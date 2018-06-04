Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A former Ministry of Defence trainer from Plymouth says he still feels "treated like a criminal" because he faces deportation under Home Office measures used to deal with terrorists and war criminals after a mistake on his tax return.

Owais Raja is originally from Pakistan but has been living in the South West, teaching engineers, for the past decade.

His tax return error has cost his family their NHS care after his right to work was removed by the Home Office, which was reported in The Guardian newspaper .

He denied any wrongdoing and said: "We're all under a lot of stress. I'm unsure what will happen to me over the next few days."

The Home Office has been previously accused in the national media of using a national security loophole to expel people after tax deadlines were missed or minor errors were made on forms .

The Home Office said it was important to assess applications fully to ensure individuals could meet relevant rules.

A review has been announced into this and hundreds of similar cases.