspected machete attack in Cornwall remains in hospital in critical condition, police say.
The 30-year-old was found with wounds to his abdomen in St Columb Major, near Newquay, at about 23:10 on Sunday. He was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth.
Police said he was was "injured with a bladed article, possibly a machete" and it was thought any offenders "left the scene in a vehicle".
A 42-year-old man from Newquay has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis. He has been released on police bail until 27 August.
Devon travel: Overturned vehicle in Brixham
BBC Radio Devon
An vehicle has overturned at Lupton House on Brixham Road in Brixham, local police report.
Officers added: "Delays are expected until 17:00 whilst it is recovered... please avoid the area if possible."
Reclaimed cash from NHS fraud boss 'to go to patient care'
BBC Radio Devon
Any money recovered from a Devon man who defrauded the NHS will go back into patient care, according to health bosses at the Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust.
Ex-social worker Jon Andrewes, 64, of Stoke Gabriel, faked degrees to land jobs running NHS trusts in Devon and Cornwall, and running a hospice in Taunton.
He admitted deception and fraud and was jailed for two years in 2017. He has been released on licence.
Last week, Exeter Crown Court ordered him to pay back more than £97,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. He's been told he will have to sell, among other things, his half of a Dutch barge, and a Mercedes car.
Severe disruption: A3022 Devon both ways
A3022 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A379 Kennels Road and Laywell Road.
A3022 Devon - A3022 New Road in Brixham blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the A379 Kennels Road junction and the Laywell Road junction, because of an overturned vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Criminal awarded £20k for jail attack ordered to pay £10k
Devon Live
A judge has ordered a convicted drugs courier caught transporting drugs into Torbay to pay almost £10,000 - nearly a decade after the crime.
High spring tides warning after mum and daughter rescued
BBC Radio Devon
An RNLI lifeboat from Ilfracombe has rescued a woman and her daughter who got cut off by the tide at Broadstrands Beach on Tuesday afternoon.
Crewmembers of the inshore lifeboat had to swim ashore and help them back to the boat through 2m high surf.
The RNLI is warning the high spring tides could result in people getting trapped very quickly.
Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
Three people have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Torquay.
Police said officers were called to an address in Upton Hill at about 20:00 on Tuesday following a disturbance and reports four people broke into a property and threatened to harm a man in his 20s.
The victim fled the scene and contacted the police.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. A 29-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
A fourth person was still being sought in connection to the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
'Harassed by bouncer': 'It started with a wolf-whistle'
BBC Radio 5 live
A 19-year-old woman from St Austell who said she was sexually harassed by a bouncer at a nightclub in Newquay has been describing how it all "started with a wolf-whistle".
Emily White confronted him and he said he could "do what he wanted".
The bouncer has since been suspended pending further inquiry.
Emily said he shouldn't be allowed to make "female customers feel uncomfortable"...
Assaulted victim 'injured by bladed article'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A man assaulted in Plymouth city centre suffered wounds "consistent of those caused by a bladed article", police say.
The 27-year-old local man was treated in hospital "for minor injuries" to his neck after the incident at the sundial in New George Street at about 20:30 on Tuesday.
Police said they had been searching for a weapon because they could not locate one.
Anyone who found anything that "they believe could be a discarded weapon, please do not touch the item and call the police on 101," they added
Three males, aged 16, 14 and 14, were later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
'Bouncer was trying to antagonise me'
Butterfly meadow destroyed in blunder
The meadow was being used for Sir David Attenborough's Big Butterfly Count.Read more
Two airlifted to hospital after road crash near Wadebridge
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Wadebridge.
Officers said a Smart Roadster car and Peugeot 206 travelling in opposite directions crashed on the B3314 near Trewornan Farm at about 23:05 on Tuesday.
The two were airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with "life-threatening injuries", police said.
Emergency farming summit looks at hot weather problems
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Farmers from Devon and Cornwall are among those gathering in London on Wednesday for an emergency conference about the hottest, driest weather for 42 years.
Recent rain in parts of the South West has helped, but some farmers have had to buy in feed or send animals for slaughter early, because they can't afford to feed them.
They added that even if there was more rain in the next few weeks, their fields won't recover sufficiently to provide enough feed for livestock.
The conference is being organised by the National Farmers' Union.
The NFU said it was "seeking urgent action" to address the impact of the dry weather.
Representatives of farming organisations, The Environment Agency, Natural England, the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) and farming charities RABI and Farming Community Network are expected to meet Environment Secretary Michael Gove.
Council plans to tackle Exeter Ikea travel chaos
Devon Live
Devon County Council has revealed how it plans to tackle the travel chaos in and around Exeter's new Ikea store.
Both the supermarket and the council have come under fire in months following the traffic issues around IKEA and the surrounding Newcourt area.
Motorbike rider suffers serious injures in A386 crash
BBC Radio Devon
A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after two motorbikes collided on the A386 in Tavistock, police say.
The 60-year-old, from Illogan in Cornwall, was riding a Triumph Bonneville when the crash happened outside the Trout and Tipple pub shortly before 15:00 on Tuesday.
The other bike, a BMW, was being ridden driven by a German holidaymaker who was treated for minor injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses.
Bodmin aims to draw visitors with 'more of a social area'
BBC Spotlight
A Cornish town is aiming to revitalise its high street by offering more than just shops.
Community groups and a reformed chamber of commerce in Bodmin want to change the town centre to focus more on leisure, arts and culture.
It comes after a national review recommended the UK's high streets do just that.
Bodmin town councillor Karen Phillips says the idea was to focus more on bringing people into the town for community events to make it "more of a social area".
Farmers union to take part in emergency weather conference
BBC Spotlight
The National Farmers' Union is taking part in an emergency conference in London on Wednesday about our extreme weather.
While the country is not in an official drought yet and the recent rain in parts of the south west has helped farmers, experts have said we are increasingly likely to suffer from soil erosion caused by climate change.
Thirty children given beds in Devon by charity
BBC Radio Devon
Beds have been given out to children in Devon by charity Buttle UK.
More than 30 beds were provided to children who did not have one in the last financial year.
Three were given out in Torbay, nine in Plymouth and 18 around the rest of Devon.
The charity said about 400,000 children in the UK did not have a bed of their own, forcing many to share with siblings, or sleep on the floor.
Buttle's chief executive has written to MPs and council leaders in 10 of the most deprived areas of the UK to ask for a commitment to ensure that no child in their area would continue to sleep without a bed of their own.
Summer late night shopping trial to start in Truro
BBC Radio Cornwall
A summertime late night shopping trial will begin in Truro later.
Shops will stay open until 20:00 every Wednesday in August.
Truro Business Improvement District (BID), which is behind the initiative, hopes it will boost local trade and raise visitor numbers.
Shoppers will be able to park for free in Cornwall Council long stay car parks from 16:00 and from 17:00 in short stay car parks.
Alan Jones, BID manager, said the aim was to make the most of the large number of families staying in Cornwall during the school holidays.
Weapon hunt after three arrested over city centre assault
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was injured by something "consistent with the use of a weapon" in Plymouth city centre, police say.
Officers said they were called to the sundial in New George Street at about 20:30 to reports of a disturbance.
The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was treated in hospital "for minor injuries" to his neck.
Three males, aged 16, 14 and 14, were later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are due to be questioned.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The injuries sustained are consistent with the use of a weapon, but, as of yet, no weapon has been located.
"If anyone near the area saw anything suspicious, or what they believe could be a discarded weapon, please do not touch the item and call the police on 101."
'Unforeseen circumstances' mean lions not on show at zoo
The lions will not be on show at Paignton Zoo due to "unforeseen circumstances".
It's not known how long the lions will be away but the zoo says it will keep visitors updated on social media.
North Devon Show highlights changing weather conditions
BBC Radio Devon
The North Devon Show is taking place in Umberleigh with hundreds expected to flock to the showground for the annual event.
Last year, it was cancelled because of the wet weather but as farming leaders head to London for an emergency drought summit it's all about the warm weather and the impact it's having on the industry.
Mark Ley is the chair of the show committee and says there have been "repercussions" on farmers...
Firefighters called out to rescue seagull
Devon travel: Torquay road partially blocked by crash
BBC Radio Devon
In Torquay, Hatfield Road is partially blocked near Victoria Road due to a crash.
Park and ride 'should be open longer for hospital staff'
Cornish Stuff
Truro's MP has joined a growing number of people wishing to see the opening hours of Truro’s park and ride service extended to help staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, shift workers and to encourage Sunday shopping in Cornwall’s capital city.
Three seriously injured in A30 crash
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Three people have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle road crash on the A30 in Cornwall.
Officers said a purple Ford Focus left the road between Victoria and Indian Queens at about 17:50 on Tuesday, travelling up an embankment and underneath an overbridge before coming to rest on its side against a barrier.
The driver, a 71-year-old man from Cheshire was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth with "potentially life-changing injuries".
Two female passengers, a 67-year-old woman from Cheshire and a 71-year-old woman from Somerset, were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, with "serious injuries".
The road was closed for seven hours to carry out an investigation and police have appealed for witnesses.
Devon woman spots rare all-white whale in Australia
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A woman from Newton Abbot in Devon says she has had a rare encounter with Australia's most well-known humpback whale.
Katie Morris, who has been working as a medical doctor in Sydney for the last year, was on a whale-watching trip in Byron Bay when she spotted Migaloo.
He is a hypo-pigmented whale who, up until September 2011, was thought to be the only all-white humpback whale in the world. He was first photographed and documented in 1991.
Migaloo is protected under Australian law and Katie said he was a "magnificent creature" to see.
Check out Katie's footage of Migaloo...
Talks work to prevent more South Western Railway strikes
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Talks are being held on Wednesday to try to prevent more strikes which have been seriously affecting rail services in parts of Devon, Somerset and Dorset.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union and South Western Railway are due to meet with staff from conciliation service ACAS.
There have so far been three strikes in the last week in a dispute over the role of guards on trains.
The dispute has seen buses replacing trains in Devon and Somerset on strike days, with no service at all at five stations - Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton in Devon, and Crewkerne in Somerset.
The RMT said changing the roles of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety. SWR said it would keep a guard on all of its services "time and time again".
The union said five other strike days - which have been announced so far - remained in place, pending the outcome of talks. They are due on 4, 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.
Severe disruption: A3124 Devon both ways
A3124 Devon both ways severe disruption, between A382 Exeter Road and Brandis Lane.
A3124 Devon - A3124 in Whiddon Down blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the A382 Exeter Road junction and the Brandis Lane junction, because of two lorries stuck in the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cyclists warned not to use closed Slapton road
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Cyclists have been told to not use a closed stretch of highway at Slapton "as they risk injury if they try".
Devon County Council said it was issuing the warning after part of the 6ft (1.8m) high metal fence "to ensure public safety" was taken down over the weekend and "approximately 40 people cycled down the closed highway".
Work is under way to reconnect the A379 between Slapton and Strete Gate after it was closed when part of it was washed away by storms in March.
RMB Chivenor marines to be awarded freedom of Barnstaple
North Devon Gazette
RMB Chivenor’s Commando Logistic Regiment Royal Marines are to be given the freedom of Barnstaple in recognition of the historical connections and contribution to the town.
Crime commissioner stalked by ex-partner
Gil Winfield, 48, is warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in September.Read more
Knives and hammer seized during incidents in Newquay
Wednesday Scillonian passengers told 'check-in as normal'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Passengers for the 09:15 Scillonian ferry service from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly on Wednesday are being told to check-in as normal.
It comes after two days of problems with the ship, which led to the complete cancellation of the service on Tuesday because of an electrical fault.
The chairman of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, Andrew May, has defended the record of the 41-year-old vessel.
He said: "I think we've missed four sailings due to technical issues in about 20 years, so that's four out of about 3,600.
"It's just extraordinarily reliable and a fantastic record and testament to the maintenance and professionalism of the crew."
Worker mows meadow in Attenborough butterfly count
The Sun
A flower-filled meadow in Sidmouth being monitored for Sir David Attenborough’s Big Butterfly Count was mowed into a "desert" by a council worker.