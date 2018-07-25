BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 24 July

Plans for a modern eco-home have been rejected after councillors agreed that it was not in a sustainable location.

Cornwall Council's east sub-area planning committee considered the application to build the new four-bedroom home on land at St Martin near Looe.

The applicant, Andrew Carr, is a local resident who wanted to build the home for his family.

He had the backing of the parish council, which said the house was "an outstanding example of sustainable development" and said that the contemprary design was "architecturally outstanding".

Cornwall councillor for Looe, Armand Toms, was also in support of the plans and said the site had previously been used as a builders' quarry and so should be considered to be "brownfield".

However, planning officers said the plans would be an "unjustified dwelling in the countryside" and the location was not sustainable as it was a considerable distance away from any other settlement and services.