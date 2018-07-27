BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 26 July

Summary
- Two dead and two injured in Devon crash
- Death crash glider pilot died in turbulent conditions
- Teen in hospital after 'possible drug-related incident'
- More than 100 999 calls for south Devon wildfire
- Rail services disrupted by strike action
- More than quarter of fire call-outs were false alarms
- Hospitals run recruitment drive to get more men into nursing
- Plymouth music festival due to get under way
- Updates for Thursday 26 July 2018
Severe accident: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe accident, at J28 for .
M5 Devon - M5 exit slip road closed northbound at J28, / (Cullompton Services), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, from J27 for A38 A361 to J26 for A38.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J27, A38 (Tiverton) to J26, A38 (Wellington), because of a police incident.
Thousands of children lost on beaches
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The RNLI says busy beaches can have 40 lost children cases reported in a single day.Read more
Fake NHS boss ordered to sell boat
Jon Andrewes was overpaid £643,000 over more than a decade after he lied to land a series of top jobs.Read more
Weather: cloud moving in
BBC Weather
Apart from the far west most places tonight will be clear and dry at first, but cloud in the west will spread slowly eastwards bringing some very patchy light rain to most of Cornwall by the morning. Winds will become variable, but still mainly light from the south or southwest.
Min Temp:14 to 17C (57 to 63F)
Tomorrow, after a cloudy start with some showery and perhaps locally heavy rain affecting east Cornwall for a time, spells of sunshine will develop in places, but cloud will also increase across western parts later and may give some further outbreaks of showery rain. It will also be cooler with a light or moderate southwesterly wind developing.
Max Temp:19 to 22C (66 to 72F)
Preservation trust warning over Barnstaple regeneration
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Historic building preservationists say they will be watching closely to see how respectfully developers treat the old door factory at the core of Barnstaple's vast riverside regeneration site.
The first proposed designs have emerged for the old Shapland and Petter factory, which is due to become upmarket flats with retail on the ground floor.
A new-build block of flats features in the proposals.
Jon Rodney-Jones from the local building preservation trust wants the planners to be cautious...
England's parched landscape from the air
One-way system scrapped after drivers ignored it
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
So many people have ignored a new one-way system in a Devon village that it is being scrapped.
Last July an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order was introduced in Highweek, near Newton Abbot where roads were being used as a rat run.
This included making Pitt Hill Road one way northbound from Stoneleigh Close.
However, 12 months later the Teignbridge Highways and Traffic Orders Committee has decided to scrap the ban because it was not cutting down on "rat running" through Highweek.
The committee said that the long-term solution to solve the village's traffic issues was for a new link road between the A382 and A383.
Councillors said it would act as an alternative route for traffic but work on that scheme is not expected to begin until 2020.
A planning application for the road has not yet been submitted by Devon County Council.
Meet the pawsome stars of the RNLI’s dog safety campaign
These are the adorable faces of the RNLI's latest campaign, which encourages dog owners to "take the lead" in their pet's safety.
Dash, a Cavalier King Charles, Buddy, a cockapoo and Louie, a collie cross, are the winners of the #RNLITopDog campaign that saw 294 dogs photographed at this year's Royal Cornwall Show.
The furry friends will now feature in the charity's new dog safety posters which will go out on social media during the summer holidays.
Here's the RNLI's advice about keeping yourself and your dog safe while walking on the coast:
Severe accident: A390 Cornwall both ways
A390 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from Middleway to Station Road.
A390 Cornwall - A390 Church Street in Saint Blazey closed and very slow traffic in both directions from the Middleway junction to the Station Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Mental health plans for abused children are "inadequate"
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
More than 30,000 abused or neglected children in Devon are being let down by "inadequate" NHS mental health plans, according to new NSPCC analysis.
All 195 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in England were given a traffic light rating by the NSPCC and, for 2017/18, 146 were rated amber and 21 were rated red.
NHS South Devon and Torbay CCG and NHS Northern, Eastern and Western CCG were rated amber, meaning their mental health plans made reference to the needs of abused and vulnerable children, but were inadequately planning their care.
An estimated 30,536 Devon children are affected.
A spokesperson for Devon’s CCGs, said: “We take the NSPCC’s review seriously and note that their comments are based on future plans rather than what is already happening in Devon.
“In Plymouth we have opened a place of safety for children, and we’ve invested to reduce waiting times for Child & Adolescent Community Mental Health Services (CAMHS). We have also undertaken a system redesign to identify and support the emotional health and wellbeing needs of looked-after children so they receive help within 11 weeks of entering care.
“In addition, 68 teaching assistants have been trained to become Emotional Literacy and Support Assistants, focusing on loss, bereavement and family break-up, as well as managing emotions such as anger and anxiety, active listening and reflective conversation skills.
“We surveyed more than 16,000 children and their families putting them at the centre of the work we are doing to improve care. The feedback is now informing how our redesigned children’s services will look later this year when we announce the new provider of services.”
The NSPCC was unable to give NHS Kernow CCG a rating as it had not refreshed its mental health plan before the study took place.
Jail for drinker who bit man's nose off
James Martin will be disfigured for life after the end of his nose had to be reattached.Read more
Girl, 10, dies in vehicle crash on farm
Lily McCormick suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital.Read more
Taylor still hoping to bolster Exeter
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor wants to bring in a defender and a winger before the transfer deadline.Read more
Bikers urged to wear leathers in heatwave
Camp fire causes blaze at Cornish beauty spot
Firefighters are warning the public not to light fires in the hot weather.
Crews from Wadebridge were called to Pentire Point near Polzeath earlier after an abandoned camp fire spread over the headland.
Seagull rescued from roof in St Ives
Not everyone in St Ives hates seagulls.
The town's firefighters came to the rescue of one of the birds - along with its pigeon mate - this morning after the pair got trapped in netting.
Arson suspected after gorse fire
A gorse fire at a Cornish beauty spot is thought to have been started deliberately.
Crews from Tolvaddon Fire Station were called to Carn Brea just after 07:00 and found two areas of smouldering gorse, covering about 100 sq m.
No-one was injured.
Brexit protest town declares 'city state'
The Remainers of Totnes in Devon issue an oath of allegiance and even a passport for "a bit of fun".Read more
Greece fires: Holidaymakers flee flames
BBC Spotlight
A couple from Cornwall have been speaking of the moment they hid behind rocks on the beach to escape the wildfires in Greece which have killed at least 81 people.
Fred and Suzanne Cogdell are on holiday in the coastal town of Mati which has been destroyed by the flames.
The couple were relaxing by the pool when, they said, staff urged them to run to safety.
"All of a sudden the smoke came over and it became very dark and hot and we could see flames and the staff were saying to move to the beach and get into the water.
"We waited on the rocks from 16:00 to 01:00.
"Guys were taking their shirts off to cover the children because they were in their swimming costumes and the embers were burning them."
The couple were allowed back into the hotel which was not damaged despite neighbouring properties being destroyed by the flames.
They say they are determined to stay until their holiday ends on Monday.
"We want to support the local community. They looked after us and we think we owe it to them to stay. We intend to have a good time and support the community while we are here," said Mr Cogdell.
Channel swimmer in 'jellyfish paranoia'
Lewis Pugh's support boat crew have been forced to act as lookouts amid swarms of jellyfish.Read more
Man dives into river to save seagull
The man rushed over, stripped down to his underwear and plunged into the river to free the seagull.Read more
Severe disruption: A381 Devon eastbound
A381 Devon eastbound severe disruption, at Church Road.
A381 Devon - A381 Teignmouth Road in Bishopsteignton blocked and queuing traffic eastbound at the Church Road junction, because of an earlier overturned vehicle.
BreakingDeath crash glider pilot died in turbulent conditions
An experienced glider pilot and popular YouTube filmmaker died when his aircraft took a dive in turbulent weather conditions, an inquest was told.
Matt Wright from Washfield in Devon made a "pilot error" when he banked to the left before going into a spin and crashing on Dartmoor in December 2016.
The father of two - who had taken off from Brentor Airfield near Tavistock - had fixed two cameras to his glider to film his flight.
Witness John Pursey told the hearing at Exeter County Hall that Mr Wright, who had 15,000 followers on YouTube, was a "bit of a legend" because of his films of his flying exploits.
The inquest continues and will conclude later.
'Vase of Hope' will raise awareness of mental health
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A giant concrete vase is to be placed in Victoria Gardens in Truro to raise awareness of mental health.
The 9ft (2.7m) sculpture - called the Vase of Hope - has been donated to teenage mental health charity The Invictus Trust
People will be invited to write messages of their hopes for the future and for mental health on it.
Sculptor Richard Austin donated the vase to the trust after the charity did a workshop with him last summer.
The vase will be placed in the gardens in the next few days.
Thinking of taking a sheep-dip on a Cornish beach?
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A woman from Newquay was surprised to find some woolly companions on Polly Joke beach as she walked her dog earlier.
Debbie Parsons found two sheep on the sand.
With the aid of Willow, who happens to be a border collie sheep dog, she managed to get them off the sand and on to rocks at the side of the beach where some of their flock were gathered.
She then encouraged the sheep further away from the beach as people were starting arrive after breakfast.
Who can blame them for wanting a paddle to cool down in the heatwave?
'Persecuted' and 'abused' gulls are 'misunderstood'
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Gulls consistently get a bad press, but the RSPB and RSPCA insist they're just misunderstood and are issuing advice on how to get along better with the seaside birds.
The two charities say human-seagull "relations have broken-down".
Last summer, a gull was discovered on an industrial estate in St Austell with a crossbow bolt through its body, and had to be put to sleep.
But rather than resorting to violence and abuse, the RSPCA and RSPB say we should use "non-lethal methods":
Construction of Devon's new fire station under way
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Construction of Devon's first fire station in 13 years is well under way.
Expansion plans for Honiton Primary School approved
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Multimillion-pound plans to expand Honiton Primary School have been given the unanimous backing of councillors.
The scheme will see extra classrooms built at the school in Clapper Lane, as part of what Devon County Council calls a "phased expansion".
The project will raise the school's capacity from 420 to 630, in one phase at a cost of approximately £2.7m.
The scheme will be funded by £1.5m met from a Section 106 agreement regarding Baker Estates' Hayne Lane development and £1.2m from the council's own funds.
East Devon District Council, Honiton Town Council and Sport England had objected to the plans.
They said that the scheme would lead to a loss of sport pitches in the town, with Devon County Council's planning officers acknowledging that the proposal will impact on 21% of the overall playing field area.
Severe disruption: A379 Devon westbound
A379 Devon westbound severe disruption, from Sandygate Roundabout Exeter to Russell Way.
A379 Devon - A379 blocked and slow traffic westbound from Exeter to the Russell Way junction, because of a spillage of concrete on the road.
Derriford nurse: 'We need more diversity'
BBC Radio Devon
Hospitals in the South West want to recruit more men as nurses.
The profession is one of the most gender segregated jobs in the UK with less than 11% of nursing staff being men.
The numbers have barely risen in the last decade and now the drive is on to address the gender imbalance in new recruitment.
Anita Dykes, matron of paediatric services at Derriford Hospital, says she would welcome more male nurses...
Can a computer game help redesign Exeter?
BBC Spotlight
The Exeter 2025 Minecraft Challenge is asking young people to build their dream city to help engage them in its future.
Using virtual building blocks and a Minecraft map based on Exeter, children are using the game to help build things to solve problems such as housing and pollution.
Exeter City Futures has been running the Minecraft meet-ups to try to get young people thinking about the city's sustainability.
Mark Jones from the organisation says this is all about making the city better...
Sailing club submits plans for new clubhouse
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Flushing Sailing Club has unveiled plans for a new clubhouse on the waterfront.
The group has submitted a planning application to Cornwall Council for the building.
The plans for a clubhouse at New Quay, Trefusis Road, include a sloping roof which forms to a point at the front.
If approved it will be a departure from the current clubhouse, which is a simple white building with a flat roof.
The club says it will continue to carry out a consultation while the application is considered.
Teen in hospital after 'possible drug-related incident'
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after a possible drug-related incident in Plymouth, police say.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Fox Field Close in Laira at about 19:45 on Wednesday.
The teenager is described as being in a stable condition.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Sherford to gain new bus services
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Plymouth's newest town will get its first bus service from September.
Following a review of the city's subsidised network, Plymouth City Council revealed it will be launching the new service.
Running every 20 minutes, the service will be run by Stagecoach South West to link the new community to other areas.
Councillor Mark Coker, cabinet member for strategic planning and infrastructure, said: “Where many councils across the country have been reducing or withdrawing their bus subsidies we are really pleased to have managed to retain our full network, with only minor changes, as well as replace services being withdrawn by commercial operators and introduce a new service into Sherford.”
BreakingTwo dead and two injured in Devon crash
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Two men have died following a crash in Devon.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at 21:30 on Wednesday at Pulworthy Cross.
A 32-year-old from Jacobstowe and a 26-year-old from Hatherleigh were pronounced dead at the scene.
The back seat passenger, a 21-year-old man, was also airlifted to Derriford Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
A fourth passenger, a 29-year-old man from Okehampton, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital by ambulance.
The road was closed for eight hours while forensic examinations were carried out.
Fire crews worked alongside the police and ambulance service.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was travelling from Holsworthy to Hatherleigh.
Police investigate 'very serious' crash
BBC Radio Devon
Police are investigating after a "very serious" crash in Devon on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the A3072 in Pulworthy, near Hatherleigh, just after 21:30.
Fire crews from Hatherleigh, Holsworthy, Okehampton and Middlemoor worked alongside the police and ambulance services to rescue four casualties.
The details of the casualties' injuries are not yet know.
Saltash train station upgrade plans approved
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Saltash train station is set to be upgraded after plans for a major refurbishment were approved.
The local town council says the refurbishment will provide better passenger facilities including toilets, waiting areas, a cafe and offices.
Under the proposals the office area would be let out to professional or financial service companies.
The station building was sold by Network Rail in the 1990s but it has since been bought by Saltash Town Council.
It first opened in 1859, originally had departure and arrival buildings and platforms and a goods shed opened in 1963. The station was rebuilt in its current form in 1880-81.
Golf courses suffer 'driest conditions in over 40 years'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall's golf courses are suffering from some of the driest conditions in more than 40 years.
Greenkeepers are starting work in the early hours of the morning to make sure the greens are properly watered.
Rob Cook, course manager at Perranporth Golf Club, says conditions are "very, very dry"...
Public urged to help garden wildlife in hot weather
BBC Radio Cornwall
Wildlife experts in Cornwall are asking the public to help look after creatures that visit their gardens across the South West.
They say long periods of hot weather can dry out soil, making it harder for animals to find food.
Cheryl Marriott, from Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said there was one easy place to start.
"People could gently turn over their compost heap being careful because there could be slow worms in there," she said.
"By occasionaly turning over your compost heap you are bring some of those invertebrates to the surface and the blackbirds will thank you for it."
People are also being encouraged to put out water and food to help adult birds with young.