BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Such aircraft would leave take off, climb to altitude somewhere out over the ocean and then release a rocket that can put the satellite in orbit.
There is a vibrant small satellite manufacturing sector in the UK, and enabling customers to launch their spacecraft locally should give an added boost to the industry. A number of such systems are presently in development.
One making waves at the moment is owned by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson. His Virgin Orbit company, based in Long Beach, California, has converted an old Virgin Atlantic 747 to dispense its LauncherOne rocket - a maiden flight for which is imminent.
Cornwall, in particular, is very keen to have Virgin Orbit operate out of Newquay Airport.
The council and the California company will sign a partnership agreement at the biennial Farnborough Air Show on Monday. A first mission is being targeted for 2021.
Business Secretary Greg Clark will announce further details of government support at the show.
He has set aside £50m. Some £2m of this is to be made available to continue investigations into the siting of a "horizontal launch" spaceport.
Security firm tackles beach road blocking
BBC Spotlight
Private security has been brought in by a Devon tourist attraction to stop people parking in the wrong place and blocking access for the emergency services.
Over the weekend, security staff were preventing people parking along the access road to Oddicombe beach in Torbay.
Recently, paramedics were unable to get to the beach in an ambulance and ended up having to use the cliff railway instead.
Torbay Council said it was looking at how to sort the problem out.
