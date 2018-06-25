BBC Local Live: South West

Tributes are being paid to a 15-year-old girl who died after taking an unknown substance in Tavistock. The girl - thought to be a pupil at Tavistock College - became unwell on Saturday afternoon near a disused viaduct. A 14-year-old boy was also taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he is now recovering. It is believed both teenagers suffered adverse reactions to a substance. Police say they are continuing their investigations.
Tributes paid to teen who took 'unknown substance'
Man in 50s dies in crash
A man in his 50s has died in a car crash in Jersey.
Emergency services were called to La Pulente Hill at about 08:45 on Sunday.
It followed reports a silver Peugeot 307 travelling south, up the hill, had crashed.
No other vehicles were involved.
Specially trained officers are supporting the man's next of kin, police said.