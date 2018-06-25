BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Tributes are being paid to a 15-year-old girl who died after taking an unknown substance in Tavistock.

The girl - thought to be a pupil at Tavistock College - became unwell on Saturday afternoon near a disused viaduct.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he is now recovering.

It is believed both teenagers suffered adverse reactions to a substance.

Police say they are continuing their investigations.