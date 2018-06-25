BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Tributes are being paid to a 15-year-old girl who died after taking an unknown substance in Tavistock. The girl - thought to be a pupil at Tavistock College - became unwell on Saturday afternoon near a disused viaduct. A 14-year-old boy was also taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he is now recovering. It is believed both teenagers suffered adverse reactions to a substance. Police say they are continuing their investigations.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Tributes paid to teen who took 'unknown substance'
BBC Spotlight
Tributes are being paid to a 15-year-old girl who died after taking an unknown substance in Tavistock.
The girl - thought to be a pupil at Tavistock College - became unwell on Saturday afternoon near a disused viaduct.
A 14-year-old boy was also taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he is now recovering.
It is believed both teenagers suffered adverse reactions to a substance.
Police say they are continuing their investigations.