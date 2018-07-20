BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 20 July
Summary
- Armed robbers jailed for £1m jewellery theft
- Two arrested for drugs offences as yacht seized
- Woman, 81, in critical condition after assault in Par
- Youngest Battle of Britain RAF pilot dies
- Rising shark numbers a 'boost' for Cornish tourism
- Updates for Friday 20 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
A30 blocked Exeter-bound after crash
Weather: Heavy showers clearing overnight
BBC Weather
This evening and tonight it will stay mostly cloudy with further showery rain, which could be heavy at times.
However, the showery rain is expected to clear towards the end of the night.
On Saturday it will be a warmer day with spells of sunshine, but also the chance of some showers breaking out.
These showers could potentially be heavy with the risk of thunder.
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
Man wanted for recall to prison
Fire crews sent to Dartmouth blaze
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue are "en route" to this "very large fire" in Dartmouth.
Eight fire crews have been sent to the blaze.
Severe disruption: A3122 Devon both ways
A3122 Devon both ways severe disruption, around The Sportsman Arms.
A3122 Devon - A3122 in Hemborough Post closed and slow traffic in both directions around The Sportsman Arms junction, because of grass fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Livestock worth £32,000 stolen in Exeter
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of livestock in Exeter.
The incident took place between 18:30 on Wednesday and 12:30 on Thursday from a field in Doddiscombleigh.
It's thought that unknown offenders gained access to the field and barn by cutting metal chains before taking about £32,000 of sheep from the premises.
It's unknown how the animals were transported from the field.
Jewellery store thanks police after robbers are jailed
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
The director of jewellers Michael Spiers has thanked police after seven members of the gang that robbed their store in Truro were jailed.
Adam Spiers also thanked customers for their "overwhelming support".
Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol while the other robbers used crow bars to force open cabinets and steal £1m of jewellery and watches.
The jewellery has not been recovered.
Newlyn harbour reopens after drugs arrests
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Newlyn Harbour has reopened after National Crime Agency officers swooped on the port and arrested two men on drugs trafficking offences.
Their yacht was intercepted by the UK Border Force in the English Channel and brought into the harbour on Thursday.
The harbour had been closed "for safety reasons" since just after 10:00.
Robbery gang members 'still at large'
Nearly four million drivers on 'frantic Friday'
BBC Radio Devon
Nearly four million drivers are expected to hit the road as the great summer getaway begins.
It's the last day of term for most schools and breakdown service RAC has dubbed it "frantic Friday".
The company is warning there could be severe congestion as day-trippers and tourists battle for road space with regular commuters.
Transport data firm Inrix says hotspots will include the M5 between Gloucester and Devon, and westbound on the A303.
Armed robbery: Gang members 'still at large'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Members of the international gang that was responsible for robbing a jewellery store in Cornwall are "still at large", according to the detective on the case.
Five more members of an armed gang which stole £1m of jewellery and watches from Michael Spiers in Truro have been sentenced.
DI Pete Found said that while other gang members are still at large, they were out of the jurisdiction of Devon and Cornwall Police, and there was no reason for the public to be worried.
Girl, 15, missing from Truro area
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who went missing from the Truro area earlier.
Amelie Harris-Lovett, 15, was last seen at about 09:30.
She is described as 5ft 5in (1.6m) tall, of slim build and with long brown hair.
She’s believed to be wearing a navy blue T-shirt and dark three-quarter length trousers or black and white shorts. She has a grey puffer jacket and blue rucksack with her.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Changes to parking charges 'nail in coffin' for towns
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
New all-year round parking charges for Torbay will be "the final nail in the coffin of the town centres", councillors have claimed.
Torbay Council has voted to scrap its seasonal winter and summer parking tariffs and instead introduce new all-year-round charges.
The new parking charges are more expensive than the winter charges across the board, but in some instances, cheaper than the current summer charges.
Councillors were told the changes would make the tariffs easier to understand, had been supported by businesses and would help the council hit its growth targets.
But despite being approved, it was criticised by opposition Lib Dems, as well as two Conservatives, which said all the charges would do would be to drive more people to out-of-town shopping centres like the Willows, or to Newton Abbot.
The new charges take effect from 1 November.
Five more jailed for £1m jewellery raid
A jury found the men guilty of plotting a violent raid at a jewellery store in Cornwall.Read more
Two held in yacht drugs trafficking raid
The two men are being questioned by officers from the National Crime Agency.Read more
Streets lined with hundreds of people for teen's funeral
Plymouth Live
Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Tavistock to say their goodbyes to a much-loved teenager as she is taken to her final resting place in a horse-drawn carriage.
BreakingArmed robbers jailed for £1m jewellery theft
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
Five more members of an armed gang which stole £1m of jewellery and watches from Michael Spiers in Truro have been sentenced.
Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol while the other robbers used crow bars to force open cabinets on 10 January.
Tomas Bakierskis, 25, and Rogertas Slekaitis, 25, both from Lithuania, were each sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison at Truro Crown Court.
Saulius Mickus, who is 28 and also from Lithuania, received eight years while Agris Davidonis, 30, of Petroc Court in Gunnislake was given 21 months.
Haroldas Ivanovas, 20, from Lithuania was sentenced to seven years in a young offenders institution.
In sentencing, Judge Simon Carr told the men they had been part of a "meticulously planned and executed robbery" which had been carried out using "almost military precision".
Two other gang members have already been given lengthy jail terms after they were found guilty by a jury at Truro Crown Court on Thursday.
The Dartmoor village hoping to give Syrian family a home
BBC Radio Devon
People in a Dartmoor village are trying to raise £9,000 to provide a home for a Syrian refugee family.
Under the government resettlement programme, communities can directly apply to welcome refugees, but have to raise the cash themselves and prove they can house and support vulnerable families.
Locals from Moretonhampstead are holding an auction of art at the Devon Guild of Craftsmen later, to help raise the money needed.
Picture released of Newlyn drugs yacht
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The National Crime Agency has released a picture of the yacht seized by border forces off the coast of Cornwall on Thursday.
Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking after their boat was escorted into Newlyn Harbour.
The port remains closed for safety reasons.
Meet Paignton Zoo's newest resident
BBC Spotlight
'Inadequate' school closes its doors for good
BBC Spotlight
It's the final day of term for a Devon school that's closing because it didn't have enough pupils.
Plymouth Studio School opened in 2015 but only managed to fill half its places and was rated inadequate by inspectors in April.
All 155 pupils have been found new schools but one didn't get a place until this week and will therefore be the only student attending Plymouth Studio School on the last day.
Local Labour councillors want the government to set up a hardship fund to help the families affected.
Severe disruption: A361 Devon eastbound
A361 Devon eastbound severe disruption, between Station Road and B3227.
A361 Devon - A361 in South Molton blocked and queuing traffic for five miles mile eastbound between the Station Road junction and the B3227 junction, because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BreakingTwo arrested for drugs offences as yacht seized
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences after their yacht was intercepted by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers off the south coast of Cornwall.
The boat was escorted into Newlyn Harbour by a Border Force vessel on Thursday.
The port remains closed to safety reasons.
Newlyn Harbour closed 'for public safety'
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Newlyn Harbour has been closed "for public safety".
In a post on Facebook, the harbour master said: "Under no circumstances are vessels to approach or move within Newlyn jurisdiction without my approval."
Councillor's #MeToo moment in meeting
Emma Brennan spoke out at having to share a chamber with a man she said was accused of harassment.Read more
Missing Bideford girl found safe
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Carly Tee, who was reported missing from Bideford, has been found safe and well, police said.
Officers said the 15-year-old had disappeared on Thursday at about 11:00 and was believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.
Darth Vader drug warning to parents
Cornish tennis player heading to SW19
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
A 14-year-old tennis player from Cornwall will be gracing the grass courts of Wimbledon next month.
Daisy Chapman from Newquay will be playing at the Road to Wimbledon tournament, having been given a place in the national finals.
"I cannot wait," said Chapman, who trains three times a week at Exeter University.
Rail disruption expected as school holidays begin
BBC Radio Cornwall
Train passengers between Cornwall and Paddington are being warned they face delays on Saturday and Sunday, due to works on the line.
Network Rail's closing the line at Newbury to allow electrification work to go ahead, with replacement buses in place.
It comes on the first weekend of the school summer holidays, when thousands of people will be travelling to and from the South West.
When the project's completed Great Western Railway says the journey from London to Penzance will be 14 minutes quicker.
Exeter keep pre-season form going
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter City kept their good pre-season form going with a 2-0 win at Weymouth.
Matt Jay got his second goal in as many games, while new signing Tristan Abrahams was also on target.
The Grecians take on Taunton Town in their next game next Friday.
Power cut in Newquay and surrounding areas
Rising shark numbers a 'boost' for Cornish tourism
BBC Radio Cornwall
Rising shark numbers in Cornish waters could be a great business opportunity for the county, according to a shark expert.
Dr Ken Collins from the University of Southampton has predicted up to 10 new species of shark could be found in the sea off Cornwall in the next 30 years, and said there could be a positive knock-on effect for tourism.
On Monday, a blue shark was seen in St Ives harbour sparking a warning to swimmers to stay out of the water.
Woman, 81, in critical condition after assault
BBC Radio Cornwall
An 81-year-old woman is in a critical condition with serious head injuries after she was assaulted in a street in Cornwall.
A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Par, which happened on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to Pembroke Close just after 14:00 to reports a woman had been assaulted in the street.
She was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske with life-threatening head injuries and was later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she remains in a critical condition.
Police are appealing for information.
High tide times for the region
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Youngest Battle of Britain RAF pilot dies
Sqn Ldr Geoffrey Wellum, who was 18 when he joined the RAF in August 1939, dies at the age of 96.Read more
Police concerned for missing teenager
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a teenager who went missing from Bideford on Wednesday.
Carly Tee, 15, was last seen at 11:00 and is believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.
Carly is described as 5ft 3 inches (1.6m) tall with a pale complexion and long, straight, light ginger hair.
She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a dark green T-shirt and black Nike trainers.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Weather: Feeling cooler with showery rain
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Following a dry and fine start, it will then cloud over with showery rain pushing in from the north-west, especially through the afternoon.
The showery rain could be heavy at times and it will feel cooler.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
Missing Penzance man found
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man from Penzance who went missing on Thursday morning has been found safe and well.
Police have thanked the public for finding Adam Dickinson Knight.