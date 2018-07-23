BBC Local Live: South West

It will be cloudy at times tonight with showery outbreaks of rain spreading from the south-west.

Winds will begin to freshen towards the end of the night.

Minimum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)

Saturday will be cooler and fresher.

There will be some good periods of sunshine but also a risk of some heavy showers and thunderstorms breaking out.

Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)