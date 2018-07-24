BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 23 July

Cornwall Pride

Police are hunting for a vandal who defecated on a bench painted in rainbow colours ahead of Cornwall's Pride celebrations next month.

An anti-gay message was also left in the human excrement on the bench in what Cornwall Pride organisers have described as a "vile act".

Volunteers in Newquay have been painting benches on Beach Road and on The Crescent but on Saturday evening someone attempted to ruin one of them.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesman said the force was investigating the incident.

He said: "A number of benches in the area have been painted to help celebrate the Pride event which is taking place shortly.

"It has been reported that one bench in The Crescent had been defecated on; a distasteful message was also scrawled across the bench.

"Police are currently in the midst of reviewing CCTV of the area. It is clear that someone will know who is responsible for this distasteful criminal damage, and we urge that they come forward and speak to the police."

The spokesman said the force would "not accept intolerance within Devon and Cornwall" and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Cornwall Pride is on 25 August .