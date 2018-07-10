BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- WW2 bomb found off Devon resort
- Parents warned to look out for teen death drug
- Sinking fishing boat crew rescued off Salcombe
- Councillor threatens legal action over harassment claims
- Man treated for stab wounds in Exeter
- Pair admit string of animal cruelty offences
- Exeter Cathedral 'not for sale' says Dean
- Devon MP Geoffrey Cox joins Cabinet
- Updates for Tuesday 10 July 2018
Parish council fiercely criticises police merger
Plans to merge Dorset's police force with those in Devon and Cornwall are "simplistic and sketchy" and will lead to a loss of accountability, says a parish council.
Corfe Castle Parish Council published their response to a public consultation to the plans, described as "the only way forward" amid "significant funding challenges" by the police.
In a statement, it says: "Crucial data about the costs and financial benefits of change and the impact on the Dorset taxpayer are not made known, which would have allowed us to make an informed decision.
The authority added: "it is completely wrong to consult at the start of the holiday season because meetings would be poorly attended."
Weather: Cloud spells with a risk of showers
BBC Weather
Throughout the evening and during the night, it will be mostly dry with a few clear spells but also a lot of cloud for most places.
There will be a light northerly breeze. Minimum Temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
A lot of cloud tomorrow with a risk of a few showers from late morning onwards. However, most places will remain dry.
The best chance of sunshine will be late in the day. There will be a light breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 20 to 24C (68 to 75F).
Arrest after assault in Paignton
BBC Radio Devon
A 26-year-old man from Paignton has been arrested following a serious assault on Gerston Road, Paignton, on Sunday.
The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was left with a serious head injury after the assault in the town centre at about 02:30 near a takeaway and remains in hospital.
Police say they expect the assault was witnessed by a lot of people as it was the morning after the England victory over Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final.
Officers asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101@dc.police.uk or 101 quoting CR/060871/18.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Public health warning after teenager's drug death
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Public Health England has issued a warning over drug use after the death of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday.
Shakira Pellow collapsed in Camborne on Friday and died in hospital the next day after taking an unidentified substance.
Burglar in Par jailed after public restrained him
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A man from St Austell who broke into a car lot late at night and was apprehended by members of the public has been jailed at Truro Crown Court.
Mikey Fox, 20, who admitted burglary, was found in SC Cars in Par with bolt cutters and two broken padlocks in his bag shortly after midnight on 12 June.
Local residents decided to investigate after hearing glass breaking and seeing somebody moving around the yard by torchlight.
They found Fox in the yard, who said he only wanted to look at the cars and go for a drive as he had recently passed his driving test.
When he tried to run off they circled and restrained him before police arrived to make the arrest.
Fox was sentenced to four months in a young offenders' institute for the burglary. In addition he must serve nine months concurrently for breaching a suspended sentence for a previous offence.
Animal ban pair were warned by council
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A judge has said a man and woman subjected a number of animals to a "prolonged level of serious neglect" despite having been given warnings in the past.
Cornwall Council had been working with Janet Carter, 63, and Trevor Hampton, 52, over a number of years, district judge Diane Baker said during a hearing at Truro Magistrates' Court.
She said they had not initially made sufficient progress but she believed they had "started to properly take responsibility for their actions".
The court heard Carter owned Newton Moor Farm, in Troon, Camborne, freehold and Hampton ran it.
Judge Baker said she would not ban the pair from keeping all animals because she was aware that farming was their livelihood.
Charles Hulley, defending, said things had "steadily improved" at the farm.
"The defendants are now putting right what they have done wrong and are spending a lot of time, effort and money on the animals," he said.
Carter and Hampton were banned from keeping equine and poultry, handed suspended sentences and ordered them to pay a total of £10,000 towards the costs of the prosecution.
Blood stocks sink as England hopes soar
BBC Radio Devon
England's success in the World Cup has led to a drop in Plymouth's blood stocks, say doctors.
People have been so busy watching the football and enjoying the heatwave over the last two weeks that NHS Blood and Transplant say they are about 2,000 blood donations down.
The service says it is in urgent need of fresh donations as a result and stocks of O negative are particularly needed.
WW2 bomb found by scuba divers
A seaside town is evacuated after the 630kg device was discovered off Teignmouth pier.
Animal ban pair: Pony's hooves caused 'considerable pain'
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A man and a woman banned from keeping equine and poultry allowed a pony's hooves to become so overgrown it had to be put down, Truro Magistrates’ Court heard.
Janet Carter, 63, and Trevor Hampton, 52, both of Camborne admitted a series of animal welfare offences including causing unnecessary suffering to the 24-year-old pony.
Kevin Hill, prosecuting for Cornwall Council, said the animal’s condition was discovered when an RSPCA inspector went to a field in Troon on 14 March 2017 following a report from a member of the public.
The "extremely lame" pony’s hooves were found to be "very long and misshapen", causing it "considerable pain", he said.
The court heard the pony had to be put down when it was found that there was "no hope" of being able to correct the "extensive" damage to its hooves.
Mr Hill said Carter arrived while the inspector was on site and commented: "If there is a problem we’ll have it shot and that’s that."
Further visits were made to the farm by Cornwall Council inspectors in 2017 and early 2018 when various animals including sheep, pigs, cattle, chickens and ducks were found to be living in inappropriate conditions.
Jewellery store staff believed robbery gun was real
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Staff of a jewellery store that was robbed by masked men, believed an imitation gun they were carrying was real, a court has heard.
Four men entered the Michael Spiers store in Truro on 10 January and stole nearly £1m of jewellery and watches.
Truro Crown Court heard evidence from David Brignall who was the manager on duty in the store at the time.
He said: "I put my hands in the air, said 'please don't hurt anybody, take what you want, nobody will stop you'."
He told the jury he was sprayed with a liquid on his chest and neck that caused "shortness of breath" and "irritation".
"A gentleman came in and stared at them," Mr Brignall said. "I shouted at him to get down, then the gun was pointed at him.
"He went towards him and sprayed him I believe in the face. When he went to his knees, another man went over with a crow bar threatening him."
Mr Brignall explained that he saw the robbers open the "main diamond window" and "swept" the contents onto the floor before putting it into a holdall.
Five men are on trial for offences relating to the robbery:
Murder investigation launched in Exeter
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man assaulted in Exeter City Centre.
The 40-year-old man died in hospital nine days after being assaulted outside the Tesco Metro on Exeter High Street at 23.00 on 30 June.
Senior Investigating Officer Jo Hall said he was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and then transferred to Derriford Hospital where he died on 9 July.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm.
WW2 bomb: Teignmouth seafront has been evacuated
Jane Chandler
BBC Spotlight
This is the 630kg German World War Two bomb that's forced the evacuation of Teignmouth seafront.
Police have cordoned off part of Teignmouth seafront and urged people in flats and shops to keep doors and windows open.
Royal Navy divers have been called in to examine the device and plan to tow it to a safe distance away from the seafront to safely detonate it.
A spokeswoman said the explosion was likely to be large and as the area was a nature reserve the team would be taking environmental considerations into their decisions.
WW2 bomb found: Police clearing area around Teignmouth pier
Jane Chandler
BBC Spotlight
Parts of Teignmouth have been evacuated after a World War Two bomb was found near the pier.
The ordinance was discovered by scuba divers at about 10.00. Devonport-based Royal Navy divers believe it is a 630kg device dropped by the Germans.
The beach has been cordoned off by police to allow bomb disposal teams and the diving unit to deal with it.
People living along the seafront are being asked to leave their doors and windows open to avoid the danger of shattered glass in the event of an explosion.
The bomb's going to be towed out to sea and destroyed by a controlled explosion.
Pair banned from keeping horses and poultry
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A man and a woman have been banned from keeping equine animals and poultry after they admitted a string of animal welfare offences.
Janet Carter, 63, of Troon, Camborne, and Trevor Hampton, 52, of Tuckingmill, Camborne, were sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months when they appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court earlier.
Judge Diane Baker said they had subjected a "large number of different animals" to "a prolonged level of serious neglect".
Both admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a pony and failing to provide a safe environment for pigs and cattle.
Hampton also admitted not taking steps to ensure the needs of horses, cattle, pigs and sheep were met to the extent required by good practice.
Carter admitted three charges of the same in relation to poultry failing to ensure they had food, water or clean bedding, and one of the same in relation to an emaciated sheep.
The offences took place between 13 March 2017 and 22 February 2018. Carter and Hampton were disqualified from keeping equine and poultry for 10 years and Carter was ordered to pay £7,000 towards the costs of the prosecution while Hampton was told to pay £3,000.
Teignmouth bomb find: Residents 'actually quite excited'
BBC Radio Devon
Wayne Zhen, owner of the Seaview Diner in Teignmouth, said the arrival of police and a Royal Navy bomb disposal team has excited rather than scared locals.
The emergency services were called in after a bomb was discovered near the town's pier.
Mr Zhen said: "Everyone seems actually quite excited as it's never really happened in Teignmouth before.
"The beach has been sealed off, buses have been rerouted and there's a car park that has been sealed off as well so people are having trouble getting their deliveries in to town.
"I feel quite safe, the police I spoke to said we're on the edge of the safe zone."
Police have warned more properties may need to be evacuated depending on the advice from the Royal Navy.
WW2 bomb found: Expect delays warn police
The World War Two bomb was found earlier near Teignmouth Pier.
Bomb found near Teignmouth Pier
BBC Radio Devon
A bomb dropped by the Luftwaffe during World War Two has been discovered near the town's coast.
The bomb, which contains about 600kg of explosives, is due to towed out to sea and destroyed by a controlled explosion, a Royal Navy spokeswoman said.
A Royal Navy bomb disposal team, police and the coastguard are on the scene and have cordoned off part of the seafront.
The spokeswoman said the explosion was likely to be large and as the area was a nature reserve the team would be taking environmental considerations into their decisions.
Councillor threatens legal action over harassment claims
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
Former Devon County Council leader Brian Greenslade is threatening to mount a legal challenge over allegations he sexually harassed female council staff.
He was sanctioned after claims were upheld by the council following an investigation by a QC.
But Councillor Greenslade said he wasn't given a fair hearing by the authority's standards committee - something the council disputes.
Council chief executive Phil Norrey said he was ''very disappointed" but the prime concern was the impact on the women most affected as ''nowhere in his statement is any sense of apology to them".
The council said no formal communication had been received from Councillor Greenslade or his lawyers since the standards committee meeting of 2 July.
But a statement issued by lawyers for the Liberal Democrat said the allegations related to his work with the council ''10 to 15 years ago'' and no formal allegations were made at the time.
County Solicitor Jan Shadbolt said the council had received an application from the councillor's lawyers to delay the standards committee hearing as he was due to be out of the country "but chose to go ahead as there was no requirement for his presence and a further delay to what had already been a drawn out process could adversely impact the women affected".
She added: "The final report was unequivocal in its condemnation of the behaviour of Councillor Greenslade towards several women members of staff and over a sustained period. The cross-party Standards Committee and independent lay people who heard this evidence agreed."
Pasty makers rally round to save Crantock Bakery jobs
Cornwall Live
Positions for crimpers, packers, admin and finance roles are available at other pasty companies
Sewage pipe fix promised to ease ''horrendous'' stench
BBC Radio Cornwall
South West Water has promised to fix a broken sewage pipe in Camborne that residents say has been causing problems for four years.
Several have moved out because of the smell.
Property manager Maria Long described the stench as ''horrendous'', especially in the hot weather.
South West Water said it was aware of a problem at the property in Camborne and had tried to address it by jet-washing and relining the sewer.
A spokesman added: ''We are working together with the customer and our contractors are due to visit them next week in order to resolve the situation.''
Crime spree man did 'everything' to 'avoid police'
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A man who went on a crime spree in Cornwall did "everything" in his power "to avoid the police" including ramming a police vehicle, a court has heard.
Jason Haberland, 29, became violent after drinking cider and taking prescribed pregablin tablets on 9 June, following a telephone conversation with his partner. The court heard he stole a car from a neighbour in Pensliva.
Judge Simon Carr, at Truro Crown Court, told him: "You became obsessed with getting to St Austell. You confronted a neighbour in their house with a young person present. You punched that person in the face with considerable force. Your driving was of a sustained and very dangerous nature. You did everything in your power to avoid the police including ramming a police vehicle."
Haberland admitted six counts - robbery, theft, aggravated vehicle taking, having a bladed article, making threats to kill and driving while disqualified.
In mitigation, his defence barrister Chris Andrews told the court Haberland, of Penstraze Place, St Austell wanted "to apologise to everyone for his actions that night" and "this is not the man he wants to be". He added that he was trying to get to St Austell to protect his partner.
He was transferred to Derriford hospital, making threats to kill a man while in the police car, and was then found to be in possession of a lock-knife, the court heard.
Judge Carr sentenced him to five years and three months in jail for robbery. This sentence runs concurrently with six months for theft of a phone, 15 months for aggravated vehicle taking, six months for possession of a knife, 12 months for making threats to kill and six months for driving while disqualified.
Man jailed for crime spree near St Austell
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A man who stole a woman’s car and punched her in the face twice before ramming a police car during a high-speed chase near St Austell, has been jailed at Truro Crown Court.
Jason Haberland, 29, became violent after drinking cider and taking prescribed pregablin tablets on 9 June, following a telephone conversation with his partner.
Having stolen a car from the neighbour who lived in the flat below where he was staying in Pensilva, he drove at high speeds and was chased by police on the A390.
At one point he braked hard and reversed into a chasing police car, the court heard.
A stinger device punctured his tyres in Lostwithiel and he was arrested there in the early hours of the morning. He was jailed for five years and three months.
Plymouth's Reel Cinema is officially closing for good
Plymouth Live
Bosses say Vue's "ticket-price slashing" in the city has contributed to the demise of the cinema..
Devon MP: Chequers deal will not deliver 'people's Brexit'
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
Newton Abbot MP Anne Marie Morris urged the government to stand up to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brexit negotiations.
The prime minister has warned the Tory party it must unite or face the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn in power.
Parents warned to look out for teen death drug
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
Parents in Cornwall are being sent warning emails about a drug called Duplo following the death of teenager Shakira Pellow in Camborne.
Fifteen-year-old Shakira died in hospital on 7 July - hours after taking a blue, triangular shaped pill with friends in a park.
An email sent to schools to share with parents says two 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy also needed hospital treatment after taking the same tablets.
Duplo tablets are pale blue and can cause high body temperatures and seizures.
The email, being circulated to schools by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Drug and Alcohol Action Team, warns anyone coming into contact with the pills to contact the police on 101.
Naked tombstoner 'wriggles free' from police
Devon Live
The man was one of three naked men seen jumping into water from Ilfracombe Pier on Sunday afternoon.
Expert plea to change early abortion medication law
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A Cornwall gynaecologist is leading calls for women in England to be able to take early abortion medication at home.
Dr Jonathan Lord wants the government to follow changes in Wales and Scotland designed to prevent women experiencing severe pain and bleeding on the way home from hospital.
Under the 1967 abortion act, pregnancies can only be terminated on licensed premises.
Early medical abortions, in the first nine weeks of pregnancy, involve a combination of two drugs. The Scottish and Welsh governments now allow women to take the final dose at home.
Anti abortion groups are against the move and are taking legal action over changes already introduced in Scotland.
The Department of Health and Social Care says its priority is always to ensure that care is safe and of a high quality and that it will continue to monitor the evidence surrounding home-use.
Gypsy and traveller site plan near new homes in Plymouth
Plymouth Live
City planning chiefs have received a copy of proposals for a private gypsy and traveller base between Sherford and Billacombe Road in Plymstock.
Shakira death: Petition launched to drug test school teens
Cornwall Live
Shakira collapsed and died in Camborne on 6 July after taking a blue tablet marked with the name Dulpo.
Devon MP Geoffrey Cox joins Cabinet
BBC Radio Devon
Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox has become the government's new attorney general, following Theresa May's emergency cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
Mr Cox has been an MP since 2005.
The prime minister and her Cabinet meet later for the first time since David Davis resigned as Brexit secretary and Boris Johnson stepped down from foreign secretary.
Weather: Staying dry but starting to cool a little
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Staying dry with long spells of sunshine. There is a little more patchy cloud bringing a very small risk of an isolated shower over Dartmoor.
Temperatures down for some but still feeling very warm with a high of 24C for Devon and Cornwall and there is a more noticeable breeze.
Wednesday will be similar - with no rain expected before the end of the week. Temperatures are starting to cool a little though.
Man treated for stab wounds in Exeter
Lisa Hay
BBC News Online
A 19-year-old man is being treated for suspected stab wounds after an attack in Exeter.
Emergency services were called to York Road in the St James' area of the city at 04.00.
The man is being treated at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for a puncture wound to his abdomen and leg.
York Road has been closed to traffic while police scenes of crime officers examine the area.
Villagers plea for A35 improvements
BBC Radio Devon
Campaigners are putting pressure on Highways England to improve road safety on the A35 through their East Devon village - saying it's only a matter of time before there's a fatal accident.
Residents of Wilmington near Honiton want crossings, reduced speeds, and signage.
Highways England says it's progressing with plans to improve safety on the road and is collecting information on the issues along the route.
Exeter Cathedral 'not for sale' says Dean
Chloe Axford
BBC Spotlight
The Dean of Exeter Cathedral is insisting the historic building will never be sold off because it belongs to the people of Devon.
It follows speculation about the future of some cathedrals, prompted by a new report due to be discussed by the Church of England's General Synod later.
Written by a working group set up to look at the way cathedrals are managed, the report says serious fault lines have been found at both Exeter and Peterborough cathedrals.
It recommends the government starts funding some of the costs.
The Right Reverend Jonathan Greener said: ''Running this cathedral costs us about £4,000 a day, keeping this building going for the nation. We're happy to fund our mission but it would be great if the government could make a contribution towards keeping these great buildings as part of our nation's heritage.''
BreakingSinking fishing boat crew rescued off Salcombe
A big rescue operation was launched earlier after a fishing boat sent out a Mayday call to say it was sinking off the coast of Devon.
The Nemo had two people on board and radioed for help from about 15 miles (24km) south of Salcombe, at about 04:30.
The Coastguard helicopter from Newquay and the RNLI all-weather lifeboat from Salcombe were dispatched and several other boats went to help the Nemo, which was taking on water and listing.
The lifeboat crew managed to stabilise the Nemo, rescue the crew and bring the vessel back to shore.
Police investigate grassland and woodland 'arson'
BBC Radio Devon
Police are investigating two fires in Torquay, Devon, that they believe were started deliberately.
Both fires happened over the weekend - one involved a grassland area, the other was in a wood.
Police said: "Due to the adverse hot weather conditions the fires took hold easily and spread quickly."
People were seen running away from the scene of the woodland blaze, and officers would like to speak to them.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.