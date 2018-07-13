BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Dark web blamed for drug use increases in South West
  2. Firefighters tackle derelict hotel blaze in Newquay
  3. Devon mum's fight to bring her Indian partner home
  4. Cornish MP in 'Twitter spat' with Gary Lineker
  5. Torquay scheme discourages people from giving money to beggars
  6. Hot weather sees surge in insect bites
  7. Lundy Island cutting down on single-use plastics
  8. Updates for 13 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Teen deaths reignite drug debate

BBC Radio Cornwall

A Cornwall head teacher has spoken out about the dangers of drugs following the deaths of three teenagers from the South West.

Debate about the UK's drugs policy has been reignited after 15-year-old Shakira Pellow, from Camborne, became the third teenager from the region to die after taking drugs in as many weeks.

Drugs
Sid Willett
Shakira Pellow died after taking blue tablets marked "duplo"

A rise in drugs use was probably also because of an increased availability of illegal substances on the dark web, drugs workers in the region also said.

The head teacher of Brannel School, near St Austell, Andy Edmonds, said he did not believe legalisation was the way forward.

I do think we need a cultural decision about whether or not drugs are right or wrong. My personal view is that we need to continue to have a very strict regulation. We need to be very clear about the impact that they're having, the damage that they're having on families and individuals."

Andy EdmondsHead teacher, Brannel School

The Home Office said there were no plans to legalise drugs and the government's approach remained clear: to prevent drug use and support people through treatment and recovery.

Totnes MP tells Trump 'where to stick his dog whistle'

BBC Politics

Devon Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston says Prime Minister Theresa May should tell Donald Trump "where to stick his dog whistle" after his comments about immigration.

The US president told The Sun newspaper "I think you are losing your culture," as he began a visit to the UK.

The Totnes MP said she believed many people would cheer Mrs May is she did so.

Tory MP: Tell Trump 'where to stick his dog whistle'

Devon travel: New Road in Oakhampton closed

BBC Radio Devon

In Okehampton, New Road is closed in both directions due to fallen power cables between the High Street and Moyses Lane.

Minister hails future of Cornish athletics track

Richard Whitehouse

Local Democracy Reporting Service

A project which has enabled a Cornish community to take on the running of an athletics track is a good example of ultra-localism, according to Secretary of State James Brokenshire.

The housing, communities and local government secretary visited Par on Friday to see how devolution had secured the future of its much-loved track.

five people
via LDRS
James Brokenshire (second right) celebrates the handover of Par Running Track to the local community

The future of the facility had been uncertain until a community group offered to take over the running and ownership of the site.

Mr Brokenshire is no stranger to the track as he used to go there in his youth as his family lives in the St Austell area.

He said he was "delighted" to see the track in such good condition and in such good hands.

NHS at 70: A fighting chance for pre-term babies

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

This summer, as the NHS turns 70, BBC Spotlight is looking at how healthcare has changed here in the South West.

One in every 13 babies in the UK are born preterm - that's before 37 weeks gestation - and their chances of surviving have increased dramatically in the last 70 years.

baby
BBC

Baby Connor was born 12 weeks early.

When the NHS was formed, children born much earlier didn't survive - records from Plymouth in 1946 show a baby weighing 2lb 3oz and another born at about 27 weeks gestation.

These days, babies born at 23 or 24 weeks and weighing around 1lb can survive, but sometimes with long-term health problems.

doctor
BBC

That's a very difficult thing for the baby and for the family concerned and that's one of the costs of the care that we provide. We have a lot of technology that we can use and we have a lot of skills at our hands and with the nursing care babies come through. But we know that there is a cost to some of those babies."

Dr John MadarConsultant Neonatologist, University Hospitals Plymouth

Dark web is being blamed for a drugs use increase in Cornwall

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

A rise in drugs use in Cornwall is probably because of the availability of illegal substances on the dark web, drugs workers in the county have said.

It follows the death last weekend of Shakira Pellow, 15, who collapsed in Camborne after taking an unidentified substance.

Three other teenagers were admitted to hospital having taken the same drugs.

The substance was made into small blue pills marked Duplo, the name of a Lego toy, and is being analysed by police.

New homeless campaign launches in Torquay

BBC Radio Devon

A new scheme to discourage people giving money to beggars is being launched in Torquay.

The campaign has the backing of local retailers, police and the council.

They want people who'd like to make a donation to put money into special collection boxes in shops, which will then be spent on helping the homeless in the area.

John Doherty, who runs Dots Pantry in Torquay, says he's hopeful it will help the town centre flourish.

Water main burst hits supplies in Dousland

Twitter

Blood left on floor of shopping centre after assault

Devon Live

Blood was left splattered across the pavement in Exeter's Princesshay shopping centre following a violent assault during the early hours of Friday.

Devon travel: A361 Tiverton and A38 Haldon Hill problems

BBC Radio Devon

  • On A361 between South Molton and Tiverton, heading towards the M5, there's slow-moving traffic in places
  • On the A38 Haldon Hill heading towards Plymouth, one lane is closed and there's slow-moving traffic due to an accident
  • In Plymouth, Ford Hill closed at the junction of St Levan Road due to a burst water main. A diversion is in place
  • In Torquay, Anstey's Cove Road is closed in both directions, from the A379 Babbacombe Road to Ilsham Road, due to an unsafe structure

Teen deaths spark calls for a review of drug policy

BBC Radio Cornwall

girl on hospital bed
Family photograph
Shakira Pellow's family released this photo as a warning to other young people.

There are calls for a review of the UK's drugs policy following the deaths of three teenagers from the South West.

Fifteen-year-old Shakira Pellow from Camborne, 15-year-old Hannah Bragg from Tavistock and 16-year-old Reece Murphy, from Taunton, all died in the past few weeks after taking drugs.

Sue James, a Liberal Democrat Cornwall Councillor and cabinet member for public protection, said young people needed more information at the very least.

In Cornwall, we do follow a harm reduction strategy that's about education, giving people access to information on drugs, because the drug dealers aren't giving out information. There's nothing on the drugs that young people take to say what's in them."

Councillor Sue James

The Home Office said there were no plans to legalise drugs and the government's approach remaineds clear - to prevent drug use and support people through treatment and recovery.

New nature reserves for Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

Three new nature reserves are being created in Plymouth.

The city council is designating Kings Tamerton woods, Newnham Meadows and the Seaton and Lower Bircham Valley as "local nature reserves".

Council Officer Chris Avent said that the new reserves would benefit local people and wildlife...

New nature reserves for Plymouth

New Torquay scheme 'will get beggars off the streets'

BBC Radio Devon

A businessman in Torquay is hoping a new scheme to stop people giving to beggars will, in his words, "get them off the streets".

John Doherty is part of a new campaign, which is supported by local retailers, Torbay Council, the local MP, police and banks in Torquay, to urge people not to give directly to street beggars

The campaign encourages people to donate money into collection boxes in shops, which would then be spent on helping the homeless.

Torquay
Google
It's hoped the scheme will bring shoppers back to Torquay high street.

The scheme launches on Friday, with posters going up in shops in the town.

Mr Doherty said he was hopeful it would will help the town centre flourish and help home those whose needs "are genuine".

Hot weather sees surge in insect bites

BBC Radio Cornwall

The hot weather has proved a bonanza for bugs and insects in Devon and Cornwall.

The number of people seeking medical help after being bitten has gone up, with horse flies, gnats and ticks being the most common.

tick
Science Photo Library

Luke Huntley, a pharmacist in St Ives, said people could have varied reactions to insect bites.

Some people will react badly to gnats or horse flies, some people might not and just have a little localised red bump. Some people will get blisters, lots of swelling, could have fever-like symptoms, but it’s all down to the individual. It's important that people monitor themselves and come into the pharmacy if they're unsure."

Luke HuntleyPharmacist, St Ives

Mr Huntley said people should see a doctor if you experienced any of these symptoms:

  • Difficulty breathing
  • Swelling around the face, mouth or throat
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Elevated heart rate
  • Dizziness or feinting
  • Difficulty swallowing
  • Loss of consciousness

High tide times for the region

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

tides
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Cave boys rescue diver 'not a hero'

Rick Stanton

British divers who helped rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a Thai cave return to the UK.

Jo Johnson in Cornwall talking trains and fish

Cornish Stuff

Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Transport (as well as Minister for London and brother of Boris Johnson) was in Cornwall on Thursday to meet with members of the Peninsula Rail Task Force and talk about rail resilience in and out of Cornwall.

The task force group is made up of representatives from Councils and LEPs in Cornwall and Devon.

No homeless sleepers in Newquay hotel fire

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

fire
BBC

There were no people inside a derelict hotel in Newquay when it caught fire last night, a senior firefighter has confirmed.

Incident Commander Scott Brown, from Newquay fire station, said his crew had been at the scene on Narrowcliff since 07:00, having relieved an earlier crew from Newquay alerted to the fire at 04:30.

The fire had been put out by 06:00 and crews are waiting for the derelict building to be boarded up and made secure.

There's homeless sleepers evident in there, but there was no-one in there at the time."

Incident Commander Scott BrownCornwall Fire and Rescue Service

Flying Scotsman coming to Cornwall for first time ever

Cornwall Live

The most famous steam locomotive in the world is to come to Cornwall for the first time as part of a series of trips on the UK mainline.

Cornish MP in 'Twitter spat' with Gary Lineker

BBC Radio Cornwall

Gary Lineker's come under fire from a Cornish MP after the former England captain took to Twitter to criticise Boris Johnson.

Boris tweeted he was proud of the England performance in the World Cup - Lineker replied by saying he was just trying to bask in the reflected glory of the team and that Boris "didn't give a monkey's about the sport".

The MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double took exception, and a spat ensued.

Mr Double said the Match of the Day presenter's comments were out of order.

I don't think politicians are any different from the general public when it comes to this. I know Boris to a point and I know he cares passionately about our national sports teams - whether it's football, rugby, cricket - across the board."

Steve DoubleMP for St Austell and Newquay
Devon and Cornwall officers guard Trump's helicopter

Twitter

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have been tasked with looking after Donald Trump's helicopter, Marine One, during the US president's visit to the UK.

View more on twitter

We're not sure why they've said officers from the Met "would have taken the rotor blades by now"!

Lundy Island cutting down on single-use plastics

BBC Spotlight

People living on Lundy Island are experiencing a water shortage.

The tiny island, 10 miles off north Devon, has suffered from a lack of rainfall but there's been no safe tap water for a couple of years due to failing infrastructure.

The community is now trying to cut back on its use of plastic after two years of relying on bottled water bought from the mainland.

About £80,000 is to be spent on making the tap water safe again, so that plastic bottles don't have to be bought over by boat.

Island general manager Derek Green said they were looking to increase water infrastructure on the island...

Busy night for Penlee's volunteer lifeboat crews

Jenna Hawkey

BBC News Online

A busy week has been continuing for the volunteer crews at Penlee lifeboat station.

Penlee’s inshore lifeboat was launched at 18:20 on Thursday to reports that a person had been thrown from a water craft and had suffered a shoulder injury.

The casualty was quickly found in the water south of St Michael’s Mount in pain and unable to move.

lifeboat
RNLI Penlee Lifeboat

With assistance from the all-weather lifeboat, the man was rescued from the water using a basket stretcher and lifted on board.

He was brought to Newlyn Harbour and taken to hospital by some of the crew.

rescue
RNLI Penlee Lifeboat

Then, in the early hours of Friday, the all-weather lifeboat was called out to assist a 50-foot yacht that had suffered engine failure nine miles off Newlyn.

The stricken yacht was towed safely back to Newlyn before the volunteer crew returned to their beds for some well deserved sleep!

yacht
RNLI Penlee Lifeboat

Weather: Dry and fine with spells of sunshine

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

Today it will be mainly dry and fine with spells of sunshine.

The odd sharp shower cannot be completely ruled out, though.

Maximum temperature: 22C (72F).

Weather
BBC

Devon mum's fight to bring her partner home

BBC Spotlight

A Devon mum's hoping to be reunited with her Indian fiance after the Home Office overturned its own decision to refuse him a visa.

Catherine Middleditch has spent the last two years in-and-out of the country with partner Jai Singh, but his most recent visa application was turned down.

She says their little girl has been crying for her dad every night ever since.

Now the Home Office has changed its mind and granted him a visa.

But the mum-of-one said the ordeal has turned their family upside down...

Woman rescued from burning house in Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

A woman has been rescued from a house fire in Plymouth, firefighters say.

Eight fire engines from across the city were called to the scene at Eldad Hill just after midnight on Friday.

Crews found smoke pouring from the three-story property, and one person was reported unaccounted for.

fire
Toby Corden

The woman was rescued from the house by firefighters and treated by paramedics, and one man had to be evacuated from a neighbouring house.

Crews managed to put the fire out by 03:00

An investigation is being carried out in conjunction with police.

Eldad Hill, Plymouth
Google

Man sentenced for drink-drive crash which killed boy, 3

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

Reuben Williams
Family photographs

A drink-driver who crashed into a car, killing a toddler, has been jailed for five years and four months.

Andrew Vass, 31, from Wales, caused a "catastrophic" collision when his vehicle became airborne and "hit the bonnet and roof of the victim's car", Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Reuben Williams, three, was going to visit grandparents with his mother when their vehicle was struck in Totnes.

The crash occurred on Plymouth Road on 12 December when Vass "lost control on a slight right-hand bend".

Vass pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Firefighters tackle derelict Newquay hotel blaze

BBC Radio Cornwall

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Newquay.

They were called out just before half past five to a derelict hotel.

Two fire engines and an aerial ladder are being used to tackle the fire in the four storey building in Narrowcliif.

Car fire in rural Devon village was 'arson'

BBC Radio Devon

A vehicle fire in a peaceful Devon village was started deliberately, firefighters say.

Fire crews from Cullompton were called just after midnight last night to Sheldon (pictured), near Honiton, where they found a car on fire on a domestic driveway.

Crews said they believed the blaze was caused deliberately and the police were requested to attend.

Sheldon
Google

Trump security officers now in 'acceptable accommodation'

Twitter

The Devon and Cornwall police officers who have volunteered for deployment on US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK are now "being put up in acceptable accommodation", according to the force's deputy chief constable.

The organisation which represents rank and file police officers, the Police Federation, had previously criticised the accommodation for police being drafted in to help with security during the visit.

Essex Assistant Chief Constable Pippa Mills later apologised for what she said were "unacceptable" conditions.

