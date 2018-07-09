BBC Local Live: South West

Plans for new homes abandoned after flood warnings
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to build four new homes on the site of a bungalow and former nursery have been abandoned after a planning application was refused.
The application for the development at Penwartha Coombe, near Perranporth, went before Cornwall Council's central sub-area planning committee this morning.
Local residents had submitted a 16-page objection to the plans and included photographs of flooding on the road next to the development site earlier this year, although the council's flood risk officer had already approved the plans.
The Environmental Agency said in its submission that while there was a risk of flooding on the road, the site itself was not a flood risk.
A proposal to refuse planning permission was put forward on grounds that it would be an over-development of the site as well as concerns over scale.
The committee was tied during the vote, but Chairman Jackie Bull had the casting vote and voted again in favour of refusal.
Green fund releases set of rules
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's financial regulator has released the rules that a fund must comply with to be given approval from the new Guernsey Green Fund initiative.
The scheme has the objective of "seeking a return for investors whilst mitigating environmental damage".
Any fund that complies with the rules will be able to use the Guernsey Financial Services Commission's bespoke logo.
What are the rules?
At least 75% of any fund wanting to be known as a Guernsey Green Fund must meet the green criteria.
There are lots of different green categories of investment, including:
Renewable energy
Lower-carbon and efficient energy generation
Energy efficiency
Agriculture, forestry and land-use
Non-energy greenhouse gas reductions
Waste and wastewater
Transport
Low carbon tech
Cross-cutting issues
The remaining 25% must not lesson the overall objective of "mitigating environmental damage" or be one of the following investment types:
Uranium mining for nuclear power
Efficiency upgrades to greenhouse gas intensive
power sources such as cleaner coal technology;
Energy savings in fossil fuel extraction activities
Landfill without gas capture
Waste incineration without energy capture
Rail lines where fossil fuels account for more
than 50% of freight
Fires 'started deliberately' over the weekend
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two fires were started deliberately in the Torquay area over the weekend, according to police.
Local fire crews were called to a grass fire which was "well alight" on Saturday, with a large area of grass damaged.
Then, at about 18:30 on Sunday another "deliberate fire" was started in a woodland area.
Due to the hot weather, the fire spread quickly.
Devon and Cornwall Police said people were seen running away from the scene of the second fire and are "likely to be suspects in the case".
They're asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have, as the people involved are "putting the lives of members of public, the emergency services and their own at risk".
Fire in Torteval
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Emergency services are attending a fire in Torteval, Guernsey.
The public are being asked to avoid the area at Rue des Valniquets.
Acting head teachers announced for Guernsey schools
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Acting head teachers have been appointed at two of Guernsey's schools.
Kieran James has been appointed acting head teacher at the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre following the appointment of Liz Coffey as executive head teacher.
Mr James is currently the director of sixth form studies and a deputy head teacher of the school.
Martin Haimes has been appointed acting head teacher of Les Beaucamps High School following Sophie Roughsedge's secondment to the education office.
Mr Haimes is also a deputy head teacher at the Grammar School.
Both teachers will start their new roles in September.
Watson through to Wimbledon QFs
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Heather Watson is through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018.
Watson and doubles partner Tatjana Maria have been given a walkover against their third-round opponents Christina McHale and Jelena Ostopenko.
It's not yet clear why the walkover was given, although it could be related to Ostapenko's progress in the singles draw as she is through to the quarter-finals after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.
Development plans may go to Planning Inspectorate
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The fate of a controversial scheme for more than 1,000 new homes on the edge of Newton Abbot could be decided by a planning inquiry after the council failed to make a decision on the application.
The plans for the 165 acre site, submitted by PCL Planning on behalf of the Rew family, would see 1,210 houses built on green space in the Wolborough Barton area of the town.
The principal of developing the area is included in the Teignbridge Local Plan, but hundreds of residents have objected to the plans submitted last year that haven't yet been considered by Teignbridge District Council's planning committee.
As a result, the applicants have now submitted an appeal against the non-determination of the plans, which means the responsibility for a decision on the application now lies with the Planning Inspectorate.
Call for marine autopsies to check for plastics
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Autopsies should be carried out on seabirds and marine mammals to see what impact microplastics are having on their diet, according to a Guernsey ornithologist.
He said: "Any marine life that is found on our beaches dead, whether it be seabirds or mammals, we need to be doing an autopsy on them to make sure they are not dying of plastics around our seas because if they are we have a big problem."
Skipper cleared of illegal fishing angry over cost
Cornwall Council has begun a three-month trial which allows pet dogs to travel on its park and ride bus service from Tregurra Park and Langarth into Truro.
If successful, its hoped to bring the service into line with the majority of bus and rail services across the country, with the aim of attracting people who would previously have been discouraged from using the service.
As the heatwave continues, the risk of fires getting out of control has greatly increased, with the Met Office warning that fires in areas of Devon including Exeter, Torquay and Barnstaple will have a "very high fire severity" because of the hot and dry weather.
First same-sex marriage held in Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's first same-sex marriage was held at midday at the Registry Office in St Helier.
Superintendent Registrar, Claire Follain, says this is the first same-sex wedding under the new law. The couple have not been named.
We are delighted that this important piece of new legislation is now in place, and that same-sex couples can celebrate their commitment to each other, and enjoy the ceremony of marriage in Jersey. I had the pleasure of officiating at the first ceremony and it was very special. We look forward to welcoming other same-sex couples to be married in Jersey as the year goes on, and offer our warm congratulations to our first couple who have made history in Jersey today.”
Pets rescued from Ottery St Mary house fire
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A pet dog and two pet rabbits have been rescued from a house fire in Devon.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in Butts Road, Ottery St Mary, just before midday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the kitchen fire was accidental. It added it was the second time today, the alarm had been raised by a working smoke detector in a property where the occupants were out.
'Unprecedented demand' on police force
The deputy chief constable of Devon & Cornwall Police says the force is just about managing to cope with what he describes as an "unprecedented demand" on the force.
A collision between a car and motorbike has blocked the westbound lane of the A30 at Zelah between the Boxheater junction and Shortlanesend Road.
Civil servants to leave Cyril Le Marquand House
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's civil servants will be moving from Cyril Le Marquand House in St Helier to a temporary home later this year while they wait for a new building to be constructed.
The move was revealed in a report by chief executive Charlie Parker after his first six months in the job.
There is no information on the cost of the move or whether there will be any disruption to services.
Mr Parker said they were working on developing a modern, purpose-build government office building that would "consolidate and reduce the public sector estate".
He said it would release buildings currently used by the government for other purposes and be more cost effective.
The move will also see space created for ministers and States members, including a ministerial suite.
Jewellers robbery trial begins
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The trial has started of five men charged with offences relating to the armed robbery of a jewellery shop in Truro.
About £1m of jewellery was stolen from the Michael Spiers shop on Lower Lemon Street on 10 January.
Truro Crown Court heard how an imitation pistol was used in the robbery.
Tomas Bakierskis, 24, from Lithuania and Rogertas Slekaitis, 25, from Lithuania both previously pleaded not guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They admit conspiracy to commit robbery.
Andrius Buenivicius, 41, from Lithuania previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Gytis Inokaitis, 36, Stuart Road in Plymouth pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery at an earlier hearing.
Harijus Jackiaskis, 33, of Partington Lane in Manchester previously pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.
Agris Davidonis, 30, of Petroc Court in Gunnislake previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.
Two other men have previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and possession of an imitation firearm. They are Haroldas Ivanovas, 20, and Salius Mickus, 28, both from Lithuania.
Jersey deputy wants 'big screen' for sport and culture
BBC Radio Jersey
Deputy Kevin Pamplin says the island should look into having a permanent big screen for events such as BBC Proms, World Cup and Wimbledon.
He is also trying to raise up to £8,000 to pay to bring a big screen over for the England Croatia semi-final game on Wednesday.
We can put it out at people's park, for royal weddings or for when Scott Clayton, our Jersey representative at Wimbledon is playing. I think it could be a good use of public money down the line, but for now it's just to see if we can get the support."
Teams from the Environment Agency are carrying out a survey of fish on Dartmoor, using "electro-fishing poles" to stun fish in sections of the River Dart.
They'll then be counted, measured, and released. Species like trout and salmon are among those expected to be found.
Gliders flying with fireworks at Battle of Flowers
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Aerial gliders flying with fireworks will form part of the grand finale at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.
The display will take place at the end of the moonlight parade in the skies over St Aubin's Bay.
Jackie Donald, events director, said: “They last
performed for us in 2016 as part of the finale and anyone who was lucky enough
to see them will no doubt agree that the team bring a real wow factor and are
a guaranteed crowd pleaser."
Plans for a multimillion-pound upgrade of the A361 North Devon Link Road between South Molton and Bideford are set to move forward this week.
County councillors are expected to approve starting the process of compulsory purchase of land along with beginning the formal planning process. The matter will be discussed by senior councillors on Wednesday.
Police have yet to confirm his cause of death, despite one post-mortem examination already taking place. They have confirmed the remains found in the car were his.
Guernsey's head of law enforcement, Patrick Rice, says organising forensic examinations of this nature can be a lengthy process as they are reliant on colleagues in the UK to carry out the specialist work needed.
The second post-mortem has been completed and Guernsey Police are waiting on a report before making an announcement.
Factory shut down to let staff watch World Cup semi-final
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Plans for new homes abandoned after flood warnings
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to build four new homes on the site of a bungalow and former nursery have been abandoned after a planning application was refused.
The application for the development at Penwartha Coombe, near Perranporth, went before Cornwall Council's central sub-area planning committee this morning.
Local residents had submitted a 16-page objection to the plans and included photographs of flooding on the road next to the development site earlier this year, although the council's flood risk officer had already approved the plans.
The Environmental Agency said in its submission that while there was a risk of flooding on the road, the site itself was not a flood risk.
A proposal to refuse planning permission was put forward on grounds that it would be an over-development of the site as well as concerns over scale.
The committee was tied during the vote, but Chairman Jackie Bull had the casting vote and voted again in favour of refusal.
Green fund releases set of rules
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's financial regulator has released the rules that a fund must comply with to be given approval from the new Guernsey Green Fund initiative.
The scheme has the objective of "seeking a return for investors whilst mitigating environmental damage".
Any fund that complies with the rules will be able to use the Guernsey Financial Services Commission's bespoke logo.
What are the rules?
At least 75% of any fund wanting to be known as a Guernsey Green Fund must meet the green criteria.
There are lots of different green categories of investment, including:
The remaining 25% must not lesson the overall objective of "mitigating environmental damage" or be one of the following investment types:
Fires 'started deliberately' over the weekend
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two fires were started deliberately in the Torquay area over the weekend, according to police.
Local fire crews were called to a grass fire which was "well alight" on Saturday, with a large area of grass damaged.
Then, at about 18:30 on Sunday another "deliberate fire" was started in a woodland area.
Due to the hot weather, the fire spread quickly.
Devon and Cornwall Police said people were seen running away from the scene of the second fire and are "likely to be suspects in the case".
They're asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have, as the people involved are "putting the lives of members of public, the emergency services and their own at risk".
Fire in Torteval
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Emergency services are attending a fire in Torteval, Guernsey.
The public are being asked to avoid the area at Rue des Valniquets.
Acting head teachers announced for Guernsey schools
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Acting head teachers have been appointed at two of Guernsey's schools.
Kieran James has been appointed acting head teacher at the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre following the appointment of Liz Coffey as executive head teacher.
Mr James is currently the director of sixth form studies and a deputy head teacher of the school.
Martin Haimes has been appointed acting head teacher of Les Beaucamps High School following Sophie Roughsedge's secondment to the education office.
Mr Haimes is also a deputy head teacher at the Grammar School.
Both teachers will start their new roles in September.
Watson through to Wimbledon QFs
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Heather Watson is through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018.
Watson and doubles partner Tatjana Maria have been given a walkover against their third-round opponents Christina McHale and Jelena Ostopenko.
It's not yet clear why the walkover was given, although it could be related to Ostapenko's progress in the singles draw as she is through to the quarter-finals after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.
Development plans may go to Planning Inspectorate
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The fate of a controversial scheme for more than 1,000 new homes on the edge of Newton Abbot could be decided by a planning inquiry after the council failed to make a decision on the application.
The plans for the 165 acre site, submitted by PCL Planning on behalf of the Rew family, would see 1,210 houses built on green space in the Wolborough Barton area of the town.
The principal of developing the area is included in the Teignbridge Local Plan, but hundreds of residents have objected to the plans submitted last year that haven't yet been considered by Teignbridge District Council's planning committee.
As a result, the applicants have now submitted an appeal against the non-determination of the plans, which means the responsibility for a decision on the application now lies with the Planning Inspectorate.
Call for marine autopsies to check for plastics
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Autopsies should be carried out on seabirds and marine mammals to see what impact microplastics are having on their diet, according to a Guernsey ornithologist.
Chris Mourant, from Le Societe Guernesiaise, is calling for the move following a study that found the majority of Jersey's beaches were polluted with the plastic beads.
He said: "Any marine life that is found on our beaches dead, whether it be seabirds or mammals, we need to be doing an autopsy on them to make sure they are not dying of plastics around our seas because if they are we have a big problem."
Skipper cleared of illegal fishing angry over cost
Devon Live
A Brixham trawler owner cleared of illegal scallop fishing after a three-week trial, has lashed out at prosecutors who took him to court – in a case which has cost him more than £200,000.
Lorry reverses up St Ives hill after getting stuck
Cornwall Live
A large articulated lorry had to reverse up a hill and out of St Ives after getting stuck - the fourth time it's happened in the scenic seaside town this year.
Pooches permitted on park and ride
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council has begun a three-month trial which allows pet dogs to travel on its park and ride bus service from Tregurra Park and Langarth into Truro.
If successful, its hoped to bring the service into line with the majority of bus and rail services across the country, with the aim of attracting people who would previously have been discouraged from using the service.
Monday afternoon weather: Very warm with sunny spells
BBC Weather
Remaining dry through this afternoon with further sunny spells but cloudy at times.
Still very warm but temperatures should be a touch lower than yesterday - from 24 to 28C (75 to 82F).
Tying the knot under Jersey’s sunny skies
Jersey Evening Post
Newlyweds Jessica and Daniel Ferguson tied the knot at the weekend – making them one of the first couples to have an open-air wedding in Jersey.
BreakingThree men held over city stabbing
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Plymouth last month.
The serious assault happened at about 23:00 on Friday 29 June in Cromer Walk, Southway.
The victim, a man is his 20s who sustained serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in the stomach, remains in a critical, but stable, condition at the city's Derriford Hospital.
A 24-year-old man from Plymouth, a 32-year-old man from Ivybridge and a 33-year-old man from Plymouth have been arrested and are currently in police custody.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information is asked to contact police.
Teen airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries
Cornwall Live
A 13-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday afternoon on the A389 near Padstow.
Heatwave sparks 'very high fire severity' alert
Devon Live
As the heatwave continues, the risk of fires getting out of control has greatly increased, with the Met Office warning that fires in areas of Devon including Exeter, Torquay and Barnstaple will have a "very high fire severity" because of the hot and dry weather.
First same-sex marriage held in Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's first same-sex marriage was held at midday at the Registry Office in St Helier.
Superintendent Registrar, Claire Follain, says this is the first same-sex wedding under the new law. The couple have not been named.
Pets rescued from Ottery St Mary house fire
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A pet dog and two pet rabbits have been rescued from a house fire in Devon.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in Butts Road, Ottery St Mary, just before midday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the kitchen fire was accidental. It added it was the second time today, the alarm had been raised by a working smoke detector in a property where the occupants were out.
'Unprecedented demand' on police force
The deputy chief constable of Devon & Cornwall Police says the force is just about managing to cope with what he describes as an "unprecedented demand" on the force.
Technical fault fixed on ferry
The technical fault which put one of the three Torpoint ferries out of action this morning has been fixed.
Cornwall travel: A30 crash near Zelah
BBC Radio Cornwall
A collision between a car and motorbike has blocked the westbound lane of the A30 at Zelah between the Boxheater junction and Shortlanesend Road.
Civil servants to leave Cyril Le Marquand House
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's civil servants will be moving from Cyril Le Marquand House in St Helier to a temporary home later this year while they wait for a new building to be constructed.
The move was revealed in a report by chief executive Charlie Parker after his first six months in the job.
There is no information on the cost of the move or whether there will be any disruption to services.
Mr Parker said they were working on developing a modern, purpose-build government office building that would "consolidate and reduce the public sector estate".
He said it would release buildings currently used by the government for other purposes and be more cost effective.
The move will also see space created for ministers and States members, including a ministerial suite.
Jewellers robbery trial begins
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The trial has started of five men charged with offences relating to the armed robbery of a jewellery shop in Truro.
About £1m of jewellery was stolen from the Michael Spiers shop on Lower Lemon Street on 10 January.
Truro Crown Court heard how an imitation pistol was used in the robbery.
Tomas Bakierskis, 24, from Lithuania and Rogertas Slekaitis, 25, from Lithuania both previously pleaded not guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They admit conspiracy to commit robbery.
Andrius Buenivicius, 41, from Lithuania previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Gytis Inokaitis, 36, Stuart Road in Plymouth pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery at an earlier hearing.
Harijus Jackiaskis, 33, of Partington Lane in Manchester previously pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.
Agris Davidonis, 30, of Petroc Court in Gunnislake previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.
Two other men have previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and possession of an imitation firearm. They are Haroldas Ivanovas, 20, and Salius Mickus, 28, both from Lithuania.
The trial continues.
Jobs go as Cornish bakery folds
BBC Radio Cornwall
More than 100 people are losing their jobs in Cornwall, with the announcement that Crantock Bakery in Indian Queens has gone into administration due to "continued commercial difficulties".
The company, which has been baking Cornish pasties and other pies and rolls for nearly thirty years, failed to find a buyer in the last few weeks.
Administrators Grant Thornton say directors were left with no choice but to close the business, adding that 10 employees are being kept on to help with the close down of the company and sale of stock.
Devon travel: Bantham Cross trench work
BBC Radio Devon
There are temporary traffic lights on the A379 at Bantham Cross for trench work, with queuing traffic in both directions.
Cornwall travel: Accident on A30 Hayle bypass
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A30 Hayle bypass is partially blocked westbound near the Loggans Moor Roundabout due to an accident.
Traffic is slow-moving on the bypass and traffic is also heavy in Hayle as drivers avoid the A30.
Smoke detector covered up in fire-hit property
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Firefighters called out to a fire in Camelford this morning said they were shocked to discover the smoke detector in the property had been covered up.
Wadebridge fire station said it was the 10th call out in 63 hours.
Jersey deputy wants 'big screen' for sport and culture
BBC Radio Jersey
Deputy Kevin Pamplin says the island should look into having a permanent big screen for events such as BBC Proms, World Cup and Wimbledon.
He is also trying to raise up to £8,000 to pay to bring a big screen over for the England Croatia semi-final game on Wednesday.
‘Early start will have no impact on those nearby’
Guernsey Press
Allowing waste contractors to access Longue Hougue earlier in the morning would have no adverse effects for those living in the vicinity, according to States’ Trading Assets.
Man 'seriously injured' at Out There Festival
BBC Radio Jersey
A man was "seriously injured" in a fight at a Jersey festival on Saturday night, police have said.
Officers say the fight happened between 20:00 and 21:00 on Saturday night outside the toilets near the drum and bass stage at Out There Festival.
The victim had to go to accident and emergency at the Jersey General Hospital suffering from injuries to his face and teeth.
The two men, who knew each other, were involved in the fight at the Val de la Mare event.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault and has seen been released on bail.
Fish survey on Dartmoor
BBC Spotlight
Teams from the Environment Agency are carrying out a survey of fish on Dartmoor, using "electro-fishing poles" to stun fish in sections of the River Dart.
They'll then be counted, measured, and released. Species like trout and salmon are among those expected to be found.
Gliders flying with fireworks at Battle of Flowers
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Aerial gliders flying with fireworks will form part of the grand finale at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.
The display will take place at the end of the moonlight parade in the skies over St Aubin's Bay.
Jackie Donald, events director, said: “They last performed for us in 2016 as part of the finale and anyone who was lucky enough to see them will no doubt agree that the team bring a real wow factor and are a guaranteed crowd pleaser."
Advice for parents following drug death
BBC Radio Cornwall
Parents in Cornwall are being asked to speak to their children about drugs following the death of a girl in Camborne.
The 15-year-old - who's been names locally as Shakira Pellow - collapsed in a park on Friday night after taking what police have described as an "unknown substance".
Jail warning to men who broke into pub
Jersey Evening Post
Two men who broke into a pub and downed drinks have been warned that they face jail.
North Devon Link Road upgrade discussed
BBC Radio Devon
Plans for a multimillion-pound upgrade of the A361 North Devon Link Road between South Molton and Bideford are set to move forward this week.
County councillors are expected to approve starting the process of compulsory purchase of land along with beginning the formal planning process. The matter will be discussed by senior councillors on Wednesday.
Mikus Alps: Still no cause of death
BBC Radio Guernsey
Police in Guernsey are still waiting for the result of a second post-mortem examination on Mikus Alps, the Latvian national whose remains were found in a burnt out car at Petit Bot in January.
Police have yet to confirm his cause of death, despite one post-mortem examination already taking place. They have confirmed the remains found in the car were his.
Guernsey's head of law enforcement, Patrick Rice, says organising forensic examinations of this nature can be a lengthy process as they are reliant on colleagues in the UK to carry out the specialist work needed.
The second post-mortem has been completed and Guernsey Police are waiting on a report before making an announcement.
Factory shut down to let staff watch World Cup semi-final
Devon Live
A Devon factory has said it will shut down during the World Cup semi-final so staff can watch the game.
Parish increases parking fine rate by £10
BBC Radio Jersey
Drivers caught parking on yellow lines in Jersey's capital will be fined £40 after an increase by the Parish of St Helier.
The fine was £30 up until June but the parish decided to increase the fine to discourage illegal parking.
It also applies to drivers who stay longer than they've paid for or are allowed in a public parking space.
The fine for parking on a pavement or in a disabled bay is £100.
#footballfever - surf club cancels life saving training
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Bude Surf Life Saving Club has cancelled its training session for juniors this week - to allow its members to watch England's semi-final World Cup match against Croatia on Wednesday.
Scintillating Scilly sizzling in the sunshine!
BBC Weather Watchers
Where in the world? The Isles of Scilly looking stunning in this glorious sunshine.