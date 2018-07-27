BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 26 July

More than 30,000 abused or neglected children in Devon are being let down by "inadequate" NHS mental health plans, according to new NSPCC analysis .

All 195 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in England were given a traffic light rating by the NSPCC and, for 2017/18, 146 were rated amber and 21 were rated red.

NHS South Devon and Torbay CCG and NHS Northern, Eastern and Western CCG were rated amber, meaning their mental health plans made reference to the needs of abused and vulnerable children, but were inadequately planning their care.

An estimated 30,536 Devon children are affected.

NSPCC

A spokesperson for Devon’s CCGs, said: “We take the NSPCC’s review seriously and note that their comments are based on future plans rather than what is already happening in Devon.

“In Plymouth we have opened a place of safety for children, and we’ve invested to reduce waiting times for Child & Adolescent Community Mental Health Services (CAMHS). We have also undertaken a system redesign to identify and support the emotional health and wellbeing needs of looked-after children so they receive help within 11 weeks of entering care.

“In addition, 68 teaching assistants have been trained to become Emotional Literacy and Support Assistants, focusing on loss, bereavement and family break-up, as well as managing emotions such as anger and anxiety, active listening and reflective conversation skills.

“We surveyed more than 16,000 children and their families putting them at the centre of the work we are doing to improve care. The feedback is now informing how our redesigned children’s services will look later this year when we announce the new provider of services.”

The NSPCC was unable to give NHS Kernow CCG a rating as it had not refreshed its mental health plan before the study took place.