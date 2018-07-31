BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 30 July

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. 'Avoid area' warning after gas leak tanker closes A38
  2. 'Machete attack' victim in 'critical but stable' condition
  3. Fundraiser for girl killed in quad bike crash reaches £5,000
  4. Two rescued after diving into 6ft waves from sea wall
  5. Police have a 'room ready' for fire station burglars
  6. 'Drive safe' warning after three-vehicle A38 crash
  7. South West speeding stats revealed
  8. Updates on Monday 30 July 2018

Weather: Showers and cloud overnight, but drier on Tuesday

David Braine

Weather Forecaster

More showers will be around overnight on Monday, which may even merge for a time to give a lengthier spell of rain.

There will be rather a lot of cloud at times, but with clearer spells towards dawn.

Minimum temperature: 9 to 13C (48 to 56F).

There will be one or two showers around during Tuesday, but, in general, plenty of dry weather.

Despite some cloudier periods, there will be some pleasantly warm sunny spells as well.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Burglars steal £8k of equipment in fire station raid

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Equipment worth about £8,000 has been stolen in a burglary at Dartmouth's fire station, police say.

Officers said the burglars got into the station on College Way between Thursday 26 July and Sunday 29 July by smashing through a window.

Equipment stolen included hydraulic cutting equipment (pictured) and lifting equipment. Officers are trying to trace how the offenders transported the equipment away in what Kingsbridge Police called a "despicable" incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police's Exeter custody suite team tweeted they had a "room ready" for those behind the burglaries.

Fire service cutting equipment
Via Devon and Cornwall Police

Severe accident: A392 Cornwall both ways

BBC News Travel

A392 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from A3058 North Way to Treloggan Road.

A392 Cornwall - A392 West Road in Quintrell Downs, Newquay blocked and heavy traffic from the A3058 North Way junction to the Treloggan Road junction, because of an accident.

Teenagers left 'very unwell' from unknown substance

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Two teenage girls in Cornwall are recovering after taking an unknown substance and becoming "very unwell as a result", police say.

Officers said the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro at about 23:00 on Sunday after taking tablets in Bodmin.

Their conditions later stabilised and the 16-year-old girl was released from hospital. The 17-year-old girl is still recovering in hospital.

EA7 tablet
Via Devon and Cornwall Police

The substance that these girls are believed to have taken came in the form of yellow tablets which were in the shape of a shield with 'EA7' written on them. We are urging young people to stay away from substances. You do not know what is in them or how strong the drug may be or how your body will react to them."

Det Con Andy Petherick,Devon and Cornwall Police

Meet the 'UK's youngest town crier'

Oliver Day competed against criers from Australia, Bermuda and Canada
Oliver Day, nine, competed against town criers from Australia, Bermuda and Canada.

Investigation into cause of Exmouth factory fire

BBC Radio Devon

An investigation is under way after a huge fire took hold of a factory in Exmouth on Sunday.

Ten fire crews from across the county were called out to the Eurotech industrial unit on Dinan Way at about 15:45.

Eurotech fire
BBC

The nearby Lidl supermarket was evacuated, and locals who lived close to the area were advised to stay away and keep their windows closed.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire, although it is thought to have started in an electrical unit.

Joe Hassle, from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had to work hard to get it under control quickly because there were a "large number of chemicals" inside.

He said: "If those had got affected, it would have been a very different story."

'Machete attack' is an 'isolated incident'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A suspected machete attack near Newquay which left a man in a critical but stable condition is an "isolated incident", according to a senior police officer.

A 30-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth with life-threatening injuries to his abdomen after the assault in St Columb Major late on Sunday.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Inspector Dave Meredith reassured people that "St Columb Major is a very safe place to live, work and visit."

'Machete attack' an 'isolated incident'

'Machete attack' victim in 'critical but stable' condition

BBC Radio Cornwall

A man seriously injured in what is thought to be a machete attack near Newquay is in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital, police say.

Officers said they were called to an address in St Columb Major at about 23:10 on Sunday following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a 30-year-old man who sustained injuries to his abdomen, was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth for treatment.

It was thought the offender or offenders left the scene in a vehicle, they added.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

A38 reopens after gas leak tanker closes road

All road closures on the A38 have been lifted, police have said.

The road between Marsh Mills and Lee Mill in Devon was closed after a broken-down tanker started to leak gas.

Major traffic queues have built up and police have warned motorists the road will take a while to clear.

The slip road at Deep Lane remains closed.

Tanker gas leak: Residents should 'stay inside properties'

People living close to a broken-down tanker that's leaking gas have been asked to stay inside their properties by police.

The A38 between has been closed in both directions between the B3416 and the A374.

A38
Google

Hapless finger-gun robber chased off

Brian Cawley

Brian Cawley fooled no-one when he pretended he had a gun by sticking his finger in his pocket.

Read more

'Avoid area' warning after gas leak tanker closes A38

BBC Radio Devon

The A38 has been closed in both directions in the Plymouth area because of a broken-down tanker with a gas leak, police say.

The tanker broke down on the eastbound entry slip road at Deep Lane. An 800m cordon has been put up around the vehicle.

A38 closed by gas leak on broken-down tanker

BBC Radio Devon

The A38 has been closed in both directions between the A374 Plymouth Road (Marsh Mills roundabout) and the B3416 Deep Lane junction because of a broken-down tanker with a gas leak, police say.

The tanker broke down on the eastbound entry slip road at Deep Lane. An 800m cordon has been put up around the vehicle.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.

At Chaddlewood, the B3416 is also closed from Holland Road due to that incident.

Sea wall rescue pair were in 'the worst position'

BBC Radio Devon

A senior police officer was among people who helped rescue two men after the pair jumped into 6ft (1.8m) waves from a sea wall in Teignmouth on Sunday evening, it has been revealed.

The two were seen jumping into the sea "for fun" by volunteers at the Teignmouth Beach Surf Life Saving Club, who rushed to save them, knowing they'd struggle in the sea conditions.

Ch Supt Glen Mayhew was one of the life-savers.

Both of the rescued men were taken to Torbay Hospital, where they stayed overnight.

Ch Supt Mayhew, of Devon and Cornwall Police, added that, as well as being a difficult rescue, they were in "the worst position" because of rocks...

'Major delays' on A38 in Plymouth with traffic 'gridlocked'

Twitter

People are being urged to avoid the A38 in Plymouth beween Lee Mill and Marsh Mills due to an "ongoing incident" which is leaving the area "gridlocked".

Police say "major delays" can be expected.

View more on twitter

Severe disruption: A38 Devon westbound

BBC News Travel

A38 Devon westbound severe disruption, before Beech Road.

A38 Devon - Queuing traffic on A38 Devon Expressway westbound before Lee Mill, because of an earlier broken down vehicle and a gas leak. Congestion to Ivybridge Turn-off.

Devon travel: 'Gas leak' on broken-down tanker on A38

BBC Radio Devon

At Plympton, the A38 eastbound entry slip road is closed due to a broken-down tanker at the B3416 - the Deep Lane junction).

Traffic is coping well, but police are on scene and awaiting fire crews as the tanker has a suspected gas leak.

Bikes stolen in charity cycling challenge

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

A couple cycling from Cornwall to Edinburgh for charity have had their bicycles stolen in Leicester.

David and Carole Chapple are attempting to cover the distance in 12 days - so far they've raised over £1,300 for the mental health charity MIND.

David and Carole Chapple
BBC

Last night they stayed at a hotel in Leicester following day seven of the challenge but while they were fundraising at The Cookie their bikes were stolen from the back of their car.

The pair, from Saltash in Cornwall, received a lot of public support following the theft including a donation from the comedian Rhod Gilbert who was performing at the comedy venue last night.

This isn't the end of their challenge though. A cycle hire company in Rutland has offered to lend the pair two bikes so they can complete the challenge. They will set off again tomorrow on their relay ride to Scotland.

Memorial for Truro WW2 air raid victims

BBC Radio Cornwall

Thirteen people which were killed in the worst air raid on Truro during World War Two are finally going to be remembered with a memorial.

Some casualties were at the City Hospital, which took a direct hit, on 6 August 1942.

Next week, on the 76th anniversary of the raid, the memorial will be officially unveiled in the city's Victoria Gardens.

It's the result of a campaign by local researcher Lawrence Holmes...

Severe disruption: B3416 Devon northbound

BBC News Travel

B3416 Devon northbound severe disruption, from Holland Road.

B3416 Devon - B3416 in Chaddlewood closed and entry slip road closed northbound from the Holland Road junction, because of a broken down tanker. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: A38 Devon northbound

BBC News Travel

A38 Devon northbound severe disruption, at A379.

A38 Devon - A38 in Matford exit slip road closed and heavy traffic northbound at the A379 junction, because of a vehicle fire.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Birds of a feather

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

This should make you smile on a Monday morning.

A picture of these baby barn owls has been shared by the National Trust in west Cornwall.

Barn owls
National Trust

The brother and sister hatched in a box on the Penrose Estate, Porthleven, and have now been ringed.

All together now... "Aaaahhh".

Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall nightmare

The Daily Mail

Locals are livid as the wealthy TV chef rakes in thousands each month from a rented cottage as residents are forced out of playground for rich and famous, the Daily Mail reports.

Firefighters verbally abused during parrot rescue

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Parrot rescue
Tolvaddon Fire Station/Facebook

Drivers verbally abused a fire crew during an operation to rescue a parrot in Cornwall, firefighters say.

Tolvaddon Fire Station jokingly said on Facebook that it is "not just cats stuck up trees that we attend".

However, it got more serious when it said that a crew deployed an aerial platform during the operation to retrieve Polly (although that might not be the bird's name!) after it "decided to take residence on top of a high chimney stack" because of safety concerns.

This is not something we would generally undertake. However, there were concerns that members of the public may attempt the rescue and put themselves at serious risk of harm. Unfortunately, a very small minority of the motorists felt it was appropriate to verbally abuse the firefighters who were controlling the road closure. Please remember we are just there to do a job, abuse of any form against us is not acceptable or tolerated."

Tolvaddon Fire Station

Only 5% have GP access outside of their normal work times

Rebecca Wills

BBC South West

Only 5% of patients in Cornwall have access to their GP outside of their normal working hours, according to analysis by the BBC.

But the BBC's Shared Data Unit said the figures also showed that 93% of people in the county did have some form of partial provision, with their practice staying open late, for instance, one night a week.

Cornwall's estimated population in 2015 was 549,400, according to Cornwall Council.

GP
BBC

Earlier this year, NHS England brought forward its target for 100% of the population to have "seven-day 8am to 8pm" GP access by 1 October.

Labour has accused the government of "breaking its promises". NHS England said it was still on target to provide access to extended care for all patients by then.

The BBC's Shared Data Unit's analysis also showed that, nationally, 10% of registered patients lived in areas where there was no access to GPs in evenings and at weekends.

Devon travel: A388 Holsworthy blocked after car fire

BBC Radio Devon

The A388 between Holsworthy and Holsworthy Beacon is blocked in both directions due to an earlier car fire.

BreakingMan suffers life-threatening injuries in 'machete attack'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault in Cornwall thought to have involved a machete, police have said.

Officers said they were called to an address in St Columb Major at about 23:10 on Sunday following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that the man had been injured with a machete."

It was thought the offender or offenders left the scene in a vehicle, they added.

The victim, a 30-year-old man who sustained injuries to his abdomen, was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth for treatment.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Ansley scores winner in crucial England game

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Devon's Giselle Ansley scored the only goal as England beat Ireland 1-0 to keep their 2018 World Cup hopes alive.

Hockey Women's World Cup: England 1-0 Ireland highlights

Ansley's deflected effort in the final quarter sets up a play-off game for England against South Korea on Tuesday for a place in the quarter finals.

Ansley is one of eight Olympic gold medalists in the England side.

Two British records for Devon swimmer

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Dartmoor Darts Aquatic swimmer Cameron Williams broke three British records on his way to a hat-trick of junior titles at the British Summer Championships in Sheffield.

The 14-year-old got a new national-best for his age in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

He also took gold in the 200m breaststroke and was just one second off the best mark for his age in that discipline.

Elsewhere Plymouth Leander's international Laura Stephens added the 100m butterfly title to the 200m gold she won earlier in the week, while 15-year-old Honey Osrin picked up her four titles - helping her team to gold in the medley relay having also won the 100m and 200m backstroke titles and the 200m individual medley.

A rise in Cornish language speakers taking exams

Cornish Stuff

The number of people learning Kernewek - the Cornish language - has once again risen, with more than 75 people taking exams.

Some 77 people sat tests this summer, with 69 of the candidates passing the Kesva an Taves Kernewek/Cornish Language Board examinations.

Organisers said there was a 15% increase in the number of people taking exams from 2017.

Tom Daley: 'I don’t know if I'd be diving without Lance'

The Guardian

From being objectified at 14 to coming out five years later, the Plymouth-born diver has lived his life in public.

Still only 24, he talks about his marriage to Lance Black, fatherhood – and why he’s speaking out about gay rights around the world.

Exeter's Forte could miss season opener

Jonathan Forte

New Exeter City striker Jonathan Forte could miss the start of the season after suffering a suspected broken hand.

Read more

Attempted murder charge after car hits group of men

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a group of men in Tiverton earlier this month, police have said.

Officers said the incident occurred on Fore Street in the town on Sunday 22 July.

A 22-year-old man from Tiverton was charged and appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 30 August 2018, police said.

Devon travel: A386 Horrabridge partially blocked

BBC Radio Devon

The A386 at Horrabridge is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle at Graybridge Road.

Listed status bid for lost memorials

Mural of Robert and David Mushet

Hundreds of forgotten, secret and little-known shrines across England are nominated for listed status.

Read more

Thousands of children lost on beaches

Busy beach

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

The RNLI says busy beaches can have 40 lost children cases reported in a single day.

Read more

