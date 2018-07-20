BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 19 July
Summary
- 'Don't buy, run!', say residents on new build estate
- £1m jewellery raid: Two men jailed
- Cinema that survived the Blitz to be turned into flats
- Badgers snub new home especially built by developers
- St Ives finds unique way to tackle seagull problem
- Updates for Thursday 19 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Youngest Battle of Britain RAF pilot dies
Sqn Ldr Geoffrey Wellum, who was 18 when he joined the RAF in August 1939, dies at the age of 96.Read more
Poundworld closures: Exeter and Torquay are latest for the axe
BBC Radio Devon
Exeter and Torquay have been announced as the latest cities across Devon that'll see their Poundworld stores close for good.
The closures of the two stores will leave 19 people without jobs.
Poundworld fell into administration last week, and 145 of their stores have been pegged for closure.
It was announced earlier this week that the Plymouth store would close.
Video shows bodyboarder being pulled from rip current
BBC Radio Cornwall
This video shows the moment a bodyboarder was rescued from rip currents in the sea off Perranporth.
Two bodyboarders were pulled from the sea by lifeguards in separate incidents at the beach on Wednesday.
One again, bathers are being warned to always use a patrolled beach and to stay between the red and yellow flags, which is the safest area to swim.
'Unexploded ordnance' in Brixham
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Police are currently dealing with a suspected "unexploded ordnance" in Brixham.
It has been found at Dartside Quay, Galmpton.
The site has been cordoned off while emergency services wait for the of Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
Gang hunted after series of shop break-ins
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
A gang of three men is believed to be behind a spate of shop burglaries in West Cornwall.
Three shops were targeted in a two-hour period in the early hours of Wednesday morning and a fourth was broken in to at 09:30.
Police believe the burglars left empty-handed from the first two raids - on McColl's in Redruth and Spar in Helston.
But cigarettes worth a total of £4,500 were stolen from Crowlas Post Office and Stores in Penzance and Westcountry Classics in Rosudgeon.
Anyone with information about the raids is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
No inquest for festival meningitis death
The family of George Zographou wants a probe into his death to examine the medical care he received.Read more
The town combating seagulls with art
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
Artists and business owners in St Ives have come up with a novel way of combating the town's seagull problem.
They've designed a trail around the town that will help educate visitors about the scavengers - namely, don't feed them!
Twelve model seagulls have been placed around St Ives, each with a letter on it that is part of a secret message.
Tate St Ives nominated for national architecture award
BBC Radio Cornwall
Tate St Ives has been shortlisted for a national architecture award.
The gallery opened its new £20m extension - which doubled the gallery's display space by adding almost 600 square meters - in October.
Results for the Riba Stirling Prize will be announced in October.
Earlier this year the art gallery was named the Art Fund Museum of the Year, collecting a £100,000 prize.
New builds have list of faults 'as long as your arm'
BBC Radio Cornwall
These pictures show problems on a new build estate in Newquay, where some homeowners say they've been waiting more than a year for their snags to be fixed.
One resident said she gave Persimmon homes, who built the Goldings Estate, a list of 90 snags and faults that needed to be fixed or finished - from stains on the carpets to holes in the doors,
Residents say the company insists occupants must be at home every time a workman comes to a property.
In a statement, Persimmon Homes said: "The company remains committed to resolving the works and will liaise in a further attempt to establish a mutually acceptable timetable. It's company policy not to work in a customer's home without them being present."
TV star helps Plymouth veterans adapt to civvy street
Devon Live
SAS Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton wants to ensure other veterans get the support he did.
Badgers snub purpose-built home
After being relocated by developers, badgers in Exeter have decided to move back home.Read more
£1m jewellery robbery: Two men jailed
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
Two men convicted of conspiracy to rob South West jeweller Michael Spiers have been jailed.
Almost £1m worth of watches and jewellery was taken in under two minutes during the hold up by an eastern European gang in Spiers' Truro store on 10 January.
Andrius Buinevicius has been sentenced to 16 years. Gytis Inokaitis was given 13 years and a third man - Harijus Jaciaskas - was sentenced to 3 months for breaching his deportation order - but found not guilty in assisting with the robbery.
Five men who previously pleaded to guilty to charges in connection with the robbery are expected to be sentenced on Friday.
No inquest into festival meningitis death
There will not be an inquest into the death of a teenager who fell ill with meningitis at a music festival.
George Zographou, from Bristol, died aged 18 after falling ill at Newquay's Boardmasters Festival in August 2017.
Andrew Cox, assistant coroner for Cornwall, said meningitis was a "naturally occurring condition" and therefore there was no justification for an inquest.
Mr Zographou's family said: "As a family we are on our knees. We just don’t understand it."
Speedboat death accused stays absent
Charlotte Brown died in December 2015 when Jack Shepherd took her on a date on his speedboat.Read more
Fire 'still spreading', say firefighters
BBC Radio Cornwall
A fire in a field in Cornwall is still spreading rapidly according, Wadebridge firefighters say.
The blaze started on a combine harvester in a field in St Merryn, near Padstow, just before midday.
Four crews remain on the scene trying to contain the fire.
Verdicts delivered in £1m jewellery armed raid case
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
Two men have been found guilty in connection with an armed robbery in Truro.
The gang stole £1m-worth of watches and jewellery in a daytime raid on Michael Spiers in Lemon Street early on 10 January.
Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol while the other robbers used crow bars to force open cabinets.
Andrius Buinevicius, 41, from Lithuania, was found guilty of the possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and guilty of conspiracy to rob.
Gytis Inokaitis, 36, of Stuart Road in Plymouth, was found guilty of conspiracy to rob.
A third man, Harijus Jaciaskas, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
The Lithuanian national also pleaded guilty to breaching a deportation order by residing in the UK between 1 April 2017 and 24 January 2018.
The jury took just over two hours to reach its verdict after an eight-day hearing at Truro Crown Court.
Three additional men previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the case.
Dramatic 999 call to save life of Penzance man
Cornwall Live
Keith Richards collapsed in his bedroom and his daughters made a frantic 999 call for help to save his life.
Moment puppy is rescued from roof
Police search for man missing from Penzance
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police are searching for a man who went missing from the Penzance area earlier.
Adam Dickinson Knight, who is 38 and from Penzance, is described as 5ft 4ins, of medium build with short, grey hair, facial stubble and blue eyes.
Mr Dickson Knight usually wears shorts and flip flops and the maroon baseball cap seen in the picture.
He wears a bracelet and dog tags with his phone number on.
Police are asking for anyone who thinks they might have seen Mr Dickson Knight to contact them.
Derriford roundabout layout is changing again from today
Plymouth Live
Motorists have complained about confusing lane layouts at the busy Plymouth roundabout.
Combine harvester fire spreads through Cornish field
BBC Radio Cornwall
Firefighters are tackling a combine harvester blaze that has spread through corn fields in St Merryn.
Crews from Padstow and St Columb Major were initially called after a member of the public spotted the combine harvester on fire just before 12:00.
When firefighters arrived at the scene they found that the fire was spreading, with an area of field measuring about 200m by 50m also alight, so requested further backup.
At about 12:45 it was reported that they were making "good progress", with fire breaks being set up.
How to stop seagulls stealing food
Stevenson grateful for Hampshire support
Ryan Stevenson thanks Hampshire for their support during a two-year injury exile with persistent back stress fractures.Read more
Two bodyboarders rescued in Cornwall
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Two people had to be rescued on Wednesday after getting caught in rip currents at Perranporth beach.
One bodyboarder was picked up at about 14:00 by an inshore rescue boat which had been on a training exercise after the man was separated from the group he was with.
Later in the afternoon, another bodyboarder was rescued by a lifeguard using a rescue board.
If you do find yourself caught in a rip current:
Severe accident: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe accident, between J29 for Honiton Road Exeter and J28 for A373 Station Road.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J29, Honiton (Exeter) and J28, A373 (Cullompton Services), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
How do you stop seagulls stealing food?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The way to stop seagulls stealing food is to stop feeding them, according to the St Ives Business Improvement District.
Their new campaign involves 12 plastic seagulls, a metal ice cream cone, and an old toothbrush.
Fewer crimes ending with charges - check your police area
Police say budget cuts are making it more difficult to investigate. Find out how your force is doing.Read more
Gregory signs new Somerset contract
Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory signs a new three-year contract with the Division One county.Read more
Recorded crime on the rise in Devon and Cornwall
BBC Radio Devon
Recorded crime has risen in Devon and Cornwall over the past year, according to new figures.
The rise in crime rates is a trend that has been seen across the country.
The force said overall reported crime between April 2017 and March 2018 increased by about 22% in Devon and Cornwall, which compares to a national rise of 13%.
However, the figures by the Office of National Statistics show the two counties have the seventh lowest crime rate in England and Wales.
Boardmasters to provide drug testing service
Cornwall Live
Cornwall's largest music festival will be offering festival-goers the chance to test drugs they have smuggled inside in a bid to reduce deaths.
Despite zero-tolerance policies on the entrances of British festivals, illegal substances inevitably make their way into the events.
In recognition of this, Boardmasters organisers have decided to follow the lead of other major UK festivals and launch on-site drug testing.
Cornish golfer tees off at The Open Championship
Cornish golfer Rhys Enoch has teed off at The Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The 30-year-old is playing against some of the world's biggest stars, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIIroy.
It's the second time Rhys, who's from Truro, has played at The Open, but missed the cut at Hoylake in 2014.
Plymouth picturehouse to close after 80 years
BBC Spotlight
A cinema in Plymouth is set to be redeveloped into flats because it can no longer compete with the larger complexes in the city.
Reel Cinema has just celebrated its 80th birthday, and once hosted bands including The Beatles and the Bay City Rollers.
Campaigners are still working to save the cinema and argue it's one of the few buildings of its type to survive the Blitz.
Badgers snub new home especially built by developers
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Badgers have snubbed a purpose-built home created by developers.
Construction engineers working on Exeter's £32m flood defences created the artificial sett to replace the one that was built on.
But after 18 months and a lot of effort put into building the sett, the animals have decided to go elsewhere.
The badgers have moved into a new piece of scrub near the site of their previous home.
Homeowners warn would-be buyers with signs
Persimmon Homes says it "remains committed to resolving the works" at the homes in Newquay.Read more
St Ives finds unique way to tackle seagull problem
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
The perpetual problem of seagulls stealing food is being tackled in a new way at a Cornish resort.
St Ives is famous for its artists, and now they - along with local schools and community groups - have painted seagull models perched around the town.
Holidaymakers can follow a trail to find all 12 and, while doing so, learn how to prevent these feathered friends from stealing their chips.
The key message is "don't feed the seagulls" but Carl Lamb from the St Ives Business Improvement District also has some good advice about how to shield your food:
Cinema that survived the Blitz to be turned into flats
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth's Reel Cinema will close its doors for good this autumn, just after celebrating its 80th birthday.
The owners say they can't compete with other cinemas cutting prices or with the new Cineworld multi-screen complex being built at Bretonside.
The art deco building is one of the few in Derry's Cross that survived the Blitz and hosted some of the world's biggest acts, including The Beatles and the Bay City Rollers.
The cinema is now due to be redeveloped into flats.
Dealer caught smuggling 'designer drug' into Britain
Plymouth Live
A drug dealer with a stun gun faces jail for smuggling a designer substance into the country.
'Don't buy, run!', say residents on new build estate
BBC Radio Cornwall
"Don't buy, run!" is the message one couple has posted in the window of their house right opposite the show home and marketing suite of a new build estate in Newquay.
Lucy and Guy Sousse hope the signs will force builders, Persimmon Homes, to complete repairs.
Several other residents are also still waiting on repairs.
Tamsin Lynex bought her house on The Goldings estate just over a year ago.
In a statement, Persimmon homes said: "The company has never questioned the works that need to be undertaken but finding appointments to coincide with our purchaser's availability has frustrated our ability to resolve issues in a timely manner. The company remains committed to resolving the works and will liaise in a further attempt to establish a mutually acceptable timetable. Our policy is that we will not work in a customer's home without them being present. Under these circumstances, the presence of the sign is regrettable and has had an impact on other residents who are happy in their homes."
Plymouth City Council buys empty Toys R Us store's lease
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
The empty Toys R Us store in Plymouth has been bought by the city council.
The authority says it has acquired the building’s long-term lease following the company’s collapse earlier this year.
The council says it is now working up longer term options for the site, but in the short-term will be making 160 parking spaces available.
Part of the shop - rented by British Heart Foundation - will be unaffected by the sale.
Plymouth City Council has also bought the Two Trees after the pub came on the market earlier this year.
High tide times for the region
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.