BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 19 July

Summary

  1. 'Don't buy, run!', say residents on new build estate
  2. £1m jewellery raid: Two men jailed
  3. Cinema that survived the Blitz to be turned into flats
  4. Badgers snub new home especially built by developers
  5. St Ives finds unique way to tackle seagull problem
  6. Updates for Thursday 19 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Poundworld closures: Exeter and Torquay are latest for the axe

BBC Radio Devon

Exeter and Torquay have been announced as the latest cities across Devon that'll see their Poundworld stores close for good.

The closures of the two stores will leave 19 people without jobs.

Poundworld fell into administration last week, and 145 of their stores have been pegged for closure.

It was announced earlier this week that the Plymouth store would close.

Video shows bodyboarder being pulled from rip current

BBC Radio Cornwall

This video shows the moment a bodyboarder was rescued from rip currents in the sea off Perranporth.

Two bodyboarders were pulled from the sea by lifeguards in separate incidents at the beach on Wednesday.

One again, bathers are being warned to always use a patrolled beach and to stay between the red and yellow flags, which is the safest area to swim.

'Unexploded ordnance' in Brixham

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Police are currently dealing with a suspected "unexploded ordnance" in Brixham.

It has been found at Dartside Quay, Galmpton.

The site has been cordoned off while emergency services wait for the of Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Gang hunted after series of shop break-ins

Lisa Hay

BBC News Online

A gang of three men is believed to be behind a spate of shop burglaries in West Cornwall.

Three shops were targeted in a two-hour period in the early hours of Wednesday morning and a fourth was broken in to at 09:30.

Police believe the burglars left empty-handed from the first two raids - on McColl's in Redruth and Spar in Helston.

But cigarettes worth a total of £4,500 were stolen from Crowlas Post Office and Stores in Penzance and Westcountry Classics in Rosudgeon.

Anyone with information about the raids is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

The town combating seagulls with art

Naomi Kennedy

BBC Radio Cornwall

seagull
BBC

Artists and business owners in St Ives have come up with a novel way of combating the town's seagull problem.

They've designed a trail around the town that will help educate visitors about the scavengers - namely, don't feed them!

Twelve model seagulls have been placed around St Ives, each with a letter on it that is part of a secret message.

Tate St Ives nominated for national architecture award

BBC Radio Cornwall

Tate St Ives has been shortlisted for a national architecture award.

The gallery opened its new £20m extension - which doubled the gallery's display space by adding almost 600 square meters - in October.

Tate Gallery
PA

Results for the Riba Stirling Prize will be announced in October.

Earlier this year the art gallery was named the Art Fund Museum of the Year, collecting a £100,000 prize.

New builds have list of faults 'as long as your arm'

BBC Radio Cornwall

woodwork
Lucy Sousse

These pictures show problems on a new build estate in Newquay, where some homeowners say they've been waiting more than a year for their snags to be fixed.

One resident said she gave Persimmon homes, who built the Goldings Estate, a list of 90 snags and faults that needed to be fixed or finished - from stains on the carpets to holes in the doors,

radiator
Lucy Sousse

Residents say the company insists occupants must be at home every time a workman comes to a property.

pipes
Lucy Sousse

In a statement, Persimmon Homes said: "The company remains committed to resolving the works and will liaise in a further attempt to establish a mutually acceptable timetable. It's company policy not to work in a customer's home without them being present."

damp
Lucy Sousse

Badgers snub purpose-built home

Badger

After being relocated by developers, badgers in Exeter have decided to move back home.

£1m jewellery robbery: Two men jailed

Ben Woolvin

BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

Two men convicted of conspiracy to rob South West jeweller Michael Spiers have been jailed.

Almost £1m worth of watches and jewellery was taken in under two minutes during the hold up by an eastern European gang in Spiers' Truro store on 10 January.

Andrius Buinevicius has been sentenced to 16 years. Gytis Inokaitis was given 13 years and a third man - Harijus Jaciaskas - was sentenced to 3 months for breaching his deportation order - but found not guilty in assisting with the robbery.

Five men who previously pleaded to guilty to charges in connection with the robbery are expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Andrius Buinevicius
Devon and Cornwall Police
Andrius Buinevicius has been sentenced to 16 years.
Gytis Inokaitis
Devon and Cornwall Police
Gytis Inokaitis was jailed for 13 years

No inquest into festival meningitis death

There will not be an inquest into the death of a teenager who fell ill with meningitis at a music festival.

George Zographou, from Bristol, died aged 18 after falling ill at Newquay's Boardmasters Festival in August 2017.

Andrew Cox, assistant coroner for Cornwall, said meningitis was a "naturally occurring condition" and therefore there was no justification for an inquest.

Mr Zographou's family said: "As a family we are on our knees. We just don’t understand it."

George Zographou
Facebook

Fire 'still spreading', say firefighters

BBC Radio Cornwall

A fire in a field in Cornwall is still spreading rapidly according, Wadebridge firefighters say.

The blaze started on a combine harvester in a field in St Merryn, near Padstow, just before midday.

Four crews remain on the scene trying to contain the fire.

Verdicts delivered in £1m jewellery armed raid case

Ben Woolvin

BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

Two men have been found guilty in connection with an armed robbery in Truro.

The gang stole £1m-worth of watches and jewellery in a daytime raid on Michael Spiers in Lemon Street early on 10 January.

jewellery shop
Google

Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol while the other robbers used crow bars to force open cabinets.

Andrius Buinevicius, 41, from Lithuania, was found guilty of the possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and guilty of conspiracy to rob.

Gytis Inokaitis, 36, of Stuart Road in Plymouth, was found guilty of conspiracy to rob.

Truro Crown Court
BBC

A third man, Harijus Jaciaskas, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.

The Lithuanian national also pleaded guilty to breaching a deportation order by residing in the UK between 1 April 2017 and 24 January 2018.

The jury took just over two hours to reach its verdict after an eight-day hearing at Truro Crown Court.

Three additional men previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the case.

Moment puppy is rescued from roof

Owners of puppy stuck on roof 'so scared'
Thatch, a 12-week-old Hungarian Vizsla, climbed out of a skylight and had to rescued by firefighters.

Police search for man missing from Penzance

BBC Radio Cornwall

Police are searching for a man who went missing from the Penzance area earlier.

Adam Dickinson Knight, who is 38 and from Penzance, is described as 5ft 4ins, of medium build with short, grey hair, facial stubble and blue eyes.

man
Devon & Cornwall Police

Mr Dickson Knight usually wears shorts and flip flops and the maroon baseball cap seen in the picture.

He wears a bracelet and dog tags with his phone number on.

Police are asking for anyone who thinks they might have seen Mr Dickson Knight to contact them.

Combine harvester fire spreads through Cornish field

BBC Radio Cornwall

Firefighters are tackling a combine harvester blaze that has spread through corn fields in St Merryn.

Crews from Padstow and St Columb Major were initially called after a member of the public spotted the combine harvester on fire just before 12:00.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found that the fire was spreading, with an area of field measuring about 200m by 50m also alight, so requested further backup.

At about 12:45 it was reported that they were making "good progress", with fire breaks being set up.

How to stop seagulls stealing food

A campaign in St Ives is trying to stop seagulls from stealing food out of people's hands.
Schools and community groups have painted seagull models perched around St Ives

Stevenson grateful for Hampshire support

Hampshire seam bowler Ryan Stevenson

Ryan Stevenson thanks Hampshire for their support during a two-year injury exile with persistent back stress fractures.

Two bodyboarders rescued in Cornwall

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

Two people had to be rescued on Wednesday after getting caught in rip currents at Perranporth beach.

One bodyboarder was picked up at about 14:00 by an inshore rescue boat which had been on a training exercise after the man was separated from the group he was with.

RNLI lifeguards Max Lawrence and Sam Chamberlain
RNLI

Later in the afternoon, another bodyboarder was rescued by a lifeguard using a rescue board.

If you do find yourself caught in a rip current:

  • Don't try to swim against it or you will become exhausted.
  • If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.
  • If you have a bodyboard, use it as a flotation device to hang onto until the lifeguards reach you.
  • Always wave one hand in the air and shout for help.

A lot of the rescues we deal with on the beach involve rip currents. On Perranporth, rip currents occur often at low tide, catching people in the water off guard. We advise that you always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, as this is the safest area to swim."

Ben GardinerRNLI lifeguards supervisor

Severe accident: M5 Devon northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Devon northbound severe accident, between J29 for Honiton Road Exeter and J28 for A373 Station Road.

M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J29, Honiton (Exeter) and J28, A373 (Cullompton Services), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

How do you stop seagulls stealing food?

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

The way to stop seagulls stealing food is to stop feeding them, according to the St Ives Business Improvement District.

Their new campaign involves 12 plastic seagulls, a metal ice cream cone, and an old toothbrush.

Gregory signs new Somerset contract

Lewis Gregory

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory signs a new three-year contract with the Division One county.

Recorded crime on the rise in Devon and Cornwall

BBC Radio Devon

Recorded crime has risen in Devon and Cornwall over the past year, according to new figures.

The rise in crime rates is a trend that has been seen across the country.

police headquarters
Google
Devon & Cornwall Police headquarters, Middlemoor

The force said overall reported crime between April 2017 and March 2018 increased by about 22% in Devon and Cornwall, which compares to a national rise of 13%.

However, the figures by the Office of National Statistics show the two counties have the seventh lowest crime rate in England and Wales.

The increase in reported crime across Devon and Cornwall is in part down to improvements in recording crime and the public having a greater confidence in reporting crime to us. We have worked hard to improve our response in a number of key crime areas such as rape, sexual offences, modern slavery and domestic abuse. In recent years we have seen a rise in both current and historic reporting in these areas."

Deputy Chief Constable David LewisDevon & Cornwall Police

Boardmasters to provide drug testing service

Cornwall Live

Cornwall's largest music festival will be offering festival-goers the chance to test drugs they have smuggled inside in a bid to reduce deaths.

Despite zero-tolerance policies on the entrances of British festivals, illegal substances inevitably make their way into the events.

In recognition of this, Boardmasters organisers have decided to follow the lead of other major UK festivals and launch on-site drug testing.

Cornish golfer tees off at The Open Championship

Rhys Enoch
Press Association

Cornish golfer Rhys Enoch has teed off at The Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The 30-year-old is playing against some of the world's biggest stars, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIIroy.

It's the second time Rhys, who's from Truro, has played at The Open, but missed the cut at Hoylake in 2014.

Plymouth picturehouse to close after 80 years

BBC Spotlight

A cinema in Plymouth is set to be redeveloped into flats because it can no longer compete with the larger complexes in the city.

Reel Cinema has just celebrated its 80th birthday, and once hosted bands including The Beatles and the Bay City Rollers.

Campaigners are still working to save the cinema and argue it's one of the few buildings of its type to survive the Blitz.

Badgers snub new home especially built by developers

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

badger
BBC

Badgers have snubbed a purpose-built home created by developers.

Construction engineers working on Exeter's £32m flood defences created the artificial sett to replace the one that was built on.

man-made badger set
BBC

But after 18 months and a lot of effort put into building the sett, the animals have decided to go elsewhere.

The badgers have moved into a new piece of scrub near the site of their previous home.

St Ives finds unique way to tackle seagull problem

Naomi Kennedy

BBC Radio Cornwall

seagulls
BBC

The perpetual problem of seagulls stealing food is being tackled in a new way at a Cornish resort.

St Ives is famous for its artists, and now they - along with local schools and community groups - have painted seagull models perched around the town.

seagulls
BBC

Holidaymakers can follow a trail to find all 12 and, while doing so, learn how to prevent these feathered friends from stealing their chips.

The key message is "don't feed the seagulls" but Carl Lamb from the St Ives Business Improvement District also has some good advice about how to shield your food:

Stand with your back against the wall so the seagulls can't come up behind you or swoop over your shoulder. "

Carl LambSt Ives Business Improvement District
seagulls
BBC

Cinema that survived the Blitz to be turned into flats

BBC Spotlight

cinema
BBC

Plymouth's Reel Cinema will close its doors for good this autumn, just after celebrating its 80th birthday.

The owners say they can't compete with other cinemas cutting prices or with the new Cineworld multi-screen complex being built at Bretonside.

cinema
BBC

The art deco building is one of the few in Derry's Cross that survived the Blitz and hosted some of the world's biggest acts, including The Beatles and the Bay City Rollers.

The cinema is now due to be redeveloped into flats.

'Don't buy, run!', say residents on new build estate

BBC Radio Cornwall

sign
BBC

"Don't buy, run!" is the message one couple has posted in the window of their house right opposite the show home and marketing suite of a new build estate in Newquay.

Lucy and Guy Sousse hope the signs will force builders, Persimmon Homes, to complete repairs.

estate
Google
Some people on The Goldings estate say they have been waiting more than a year for snags to be fixed.

Several other residents are also still waiting on repairs.

Tamsin Lynex bought her house on The Goldings estate just over a year ago.

You expect snags - you don't really expect it to be perfect...but you buy a new build so you don't have to do all that renovating. I feel like our house was rushed. I don't feel like our house is worth what we paid for it. I just feel like we wasted our money, really."

Tamsin LynexHomeowner

In a statement, Persimmon homes said: "The company has never questioned the works that need to be undertaken but finding appointments to coincide with our purchaser's availability has frustrated our ability to resolve issues in a timely manner. The company remains committed to resolving the works and will liaise in a further attempt to establish a mutually acceptable timetable. Our policy is that we will not work in a customer's home without them being present. Under these circumstances, the presence of the sign is regrettable and has had an impact on other residents who are happy in their homes."

Plymouth City Council buys empty Toys R Us store's lease

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

The empty Toys R Us store in Plymouth has been bought by the city council.

The authority says it has acquired the building’s long-term lease following the company’s collapse earlier this year.

The council says it is now working up longer term options for the site, but in the short-term will be making 160 parking spaces available.

Closed Toys R Us store in Plymouth
Google

Part of the shop - rented by British Heart Foundation - will be unaffected by the sale.

Plymouth City Council has also bought the Two Trees after the pub came on the market earlier this year.

It was sad to see the end of Toys R Us, but snapping up this property will help with our regeneration plans and help businesses in the West End at the same time. We've got cracking plans for the Millbay boulevard just to the south of this location and Colin Campbell Court over the road - this property is in a key location for us."

Councillor Mark LowryCabinet member for finance

High tide times for the region

Emily Wood

BBC Weather

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Emily Wood
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

