BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 23 July

- Man jailed for Devon doorstep ammonia attack
- Tiverton hit-and-run suspects released
- Man charged with Exeter Synagogue arson attack
- Child protection policies investigated in Anglican Church
- Man suffers facial injuries in knife attack
- South West weather 'powers 13%' of England's solar energy
- Car and ticket machine damaged by expanding foam
- Updates for Monday 23 July 2018
Severe disruption: A39 Devon both ways
A39 Devon both ways severe disruption, from B3138 Hollowtree Road to Whiddon Drive.
A39 Devon - A39 Eastern Avenue in Whiddon Valley closed in both directions from Mcdonalds Roundabout to Tesco Roundabout, because of a burst water main.
Taser may have contributed to man's death
Marc Cole, 30, was Tasered by police, and later died in hospital.
Still no opening date for new Exeter railway station
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
There is still no planned date for the proposed Marsh Barton railway station to come into use.
The site in Exeter was due to open in 2016 but has been hit by delays and rising costs, going from £4.3m to £13m.
Match funding of £8.4m for the station has been found, but unless the station is delivered by March 2021, the growth deal funding will be lost.
In March it was announced by Cllr Stuart Barker, cabinet member for economy and skills, that the funding deficit was expected to be closed within the next six months.
Road scheme withdrawn after criticism from MP's brother
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The MP for St Austell and Newquay, Steve Double, was criticised by his own brother after supporting road restrictions that Joel Double was "vehemently against".
The plans had been put forward by local Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who works for St Austell and Newquay MP Steve Double, and Mr Double had supported them.
However, the proposals were criticised by St Austell Rugby Club, whose chairman - Joel Double - issued a strongly-worded statement opposing the plans.
Under the plans the road would have been for "access only" from the junction with Pentewan Road to the junction with Sawles Road, which would have affected the rugby club located on Tregorrick Road.
The plans had been drawn up to try to stop the road being used as a "rat run" but have now been withdrawn by Cornwall Council.
Police hunt for vandal who committed 'vile act'
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Police are hunting for a vandal who defecated on a bench painted in rainbow colours ahead of Cornwall's Pride celebrations next month.
An anti-gay message was also left in the human excrement on the bench in what Cornwall Pride organisers have described as a "vile act".
Volunteers in Newquay have been painting benches on Beach Road and on The Crescent but on Saturday evening someone attempted to ruin one of them.
A Devon and Cornwall police spokesman said the force was investigating the incident.
He said: "A number of benches in the area have been painted to help celebrate the Pride event which is taking place shortly.
"It has been reported that one bench in The Crescent had been defecated on; a distasteful message was also scrawled across the bench.
"Police are currently in the midst of reviewing CCTV of the area. It is clear that someone will know who is responsible for this distasteful criminal damage, and we urge that they come forward and speak to the police."
The spokesman said the force would "not accept intolerance within Devon and Cornwall" and asked anyone with information to come forward.
Cornwall Pride is on 25 August.
Devon mule enjoys historic win
BBC Spotlight
A mule that was rescued by the Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary has made history by winning his first dressage event.
Wallace had been banned from taking part in British dressage competitions because his father is a donkey.
But after coverage on the BBC, the organisation changed its rules.
Award-winning Wallace came to Devon after being rescued from Ireland. He was later rehomed by a rider in Gloucestershire.
Winnie Murphy, from British Dressage, said that the sport should be more inclusive...
Playful seal follows kayaker off Looe
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Kayaker Rupert Kirkwood says a playful seal followed him while he was at sea off Looe.
He says he watched the animal rolling in seaweed, barking, splashing and "larking about" and "had the same look in its eye as a dog wanting somebody to throw its ball".
Mr Kirkwood, who goes by the pseudonym The Lone Kayaker, records all of his sea journeys online.
In the past he has filmed sharks, whales, dolphins, sunfish, turtles, otters, puffins and giant tuna in the sea off Devon and Cornwall.
GWR defends overcrowded service to South West
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Great Western Railway (GWR) says a train service, which was criticised on Twitter because of overcrowding, was "busier than normal" for a number of reasons.
The company was taken to task by social media user Sophie Walker.
She said some children had been put in a guards' van despite the family booking four weeks before their journey and phoning to double check on Sunday night that they had table seats.
Other passengers on the train also complained about the crowded conditions.
GWR said a "crew comfort area" had been made available to the family who had booked table seats.
And the firm said work on the main line from Paddington to the south west, and a fault in a carriage had led to the train being overcrowded.
Overturned caravan blocking one lane of A30
BBC News Travel
On the A30 near Fraddon we have reports of a caravan on its roof blocking the southbound carriageway.
Traffic is queuing back to the Indian Queens junction.
Severe disruption: A30 Cornwall westbound
A30 Cornwall westbound severe disruption, from B3275 to A30.
A30 Cornwall - One lane closed and queuing traffic on A30 westbound in Penhale from Fraddon Services to Summercourt, because of Jacknifed Caravan. Congestion to the Toldish roundabout where the A30 joins with the A39.
Swimmer falls short in Scilly seabird challenge
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A woman who was attempting to swim from west Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly has been forced to abandon the challenge after five hours.
Andrea Ayres was attempting the 26 mile swim to raise money for the RSPB and their work with seabird conservation.
Unfortunately the water conditions made it impossible for her to carry on. She said on social media she "aborted the attempt" with a "really sad heart".
Elderly man attacked by gang in Camborne
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A 70-year-old was left with a broken leg after being seriously assaulted by a group of men in Camborne last month.
Devon and Cornwall Police say it happened at about 16:45 on 29 June on Gurneys Lane near Commercial Square.
They say the man was sitting down in the town square when he was "set-upon by a group of men who assaulted him".
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his leg.
The police would like to hear from anyone with information.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, from J28 for A373 Station Road to J29 for Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J28, A373 (Cullompton Services) to J29, Honiton (Exeter), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Man jailed for doorstep ammonia attack
Kraig Owens claimed he had taken the corrosive liquid with him to threaten Jonathan Gent.
'Shameful' conditions on 'overcrowded' train
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A train passenger has criticised Great Western Railway for “shameful” conditions on a train bound for the South West.
Sophie Walker has been live-tweeting her journey on board the 12:30 service from London Paddington to Penzance.
GWR are aware of the thread, and have tweeted an apology.
Ms Walker, who is the leader of The Women's Equality Party, is on her way to Plymouth to speak at an event at the Moments Café on New George Street.
The BBC has contacted GWR for a response.
Bishop 'horrified' at Exeter Synagogue attack
The Bishop of Exeter says he's "horrified" to hear about an arson attack at the Exeter Synagogue.
Emergency services were called to Synagogue Place at 19:50 on Saturday where they found the ground floor toilets on fire.
The Rt Revd Robert Atwell said: "I was horrified to hear what happened at Exeter Synagogue at the weekend. Tolerance and mutual respect are hallmarks of a civilised society, and I would implore everybody, regardless of their religion, to condemn any action that seeks to intimidate or harm others.
"Everybody should be free to practise their religion, and I ask Christians to stand in solidarity alongside our Jewish neighbours and people of all faiths. We must unite to ensure that our community can enjoy a future characterised by tolerance, freedom, and mutual respect."
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A 28-year-old has been jailed after he threw ammonia into a man's face in a doorstep attack.
Kraig Owens, of High Street, Crediton, splashed the corrosive liquid into Jonathan Gent's eyes after going to his flat to confront his partner Kerry Sercombe. The court heard Owens had been in a brief relationship with Miss Sercombe in the past.
Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court jailed him for two years after he admitted to causing actual bodily harm.
He claimed he took the ammonia to threaten the people inside, rather than use it as a weapon.
Mr Gent's eyes swelled but he did not suffer any permanent damage.
Suspect in Par attempted murder bailed
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A man who was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of an elderly woman in Cornwall has been bailed.
The 69-year-old man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and police say he remains in a secure unit.
Officers were called to Pembroke Close in Par at 14:10 on Thursday where they found the woman with life-threatening head injuries.
The 81-year-old victim was transferred to Derriford Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
Plymouth divers to compete at world championships
BBC Radio Devon
Two Plymouth divers are competing at the World Junior Championships in Kiev this week.
Matthew Dixon and Victoria Vincent, who both train at the Plymouth Life Centre, are part of a British squad made up of Commonwealth and European medalists.
The event starts today and runs until Sunday.
200-mile round trip for a 'home' game
Truro City fans face a 200-mile round trip for home games after the club agrees to share with Torquay United.
Poor final round fails to deter Enoch
Rhys Enoch says he will not let a poor final day sour his first experience of making the cut at the Open.
Renewables' subsidies cuts could leave 'nothing happening'
BBC Spotlight
The sunny summer has been great for solar energy production, but industry representatives say they are worried about plans to cut subsidies.
The government says the renewable energy sector has grown significantly since financial incentives were first introduced, and is now proposing to cut the current scheme from March 2019.
But Gabriel Wondrausch, who runs a renewables company in Exeter, has concerns...
Elderly drivers have 'life-threatening' injuries
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Two elderly drivers are fighting for their lives after their cars crashed in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called to a garage in Plympton on Saturday after the crash between a silver Renault Scenic and a silver Ford Focus.
The drivers, a 79-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman, were taken to Derriford Hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for five hours while forensic teams examined the scene.
Police are searching for anyone who saw the crash which happened at about 09:45.
Heatwave brings more blue sharks to Cornwall says expert
Blue sharks are shown swimming around a group of divers in amazing photos from the Cornwall coastline.
The shots showing divers close to the creatures off Penzance follows pictures of a blue shark swimming in St Ives Harbour in Cornwall.
Shark experts warned swimmers to stay out of the water.
But diver Charles Hood said the blue sharks had never attacked divers in the seven years he had taken people out to get close to the creatures.
Mr Hood said numbers of blue sharks had risen so that now seeing 10-20 sharks together was common. "We would only see two or three when she started trips to see the sharks," he said.
"But the warmer water from the hot summer seems to be bringing more in.
"We've also noticed a rise in dolphins which are feeding on sardines which have also increased in number."
He said no-one had been bitten by the sharks. "We've had the occasional nudge but they are slow and placid. Sometimes they will bite the bucket of chum (bait) but that is as aggressive as you will see."
Research from the University of Southampton suggests that new kinds of shark could migrate to UK waters as the oceans warm.
Website crashes and phone lines jammed for book festival
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A book festival website crashed and phone lines were jammed as an event in North Devon became a victim of its own success.
Tickets for Appledore Book Festival - which is in its 13th year and runs between 21 and 29 September - were released on Friday.
David Carter, who runs the box office, described the ticket rush as "amazing" and said in all his years has "never seen anything like it."
This years line-up includes Jeremy Vine, Michael Palin, Louise Minchin and Michael Morpurgo.
The festival has about 70 events and offers about 6,000 tickets.
Man charged with Exeter Synagogue arson attack
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with an arson attack at a synagogue in Exeter.
Emergency services were called to Synagogue Place at 19:50 on Saturday where they found the ground floor toilets on fire. No-one was injured.
Police say the man, who is from the city, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Officers reviewed CCTV and arrested the man, who is due before Exeter Magistrates Court later.
Car and ticket machine damaged by expanding foam
A car and ticket machine have been "extensively damaged" by expanding foam at a car park in Devon.
Police said it happened at Simmons Park, Okehampton, between 16 and 17 July.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Hot weather is perfect for mice, rats and wasps
Devon Live
The heatwave has provided perfect conditions for wasps, rats and mice to thrive, according to industry experts.
Inquiries ongoing after hit-and-run
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Police are “actively seeking” anyone who knows why a car ploughed into pedestrians on a Devon street.
Emergency services were called to the hit-and-run on Tiverton Fore Street at 15:20 on Sunday.
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have since been released.
Five men were taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital after the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting Log 189 of 22 July.
South West weather 'powers 13%' of England's solar energy
BBC Radio Devon
The recent sunny weather has provided enough solar energy in the South West to power 700,000 homes, says energy transformation group, Regen.
Figures from the organisation suggest 13% of England's solar production was generated from within the region in May and June.
But renewable installers are disappointed the government plans to end financial support for most renewable energy production in 2019.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, from J27 for to J28 for .
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J27, Tiverton to J28, Cullompton Services, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Tom Hardy 'moving to Devon'
Devon Live
The Venom star, who is married to fellow actor Charlotte Riley, is looking to leave London after being "targeted by a female stalker", reports Devon Live.
A38 to close through night for roadworks
Plymouth Live
Motorists are facing weeks of traffic trouble as a month of roadworks start on the A38.
Drunk man arrested in Westward Ho!
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Paraglider rescued from sea
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A paraglider has been rescued from the sea after losing control and crashing.
The RNLI and Coastguard winched the man to safety from the sea near St Agnes on Saturday and airlifted him to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
The man had launched from nearby cliffs but soon found himself dropping and plummeted into the water.
Video footage shows the moment he was safely rescued…
Man suffers facial injuries in knife attack
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A man has suffered facial injuries after he was attacked in a Plymouth park.
Emergency services were called to Patna Park, North Road West, at about 05:30.
Police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.
Officers said the man has minor injuries.
Child protection policies investigated in Anglican Church
BBC Spotlight
Public hearings will start later looking at the child protection policies and practices in the Anglican Church.
Details of abuse carried out by former bishop Peter Ball are set to emerge.
His twin brother, Michael, used to be the Bishop of Truro.
Michael was stopped from taking services after it was revealed he'd allowed his brother to impersonate him at events across Cornwall.
Peter Ball was jailed three years ago for the abuse of 18 teenagers and young men.
The inquiry is examining whether there were inappropriate attempts by people of prominence to interfere in the criminal justice system.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, between J27 for and J28 for .
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J27, Tiverton and J28, Cullompton Services, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Truro City to announce future plans
Truro City Football Club will make an announcement later about its future while its new stadium is being built.
Partners in the stadium for Cornwall project have been working for a number of years to develop the venue.
Truro's old ground at Treyew Road looks set to become a supermarket after planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council.
Rival team, Torquay United said it would be delighted to welcome Truro City to join them at Plainmoor for one season while their new stadium is under construction.
Car deliberately set on fire
A car has been deliberately set on fire in Plymouth, fire crews have said.
Emergency services were called to Milford Lane at about 23:20 following several calls to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters found the vehicle well alight and used two hose jets to extinguish the blaze.