BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Monday 25 June until Friday 29 June 2018

Tributes paid to teen who took 'unknown substance'

Tributes are being paid to a 15-year-old girl who died after taking an unknown substance in Tavistock.

The girl - thought to be a pupil at Tavistock College - became unwell on Saturday afternoon near a disused viaduct.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he is now recovering.

It is believed both teenagers suffered adverse reactions to a substance.

Police say they are continuing their investigations.

Obviously our main concern is looking after the parents and to make sure that all families are aware and to give the necessary warnings to their children in the local areas

Insp Pete TurnerDevon & Cornwall Police

