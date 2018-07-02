BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall's tented amphitheatre on Bodmin Moor has had a make-over after receiving more than £130,000 in grants.

The backstage area at Sterts Theatre, in Upton Cross, near Liskeard, now has showers, new dressing-rooms, toilets, and is fully accessible to wheelchair users.

Bosses said they hoped the improvements would attract big-name performers who, in the past, had declined because of the poor facilities.