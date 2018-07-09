BBC Local Live: South West

Plans to build four new homes on the site of a bungalow and former nursery have been abandoned after a planning application was refused.

The application for the development at Penwartha Coombe, near Perranporth, went before Cornwall Council's central sub-area planning committee this morning.

Local residents had submitted a 16-page objection to the plans and included photographs of flooding on the road next to the development site earlier this year, although the council's flood risk officer had already approved the plans.

The Environmental Agency said in its submission that while there was a risk of flooding on the road, the site itself was not a flood risk.

A proposal to refuse planning permission was put forward on grounds that it would be an over-development of the site as well as concerns over scale.

The committee was tied during the vote, but Chairman Jackie Bull had the casting vote and voted again in favour of refusal.