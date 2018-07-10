BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans to merge Dorset's police force with those in Devon and Cornwall are "simplistic and sketchy" and will lead to a loss of accountability, says a parish council.

Corfe Castle Parish Council published their response to a public consultation to the plans, described as "the only way forward" amid "significant funding challenges" by the police.

In a statement, it says: "Crucial data about the costs and financial benefits of change and the impact on the Dorset taxpayer are not made known, which would have allowed us to make an informed decision.

The authority added: "it is completely wrong to consult at the start of the holiday season because meetings would be poorly attended."