Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 4 June until Friday 8 June 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

MoD trainer 'treated like criminal' over tax return threat

BBC Spotlight

A former Ministry of Defence trainer from Plymouth says he still feels "treated like a criminal" because he faces deportation under Home Office measures used to deal with terrorists and war criminals after a mistake on his tax return.

Owais Raja
BBC

Owais Raja is originally from Pakistan but has been living in the South West, teaching engineers, for the past decade.

His tax return error has cost his family their NHS care after his right to work was removed by the Home Office, which was reported in The Guardian newspaper.

He denied any wrongdoing and said: "We're all under a lot of stress. I'm unsure what will happen to me over the next few days."

The Home Office has been previously accused in the national media of using a national security loophole to expel people after tax deadlines were missed or minor errors were made on forms.

The Home Office said it was important to assess applications fully to ensure individuals could meet relevant rules.

A review has been announced into this and hundreds of similar cases.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We'll continue the fight for Cornish fishermen'

Cornish Stuff

Following a visit to the fishing port of Newlyn last week, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Minister Tom Brake MP and Andrew George, former local MP and shadow fisheries minister, pledged to protect Cornish fishing interests in the Westminster Brexit debates.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Traffic problems after water main bursts in Exeter

Twitter

View more on twitter

The three-way temporary traffic lights were part of traffic controls being put up to help "repair this leak as soon as possible", South West Water said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Work begins on £220k repairs at 'dangerous' car park

BBC Radio Devon

A car park in Dawlish Warren which has been described as a "danger to life and limb" by a local councillor is being given £220,000 revamp from this week.

Teignbridge District Council admitted the car park needed major repairs to make it safe after the comment by Councillor Gordon Hook, leader of the authority's Liberal Democrat group.

Starting today, the council's carrying out work to fill in potholes, improve pedestrian access and drainage.

A previous report to the council said the works would stop parking spaces being unusable because of surface water flooding during and after heavy rainfall.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Multiple fires tackled across Devon and Cornwall

Rob England

BBC News Online

It was a busy Sunday for fire crews across Devon and Cornwall. Firefighter were called to a car, camper van blaze and a kitchen fire.

In Chudleigh, Devon, a catalytic converter in a car caught fire at West Harcombe Cross, crews were called at about 23:00 to tackle the blaze.

At 22:15 crews were called to a property in Teignmouth to extinguish a fire in a pile of clothes which had been thrown out of a window.

In Cornwall, firefighters entered a property in East Looe to tackle a small kitchen fire at about 21:00. Once extinguished, crews remained to ventilate the area.

Crews in Bodmin also dealt with a campervan fire at about 17:35.

All fires were accidental.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: Jackknifed trailer blocks Telegraph Hill

BBC Radio Devon

The A380 Telegraph Hill heading towards Exeter is blocked due to a jackknifed trailer. Traffic is queueing.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A380 Devon northbound

BBC News Travel

A380 Devon northbound severe accident, around A38 Haldon Hill affecting B3192.

A380 Devon - A380 Telegraph Hill in Kennford blocked and queuing traffic northbound around the A38 Haldon Hill junction, because of an accident involving an overturned cattle truck. Congestion to the B3192 junction.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top