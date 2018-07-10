BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. WW2 bomb found off Devon resort
  2. Parents warned to look out for teen death drug
  3. Sinking fishing boat crew rescued off Salcombe
  4. Councillor threatens legal action over harassment claims
  5. Man treated for stab wounds in Exeter
  6. Pair admit string of animal cruelty offences
  7. Exeter Cathedral 'not for sale' says Dean
  8. Devon MP Geoffrey Cox joins Cabinet
  9. Updates for Tuesday 10 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Parish council fiercely criticises police merger

Plans to merge Dorset's police force with those in Devon and Cornwall are "simplistic and sketchy" and will lead to a loss of accountability, says a parish council.

Corfe Castle Parish Council published their response to a public consultation to the plans, described as "the only way forward" amid "significant funding challenges" by the police.

In a statement, it says: "Crucial data about the costs and financial benefits of change and the impact on the Dorset taxpayer are not made known, which would have allowed us to make an informed decision.

The authority added: "it is completely wrong to consult at the start of the holiday season because meetings would be poorly attended."

Dev and Corn
@NPASEXETER
The Devon & Cornwall force already shares helicopter operations with Dorset

Weather: Cloud spells with a risk of showers

BBC Weather

Throughout the evening and during the night, it will be mostly dry with a few clear spells but also a lot of cloud for most places.

There will be a light northerly breeze. Minimum Temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).

Weather map
BBC

A lot of cloud tomorrow with a risk of a few showers from late morning onwards. However, most places will remain dry.

The best chance of sunshine will be late in the day. There will be a light breeze.

Maximum Temperature: 20 to 24C (68 to 75F).

Arrest after assault in Paignton

BBC Radio Devon

A 26-year-old man from Paignton has been arrested following a serious assault on Gerston Road, Paignton, on Sunday.

The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was left with a serious head injury after the assault in the town centre at about 02:30 near a takeaway and remains in hospital.

Police say they expect the assault was witnessed by a lot of people as it was the morning after the England victory over Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final.

Officers asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101@dc.police.uk or 101 quoting CR/060871/18.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Public health warning after teenager's drug death

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Public Health England has issued a warning over drug use after the death of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday.

Shakira Pellow collapsed in Camborne on Friday and died in hospital the next day after taking an unidentified substance.

Shakira Pellow
Family Handout
  • If you have decided you are going to take a drug, try a small amount of it first and wait at least an hour to see what the effect is before considering taking any more
  • Some drugs, including those commonly found in ecstasy, have a delayed effect, so you run an even greater risk of overdose if you top up too soon because it doesn't yet seem to be working
  • If you have taken ecstasy, take regular breaks from activities like dancing, to cool down
  • Keep hydrated by sipping no more than a pint of water or non-alcoholic drink every hour
  • The risk of overdose is much higher when substances are mixed with other drugs or alcohol
  • If you've taken something and start to feel unwell, take time out to look after yourself and ask for help if you need it
  • If the problem doesn't improve or is getting worse, you should seek medical help - you won’t be reported to the police
  • If you want to talk to FRANK in confidence then you can call the helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0300 123 6600 or you can chat online between 14:00 and 18:00 every day

Burglar in Par jailed after public restrained him

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

A man from St Austell who broke into a car lot late at night and was apprehended by members of the public has been jailed at Truro Crown Court.

Mikey Fox, 20, who admitted burglary, was found in SC Cars in Par with bolt cutters and two broken padlocks in his bag shortly after midnight on 12 June.

Local residents decided to investigate after hearing glass breaking and seeing somebody moving around the yard by torchlight.

Mikey Fox
Devon and Cornwall Police

They found Fox in the yard, who said he only wanted to look at the cars and go for a drive as he had recently passed his driving test.

When he tried to run off they circled and restrained him before police arrived to make the arrest.

Fox was sentenced to four months in a young offenders' institute for the burglary. In addition he must serve nine months concurrently for breaching a suspended sentence for a previous offence.

Animal ban pair were warned by council

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

A judge has said a man and woman subjected a number of animals to a "prolonged level of serious neglect" despite having been given warnings in the past.

Cornwall Council had been working with Janet Carter, 63, and Trevor Hampton, 52, over a number of years, district judge Diane Baker said during a hearing at Truro Magistrates' Court.

She said they had not initially made sufficient progress but she believed they had "started to properly take responsibility for their actions".

The court heard Carter owned Newton Moor Farm, in Troon, Camborne, freehold and Hampton ran it.

Farm equipment in field
Cornwall Council
Some animals had access to potentially dangerous equipment

Judge Baker said she would not ban the pair from keeping all animals because she was aware that farming was their livelihood.

Charles Hulley, defending, said things had "steadily improved" at the farm.

"The defendants are now putting right what they have done wrong and are spending a lot of time, effort and money on the animals," he said.

Carter and Hampton were banned from keeping equine and poultry, handed suspended sentences and ordered them to pay a total of £10,000 towards the costs of the prosecution.

Blood stocks sink as England hopes soar

BBC Radio Devon

England's success in the World Cup has led to a drop in Plymouth's blood stocks, say doctors.

People have been so busy watching the football and enjoying the heatwave over the last two weeks that NHS Blood and Transplant say they are about 2,000 blood donations down.

The service says it is in urgent need of fresh donations as a result and stocks of O negative are particularly needed.

WW2 bomb found by scuba divers

Unexploded bomb

A seaside town is evacuated after the 630kg device was discovered off Teignmouth pier.

Read more

Animal ban pair: Pony's hooves caused 'considerable pain'

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

Ducks
Cornwall Council
Some ducks on the farm were being kept in the dark

A man and a woman banned from keeping equine and poultry allowed a pony's hooves to become so overgrown it had to be put down, Truro Magistrates’ Court heard.

Janet Carter, 63, and Trevor Hampton, 52, both of Camborne admitted a series of animal welfare offences including causing unnecessary suffering to the 24-year-old pony.

Kevin Hill, prosecuting for Cornwall Council, said the animal’s condition was discovered when an RSPCA inspector went to a field in Troon on 14 March 2017 following a report from a member of the public.

The "extremely lame" pony’s hooves were found to be "very long and misshapen", causing it "considerable pain", he said.

The court heard the pony had to be put down when it was found that there was "no hope" of being able to correct the "extensive" damage to its hooves.

Mr Hill said Carter arrived while the inspector was on site and commented: "If there is a problem we’ll have it shot and that’s that."

Further visits were made to the farm by Cornwall Council inspectors in 2017 and early 2018 when various animals including sheep, pigs, cattle, chickens and ducks were found to be living in inappropriate conditions.

Jewellery store staff believed robbery gun was real

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Staff of a jewellery store that was robbed by masked men, believed an imitation gun they were carrying was real, a court has heard.

Four men entered the Michael Spiers store in Truro on 10 January and stole nearly £1m of jewellery and watches.

Truro Crown Court heard evidence from David Brignall who was the manager on duty in the store at the time.

He said: "I put my hands in the air, said 'please don't hurt anybody, take what you want, nobody will stop you'."

He told the jury he was sprayed with a liquid on his chest and neck that caused "shortness of breath" and "irritation".

"A gentleman came in and stared at them," Mr Brignall said. "I shouted at him to get down, then the gun was pointed at him.

"He went towards him and sprayed him I believe in the face. When he went to his knees, another man went over with a crow bar threatening him."

Mr Brignall explained that he saw the robbers open the "main diamond window" and "swept" the contents onto the floor before putting it into a holdall.

Five men are on trial for offences relating to the robbery:

  • Tomas Bakierskis, 24, from Lithuania and Rogertas Slekaitis, 25, from Lithuania, both deny possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They previously admitted conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Andrius Buinevicius, 41, from Lithuania, denies both charges
  • Gytis Inokaitis, 36, of Stuart Road in Plymouth, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery at an earlier hearing
  • Harijus Jackiaskis, 33, of Partington Lane in Manchester, denies assisting an offender
  • Agris Davidonis, 30, of Petroc Court in Gunnislake, previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice
  • Haroldas Ivanovas, 20, and Salius Mickus, 28, both from Lithuania, have previously admitted conspiracy to rob and possession of an imitation firearm
Michael Spiers
BBC

Murder investigation launched in Exeter

Lisa Hay

BBC News Online

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man assaulted in Exeter City Centre.

The 40-year-old man died in hospital nine days after being assaulted outside the Tesco Metro on Exeter High Street at 23.00 on 30 June.

Senior Investigating Officer Jo Hall said he was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and then transferred to Derriford Hospital where he died on 9 July.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

WW2 bomb: Teignmouth seafront has been evacuated

Jane Chandler

BBC Spotlight

This is the 630kg German World War Two bomb that's forced the evacuation of Teignmouth seafront.

Diver with WW2 bomb
James Brown
The German SC1200 was discovered by scuba divers

Police have cordoned off part of Teignmouth seafront and urged people in flats and shops to keep doors and windows open.

Police car at Teignmouth seafront
BBC
Police have cordoned off part of Teignmouth seafront
Holidaymaker Imelda Smith
BBC
Holidaymaker Imelda Smith has been told to stay away from the seafront

We were walking along the seafront at midday, going to get an ice cream, when the police told us to move. We're on holiday, staying in a top floor holiday flat overlooking the seafront, and they have told us to stay at the back of the building. We didn't expect this at the end of the holiday''

Imelda Smithholidaymaker from Oxfordshire

Royal Navy divers have been called in to examine the device and plan to tow it to a safe distance away from the seafront to safely detonate it.

A spokeswoman said the explosion was likely to be large and as the area was a nature reserve the team would be taking environmental considerations into their decisions.

WW2 bomb found: Police clearing area around Teignmouth pier

Jane Chandler

BBC Spotlight

Parts of Teignmouth have been evacuated after a World War Two bomb was found near the pier.

The ordinance was discovered by scuba divers at about 10.00. Devonport-based Royal Navy divers believe it is a 630kg device dropped by the Germans.

View more on twitter

The beach has been cordoned off by police to allow bomb disposal teams and the diving unit to deal with it.

People living along the seafront are being asked to leave their doors and windows open to avoid the danger of shattered glass in the event of an explosion.

View more on twitter
open doors and windows
BBC
People are being urged to keep glass doors and windows open in case of an explosion

The bomb's going to be towed out to sea and destroyed by a controlled explosion.

Pair banned from keeping horses and poultry

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

A man and a woman have been banned from keeping equine animals and poultry after they admitted a string of animal welfare offences.

Janet Carter, 63, of Troon, Camborne, and Trevor Hampton, 52, of Tuckingmill, Camborne, were sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months when they appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court earlier.

Judge Diane Baker said they had subjected a "large number of different animals" to "a prolonged level of serious neglect".

Both admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a pony and failing to provide a safe environment for pigs and cattle.

Sheep
Cornwall Council
Animal welfare inspectors found a severely emaciated sheep on Carter's farm

Hampton also admitted not taking steps to ensure the needs of horses, cattle, pigs and sheep were met to the extent required by good practice.

Carter admitted three charges of the same in relation to poultry failing to ensure they had food, water or clean bedding, and one of the same in relation to an emaciated sheep.

The offences took place between 13 March 2017 and 22 February 2018. Carter and Hampton were disqualified from keeping equine and poultry for 10 years and Carter was ordered to pay £7,000 towards the costs of the prosecution while Hampton was told to pay £3,000.

Teignmouth bomb find: Residents 'actually quite excited'

BBC Radio Devon

Wayne Zhen, owner of the Seaview Diner in Teignmouth, said the arrival of police and a Royal Navy bomb disposal team has excited rather than scared locals.

The emergency services were called in after a bomb was discovered near the town's pier.

Mr Zhen said: "Everyone seems actually quite excited as it's never really happened in Teignmouth before.

"The beach has been sealed off, buses have been rerouted and there's a car park that has been sealed off as well so people are having trouble getting their deliveries in to town.

"I feel quite safe, the police I spoke to said we're on the edge of the safe zone."

Police have warned more properties may need to be evacuated depending on the advice from the Royal Navy.

Bomb found near Teignmouth Pier

BBC Radio Devon

A bomb dropped by the Luftwaffe during World War Two has been discovered near the town's coast.

The bomb, which contains about 600kg of explosives, is due to towed out to sea and destroyed by a controlled explosion, a Royal Navy spokeswoman said.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team, police and the coastguard are on the scene and have cordoned off part of the seafront.

The spokeswoman said the explosion was likely to be large and as the area was a nature reserve the team would be taking environmental considerations into their decisions.

Councillor threatens legal action over harassment claims

Lisa Hay

BBC News Online

Former Devon County Council leader Brian Greenslade is threatening to mount a legal challenge over allegations he sexually harassed female council staff.

He was sanctioned after claims were upheld by the council following an investigation by a QC.

But Councillor Greenslade said he wasn't given a fair hearing by the authority's standards committee - something the council disputes.

Council chief executive Phil Norrey said he was ''very disappointed" but the prime concern was the impact on the women most affected as ''nowhere in his statement is any sense of apology to them".

Councillor Brian Greenslade
BBC
Councillor Brian Greenslade claims he wasn't given a fair hearing

The council said no formal communication had been received from Councillor Greenslade or his lawyers since the standards committee meeting of 2 July.

But a statement issued by lawyers for the Liberal Democrat said the allegations related to his work with the council ''10 to 15 years ago'' and no formal allegations were made at the time.

It is particularly sad Councillor Greenslade has chosen to raise objection to the established complaints procedure only when it has applied to him. Given that he, along with fellow councillors, were responsible for putting this procedure in place it seems inappropriate that he might choose to object now.''

Phil Norreychief executive, Devon County Council

County Solicitor Jan Shadbolt said the council had received an application from the councillor's lawyers to delay the standards committee hearing as he was due to be out of the country "but chose to go ahead as there was no requirement for his presence and a further delay to what had already been a drawn out process could adversely impact the women affected".

She added: "The final report was unequivocal in its condemnation of the behaviour of Councillor Greenslade towards several women members of staff and over a sustained period. The cross-party Standards Committee and independent lay people who heard this evidence agreed."

Sewage pipe fix promised to ease ''horrendous'' stench

BBC Radio Cornwall

South West Water has promised to fix a broken sewage pipe in Camborne that residents say has been causing problems for four years.

Several have moved out because of the smell.

Property manager Maria Long described the stench as ''horrendous'', especially in the hot weather.

South West Water said it was aware of a problem at the property in Camborne and had tried to address it by jet-washing and relining the sewer.

A spokesman added: ''We are working together with the customer and our contractors are due to visit them next week in order to resolve the situation.''

Crime spree man did 'everything' to 'avoid police'

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

A man who went on a crime spree in Cornwall did "everything" in his power "to avoid the police" including ramming a police vehicle, a court has heard.

Jason Haberland, 29, became violent after drinking cider and taking prescribed pregablin tablets on 9 June, following a telephone conversation with his partner. The court heard he stole a car from a neighbour in Pensliva.

Judge Simon Carr, at Truro Crown Court, told him: "You became obsessed with getting to St Austell. You confronted a neighbour in their house with a young person present. You punched that person in the face with considerable force. Your driving was of a sustained and very dangerous nature. You did everything in your power to avoid the police including ramming a police vehicle."

Haberland admitted six counts - robbery, theft, aggravated vehicle taking, having a bladed article, making threats to kill and driving while disqualified.

Jason Haberland
Devon and Cornwall Police

In mitigation, his defence barrister Chris Andrews told the court Haberland, of Penstraze Place, St Austell wanted "to apologise to everyone for his actions that night" and "this is not the man he wants to be". He added that he was trying to get to St Austell to protect his partner.

He was transferred to Derriford hospital, making threats to kill a man while in the police car, and was then found to be in possession of a lock-knife, the court heard.

Judge Carr sentenced him to five years and three months in jail for robbery. This sentence runs concurrently with six months for theft of a phone, 15 months for aggravated vehicle taking, six months for possession of a knife, 12 months for making threats to kill and six months for driving while disqualified.

Man jailed for crime spree near St Austell

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

A man who stole a woman’s car and punched her in the face twice before ramming a police car during a high-speed chase near St Austell, has been jailed at Truro Crown Court.

Jason Haberland, 29, became violent after drinking cider and taking prescribed pregablin tablets on 9 June, following a telephone conversation with his partner.

Having stolen a car from the neighbour who lived in the flat below where he was staying in Pensilva, he drove at high speeds and was chased by police on the A390.

At one point he braked hard and reversed into a chasing police car, the court heard.

A stinger device punctured his tyres in Lostwithiel and he was arrested there in the early hours of the morning. He was jailed for five years and three months.

Truro Crown Court
BBC

Plymouth's Reel Cinema is officially closing for good

Plymouth Live

Bosses say Vue's "ticket-price slashing" in the city has contributed to the demise of the cinema..

Devon MP: Chequers deal will not deliver 'people's Brexit'

Lisa Hay

BBC News Online

Newton Abbot MP Anne Marie Morris urged the government to stand up to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brexit negotiations.

View more on twitter

The prime minister has warned the Tory party it must unite or face the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn in power.

Parents warned to look out for teen death drug

Lisa Hay

BBC News Online

Parents in Cornwall are being sent warning emails about a drug called Duplo following the death of teenager Shakira Pellow in Camborne.

Fifteen-year-old Shakira died in hospital on 7 July - hours after taking a blue, triangular shaped pill with friends in a park.

An email sent to schools to share with parents says two 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy also needed hospital treatment after taking the same tablets.

Duplo tablets are pale blue and can cause high body temperatures and seizures.

The email, being circulated to schools by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Drug and Alcohol Action Team, warns anyone coming into contact with the pills to contact the police on 101.

View more on twitter

Expert plea to change early abortion medication law

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

A Cornwall gynaecologist is leading calls for women in England to be able to take early abortion medication at home.

Dr Jonathan Lord wants the government to follow changes in Wales and Scotland designed to prevent women experiencing severe pain and bleeding on the way home from hospital.

Under the 1967 abortion act, pregnancies can only be terminated on licensed premises.

Early medical abortions, in the first nine weeks of pregnancy, involve a combination of two drugs. The Scottish and Welsh governments now allow women to take the final dose at home.

Anti abortion groups are against the move and are taking legal action over changes already introduced in Scotland.

The Department of Health and Social Care says its priority is always to ensure that care is safe and of a high quality and that it will continue to monitor the evidence surrounding home-use.

Gypsy and traveller site plan near new homes in Plymouth

Plymouth Live

City planning chiefs have received a copy of proposals for a private gypsy and traveller base between Sherford and Billacombe Road in Plymstock.

Shakira death: Petition launched to drug test school teens

Cornwall Live

Shakira collapsed and died in Camborne on 6 July after taking a blue tablet marked with the name Dulpo.

Devon MP Geoffrey Cox joins Cabinet

BBC Radio Devon

Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox has become the government's new attorney general, following Theresa May's emergency cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Mr Cox has been an MP since 2005.

The prime minister and her Cabinet meet later for the first time since David Davis resigned as Brexit secretary and Boris Johnson stepped down from foreign secretary.

Geoffrey Cox MP
BBC

Weather: Staying dry but starting to cool a little

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

Staying dry with long spells of sunshine. There is a little more patchy cloud bringing a very small risk of an isolated shower over Dartmoor.

Temperatures down for some but still feeling very warm with a high of 24C for Devon and Cornwall and there is a more noticeable breeze.

Wednesday will be similar - with no rain expected before the end of the week. Temperatures are starting to cool a little though.

South West weather map
BBC
South West weather

Man treated for stab wounds in Exeter

Lisa Hay

BBC News Online

A 19-year-old man is being treated for suspected stab wounds after an attack in Exeter.

Emergency services were called to York Road in the St James' area of the city at 04.00.

The man is being treated at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for a puncture wound to his abdomen and leg.

York Road has been closed to traffic while police scenes of crime officers examine the area.

Villagers plea for A35 improvements

BBC Radio Devon

Campaigners are putting pressure on Highways England to improve road safety on the A35 through their East Devon village - saying it's only a matter of time before there's a fatal accident.

Residents of Wilmington near Honiton want crossings, reduced speeds, and signage.

Highways England says it's progressing with plans to improve safety on the road and is collecting information on the issues along the route.

Exeter Cathedral 'not for sale' says Dean

Chloe Axford

BBC Spotlight

The Dean of Exeter Cathedral is insisting the historic building will never be sold off because it belongs to the people of Devon.

It follows speculation about the future of some cathedrals, prompted by a new report due to be discussed by the Church of England's General Synod later.

Written by a working group set up to look at the way cathedrals are managed, the report says serious fault lines have been found at both Exeter and Peterborough cathedrals.

It recommends the government starts funding some of the costs.

The Right Reverend Jonathan Greener said: ''Running this cathedral costs us about £4,000 a day, keeping this building going for the nation. We're happy to fund our mission but it would be great if the government could make a contribution towards keeping these great buildings as part of our nation's heritage.''

Dean of Exeter Cathedral
BBC
Rt Revd Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter Cathedral

BreakingSinking fishing boat crew rescued off Salcombe

A big rescue operation was launched earlier after a fishing boat sent out a Mayday call to say it was sinking off the coast of Devon.

The Nemo had two people on board and radioed for help from about 15 miles (24km) south of Salcombe, at about 04:30.

The Coastguard helicopter from Newquay and the RNLI all-weather lifeboat from Salcombe were dispatched and several other boats went to help the Nemo, which was taking on water and listing.

The lifeboat crew managed to stabilise the Nemo, rescue the crew and bring the vessel back to shore.

Police investigate grassland and woodland 'arson'

BBC Radio Devon

Police are investigating two fires in Torquay, Devon, that they believe were started deliberately.

Both fires happened over the weekend - one involved a grassland area, the other was in a wood.

Police said: "Due to the adverse hot weather conditions the fires took hold easily and spread quickly."

People were seen running away from the scene of the woodland blaze, and officers would like to speak to them.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

