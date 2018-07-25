BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 24 July

Summary
- Elderly man dies after two-tractor crash
- Police investigation into sexual offences at former Devon school
- Torquay bedroom fire: Woman in hospital with burns
- Trading in Exeter Pound to cease
- Pro-EU barrister to declare Totnes an 'independent city state'
- Repairs to storm-hit coastal path 'progressing well'
- Skeleton of huge seal to go on display
- Late night shopping for August launched in Truro
- Updates for Tuesday 24 July 2018
Severe accident: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe accident, between J28 for and J29 for .
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J28, / (Cullompton Services) and J29, / (Exeter), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
The gold medallist and her husband, Steve Backshall, revealed the news on social media.
Plans for modern eco-home near Looe rejected
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans for a modern eco-home have been rejected after councillors agreed that it was not in a sustainable location.
Cornwall Council's east sub-area planning committee considered the application to build the new four-bedroom home on land at St Martin near Looe.
The applicant, Andrew Carr, is a local resident who wanted to build the home for his family.
He had the backing of the parish council, which said the house was "an outstanding example of sustainable development" and said that the contemprary design was "architecturally outstanding".
Cornwall councillor for Looe, Armand Toms, was also in support of the plans and said the site had previously been used as a builders' quarry and so should be considered to be "brownfield".
However, planning officers said the plans would be an "unjustified dwelling in the countryside" and the location was not sustainable as it was a considerable distance away from any other settlement and services.
The teenager "completely lost his temper" and attacked the Staffordshire bull terrier, a court hears.
South Western Railway workers are due to strike for eight days over six weeks.
Cornwall Council 'still paying below living wage'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Council is continuing to advertise jobs at a rate below the living wage, despite seeking accreditation for the scheme.
On Tuesday morning the cabinet voted in favour of seeking accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation by March next year.
The council says it has already started to roll out the living wage and is now encouraging all firms that provide services on the council's behalf to also sign up.
However, on Cornwall Council's jobs pages there were 12 adverts for jobs which had a pay rate of £7.83 per hour and not the £8.75 real living wage rate.
Cornwall Council has allocated more than £10m to bring wage rates up to the Living Wage Foundation levels.
At the moment, the legal minimum wage for under-25s is £7.38 while the national living wage - what the government is now calling its minimum wage - for over-25s is £7.83.
Missing Exeter WW1 memorial sign found
Exeter City Council has been reunited with a stolen sign commemorating the city's fallen soldiers.
The local authority had earlier tweeted its contempt at the thieves.
Exeter City sign former Gillingham midfielder Lee Martin and ex-Hereford FC captain Jimmy Oates.
Ricardo Dias-Cyrino, a carpenter by trade, built a box which he filled with sex toys, a court hears.
Blood bike volunteer cleared of breaking law
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A Devon charity volunteer has been cleared of breaking the law by having an emergency siren fitted to his motorbike.
Ian Hopkins from the Devon Freewheelers, an organisation which transports blood and medical equipment, was stopped by police while on a call last October.
The bike ridden by Mr Hopkins, who is an advanced motorcyclist, is one of eleven owned by Devon Freewheelers.
The court heard the siren is factory fitted when the charity buys the bikes from new.
Chief Executive Dan Lavery says if it has to remove the siren from bikes when it is not being used, it causes delays when they are needed for emergencies.
He says if the case had gone against Mr Hopkins it would have affected similar charities and potentially ambulance services which also operate bikes.
He was also cleared of speeding at 105mph(169km/h) at Exeter Magistrates court.
Car on its roof closes road in Plymouth
Ridge Road in Plympton is blocked in both directions between Drunken Bridge Hill and Plympton Hill due to an overturned vehicle.
An eyewitness says a car is on its roof.
Elderly man dies after two-tractor crash
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A man in his 80s has died in a two-tractor crash near Honiton, Devon.
Police, firefighters, paramedics and air ambulance crews were called to the crash in Awliscombe at about 09:40.
Firefighters found one of the tractors toppled over on its side and a man with "severe injuries" trapped inside, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The South Western Ambulance Service says its crews attended alongside a rapid response unit and a team from the Devon Air Ambulance.
Police remain at the scene and the road is still closed.
Officers are working to inform the man's next of kin.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J31 for A38.
M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J31, A38 (Exminster), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Cornish Pirates back-row Alex Cheesman is forced to retire at the age of 29 after repeated concussions.
Search for hero woman who saved injured man
Coastguards are searching for the brave woman who dived into the sea off Plymouth Hoe to save an injured man.
Totnes independence ‘antidote to chaos’
BBC Radio Devon
A South Devon barrister wants to declare Totnes an 'independent city state' because he does not want the town to leave Europe.
Jonathan Cooper is leading the lighthearted swipe at Brexit and says the idea started as a bit of fun that was born out of exasperation with the Brexit negotiations.
He and his friends have now written a declaration of independence, designed a new coat of arms and created passports for their proposed city state.
Devon narrowly beaten by Herefordshire
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Devon's cricketers suffered an agonising 23-run defeat in their Minor Counties Championship match against Herefordshire at Plymouth.
Chasing 201 to win the home side were bowled out for 177 in their final innings at Mount Wise.
England youth and Worcestershire spinner Ben Twohig decimated Devon's batsmen - taking 4-70 in the second innings, having also taken four wickets in their first innings.
Alex Barrow's 50 was the highlight of the innings for Devon, who still await their first win of the season in the Western Division.
Jack Stephens took four wickets as Devon bowled out the visitors for 181 in their first innings, before Josh Mailling hit 153 as his maiden century rescued an otherwise lacklustre innings as Devon were bowled out for 271.
Stephens took another four wickets as Devon bowled Herefordshire out for 290 in their second innings leaving Devon just over a day to try, and fail, to reach their target.
BreakingPolice investigation into sexual offences at Devon school
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
An investigation has been launched into alleged historic sexual offences against a girl at a former school.
Police are calling for ex-students and employees from Ashleigh Court boarding school in Chawleigh, Devon, to come forward.
Det Con, Rob Poole, said police officers are in the "initial stages of a complex investigation".
The offences are thought to have happened between 1970 and 1980.
He said: "We appreciate this was quite some time ago and we are doing all we can to help the victim.
"We are wanting to speak to anyone who worked or studied at this school during this time period in the hope that they would be able to assist us with our investigation."
King named in GB squad
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth 110m hurdler David King has been named in the Great Britain squad for the European Championships in Berlin next month.
The 24-year-old is one of two British men in the sprint hurdles alongside Andrew Pozzi.
King made the semi-finals at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam and competed in last year's World Championships as well as the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.
Caudery set to make senior GB debut
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Cornish pole-vaulter Molly Caudery is set to make her senior Great Britain debut.
The 18-year-old has been picked for the British squad for the European Championships in Berlin next month.
Caudery, who was the youngest athlete in the England team at this year's Commonwealth Games, set a new personal best of 4.53m last month and competed in the World Junior Championships in Finland earlier this month.
She is one of three pole vaulters in the British women's squad.
Cyclist seriously injured in Bideford hit-and-run
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A 48-year-old cyclist has been left seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Bideford.
It happened at 23:45 on 18 July on Kingsley Road, Bideford, and involved a silver Peugeot 206.
The man suffered serious chest injuries and remains in hospital.
Police are appealing for information after the driver failed to stop at the scene.
Organ volunteer charges dismissed by judge
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Charges against a Devon charity volunteer who was accused of speeding at 105mph (169km/h) have been dismissed.
Ian Hopkins, 49, volunteered for Devon Freewheelers, which transports blood, organs and emergency items for operations.
A district judge at Exeter Magistrates Court described "the weak and tenuous character of the evidence" given by police officers to suggest he was speeding.
Mr Hopkins was taking an item urgently needed for surgery at a hospital in Plymouth at the time when police stopped him on the A38.
A charge against him fitting a siren to his bike is ongoing.
Tourism boss claims weather warning is misleading
BBC Radio Cornwall
A tourism boss says he is "annoyed" with the Met Office and Public Health England after they urged people to "stay out of the sun" for most of this week, after a heat health watch alert was issued.
Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, has advised people to go out, enjoy the sun as it could be one of the best summers of their lifetime.
An amber warning has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to reach 33C (91F).
Mr Bell said: "I'm not against health warnings but actually this is saying stay indoors, on one of the best summers we've had for 20 years."
He explained how he felt it was "damaging a sector" and "making people feel worried about enjoying the summer" despite people going abroad every year.
He encouraged people to visit Cornwall as the coast offers a cooling "sea breeze". "The message should be to go out into the sun but put the protection on, wear a hat, and go to the coast and enjoy it."
He suggested people will only experience a summer like this, three times in their life."
Exeter City Council 'upset' at WW1 sign thieves
Exeter City Council has tweeted its contempt for thieves who stole a sign in memory of those who died during World War One.
Crane to move bridge - pedestrians warned
Man 'seriously injured' in two-tractor crash
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A man is fighting for his life after two tractors crashed near Honiton in Devon.
Police say one man is being treated for "serious, life-threatening injuries".
Emergency services were called at 09:40 to Awliscombe near Honiton.
Road users are being asked to avoid the area.
Resorts across England are experiencing unusually warm temperatures beneath the waves.
Organ volunteer 'caught speeding at 105mph'
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A Devon charity volunteer accused of speeding at 105mph (169km/h) has gone on trial in Exeter.
Ian Hopkins, 49, volunteered for Devon Freewheelers, which transports blood, organs and emergency items for operations.
While on shift, last year, police caught him speeding on the A38 while taking an item urgently needed for surgery at a hospital in Plymouth.
He is also being charged for fitting a siren to his bike.
Mr Hopkins has denied the charges at Exeter Magistrates Court.
Pro-EU barrister to declare Totnes an 'independent city state'
BBC Radio Devon
A group of people who voted remain in the EU referendum are planning to declare Totnes an independent city state because they say they do not want the town to leave Europe.
On Tuesday barrister Jonathan Cooper and his friends will be posting a declaration of independence to the old guildhall, handing out passports to those who take an oath of allegiance to the new city state and presenting its coat of arms.
They say the declaration is not necessarily a hard-edged political move but rather a fun way of showing their frustration with the Brexit negotiations and as a way of poking fun at the situation.
Farmers 'struggling' because grass isn't growing
Janine Jansen
BBC Spotlight
The weather is causing livestock farmers across the South West to struggle because grass is not growing.
Many have already been feeding their cattle and sheep with fodder that was earmarked for the winter.
The warm weather also means many farmers will not get a third or fourth cut of hay.
Many dairy farmers say their milk yield has dropped because their cows have less grass to eat.
Komodo dragon arrives at Paignton Zoo
BBC Spotlight
A Devon zoo has welcomed a Komodo dragon to its collection.
There are only a handful of the Indonesian reptiles at zoos across the country.
Paignton Zoo has refurbished it's Crocodile House to be able to give her a home.
The six-year-old female is yet to be named, but the zoo is urging visitors to help them decide.
Khaleesi, Hermosa, Toothless and Ora are all in the running in a poll on the zoo's Facebook page.
Head of Reptiles Luke Harding said the zoo was really lucky to get the rare reptile...
Severe accident: A30 Cornwall both ways
A30 Cornwall both ways severe accident, around Marazanvose Motor Centre.
A30 Cornwall - A30 in Marazanvose blocked and queuing traffic around the Marazanvose Motor Centre junction, because of an accident.
Truro football fans 'really annoyed' by move
BBC Radio Cornwall
Truro City supporters will have to make a 200-mile round trip to watch home games next season.
The club will share Plainmoor with National League South rivals Torquay United, just months after saying they would stay at their Treyew Road home.
Truro sold their ground to developers in July 2014, but have had three extensions to their tenure. The firm that owns their ground wants to start work to turn it into a Lidl supermarket at the end of this month, leaving the club homeless.
They've got 10 days to get out, and these fans aren’t happy…
Cornish golfer's championship success
BBC Sport
Cornish golfer Rhys Enoch celebrated making the cut at a major championship for the first time.
The 30-year from Truro, who represents Wales, finished the Open at Carnoustie tied in 67th place.
It meant a bumper pay day for the qualifier ranked 435th in the world and proved that he can compete with the world's top players.
The golfer described his feelings after the tournament...
Truro moved to save stadium bid - Masters
Truro chairman Peter Masters says the Stadium for Cornwall project will not happen unless the club leave Treyew Road.Read more
Trading in Exeter Pound to cease in September
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A local currency for Exeter, which was launched in 2015 in a bid to boost local trade, will be "suspended" at the end of the summer.
The directors behind the notes said it had become a victim of "funding cuts" and said the decision was a "difficult" one.
The Exeter Pound was accepted by a number of local shops and was designed to work alongside sterling, not replace it.
Other local currencies are used in Brixton, Totnes and Bristol.
Skeleton of huge seal to go on display
BBC Radio Cornwall
The skeleton of a large seal that washed up on a Cornish beach in 2015 will go on display to the public at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus.
The 7.8ft (2.4m) grey seal - known to researchers as Septimus - was first sighted swimming near Par in 2014 by the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust.
A year later Septimus was found dead on a beach near St Austell.
Experts decided to preserve his bones for display to help people learn more about the species.
It's unclear exactly how he died or how he was injured.
Experts said Septimus was the third-longest dead seal ever recorded in Cornwall, and his body was left on the beach for 100 days to allow a photographic record of decomposition.
Late night shopping for August launched in Truro
BBC Radio Cornwall
People in Truro city centre will have the chance to shop until late every Wednesday during August.
Truro's Business Improvement District is behind the event called Summer Nights, which will provide late night shopping and street entertainment until 20:00.
There will also be free parking on offer in Cornwall Council car parks.
Cornish 16-year-old to play in Spain's basketball league
Cornwall Live
A teenager from Truro has signed a scholarship deal to play in Spain's basketball league, with the Spanish Giants, Cornwall Live reports.