BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 31 July

Rail passengers who use four stations in Devon and one in Somerset say they are suffering a double whammy during strikes on South Western Railway (SWR).

Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton in Devon, and Crewkerne in Somerset, are not getting a replacement bus service and season ticket-holders say they are having to fight to get a refund.

Tuesday is the third of strikes called after disputes over the role of guards.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said changing the roles of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety. SWR said it would keep a guard on all of its services "time and time again".

BBC

In the meantime, passengers said they had been told they would get no compensation if they had a season ticket, which allied to a lack of replacement buses and has left many regular users angry.

There have been buses on strike days running between Yeovil and Exeter but they missed out five stations. They may be small but the last set of figures showed more than 400,000 journeys per year were made from these stations.

The company said it could not source enough buses to serve every station and passengers could use their tickets on local buses. Passengers told me if the local buses suited them, they would use them ahead of the train.