BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 31 July

- Four arrested over 66 sites with graffiti
- Heart transplant patient's anniversary fundraising walk
- Flybe warns of no agreement on Europe flights after Brexit
- Further Scillonian ferry delay after electrical fault
- Firefighters help cow after milking parlour fall
- Updates on Tuesday 31 July 2018
Teen's tweet sees 'cocky' bouncer barred
How raid unfolded on yacht carrying cocaine
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Severe disruption: A30 Cornwall westbound
A30 Cornwall westbound severe disruption, between B3274 and A39.
A30 Cornwall - A30 closed and queuing traffic westbound between Victoria and Indian Queens, because of an overturned car. Diversion in operation - Eastbound traffic to take the A39 to Wadebridge and then A389 to A30 Bodmin. WB traffic follow same route in reverse.
Crime commissioner stalked by ex-partner
Weather: Showers overnight and some sun on Wednesday
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
One or two light showers are possible overnight on Tuesday but, in general, there will be lots of dry weather with some clear spells. Light or moderate south-westerly winds.
Minimum temperature: 8 to 13C (46 to 56F).
There will be some large areas of cloud at times on Wednesday but there will be sunny intervals as well. A few light showers are possible too, especially later in the day.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Wednesday Scillonian passengers to 'check-in' as normal
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Passengers for the ferry between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly have been told to "check-in as normal" on Wednesday by the company that runs the service.
This is after the Tuesday crossings of the Scillonian were cancelled because of an electrical fault.
Hundreds of passengers were delayed for three hours on St Mary's on Monday night after the ship developed the fault.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company says the service is scheduled to depart Penzance at 0915.
PCC's ex-partner 'faces jail' for assaulting and stalking her
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The former partner of Devon and Cornwall's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been warned he faces jail for assaulting and stalking her.
Forty-eight-year-old Gil Winfield, of Cricketfield Road, Torquay, attacked Alison Hernandez twice during their relationship and harassed her when it broke down, Exeter Crown Court heard.
He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one of stalking when he appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court in April.
Earlier today (Tuesday) he was in court attempting to change these pleas but was refused permission to do so.
He was released on bail until his next court appearance, due in September, but was warned by the judge "there is a risk of immediate imprisonment".
Conservative Ms Hernandez (pictured) was elected as PCC in May 2016.
North to east Plymouth link road gets green light
BBC Radio Devon
A multimillion-pound link road in Plymouth has been given the green light, the city council says.
It will connect William Prance Road in Derriford with the junction of Forder Valley Road and Novorossiysk Road, providing "an additional route from the east of the city to the north".
The council said it was an "important milestone" which would help drivers avoid the Manadon roundabout and Tavistock Road.
The Department for Transport has earmarked £22.5m towards the £38m scheme. Another £4.5m is coming from Highways England.
Work is due to get under way early next year with the main construction planned to take about two years.
On air: Penzance businesses use radios to deter thieves
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
More than 30 shops, restaurants and pubs across Penzance are currently using two-way radios as part of the town's Shop Watch scheme.
Local police said on Facebook said that the neighbourhood policing team also had two radios to monitor and use as part of the scheme, which aimed to help businesses share information "amongst themselves should any of them have a theft or attempted theft occur, or simply to warn other users that a prolific shoplifter may be about."
The 31 businesses taking part also display a sticker in their window to show they are part of it.
Officers said the scheme had been reintroduced "over the past several months" in conjunction with the Penzance BID - the local business improvement district.
They added: "We have noticed great use of the system already whereby shoplifters have been deterred and even wanted persons have been caught."
Homeland Star Damien Lewis in local 'axe-throwing'
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
A local businessman has shared pictures of a special customer who took part at his axe-throwing activity at a Cornish festival over the weekend.
Homeland and Billions star Damien Lewis showed up at Jay Dorman's base at the Port Eliot Festival, St Germans, on Sunday.
Mr Dorman runs Canoe Cornwall which hosts various adventure activities.
He said the actor, who got involved along with his family, was "Good fun and very engaging - very tolerant of people coming up and saying hi and a real family man."
South Western Railway 'don't care' about local rail users
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A rail passenger from Devon says South Western Railway (SWR) "don't care" about people at local stations.
Strikes on the service have meant some places in the county are not getting replacement bus services - much to the dismay of those who use it.
SWR says it can't source enough replacement buses to serve Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton on strike days but passengers can use their tickets on local buses.
Tuesday is the third day of strikes by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) over the role of guards.
Rail passenger Rachel Tuckett, from Feniton, said people like her were "bearing the brunt"...
The most powerful fans in England?
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
'Pig noise' attacker jailed for ear bite
Use of monkey in Poldark scene a 'huge disappointment'
Cornwall Live
Hit BBC drama Poldark has been slammed by an animal welfare charity over its use of a monkey after a recent episode of Poldark in a scene of a primate entertaining crowds at a fair.
Cornwall travel: Broken tractor and hay bale falls on A390
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A390 between Gunnislake and Gulworthy, there are reports of a broken-down tractor that has lost a big round hay bale blocking the road.
Girl, 17, suffered 'substantial reaction' to drug
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
More details have emerged about two teenage girls who were hospitalised after taking a mystery drug in Bodmin.
The girls had been at a house party which "spilled out on to the street" when a 17-year-old girl suffered a "fairly substantial reaction" to the unknown substance, Acting Ch Insp Julian Morris from Liskeard Police told the BBC.
Her "prognosis is now good" and she is due to be discharged from hospital this afternoon, he said.
The 16-year-old girl she was with was discharged on Monday.
The substance is being tested but it is believed it might have been MDMA, or ecstacy, he added.
Severe disruption: A390 Cornwall both ways
A390 Cornwall both ways severe disruption, between Under Road and B3257.
A390 Cornwall - A390 in Gunnislake blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the Under Road junction and the B3257 junction, because of a shed load of hay. Approach with care.
Electrical fault cancels Scillonian ferry crossing
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The Tuesday crossing of the Scillonian ferry from Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly has been cancelled because of continuing work to deal with an electrical fault on board the vessel.
Hundreds of passengers were delayed for three hours on the Isles of Scilly on Monday night after the ship developed the fault.
Engineers were flown out to fix the problem while passengers were looked after by local businesses. The vessel later returned to Penzance.
Managers said the fault had been identified as being in "back-up emergency batteries" and electricians were "doing all they can to resolve the fault to ensure that the vessel returns to service a quickly as possible".
The majority of passengers booked on to Tuesday's sailing had been "transferred to Skybus and island helicopter services from Land's End Airport and our travel centre representatives are currently making contact with the remainder of today's passengers".
Girl, 12, is infected by parasites after swim in the sea
The Daily Mail
A mother has said beach signs about water quality need to be "bigger and more obvious" after her daughter got sick from swimming at a beach in north Devon due to the recent hot spell.
She was diagnosed with cryptosporidium after her swim at Wildersmouth Beach in Ilfracombe.
North Devon Council said signs at the beach are in line with industry standards.
Ticket-holders get no compensation during train strikes
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Rail passengers who use four stations in Devon and one in Somerset say they are suffering a double whammy during strikes on South Western Railway (SWR).
Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton in Devon, and Crewkerne in Somerset, are not getting a replacement bus service and season ticket-holders say they are having to fight to get a refund.
Tuesday is the third of strikes called after disputes over the role of guards.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said changing the roles of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety. SWR said it would keep a guard on all of its services "time and time again".
In the meantime, passengers said they had been told they would get no compensation if they had a season ticket, which allied to a lack of replacement buses and has left many regular users angry.
There have been buses on strike days running between Yeovil and Exeter but they missed out five stations. They may be small but the last set of figures showed more than 400,000 journeys per year were made from these stations.
The company said it could not source enough buses to serve every station and passengers could use their tickets on local buses. Passengers told me if the local buses suited them, they would use them ahead of the train.
MP calls for extended park and ride service in Truro
BBC Radio Cornwall
Longer hours for Truro's Park and Ride are being called for by an MP in Cornwall.
In the run up to the 10th anniversary of the service, Sarah Newton - who represents Truro and Falmouth - says an extended service should mark the milestone.
She's been working with the head of Transport Services at Cornwall Council to help secure more funding for the bus service as well as putting lower emission buses on the agenda.
The authority will be asking people who live along the route for their views.
Driver in hospital after car crashes into tree
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A man remains in hospital after suffering potential life-changing injuries in a crash in Devon.
Emergency services were called at 11:00 after a silver Mini Cooper S left the road at Luscombe Hill, Dawlish and crashed into a tree.
The 34-year-old man from Teignmouth was freed from the vehicle by the fire service and airlifted to Derriford Hospital.
Police said the road was closed for "three hours while the man was removed from the car and an examination of the scene" took place.
Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses.
Dartmouth gig rowers raise £14k in row to Guernsey
Jack Murley
Channel Islands Sports Producer
A group of gig rowers from Dartmouth have raised more than £14,000 so far by rowing from England to Guernsey.
A gig is a wooden boat built to a traditional Cornish design which is rowed by six people with a cox. Gig rowing has grown in popularity as a sport over the past decade, with clubs as far afield as the Netherlands, the USA, Ireland and Kuwait.
The Dartmouth Gig Club decided to tackle the 140 mile round journey to raising funds for the Children's Hospice South West.
The rowers set out with their support vessels on Thursday 26 July in challenging conditions, arriving 20 hours later in St Peter Port on Friday.
Stormy conditions delayed their return journey, which the team started on Tuesday at about 05:00. The team are due back in Dartmouth at about 21:00.
Rower Stan Bray, 73, said the team had to battle tough seas and seasickness in the first leg of their journey but he was "very proud" of his club and the amount raised.
Talks agreed on third day of rail strikes
The Moving Finger(s): Agatha Christie's piano is restored
BBC Radio Devon
Agatha Christie's grand piano has fallen silent while specialist conservation work is carried out.
The Torquay-born novelist was a trained - but very shy - concert pianist who played on the Steinway Boudoir in her drawing room at Greenway in south Devon.
It dates back to the late 1800s and is still regularly played.
The National Trust said the work should take about two months, with the piano due to be restored in time to mark Christie's birthday on 15 September.
And if your wondering about the headline, it's a homage to her 1942 novel The Moving Finger.
Scilly Steamship Company 'wishes ex-boss well'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has wished a former member of its board well after he quit, saying he had found it "increasingly difficult to agree with, or influence the company's direction of travel".
Non-executive director Mark Howarth, who had been on the board since 2013, said stepping down was the "only honourable thing to do" over his disagreements.
Steamship group chairman Andrew May said: "We wish him well in his future endeavours."
The company has recently been embroiled in a row about a rival helicopter service being proposed to operate out Penzance to take passengers to Scilly.
It said it has no objection to a competitor but it should operate from the airport it owned at Land's End, not in the town.
Devon travel: Problems on A38, A39 and A379
BBC Radio Devon
Decision time for new Northam Burrows centre plans
North Devon Gazette
Plans for a new £1.8m visitor centre at Northam Burrows are set to be decided upon on Thursday.
The proposals by Torridge District Council, to demolish the existing centre and build a new two-storey one, are recommended for approval.
Manchester suicide bomber rescued from Libya by Royal Navy
The man who bombed the Manchester Arena was rescued from the civil war in Libya by a Devonport-based Royal Navy ship three years earlier, it has emerged.
Salman Abedi killed 22 people in May last year when he detonated a homemade suicide vest at an Ariana Grande concert.
He was 19 when he boarded the Plymouth-based vessel HMS Enterprise in Tripoli in August 2014 with more than 100 other British citizens.
It is understood Abedi's name was on a list of stranded citizens handed to the crew in charge of the evacuation. The vessel took them to Malta where they caught a flight back to the UK.
A government spokesman said: "During the deteriorating security situation in Libya in 2014, Border Force officials were deployed to assist with the evacuation of British nationals and their dependants."
Abedi was being monitored by security services when he travelled to Libya, but his case was closed a month before his rescue.
The Anderson review into the attack found the decision to close Abedi's case as a "subject of interest" was sound, based on the information available to security services at the time. However, it also said the attack could have been avoided had "cards fallen differently".
People wanting to report graffiti told to 'stop using 101'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
People wanting to report a spate of graffiti in Exeter were told by police at one point to stop using the Devon and Cornwall force's 101 non-emergency phone number.
More than 65 graffiti tags have been found in the part of the city after teenagers were arrested in the Exeter Quay area late on Monday.
Officers said they were called to the area at about 23:50 "following reports of a group stealing from a shop". They found a "group spray-painting" who fled and were located by officers shortly afterwards.
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and two 17-year-old males arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class C drug with intent to supply.
A search "found 66 tags had been painted in the area and inquiries are ongoing into this incident", officers said.
They added that anyone who believed that their property was daubed should report it using the force website, but that anyone who witnessed the incident or had further information should contact 101.
Edwards back stronger after cancer
Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards is ready to return to league football after his recovery from testicular cancer.Read more
Autistic boy 'devastated' after cat caught in snare trap
The Sun
A companion cat of an autistic boy from St Austell is fighting for his life after sustaining horrific injuries when he became trapped in an illegal snare.
Warning: Graphic images
Isles of Scilly Steamship Company boss quits board
BBC Radio Cornwall
A member of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company's board has resigned, saying it has become "increasingly difficult to agree with, or influence the company's direction of travel".
Non-executive director Mark Howarth had been on the board since 2013.
In a statement, he said he remained "passionate" about the company and he wanted to see it "succeed for its customers, employees and shareholders" but that stepping down was the "only honourable thing to do" given his disagreements.
The company has recently been embroiled in a row about a rival helicopter service being proposed to operate out Penzance to take passengers to Scilly.
It said it has no objection to a competitor but it should operate from the airport it owned at Land's End, not in the town.
The company has been approached for a comment about Mr Howarth's resignation.
Council to pay 'up to £4m' for £17m in social care savings
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council is to pay a team of consultants up to £4m if they can come up with a plan to save £17m from the adult social care budget.
The number of people over 65 in the county is predicted to increase to almost 200,000 by 2038, which is expected to put enormous strains on care and health systems.
For comparison, Cornwall's estimated total population in 2015 was 549,400, according to the local authority.
The council said a major change was needed to prevent a crisis.
Warning after full gas cylinder put in bin
Devon travel: Problems in Tiverton and Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
Severe accident: A39 Devon both ways
A39 Devon both ways severe accident, from B3149 to Pilton Quay.
A39 Devon - A39 North Road in Barnstaple closed and slow traffic in both directions from the B3149 junction to the Pilton Quay junction, because of an accident involving A pedestrian and a car.
Poldark series four: Your views
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The latest series of Poldark finished over the weekend and we asked what you thought of the latest adventures of Ross, Demelza and co.
Four arrested over 66 sites with graffiti
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Four people have been arrested in connection with graffiti sprayed across Exeter.
Police said 66 sites with graffiti sprayed on walls and premises had been identified.
Officers are appealing for anyone with graffiti on their premises - sprayed overnight - to come forward.