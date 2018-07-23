BBC Local Live: South West

PC Pryce said: "The items are a Canon digital camera which is an imported version and has images of a visit to an African beach and includes Kenyan currency inside the case. It is believed to have been stolen in the Plymouth city centre area recently.
"Very little is known about the origin of the jewellery, the most distinctive being the owl shaped pocket watch.
"All of the items were located at different locations and are not believed to be linked to one another."
Thousands of drivers caught speeding since 2016
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Nearly 25,000 speeding fines have been issued by speed cameras in Devon and Cornwall since the start of 2016, with one driver caught at an eye-watering 136mph (218km/h).
The figures, revealed in a Freedom of Information Request to Devon and Cornwall Police, show that on average 800 fixed penalty offences are issued a month.
However, the true picture is expected to be higher as the numbers provided do not include drivers referred for educational speed awareness courses or cases referred directly to court.
The information also reveals that the speed camera located on the A386 Alma Road in Plymouth is nearly twice as active as any other speed camera in the two counties.
The highest recorded speed in 2016 was at the static camera on the A30 eastbound at Fingle Glen, Tedburn St Mary, Devon, where a driver was caught doing 130mph.
In 2017, a driver was caught doing 136mph by a mobile camera on the A38 Deep Lane, Marsh Mills, Devon.
The highest recorded speed so far in 2018 was 121mph at the A30 carriageway, Woodleigh, Cheriton Bishop.
The most active speed camera - on the A386 Alma Road in Plymouth - caught 7,555 people exceeding the 30mph speed limit in 2017.
The second most active camera was on the A385 Ashburton Road in Totnes, with 3,678 activations, while the camera on the A30 at Victoria in Cornwall was activated 2,740 times.
Up until May in 2018, the camera on Alma Road has been activated 2,230 times, with the camera on the A38 Deep Lane (westbound) activated 1,374 times.
The camera on the A385 Ashburton Road in Totnes was activated 1,006 times.
Two arrests made and drugs seized in police operation
We apologise for any inconvenience that this will cause our customers. We are doing all we can to provide alternative transport in terms of ticket acceptance with other operators, but in some cases this has just not been possible. However, we are keeping this under review and if, on the day, we are able to provide some alternative transport, we will do so. Customers are advised to check before they travel Saturday."
Teenager died 'after taking drugs and collapsing at club'
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A teenager died after collapsing on a nightclub dance floor with a "very high concentration of MDMA", an inquest has heard.
Six-month old babies suffer from sunburn in heatwave
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Children aged six months and younger have suffered sunburn during the heatwave, it's been revealed.
Hospital's across Devon have dealt with several cases as temperatures rise.
Babies and young children have more sensitive skin and it's very important to keep them out of direct sunlight."
The NHS has said children of all ages should wear sunscreen, long-sleeves, sunglasses and spend time in the shade.
"When you go in the sun, it's important to cover your skin with clothing such as a hat, T-shirt and sunglasses.", Mr Bower said.
"Use a high protection sunscreen of at least SPF 30 which also has a high UVA protection. This should be applied generously and reapplied at least every two hours and after swimming."
Bulgarian brioche and toy car among gifts to police
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A trip to Luton to see Vauxhall cars being made and a police hat from the chief of police of Long Beach USA are among the weird and wonderful gifts that have been offered to the Devon and Cornwall Police in recognition of the job they do.
The items appear on a register of gifts and hospitality that were offered to officers and staff in 2016 and 2017 - often from members of the public wanting to thank the police for the work they have done or for supporting them after being a victim of crime.
Here are some of the other unusual gifts offered to the police:
A wooden bowl with wooden apples
A £5 note in a Christmas card telling an officer to 'get a beer'
Two baby sleepsuits
A day pass for entrance to Dartmoor Zoo
A pair of light brown gloves to keep a constable's hands warm while carrying out speed checks
A golf day at a local golf club
A Bulgarian Brioche bread cake
A plastic drinking beaker, a biro, a foam toy car and a USB stick
Devon and Cornwall Police's Register of Gifts & Hospitality sets out strict rules to ensure gifts are declared by staff.
Busiest week of the year for Ilfracombe lifeboat crew
The injured men were taken to hospital for treatment. They have all now been discharged.
DI Dave Pebworth said: "Whilst an isolated incident, this remains a fast moving enquiry.
“I am again seeking public assistance and I am keen to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the main high street or on the roads around the town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“Additionally, I am keen to speak with anyone who may have seen a blue Honda Civic SE which may have been parked close to Fore Street in Tiverton over the weekend."
One group of men left the scene in a car, the vehicle returned a short time later and was involved in a collision with five members of the second group before leaving the scene.
A 19-year-old and 24-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were released under investigation.
Former CEO: 'Number of flights to Guernsey should be cut'
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
The former CEO of an Isle of Man airline has suggested ways to reduce the cost of air travel.
Terry Liddiard, from Travelwatch said the only way to cut the cost of air travel in small jurisdictions like Guernsey is to cut down the number of flights available.
Criticising the open skies policy, he said he felt it should adopt a system that protects lifeline routes from competing airlines, similar to the one in Guernsey.
This could lead to fewer journeys for passengers to choose from, he said..
This year's survey of more than 9,500 passengers looked at a range of pet hates from check-in and security queues to the cost of parking and food.
We know we need to improve. There's new equipment that's got to be installed as soon as we get over the one million passenger mark, which we're heading towards. And we do know that the arrivals procedure will need to be improved as well as we grow. We know that we've got to see more investment in the coming years to keep pace."
Exeter was beaten by Newcastle and Doncaster Sheffield airports in the rankings.
First defibrillator for Guernsey parish installed
BBC Radio Guernsey
The first defibrillator has been installed in St Andrews, Guernsey.
The life-saving piece of equipment can be found at Guernsey Rangers at St Andrews' football ground. It has been attached to the side of their clubhouse.
Club president, Zoe Lihou, says more will be installed across the parish in the near future.
Union rep 'not consulted' about Guernsey Airport plans
Regional officer, Bob Lanning, said he was "concerned" as the union has a strong presence at the airport.
Plans include looking at the terms and conditions for staff as part of a cost saving initiative.
The plan for the commercial airport runs that 2018 to 2022 and sets out priorities to increase passenger numbers, cut costs, and boost financial revenue for Bailiwick taxpayers.
Colin Le Ray, general manager of ports, said: “This new business plan for Guernsey Airport gives all staff across the organisation a key role to play in delivering more financial revenue, but also improve the experiences of customers who use the airport."
Overcrowding and poor or broken air conditioning on trains have been making some journeys extremely uncomfortable during the warm weather, passengers have told the BBC.
Passenger Zoe Kovac had such a bad experience on her trip from London that she has decided not to travel by train again.
It was absolutely chocka. There was no way it could have accommodated anyone else. Every entrance to every carriage was full. We eventually managed to squeeze into the vestibule between the first class carriage and the dining carriage."
GWR says it appreciates services to the South West are in demand, especially during the summer months.
The company has invested in a new fleet of Intercity Express trains and expects to see them in service later this summer.
On Monday a train passenger criticised GWR for “shameful” conditions on a train bound for the region from London. The company said the train was "busier than usual" for a number of reasons.
Weather: Thundery rain tonight, wind and showers tomorrow
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy at times tonight with showery outbreaks of rain spreading from the south-west.
Winds will begin to freshen towards the end of the night.
Minimum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)
Saturday will be cooler and fresher.
There will be some good periods of sunshine but also a risk of some heavy showers and thunderstorms breaking out.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)
Two arrests made and drugs seized in police operation
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Weather: Showers tonight, bright but windy on Saturday
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
It will be mild tonight, with any early thundery showers easing to leave it dry and mainly clear for a time.
However, there is a risk of further thundery showers during the early hours.
Minimum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F)
Saturday will be a cooler and breezier day, with any early thundery rain easing to the east, to leave a drier afternoon with good sunny periods.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)
Rail replacement service from Exeter cancelled
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A South Western Railway (SWR) rail replacement service between Exeter St Davids and Yeovil on Saturday has been cancelled.
The company says it is because its contractor cannot find enough buses to run the service properly.
A replacement rail service will run between Yeovil and Salisbury.
Passengers also cannot use their SWR tickets on local bus routes between Exeter and Yeovil.
There is disruption on the line because guards belonging to the RMT Union are staging a 24-hour strike in a long-running dispute over their role.
MP 'on the run' defends charity TV appearance
Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer has taken to Twitter to defend his appearance in a TV reality show.
The Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View is ''on the run'' with TV presenter Kay Burley for the Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted.
In it, celebrities try to evade capture by professional surveillance officers.
But the MP - a former Army officer - has been criticised on social media for doing the show instead of concentrating on his parliamentary duties.
His tweet replies that those duties have been "incorporated into filming".
Woman airlifted to hospital after Honiton crash
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with what police believe could be "life-threatening" injuries after a crash on the A35 near Honiton.
Emergency services were called to a crash between a Toyota Yaris and a Vauxhall van just after 13:00
It is not yet know whether anyone else was injured.
The road remains closed between Honiton and Axminster and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.
Experienced Bignot moves to Truro City
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City have signed experienced defender Paul Bignot.
The 32-year-old former Crewe, Newport County and Grimsby defender is one of three new signings.
The National League South club have also brought in Bristol City youngsters Jojo Wollacott and Tom Richards on loan ahead of a season where they will share a ground with Torquay United.
"To have the experience and know-how of Paul is a big boost to us," Truro boss Lee Hodges told the club website.
States chief executive 'gets housing status'
Jersey Evening Post
It's emerged Jersey's new chief executive has been given entitled housing status - bypassing the usual requirement to live in the island for 10 years.The Jersey Evening Post has reported Charlie Parker was given the qualification as a perk of getting the job.
Busiest week of the year for Ilfracombe lifeboat crew
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
It's been the busiest week of the year so far for the Ilfracombe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew.
They've responded to six shouts this week, including three on the same day.
The shouts included a person who had drifted a mile off shore in an inflatable dinghy, a kayaker who had fallen out of his craft and lost his paddle, and surfers in trouble off Woolacombe beach.
Crews also responded to two groups of people who had been cut off by the tide and assisted the ambulance service and coastguards with a medical incident at Broadsands beach, near Combe Martin.
Earlier Andrew Bengey celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first shout as coxswain at Ilfracombe.
Dozens of babies born through IVF treatment in two years
Thirty-eight babies have been born through IVF treatment in Jersey in the past two years.
The fertility treatment is one of several available to help people with problems having a baby.
A retired fertility expert has spoken of helping to deliver the world's first IVF baby 40 years ago.
John Webster, from Nottinghamshire, said the birth of Louise Brown in July 1978 was more significant than Man landing on the Moon...
IVF has been used since 1996 in Jersey and in the past 10 years 1,291 cycles were given to women in the island.
Penzance man admits killing wife
A 61-year-old man from Cornwall has admitted killing his wife after her body was found at her home in Penzance earlier this year.
Peter Rogers, who is currently being held at Exeter Prison, appeared by video link at Exeter Crown Court and denied murdering his 58-year-old wife Jennifer but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He will go on trial at Truro Crown Court on 2 October on the more serious count of murder.
Mrs Rogers was found dead at her home in Dock Close in March.
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for South West
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain and wind for the South West.
The weather front is expected to hit the region in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the warning in place from 03:00 until 15:00.
People are being warned to expect flooding and temporary power outages, as well as large waves in coastal areas.
Teenagers threatened in Devon robbery
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Two teenagers were threatened by a man who took clothing, jewellery and cash, say police.
The robbery happened on 10 July between 21:25 and 22:05 in Bradley Woods, Ogwell Mill Road, Newton Abbot.
Police are appealing to anyone who recognises this man as they believe he has vital information to the investigation.
Man hit cyclist while over drink-drive limit
Guernsey Press
Man jailed for dangerous driving which left a cyclist with "significant injuries".
Devon crash victims named by police
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police have named two men who died following a crash near Hatherleigh, Devon.
The driver, Marcus Cobb, 32, from Jacobstowe, and front seat passenger, Daniel Maskell, 26, from Hatherleigh, both died at the scene on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the the A3072 at Pulworthy Cross at about 21:30.
The rear seat passenger, a 21-year-old man from Hatherleigh, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
A fourth passenger, a 29-year-old man from Okehampton, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and has since been discharged.
Police are appealing for information and would like to hear from anyone who saw the Honda Civic travelling along the A3072 from Holsworthy towards Hatherleigh before the crash.
Police concerned for safety of man who fled crash scene
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are concerned for the safety of man who went missing following a crash on the M5 in Devon.
David Williams, 50, was last seen at about 06:30 on the slip road of junction 28 at Cullompton, where police believe he was involved in a single vehicle crash.
Mr Williams left the scene without seeking medical help.
He is described as about 5ft 8ins with a shaved head and goatee beard, and was last seen wearing black jeans and a jacket.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Tractor driver cleared of death by dangerous driving
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A tractor driver has been found not guilty of causing the death of a Cornwall woman by dangerous driving.
Christine Dew, 63, died on 15 November 2016 after being hit by the arm of a slurry spreader on the tractor which passed her on the A390 near St Austell.
Jonathan Bird, 26, who was driving the tractor, denied causing death by dangerous driving.
The jury at Truro Crown Court heard Ms Dew had stopped on the side of the road to exchange details with another driver after a minor accident.
They were hugging when Mr Bird drove past and Ms Dew was struck, knocking her into the middle of the road.
The spreader was being towed by the tractor and one of its two arms had fallen out of position.
A charge of causing death by driving without due care and attention, which Mr Bird also faced, was dropped during the trial.
Tiverton crash: Man arrested for attempted murder
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a crash between a group of men and a car.
The 22-year-old from Tiverton remains in police custody.
Emergency services were called to Tiverton Fore Street on July 22 at 03:22 after five men were injured following an altercation.
The injured men were taken to hospital for treatment. They have all now been discharged.
DI Dave Pebworth said: "Whilst an isolated incident, this remains a fast moving enquiry.
“I am again seeking public assistance and I am keen to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the main high street or on the roads around the town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“Additionally, I am keen to speak with anyone who may have seen a blue Honda Civic SE which may have been parked close to Fore Street in Tiverton over the weekend."
One group of men left the scene in a car, the vehicle returned a short time later and was involved in a collision with five members of the second group before leaving the scene.
A 19-year-old and 24-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were released under investigation.
Swallows nest in beach toilets
Motorists warned to take care as rain is forecast
Motorists are being warned to take care on the South West's roads as rain is forecast for the next few days.
Sgt Olly Taylor, who is the lead investigator for fatal crashes for Devon & Cornwall Police, says the roads are likely to be slippery after the long spell of dry weather.
Fire crews attend Devon recycling centre blaze
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Fire crews have tackled a small blaze in a recycling centre machine.
It happened in a plastic baling machine - used to compact materials into blocks.
Three fire crews, from Paignton, Torquay and Totnes, were called to the centre on Tor Park Road, Paignton at 09:05
The fire had been put out before they arrived.
Reveller throws pasty at Bastille at Plymouth festival
Plymouth Live
One overly-keen festivalgoer decided to remind Woody, from Bastille, of his roots at Ocean City Sounds by chucking him a pasty.
Lifeguards treating 'up to 30 weever fish stings a day'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Lifeguards in Cornwall have been dealing with up to 30 people a day who have stood on - and been stung by - weever fish.
RNLI lifeguards on Perranporth beach say they've been "inundated" with cases since the middle of June.
Side effects from weever fish venom have been reported as a dull ache to excruciating pain.
Last year RNLI lifeguards had to deal with over 4,000 cases across beaches in the UK.
Mr Chamberlain said wearing wetsuit boots could help beachgoers avoid getting stung all together.
Fishing trap restrictions proposed for the Ecréhous
Jersey Evening Post
Tougher restrictions will be placed on the pots and traps that are used by fishermen around the Ecréhous reef if proposals lodged by the environment minister are passed.
Two in hospital following Plymouth stabbing
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A 40-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Plymouth.
His injuries have been described as "non life-threatening".
Officers including armed units and police dogs were called to the property at Lakeside Drive at about 21:00 on Thursday.
A police negotiator was sent to the scene to speak to a man inside the property.
A 43-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Derriford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Police say both men know each other.
Police spending less time dealing with mental health
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The amount of time police in Cornwall spend dealing with people having a mental health crisis has dropped thanks to a new role set up to bridge the gap between officers and mental health services.
Two years ago police were being called to Cornwall's two mental health inpatient units almost daily.
But by having an officer regularly visiting wards the number of incidents being reported has halved.
Neighbourhood beat manager PC Del Allerton-Baldwin says the wards used to be "lawless places"...
Jersey plastic recycling is 'not good enough'
BBC Radio Jersey
A panel in Jersey wants people to recycle more of their plastic waste.
Politicians which monitor government policy are reviewing Jersey's recycling programmes.
Currently only 6% of the island's plastic is recycled.
Scrutiny Panel Chairman Constable Mike Jackson says it's "not good enough".
Police appeal after burglary in North Devon
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Ilfracombe.
The offender or offenders entered the property though an insecure door and stole a handbag.
The owner's credit and debit cards were then used in local shops.
The burglary took place at a property on Mill Head between 15:45 and 16:00 on 22 July.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Charity rowers expected to arrive in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A group of rowers are expected to arrive in Guernsey after an epic 16-hour trip later.
The rowers from Dartmouth are raising money for the Children's Hospice South West and the Dar Pilot Gig Club.
The rowers will be half way when they arrive in Guernsey and will later row back to Dartmouth to complete the 142 mile (228 km) round trip.
Before the row, organiser, Tara Horwood said she was confident her team would complete the journey.
Rail passengers suffer in the heat
BBC Radio Cornwall
Overcrowding and poor or broken air conditioning on trains have been making some journeys extremely uncomfortable during the warm weather, passengers have told the BBC.
Passenger Zoe Kovac had such a bad experience on her trip from London that she has decided not to travel by train again.
GWR says it appreciates services to the South West are in demand, especially during the summer months.
The company has invested in a new fleet of Intercity Express trains and expects to see them in service later this summer.
On Monday a train passenger criticised GWR for “shameful” conditions on a train bound for the region from London. The company said the train was "busier than usual" for a number of reasons.