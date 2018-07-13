BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Cornwall head teacher has spoken out about the dangers of drugs following the deaths of three teenagers from the South West.

Debate about the UK's drugs policy has been reignited after 15-year-old Shakira Pellow, from Camborne, became the third teenager from the region to die after taking drugs in as many weeks.

Sid Willett Shakira Pellow died after taking blue tablets marked "duplo"

A rise in drugs use was probably also because of an increased availability of illegal substances on the dark web, drugs workers in the region also said.

The head teacher of Brannel School, near St Austell, Andy Edmonds, said he did not believe legalisation was the way forward.

I do think we need a cultural decision about whether or not drugs are right or wrong. My personal view is that we need to continue to have a very strict regulation. We need to be very clear about the impact that they're having, the damage that they're having on families and individuals." Andy Edmonds Head teacher, Brannel School

The Home Office said there were no plans to legalise drugs and the government's approach remained clear: to prevent drug use and support people through treatment and recovery.