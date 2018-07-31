BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 30 July

More showers will be around overnight on Monday, which may even merge for a time to give a lengthier spell of rain.

There will be rather a lot of cloud at times, but with clearer spells towards dawn.

Minimum temperature: 9 to 13C (48 to 56F).

There will be one or two showers around during Tuesday, but, in general, plenty of dry weather.

Despite some cloudier periods, there will be some pleasantly warm sunny spells as well.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).