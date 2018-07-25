BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

No decisions have yet been made as to how West Devon Borough Council will make £50,000 of savings from its public conveniences budget.

The council needs to make savings of at least that much and up to £180,000 a year on the "discretionary" service due to the financial black hole it faces in the next five years.

Google The public toilets in Market Street, Okehampton

The savings in the budget will need to be achieved through a combination of pay on entry toilets, and community ownership, with closure of facilities as a last resort, a council spokesman said.

The West Devon Hub Committee were presented with four options as to how to plug the hole in the budget - but instead of making a decision, they agreed to look to make efficiencies savings of at least £50,000 from the 2019/20 public convenience service budget.

Councillor Philip Sanders, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: "Our aim is to work with communities to continue to offer toilets which the public have access to where they are needed."

Google The public toilets in Bedford car park, Tavistock

The four options were:

1. Close, or devolve to parish councils, six toilets at Brentor, Bedford Bridge at Horrabridge, Chagford, Hatherleigh, Lydford and Yelverton, to make savings of £63,053.

2. Close one public toilet in Market Street, Okehampton and Bedford car park in Tavistock, where other options are available, to make a saving of £75,324.

3. Close, or devolve to parish councils, six loos at Brentor, Bedford Bridge at Horrabridge, Chagford, Hatherleigh, Lydford and Yelverton, to make savings of £63,053, and pay on entry at car parks in Fairplace, Okehampton, Bedford car park, Guildhall Square and the bus station in Tavistock, and in Chagford and Yelverton to generate income of £22,000.

4. Close all public toilets as it is a discretionary service provided by the council to save much more than the target of £50,000. The council currently spends £181,000, excluding salary costs, on its 12 public toilets.