BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Dark web blamed for drug use increases in South West
- Firefighters tackle derelict hotel blaze in Newquay
- Devon mum's fight to bring her Indian partner home
- Cornish MP in 'Twitter spat' with Gary Lineker
- Torquay scheme discourages people from giving money to beggars
- Hot weather sees surge in insect bites
- Lundy Island cutting down on single-use plastics
- Updates for 13 July 2018
Teen deaths reignite drug debate
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornwall head teacher has spoken out about the dangers of drugs following the deaths of three teenagers from the South West.
Debate about the UK's drugs policy has been reignited after 15-year-old Shakira Pellow, from Camborne, became the third teenager from the region to die after taking drugs in as many weeks.
A rise in drugs use was probably also because of an increased availability of illegal substances on the dark web, drugs workers in the region also said.
The head teacher of Brannel School, near St Austell, Andy Edmonds, said he did not believe legalisation was the way forward.
The Home Office said there were no plans to legalise drugs and the government's approach remained clear: to prevent drug use and support people through treatment and recovery.
Totnes MP tells Trump 'where to stick his dog whistle'
BBC Politics
Devon Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston says Prime Minister Theresa May should tell Donald Trump "where to stick his dog whistle" after his comments about immigration.
The US president told The Sun newspaper "I think you are losing your culture," as he began a visit to the UK.
The Totnes MP said she believed many people would cheer Mrs May is she did so.
Cruel carer robbed disabled lady in her Plymouth home
Cornwall Live
A callous 45-year-old carer faces jail for threatening a woman with cerebral palsy.
WWII bomb found in Devonport street
Plymouth Live
The Ministry of Defence has removed an unexploded bomb found by construction workers who uncovered it in a residential street in Devonport.
Devon travel: New Road in Oakhampton closed
BBC Radio Devon
In Okehampton, New Road is closed in both directions due to fallen power cables between the High Street and Moyses Lane.
Gary Barlow's Eden Session on BBC One
You can also see the show on the BBC iPlayer shortly after it is broadcast.
Minister hails future of Cornish athletics track
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A project which has enabled a Cornish community to take on the running of an athletics track is a good example of ultra-localism, according to Secretary of State James Brokenshire.
The housing, communities and local government secretary visited Par on Friday to see how devolution had secured the future of its much-loved track.
The future of the facility had been uncertain until a community group offered to take over the running and ownership of the site.
Mr Brokenshire is no stranger to the track as he used to go there in his youth as his family lives in the St Austell area.
He said he was "delighted" to see the track in such good condition and in such good hands.
NHS at 70: A fighting chance for pre-term babies
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
This summer, as the NHS turns 70, BBC Spotlight is looking at how healthcare has changed here in the South West.
One in every 13 babies in the UK are born preterm - that's before 37 weeks gestation - and their chances of surviving have increased dramatically in the last 70 years.
Baby Connor was born 12 weeks early.
When the NHS was formed, children born much earlier didn't survive - records from Plymouth in 1946 show a baby weighing 2lb 3oz and another born at about 27 weeks gestation.
These days, babies born at 23 or 24 weeks and weighing around 1lb can survive, but sometimes with long-term health problems.
Dark web is being blamed for a drugs use increase in Cornwall
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
A rise in drugs use in Cornwall is probably because of the availability of illegal substances on the dark web, drugs workers in the county have said.
It follows the death last weekend of Shakira Pellow, 15, who collapsed in Camborne after taking an unidentified substance.
Three other teenagers were admitted to hospital having taken the same drugs.
The substance was made into small blue pills marked Duplo, the name of a Lego toy, and is being analysed by police.
New homeless campaign launches in Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
A new scheme to discourage people giving money to beggars is being launched in Torquay.
The campaign has the backing of local retailers, police and the council.
They want people who'd like to make a donation to put money into special collection boxes in shops, which will then be spent on helping the homeless in the area.
John Doherty, who runs Dots Pantry in Torquay, says he's hopeful it will help the town centre flourish.
Water main burst hits supplies in Dousland
Blood left on floor of shopping centre after assault
Devon Live
Blood was left splattered across the pavement in Exeter's Princesshay shopping centre following a violent assault during the early hours of Friday.
Devon travel: A361 Tiverton and A38 Haldon Hill problems
BBC Radio Devon
Teen deaths spark calls for a review of drug policy
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are calls for a review of the UK's drugs policy following the deaths of three teenagers from the South West.
Fifteen-year-old Shakira Pellow from Camborne, 15-year-old Hannah Bragg from Tavistock and 16-year-old Reece Murphy, from Taunton, all died in the past few weeks after taking drugs.
Sue James, a Liberal Democrat Cornwall Councillor and cabinet member for public protection, said young people needed more information at the very least.
The Home Office said there were no plans to legalise drugs and the government's approach remaineds clear - to prevent drug use and support people through treatment and recovery.
New nature reserves for Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
Three new nature reserves are being created in Plymouth.
The city council is designating Kings Tamerton woods, Newnham Meadows and the Seaton and Lower Bircham Valley as "local nature reserves".
Council Officer Chris Avent said that the new reserves would benefit local people and wildlife...
New Torquay scheme 'will get beggars off the streets'
BBC Radio Devon
A businessman in Torquay is hoping a new scheme to stop people giving to beggars will, in his words, "get them off the streets".
John Doherty is part of a new campaign, which is supported by local retailers, Torbay Council, the local MP, police and banks in Torquay, to urge people not to give directly to street beggars
The campaign encourages people to donate money into collection boxes in shops, which would then be spent on helping the homeless.
The scheme launches on Friday, with posters going up in shops in the town.
Mr Doherty said he was hopeful it would will help the town centre flourish and help home those whose needs "are genuine".
Hot weather sees surge in insect bites
BBC Radio Cornwall
The hot weather has proved a bonanza for bugs and insects in Devon and Cornwall.
The number of people seeking medical help after being bitten has gone up, with horse flies, gnats and ticks being the most common.
Luke Huntley, a pharmacist in St Ives, said people could have varied reactions to insect bites.
Mr Huntley said people should see a doctor if you experienced any of these symptoms:
High tide times for the region
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Jo Johnson in Cornwall talking trains and fish
Cornish Stuff
Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Transport (as well as Minister for London and brother of Boris Johnson) was in Cornwall on Thursday to meet with members of the Peninsula Rail Task Force and talk about rail resilience in and out of Cornwall.
The task force group is made up of representatives from Councils and LEPs in Cornwall and Devon.
Major delays expected around Devonport Naval Base
Plymouth Live
Motorists are being warned to expect delays around Devonport Naval Base as work gets under way to upgrade security at the main gate.
No homeless sleepers in Newquay hotel fire
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
There were no people inside a derelict hotel in Newquay when it caught fire last night, a senior firefighter has confirmed.
Incident Commander Scott Brown, from Newquay fire station, said his crew had been at the scene on Narrowcliff since 07:00, having relieved an earlier crew from Newquay alerted to the fire at 04:30.
The fire had been put out by 06:00 and crews are waiting for the derelict building to be boarded up and made secure.
Flying Scotsman coming to Cornwall for first time ever
Cornwall Live
The most famous steam locomotive in the world is to come to Cornwall for the first time as part of a series of trips on the UK mainline.
Cornish MP in 'Twitter spat' with Gary Lineker
BBC Radio Cornwall
Gary Lineker's come under fire from a Cornish MP after the former England captain took to Twitter to criticise Boris Johnson.
Boris tweeted he was proud of the England performance in the World Cup - Lineker replied by saying he was just trying to bask in the reflected glory of the team and that Boris "didn't give a monkey's about the sport".
The MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double took exception, and a spat ensued.
Mr Double said the Match of the Day presenter's comments were out of order.
Devon and Cornwall officers guard Trump's helicopter
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have been tasked with looking after Donald Trump's helicopter, Marine One, during the US president's visit to the UK.
We're not sure why they've said officers from the Met "would have taken the rotor blades by now"!
Lundy Island cutting down on single-use plastics
BBC Spotlight
People living on Lundy Island are experiencing a water shortage.
The tiny island, 10 miles off north Devon, has suffered from a lack of rainfall but there's been no safe tap water for a couple of years due to failing infrastructure.
The community is now trying to cut back on its use of plastic after two years of relying on bottled water bought from the mainland.
About £80,000 is to be spent on making the tap water safe again, so that plastic bottles don't have to be bought over by boat.
Island general manager Derek Green said they were looking to increase water infrastructure on the island...
Busy night for Penlee's volunteer lifeboat crews
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A busy week has been continuing for the volunteer crews at Penlee lifeboat station.
Penlee’s inshore lifeboat was launched at 18:20 on Thursday to reports that a person had been thrown from a water craft and had suffered a shoulder injury.
The casualty was quickly found in the water south of St Michael’s Mount in pain and unable to move.
With assistance from the all-weather lifeboat, the man was rescued from the water using a basket stretcher and lifted on board.
He was brought to Newlyn Harbour and taken to hospital by some of the crew.
Then, in the early hours of Friday, the all-weather lifeboat was called out to assist a 50-foot yacht that had suffered engine failure nine miles off Newlyn.
The stricken yacht was towed safely back to Newlyn before the volunteer crew returned to their beds for some well deserved sleep!
Weather: Dry and fine with spells of sunshine
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Today it will be mainly dry and fine with spells of sunshine.
The odd sharp shower cannot be completely ruled out, though.
Maximum temperature: 22C (72F).
Devon mum's fight to bring her partner home
BBC Spotlight
A Devon mum's hoping to be reunited with her Indian fiance after the Home Office overturned its own decision to refuse him a visa.
Catherine Middleditch has spent the last two years in-and-out of the country with partner Jai Singh, but his most recent visa application was turned down.
She says their little girl has been crying for her dad every night ever since.
Now the Home Office has changed its mind and granted him a visa.
But the mum-of-one said the ordeal has turned their family upside down...
Woman rescued from burning house in Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
A woman has been rescued from a house fire in Plymouth, firefighters say.
Eight fire engines from across the city were called to the scene at Eldad Hill just after midnight on Friday.
Crews found smoke pouring from the three-story property, and one person was reported unaccounted for.
The woman was rescued from the house by firefighters and treated by paramedics, and one man had to be evacuated from a neighbouring house.
Crews managed to put the fire out by 03:00
An investigation is being carried out in conjunction with police.
Man sentenced for drink-drive crash which killed boy, 3
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A drink-driver who crashed into a car, killing a toddler, has been jailed for five years and four months.
Andrew Vass, 31, from Wales, caused a "catastrophic" collision when his vehicle became airborne and "hit the bonnet and roof of the victim's car", Plymouth Crown Court heard.
Reuben Williams, three, was going to visit grandparents with his mother when their vehicle was struck in Totnes.
The crash occurred on Plymouth Road on 12 December when Vass "lost control on a slight right-hand bend".
Vass pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Firefighters tackle derelict Newquay hotel blaze
BBC Radio Cornwall
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Newquay.
They were called out just before half past five to a derelict hotel.
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder are being used to tackle the fire in the four storey building in Narrowcliif.
Car fire in rural Devon village was 'arson'
BBC Radio Devon
A vehicle fire in a peaceful Devon village was started deliberately, firefighters say.
Fire crews from Cullompton were called just after midnight last night to Sheldon (pictured), near Honiton, where they found a car on fire on a domestic driveway.
Crews said they believed the blaze was caused deliberately and the police were requested to attend.
Trump security officers now in 'acceptable accommodation'
The Devon and Cornwall police officers who have volunteered for deployment on US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK are now "being put up in acceptable accommodation", according to the force's deputy chief constable.
The organisation which represents rank and file police officers, the Police Federation, had previously criticised the accommodation for police being drafted in to help with security during the visit.
Essex Assistant Chief Constable Pippa Mills later apologised for what she said were "unacceptable" conditions.