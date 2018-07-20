BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 20 July

Summary

  1. Armed robbers jailed for £1m jewellery theft
  2. Two arrested for drugs offences as yacht seized
  3. Woman, 81, in critical condition after assault in Par
  4. Youngest Battle of Britain RAF pilot dies
  5. Rising shark numbers a 'boost' for Cornish tourism
  6. Updates for Friday 20 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

A30 blocked Exeter-bound after crash

Weather: Heavy showers clearing overnight

BBC Weather

This evening and tonight it will stay mostly cloudy with further showery rain, which could be heavy at times.

However, the showery rain is expected to clear towards the end of the night.

On Saturday it will be a warmer day with spells of sunshine, but also the chance of some showers breaking out.

These showers could potentially be heavy with the risk of thunder.

Weather pic
BBC

NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area

NHS graphic

Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.

Read more

Man wanted for recall to prison

Fire crews sent to Dartmouth blaze

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue are "en route" to this "very large fire" in Dartmouth.

Eight fire crews have been sent to the blaze.

Fire
Paul Downing

Severe disruption: A3122 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A3122 Devon both ways severe disruption, around The Sportsman Arms.

A3122 Devon - A3122 in Hemborough Post closed and slow traffic in both directions around The Sportsman Arms junction, because of grass fire.

Livestock worth £32,000 stolen in Exeter

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of livestock in Exeter.

The incident took place between 18:30 on Wednesday and 12:30 on Thursday from a field in Doddiscombleigh.

It's thought that unknown offenders gained access to the field and barn by cutting metal chains before taking about £32,000 of sheep from the premises.

It's unknown how the animals were transported from the field.

Jewellery store thanks police after robbers are jailed

Ben Woolvin

BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

The director of jewellers Michael Spiers has thanked police after seven members of the gang that robbed their store in Truro were jailed.

Adam Spiers also thanked customers for their "overwhelming support".

Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol while the other robbers used crow bars to force open cabinets and steal £1m of jewellery and watches.

We would like to share our sincere thanks and gratitude towards Devon and Cornwall Police for their continued efforts and hard work during the investigations and court process.

We would also like to thank the public and our customers who have shown an overwhelming amount of support for our Truro team over the past few months. As a local family run business we are so proud to be a part of such an amazing community who have pulled together at a difficult time."

Adam SpiersDirector, Michael Spiers

The jewellery has not been recovered.

Newlyn harbour reopens after drugs arrests

Jenna Hawkey

BBC News Online

Newlyn Harbour has reopened after National Crime Agency officers swooped on the port and arrested two men on drugs trafficking offences.

Their yacht was intercepted by the UK Border Force in the English Channel and brought into the harbour on Thursday.

The harbour had been closed "for safety reasons" since just after 10:00.

Robbery gang members 'still at large'

SPIER POLICE
Members of an international crime gang behind a £1m jewellery robbery are yet to caught, say police.

Nearly four million drivers on 'frantic Friday'

BBC Radio Devon

Nearly four million drivers are expected to hit the road as the great summer getaway begins.

It's the last day of term for most schools and breakdown service RAC has dubbed it "frantic Friday".

M5
Google
The M5 heading west is expected to be particularly busy.

The company is warning there could be severe congestion as day-trippers and tourists battle for road space with regular commuters.

Transport data firm Inrix says hotspots will include the M5 between Gloucester and Devon, and westbound on the A303.

This weekend tends to be one of the busiest on the roads for leisure journeys, second only to Easter and Christmas. On some popular routes this may well mean gridlock, especially through the second half of Friday, when commuters and holidaymakers will be sharing space on the same stretches of the UK's roads. As a result, it will almost certainly feel like a frantic Friday for some."

Rod DennisRAC traffic spokesman

Armed robbery: Gang members 'still at large'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Members of the international gang that was responsible for robbing a jewellery store in Cornwall are "still at large", according to the detective on the case.

Five more members of an armed gang which stole £1m of jewellery and watches from Michael Spiers in Truro have been sentenced.

DI Pete Found said that while other gang members are still at large, they were out of the jurisdiction of Devon and Cornwall Police, and there was no reason for the public to be worried.

Girl, 15, missing from Truro area

Jenna Hawkey

BBC News Online

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who went missing from the Truro area earlier.

Amelie Harris-Lovett, 15, was last seen at about 09:30.

She is described as 5ft 5in (1.6m) tall, of slim build and with long brown hair.

girl
Devon & Cornwall Police

She’s believed to be wearing a navy blue T-shirt and dark three-quarter length trousers or black and white shorts. She has a grey puffer jacket and blue rucksack with her.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Changes to parking charges 'nail in coffin' for towns

Daniel Clark

Local Democracy Reporting Service

New all-year round parking charges for Torbay will be "the final nail in the coffin of the town centres", councillors have claimed.

Torbay Council has voted to scrap its seasonal winter and summer parking tariffs and instead introduce new all-year-round charges.

The new parking charges are more expensive than the winter charges across the board, but in some instances, cheaper than the current summer charges.

Melville Road car park, Torquay
Google

Councillors were told the changes would make the tariffs easier to understand, had been supported by businesses and would help the council hit its growth targets.

But despite being approved, it was criticised by opposition Lib Dems, as well as two Conservatives, which said all the charges would do would be to drive more people to out-of-town shopping centres like the Willows, or to Newton Abbot.

The new charges take effect from 1 November.

BreakingArmed robbers jailed for £1m jewellery theft

Ben Woolvin

BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

Five more members of an armed gang which stole £1m of jewellery and watches from Michael Spiers in Truro have been sentenced.

Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol while the other robbers used crow bars to force open cabinets on 10 January.

shop
Google

Tomas Bakierskis, 25, and Rogertas Slekaitis, 25, both from Lithuania, were each sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison at Truro Crown Court.

Saulius Mickus, who is 28 and also from Lithuania, received eight years while Agris Davidonis, 30, of Petroc Court in Gunnislake was given 21 months.

Haroldas Ivanovas, 20, from Lithuania was sentenced to seven years in a young offenders institution.

court
BBC

In sentencing, Judge Simon Carr told the men they had been part of a "meticulously planned and executed robbery" which had been carried out using "almost military precision".

Two other gang members have already been given lengthy jail terms after they were found guilty by a jury at Truro Crown Court on Thursday.

The Dartmoor village hoping to give Syrian family a home

BBC Radio Devon

People in a Dartmoor village are trying to raise £9,000 to provide a home for a Syrian refugee family.

Under the government resettlement programme, communities can directly apply to welcome refugees, but have to raise the cash themselves and prove they can house and support vulnerable families.

Moretonhampstead
Google

Locals from Moretonhampstead are holding an auction of art at the Devon Guild of Craftsmen later, to help raise the money needed.

We can't stop the war in Syria, but we can help a family, and that's what a group of us in Moretonhampstead decided that we would have to do."

George WilkinsonChair of Home from Home, Moretonhampstead

Picture released of Newlyn drugs yacht

Jenna Hawkey

BBC News Online

The National Crime Agency has released a picture of the yacht seized by border forces off the coast of Cornwall on Thursday.

Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking after their boat was escorted into Newlyn Harbour.

The port remains closed for safety reasons.

Meet Paignton Zoo's newest resident

BBC Spotlight

'Inadequate' school closes its doors for good

BBC Spotlight

It's the final day of term for a Devon school that's closing because it didn't have enough pupils.

Plymouth Studio School opened in 2015 but only managed to fill half its places and was rated inadequate by inspectors in April.

school
Google

All 155 pupils have been found new schools but one didn't get a place until this week and will therefore be the only student attending Plymouth Studio School on the last day.

Local Labour councillors want the government to set up a hardship fund to help the families affected.

Severe disruption: A361 Devon eastbound

BBC News Travel

A361 Devon eastbound severe disruption, between Station Road and B3227.

A361 Devon - A361 in South Molton blocked and queuing traffic for five miles mile eastbound between the Station Road junction and the B3227 junction, because of a broken down car.

BreakingTwo arrested for drugs offences as yacht seized

Jenna Hawkey

BBC News Online

Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences after their yacht was intercepted by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers off the south coast of Cornwall.

The boat was escorted into Newlyn Harbour by a Border Force vessel on Thursday.

The port remains closed to safety reasons.

As part of a National Crime Agency-led operation, the Border Force cutter HMC Vigilant intercepted a sailing yacht off the south west coast of Cornwall and escorted the vessel into Newlyn Harbour where it arrived yesterday (Thursday). Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences and are now being questioned by NCA officers, who are leading the investigation. As a result of this the port of Newlyn has had to be closed temporarily for public safety reasons. Border Force and NCA officers, supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, remain at the scene."

National Crime Agency spokesman

Newlyn Harbour closed 'for public safety'

Jenna Hawkey

BBC News Online

Newlyn Harbour has been closed "for public safety".

In a post on Facebook, the harbour master said: "Under no circumstances are vessels to approach or move within Newlyn jurisdiction without my approval."

Missing Bideford girl found safe

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

Carly Tee, who was reported missing from Bideford, has been found safe and well, police said.

Officers said the 15-year-old had disappeared on Thursday at about 11:00 and was believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Darth Vader drug warning to parents

Cornish tennis player heading to SW19

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

A 14-year-old tennis player from Cornwall will be gracing the grass courts of Wimbledon next month.

Daisy Chapman
Sara Chapman

Daisy Chapman from Newquay will be playing at the Road to Wimbledon tournament, having been given a place in the national finals.

"I cannot wait," said Chapman, who trains three times a week at Exeter University.

Rail disruption expected as school holidays begin

BBC Radio Cornwall

Train passengers between Cornwall and Paddington are being warned they face delays on Saturday and Sunday, due to works on the line.

Network Rail's closing the line at Newbury to allow electrification work to go ahead, with replacement buses in place.

railway
Google
Passengers travelling between Cornwall and Paddington are being told to expect delays.

It comes on the first weekend of the school summer holidays, when thousands of people will be travelling to and from the South West.

When the project's completed Great Western Railway says the journey from London to Penzance will be 14 minutes quicker.

Exeter keep pre-season form going

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Exeter City kept their good pre-season form going with a 2-0 win at Weymouth.

Tristan Abrahams
Getty Images

Matt Jay got his second goal in as many games, while new signing Tristan Abrahams was also on target.

The Grecians take on Taunton Town in their next game next Friday.

Power cut in Newquay and surrounding areas

Rising shark numbers a 'boost' for Cornish tourism

BBC Radio Cornwall

Blue shark
Getty Images

Rising shark numbers in Cornish waters could be a great business opportunity for the county, according to a shark expert.

Dr Ken Collins from the University of Southampton has predicted up to 10 new species of shark could be found in the sea off Cornwall in the next 30 years, and said there could be a positive knock-on effect for tourism.

On Monday, a blue shark was seen in St Ives harbour sparking a warning to swimmers to stay out of the water.

Teenager films 9ft (2.7m) shark in St Ives harbour

Woman, 81, in critical condition after assault

BBC Radio Cornwall

An 81-year-old woman is in a critical condition with serious head injuries after she was assaulted in a street in Cornwall.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Par, which happened on Thursday.

Pembroke Close in Par
Google

Emergency services were called to Pembroke Close just after 14:00 to reports a woman had been assaulted in the street.

She was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske with life-threatening head injuries and was later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information.

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Alex Osborne
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Police concerned for missing teenager

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a teenager who went missing from Bideford on Wednesday.

Carly Tee, 15, was last seen at 11:00 and is believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Carly Tee
Devon & Cornwall Police

Carly is described as 5ft 3 inches (1.6m) tall with a pale complexion and long, straight, light ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a dark green T-shirt and black Nike trainers.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Weather: Feeling cooler with showery rain

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Following a dry and fine start, it will then cloud over with showery rain pushing in from the north-west, especially through the afternoon.

The showery rain could be heavy at times and it will feel cooler.

Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

Missing Penzance man found

BBC Radio Cornwall

A man from Penzance who went missing on Thursday morning has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked the public for finding Adam Dickinson Knight.

