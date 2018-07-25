BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Airport site arson 'spread towards homes'
- Police take no further action after slavery farm raid
- Outside contractor to enforce litter fines in Exeter
- Kayaker rescues badger after it is found in the sea
- Appeal for witnesses after fatal crash involving two tractors
- Rangers to offer behind-the-scenes national park tours
- Updates for Wednesday 25 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: A3072 Devon both ways
A3072 Devon both ways severe accident, from Runnon Moor Lane to Burdon Lane.
A3072 Devon - A3072 closed in both directions from the Runnon Moor Lane junction in Hatherleigh to the Burdon Lane junction in Highampton, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Kayaker rescues badger he found in the sea
No charges after modern slavery raids
The operation was carried out under modern slavery legislation at a flower-picking farm in Cornwall.Read more
Warning after series of car thefts on Dartmoor
BBC Radio Devon
A spate of car thefts has prompted the Dartmoor National Park Authority and police to issue warnings.
It is believed a gang could be operating on the moor and there has been an increase in incidents over the past three or four days.
Dartmoor Ranger Rob Steemson is advising people to leave valuables at home, if they have to bring them not to leave them on view and to make sure no-one is watching if they put them in the boot.
"At the moment it appears to be happening at random across the moor," he said. "The main evidence I've seen is in and around Postbridge and around the Haytor, Widecombe and Newbridge areas on the eastern side of Dartmoor.
"But I'm also aware of reports at other sites."
Weather: Staying dry and only slightly cloudy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Wednesday night is going to remain dry with largely clear, starry skies and few if any clouds. Winds will be light.
Minimum temperature: 9 to 13C (48 to 55F).
Thursday is expected to remain dry with periods of sunshine and just a little cloud at times.
There will be a light to moderate breeze, and it will become warm or very warm.
Maximum temperature: 22 to 26C (72 to 79F).
Ex-Bishop of Truro 'may have perverted course of justice'
Donna Birrell
BBC Radio Cornwall
A former Bishop of Truro may have perverted the course of justice, according to the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse.
Michael Ball was Bishop of Truro between 1990 and 1997.
This week the inquiry is examining how the Anglican Church handled the case of his twin brother, the paedophile Bishop, Peter Ball.
In 2015, Peter Ball pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office and several indecent assaults.
It included behaviour such as naked prayer with embracing, caressing in the nude and he also slept in the same bed as some of the young men.
The inquiry said it was aware of 32 allegations against him.
Peter Ball was released from prison last year after serving 16 months.
Playing field 'out of action for part of football season'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A playing field in Reduth is expected to be out of action for at least the first half of the next football season because of of subsidence, Cornwall Council says.
The authority said problems were first reported last winter "when several shallow depressions appeared" on the Clijah Croft fields.
Now 10 small areas have been fenced off for safety and security.
The council said it would work with the football clubs who use the pitches to find a suitable temporary alternative until repair works have been completed.
Exeter litter fines contractor 'not on any targets'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
An outside enforcement contractor that can issue fines of up to £100 as part of a new crackdown in Exeter is "not on any targets" of how many fines it should issue within a certain time-frame, the city council says.
The council has contracted 3GS to hand out fines and is encouraging people to tip it off about any litter or dog fouling "hot spots" in a new 12-month trial. Staff from 3GS will be uniformed and badged.
Under the trial, culprits will be issued with £100 fines, "which can be reduced to £65 for littering or £60 for dog fouling, if paid within 10 days".
Litter being targeted includes cigarette butts and chewing gum.
The council said the project would be paid for through fines and would not come out of council budgets.
Earlier this year, Plymouth began employing the contractor Kingdom Services Group to issue fixed penalty notices to offenders.
Council sent out personal housing data on e-newsletter
North Devon Gazette
North Devon Council has apologised after dozens of people’s data was wrongly sent out to recipients of a newletter.
"Human error" meant 48 individuals’ names, addresses, ages, housing reference numbers and status of their housing application was wrongly shared over email.
The data, of people on the council’s "B and B" housing list, was sent to the 31 internal and 30 external recipients of the council’s Devon Home Choice newsletter.
Police car in three-vehicle crash on outskirts of Truro
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A police car is among three vehicles cars involved in a road crash on the outskirts of Truro, officers have confirmed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a Renault Clio, an Audi A1 and a marked police BMW crashed on the A390 at Threemilestone at about 14:05.
Two people in the Clio "sustained what is believed to be minor injuries", police said.
Officers added: "An investigation will be carried out into the circumstances of the collision."
Cornwall Live is reporting that an elderly person is one of those injured.
Cheeky orangutan caught monkeying about at Paignton Zoo
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Paignton Zoo has shared a video of its young orangutan Tatau enjoying the sunshine.
The fun footage shows the five-year-old ape doing roly-polys in her enclosure.
Space plane model goes on show at County Hall
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A model of the plane that could be launching satellites into space from Newquay has gone on display.
The model of Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl - a modified Boeing 747-400 - has been placed in the reception area of County Hall in Truro and will remain there for two weeks.
Spaceport Cornwall has signed an agreement with Virgin Orbit to be the UK's exclusive launch site for the company to send satellites into space.
Virgin Orbit is set to test its latest launch flights in the US next month and is hoped to be operating from Newquay by 2021.
Working parents 'struggling' to pay for childcare
BBC Radio Cornwall
Parents across the South West face hardship this summer as many working families will be struggling financially to cover childcare over the six week summer holiday.
Figures out from the Family and Childcare Trusts Survey show care costs increasing by 6% this year.
Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall, says a partnership approach is required to deal with the problem...
Outside contractor to enforce litter fines in Exeter
BBC Radio Devon
People who drop litter or fail to pick up after their dog are to be targeted in Exeter as part of a new 12-month trial involving an outside enforcement contractor.
The city council has contracted 3GS to hand out fines and is encouraging people to tip them off about any litter or dog fouling "hot spots".
The authority said the project would be paid for through fines and would not come out of council budgets.
Earlier this year, Plymouth began employing the contractor Kingdom Services Group to issue fixed penalty notices to offenders.
South Western Railway strike on Thursday in guard dispute
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Rail services, including some in Devon, will be disrupted on Thursday in fresh strike action in a dispute over the role of guards on trains.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on South Western Railway (SWR) will walk out for 24 hours, with more stoppages due in the coming weeks.
The company said a rail replacement bus service will run on lines around Exeter.
The union accused SWR of failing to respond to calls for talks in the long-running row over driver-only operation and the role of guards. The row started more than two years ago.
The operator claimed it had told RMT it would keep a guard on all of its services "time and time again", and the offer would continue to "deliver safe services and improve our performance".
SWR has services from London to Exeter, via Honiton and Salisbury.
Taser death man had 'heart of gold'
Marc Cole, 30, had two young sons who were "his life".Read more
No action over travellers after they promise to leave
Cornwall Live
Cornwall Council has no current plans to take action over a family of Irish travellers who have pitched up above cliffs at Newquay's Fistral beach for several weeks as the group promised they will leave the site soon.
Extra cash to be spent on attracting new foster carers
BBC Radio Devon
Devon County Council is proposing to spend an extra £1m on foster carers' fees.
It says current fees do not compare well to neighbouring authorities for entry level foster carers, which means it struggles to recruit new staff.
There are 270 carers in the Devon service and the council wants to increase that to around 300.
A formal consultation started on Wednesday.
PC awarded for work in 'dangerous' call-out
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A police officer and his dog have been rewarded for their work in tracking down a vulnerable man who posed a risk to himself and others.
PC Mark Stevens and PD Axel were commended for their role in the "dangerous" call-out by Ch Supt Glen Mayhew.
The five-year-old German Shepherd is retiring from active duty after he developed a back problem.
Deteriorating Exeter Canal bridge removed by crane
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A historic bridge over Exeter canal has been removed in a sophisticated operation which saw it craned out of place.
The Kings Arms Bridge, owned by the city council, crosses the water where the River Exe and the canal merge.
It has deteriorated over time and was lifted out by a large crane.
A temporary bridge is in place with a new permanent structure due to be erected in the new year.
Police take no further action after slavery farm raid
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Police say they have completed a modern slavery investigation into a flower picking farm in Cornwall and will be taking no further criminal action.
Officers raided Bosahan Farm near Manaccan, Helston, on 8 February on the suspicion that modern slavery offences were taking place against migrant workers. Three people were arrested.
After the initial raid, many of the workers gathered outside Camborne Police Station to support the farm owners.
They later requested an apology from police with 189 of them signing a letter.
In a statement, Devon and Cornwall police said: "Following a full investigation and discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service, there will be no criminal matters pursued by police in relation to this investigation".
The statement added: "Devon and Cornwall Police appreciate the disruption this policing operation has caused to the wider farming, agricultural and migrant worker community.
"However, it is important to recognise that police had to ensure that the response to serious allegations of modern slavery were followed up and responded to with the gravity this under-reported crime deserved".
Call for tolerance after arson attempt at synagogue
BBC Radio Devon
There's a call for tolerance and mutual respect from religious leaders in Exeter and police.
It follows a suspected arson attempt at a synagogue in the city on Saturday evening.
A joint statement from the Bishop of Exeter, the president of the Synagogue, Exeter Mosque, the city council and Devon and Cornwall Police has called for "renewed efforts to ensure greater community cohesion".
Synagogue President Richard Halsey said members would "like to sincerely thank local police for their brilliant initial response and the ongoing proactive and thorough investigation and support.
He said: "We live in a wonderful city that has demonstrated tolerance and support for each other at times of need."
A 51-year-old man from Exeter was later arrested and charged with arson with intent of endangering life.
Deteriorating bridge craned out of position
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A historic bridge over the Exeter Canal is being removed in a sophisticated operation.
The Kings Arms Bridge, owned by the city council, crosses the water where the River Exe and the canal merge.
It has deteriorated over time and is being lifted out of position by a large crane. The area is being closed off while the work takes place.
A temporary bridge is in place with a new permanent structure due to be erected in the new year.
Lifeguards don't throw in the towel over badger rescue
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
RNLI lifeguards pitched in a bit in helping a baby badger recover after it was rescued from the sea.
The cub is thought to have plummeted 90ft (27m) into the sea, before climbing on to a cliff ledge where it was spotted by kayakers.
It then fell into the water again before being snapped up by kayaker Tom Wildblood, who pulled it on to his boat in what he called a "surreal" rescue mission.
Lifeguards greeted the kayaking group when they got back to shore about an half and hour later.
As you can see here, they helped give the creature a towelling down before it was taken to a vet for a health check.
The cub was later given the all-clear.
Holiday childcare costs 'up by 6% in the South West'
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
The cost of holiday childcare for parents in the South West has risen, according to new research.
The Department of Education says it is investing record amounts to make sure as many children as possible have access to high-quality care.
But figures released by the Family and Childcare Trusts suggest a 6% rise this year in the South West to more than £130 a week.
Author and single mum, Faith Bleasdale, says the costs can be quite daunting...
Submarine HMS Agincourt twinned with Torbay
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Royal Navy submarine HMS Agincourt is to be be twinned with Torbay "as a sign of the enduring link between our area and the Royal Navy's submarine service", the area's MP says.
The navy's seventh Astute-class hunter-killer nuclear-powered submarine (HMS Astute itself is pictured here) is undergoing construction in Barrow-in-Furness and expected to be commissioned into service in 2024.
The boat was officially named in May, and is the sixth vessel in the navy to be named after the Battle of Agincourt of 1415.
The bay's link to the submarine service had previously been provided by Trafalgar-class submarine HMS Torbay, which was decommissioned last year.
Torbay's MP, Conservative Kevin Foster, said: "It is great to hear our historic links with the Royal Navy's submarine service will be taken forward by a link with HMS Agincourt."
Badger cub saved after 90ft cliff plunge
The stricken animal was pulled aboard by a kayaker during a "surreal" rescue mission.Read more
Council plans to spend an extra £1m on foster carers' fees
BBC Radio Devon
Devon County Council is proposing to spend an extra £1m on foster carers' fees.
It said current fees "did not compare well to neighbouring authorities for entry-level foster carers", which meant it was struggling to recruit new people.
There are 270 carers in the Devon service, with bosses planning to increase that to 300 to look "after about half of the 700 children in care".
Carers are self-employed, and they receive allowances and fees to cover their costs of looking after fostered children.
Fees for a single child start at nearly £12,000 per annum, but learning and development would very quickly raise entry level foster carers to fees of about £18,000. The proposed fees rise to a little over £26,000 per child.
The authority's fostering team budget is currently about £3.5m a year.
A formal consultation has started into its proposals and a decision is planned to be made in the autumn.
Torquay announce £40m stadium proposal
National League South side Torquay United announce a £40m development proposal for a new stadium, academy and event arena.Read more
Hot weather forces Devon dog show cancellation
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Organisers have cancelled a dog show because of the warm weather.
The Blue Cross Torbay Rehoming Centre decided to scrap the show after a discussion about the "current hot weather".
Police hunt St Ives car flip driver
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police are searching for the driver of a car which ended up on its roof in St Ives.
The Audi A3 was reported flipped over at about 04:00, but when police arrived the driver had left the scene.
Police said they were investigating and "efforts to locate the driver" were continuing.
Cornish business: 'We like cloudy and rainy days'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Some business owners in Cornwall are finding the hot weather isn't bringing in as much trade as expected.
They've found the high temperatures are causing people to make the most of being outside, rather than shopping in their stores.
Kevin Davey, from the Shipwreck Centre in Charlestown, says rainy days are better for business...
No decision on how council will save £50k
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
No decisions have yet been made as to how West Devon Borough Council will make £50,000 of savings from its public conveniences budget.
The council needs to make savings of at least that much and up to £180,000 a year on the "discretionary" service due to the financial black hole it faces in the next five years.
The savings in the budget will need to be achieved through a combination of pay on entry toilets, and community ownership, with closure of facilities as a last resort, a council spokesman said.
The West Devon Hub Committee were presented with four options as to how to plug the hole in the budget - but instead of making a decision, they agreed to look to make efficiencies savings of at least £50,000 from the 2019/20 public convenience service budget.
Councillor Philip Sanders, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: "Our aim is to work with communities to continue to offer toilets which the public have access to where they are needed."
The four options were:
1. Close, or devolve to parish councils, six toilets at Brentor, Bedford Bridge at Horrabridge, Chagford, Hatherleigh, Lydford and Yelverton, to make savings of £63,053.
2. Close one public toilet in Market Street, Okehampton and Bedford car park in Tavistock, where other options are available, to make a saving of £75,324.
3. Close, or devolve to parish councils, six loos at Brentor, Bedford Bridge at Horrabridge, Chagford, Hatherleigh, Lydford and Yelverton, to make savings of £63,053, and pay on entry at car parks in Fairplace, Okehampton, Bedford car park, Guildhall Square and the bus station in Tavistock, and in Chagford and Yelverton to generate income of £22,000.
4. Close all public toilets as it is a discretionary service provided by the council to save much more than the target of £50,000. The council currently spends £181,000, excluding salary costs, on its 12 public toilets.
Cornwall travel: Problems in St Ives and at Carkeel
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon travel: Problems in Barnstaple, Plymouth and Totnes
BBC Radio Devon
Rubbish does not put cops off a scent of vehicle offences
A TOR is a traffic offence report.
A PG9 is a roadside-issued prohibition stating a vehilce is not roadworthy.
Airport site fire: In pictures
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A large area of grassland on the site of Plymouth City Airport has been set on fire in a suspected arson attack.
Fire crews were called to the site at 19:00 on Tuesday following multiple calls.
The 6,000 sq m of grassland and one small derelict building were believed to have been set alight deliberately, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters said they were concerned about it "spreading into undergrowth and towards nearby properties" before they were able to bring it under control.
Video: Baby badger rescue off St Agnes
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A baby badger has been rescued from the sea off the north Cornwall coast.
The black and white creature was spotted by kayaker Tom Wildblood, who was leading a group off the north Cornwall coast. He pulled it aboard and brought it ashore.
The cub has been checked out by a local vet and been given a clean bill of health.
Video: Koru Kayaking
Tom said he originally found the animal on a ledge under cliffs.
He said he thought it had fallen from the above cliff and managed to scramble on to the ledge before he saw it fall into the water.
He rescued it by "picking it up by the scuff of the neck" and put it in the kayak in front of him.
Councillor 'confident' over government air link subsidy
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Council's leading member for transport says he is confident the government will continue to subsidise the air route between Newquay and London.
The service, which is currently operated to Gatwick by FlyBe, is subject to a Public Service Obligation (PSO) which protects it and provides a government subsidy to keep it going.
That agreement was secured in 2014 when the route was at risk and Cornwall Council asked for support to keep it going but it runs out in October.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has already indicated it will honour the PSO but it is subject to it approving the council's preferred bidder to operate the service.
A report that went to cabinet on Tuesday stated that if the route was lost then it could cost Cornwall's economy £50m through the loss of employment alone.
Councillor Geoff Brown, cabinet member for transport, told the meeting he was "confident" the DfT would approve the agreement.
The London route currently accounts for 40% of all passengers using Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Under-stress trees start to shed leaves early
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The dry weather has been adding to the threat of imported diseases facing our native trees.
Some shallow rooted trees have already started dropping leaves and shedding seeds, which is much earlier than normal.
David Colman, who advises East Devon District Council about its trees, says the appearance of an early autumn is a worrying sign...