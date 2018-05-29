BBC Local Live: South West

A report from the UK Airprox Board said the incident saw an officer bring a drone down quickly above Throwleigh in Devon in January after its operator "honestly believed" the two aircraft collided in mid-air.
The drone was flying at an altitude of about 300ft on 16 January, according to the report.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were "undertaking scene work" during the incident when "jets flew past and the drone was up".
The force added: "In line with standard regulations, we flagged this with the Air Proximity Board, who meet a few times a year to look at these incidents.
"They were content that there was no blame nor any lessons to be learned."
Low volunteer numbers leaves North Show in difficulty
BBC Radio Guernsey
Organisers of Guernsey's North Show says it will go ahead this year, but a lack of volunteers is causing "real problems".
The show's committee is appealing for volunteers to get involved.
Vice president Dave Northrop said he didn't want to see one of the island's oldest shows "disappear" and working the event in August was about "giving back to the community".
"People who say there's not enough stuff to do, come and volunteer."
Guernsey fund for public services put 'behind barrier'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Money earmarked for improving public services in Guernsey has been put behind "significant barriers", according to a deputy, and should be easier to access.
Deputy Emilie Yerby has called for a review into how cash from the Transformation and Transition Fund is given out.
The £23.3m fund was established in 2014 to help committees make changes to how public services are delivered in areas including health and education.
Deputy Yerby says only £3.4m has been spent so far and the States should "re-evaluate the criteria" for the fund, which is currently to be spent on "significant long-term transformation in the delivery of
services, evidenced and measurable benefits, and a return on investment".
Jane Burns, from the department, said it wants more events to take a similar approach, and whilst the island would never be "plastic free" it was important to cut down on the amount of single-use items used.
Yellow weather warning remains across Channel Islands
She beat France's Oceane Dodin in straights sets 6-3, 6-0 in just 62 minutes.
Watson, who arrived at Roland Garros having lost nine of her previous 10 matches, now plays either Belgium's 16th seed Elise Martens or the American Varvara Lepchenko as she tries to reach the 3rd round for the first time.
"I came out a bit nervy and once I got that out of me I was on fire and played really well," Watson told BBC Sport. "That's the best I've served in a match for a long time.
"Serving out was tough because it was raining and you could feel it getting harder. You want to get it done but also not rush.
"When you're trying to serve and you've got rain going into your eyes it is tough, plus she stepped up her game."
Two-hour lunch breaks for politicians could be reviewed
BBC Radio Guernsey
Politicians taking two-hour lunch breaks in Guernsey are facing scrutiny from their peers, who say this should be cut down to 90 minutes.
A proposal will be made by the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, despite one if its members Deputy Mark Dorey voting against the idea.
Deputy Peter Roffey, who heads up the committee, said a shorter lunch break is more in keeping with the modern world.
I know a lot of States members do have meetings during the lunch time, the two hours isn't necessarily over a five course lunch. [But] we believe, on balance, an hour and a half is plenty."
Roman Abramovich 'eligible to be Israeli citizen'
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Russian-Jewish billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, has flown to Tel Aviv after being found eligible for Israeli citizenship.
The Sunday Times Rich List recently put Roman Abramovich at the top of the Channel Islands section, saying sources had confirmed he had been granted, but had not yet accepted high value residency status in Jersey.
UK immigration officials told the BBC that he was interviewed last week at the Israeli embassy in Moscow. He has faced delays in renewing his visa.
‘Unlikely any of 20 plans for growth will happen by 2020’
Guernsey Press
It is "very unlikely" any of the 20 actions outlined by Economic Development to promote financial growth in Guernsey will come to fruition in the lifetime of this States, the committee president told attendees at the most recent Institute of Directors’ lunch.
A Land Rover and a lorry collided at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00.
The driver of the Land Rover was killed. His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where police say she is in a stable condition.
The road was closed for eight hours, reopening at 19:30.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Police officer feared fighter jet would hit drone - report
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A police drone operator was forced to quickly steer the device away from the
path of an F-15 fighter jet travelling at nearly 520mph, a report has revealed.
The Devon and Cornwall officer was convinced there would be a collision between the 6kg device with the
military jet after it came into view and then banked right above Throwleigh, Devon, on 16 January.
The UK Airprox Board, which looks into near-misses, is discussing whether military planning services could also incorporate information from the National Air Traffic Services' drone assist app to "contribute to a unified
traffic management system".
Lizard locals fear the loss of 120-year-old Post Office
A comprehensive review into the future of the South West's rail network is suggesting introducing a new inland route between Exeter and Plymouth to combat problems with train delays during stormy weather along Dawlish's sea wall.
The transport think tank Greengauge 21 believes re-introducing the route via Okehampton and Tavistock will guarantee existing journey times to Cornwall.
The University of Exeter Medical School has joined together with NHS staff and dementia charities after new research shows people with dementia tend to stay in hospital for longer and are much more likely to be readmitted.
Research by the Alzheimer's Society also shows nine out of 10 sufferers become more confused and find hospitals environments frightening.
The idea of the collaboration is to come up with practical ways to make life in hospital easier for patients living with the condition and their carers.
There are currently almost 56,000 people in the South West with dementia and experts say the number is expected to double by 2030.
It's very difficult for clinicians to provide the best possible care for those patients and at the same time manage that whole process - especially with the pressures the NHS is under. What we're trying to do is to improve the experience of care for people with dementia when they're in hospital.
Weather: Warm day ahead with risk of some sharp showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Any early mist will clear to leave a warm day with sunny spells across the region.
There are however the risk of some isolated sharp showers.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).
Yellow wind warning in place across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Original staff member shares stories as Bodmin bank closes
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man who was an original staff member at NatWest Bank in Bodmin has been sharing his memories ahead of the branch's closure.
Roger Luke joined the company in 1973 and worked there for 20 years as the first administration manager before retiring in 1993.
Staff today have invited Roger back to the branch to be the last person to leave the building to mark the event.
He's been sharing stories from his time there and this one proved particularly memorable for him...
'No lessons need learned' after police drone 'near-miss'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
No lessons need to be learned after a police drone had a "near-miss" with a fighter jet travelling at 520mph, officers say.
A report from the UK Airprox Board said the incident saw an officer bring a drone down quickly above Throwleigh in Devon in January after its operator "honestly believed" the two aircraft collided in mid-air.
The drone was flying at an altitude of about 300ft on 16 January, according to the report.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were "undertaking scene work" during the incident when "jets flew past and the drone was up".
The force added: "In line with standard regulations, we flagged this with the Air Proximity Board, who meet a few times a year to look at these incidents.
"They were content that there was no blame nor any lessons to be learned."
Low volunteer numbers leaves North Show in difficulty
BBC Radio Guernsey
Organisers of Guernsey's North Show says it will go ahead this year, but a lack of volunteers is causing "real problems".
The show's committee is appealing for volunteers to get involved.
Vice president Dave Northrop said he didn't want to see one of the island's oldest shows "disappear" and working the event in August was about "giving back to the community".
"People who say there's not enough stuff to do, come and volunteer."
You can see our coverage of last years North Show here.
Cornwall travel: Trerulefoot roundabout partially blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A38 at the Trerulefoot roundabout is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.
New Catholic dean to be announced 'in the next few weeks'
BBC Radio Jersey
The Catholic Dean of Jersey has said his successor will be announced in the next few weeks.
Monsignor Nicholas France is to retire in September.
He turned 75 last month and in accordance with church rules offered his resignation to the Bishop of Portsmouth.
Monsignor France said there would be a period of handover between himself and the new dean, as his successor adjusts to living in Jersey.
Cruise ship cancels Guernsey visit
Rob England
BBC News Online
Cruise liner the Queen Mary 2 has cancelled its stop off in St Peter Port, according to the States.
The ship would have carried 2,620 passengers on to Guernsey's shores - it's the fifth ship to cancel in May.
On the up side, Albert Pier is available for parking as normal.
Guernsey fund for public services put 'behind barrier'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Money earmarked for improving public services in Guernsey has been put behind "significant barriers", according to a deputy, and should be easier to access.
Deputy Emilie Yerby has called for a review into how cash from the Transformation and Transition Fund is given out.
The £23.3m fund was established in 2014 to help committees make changes to how public services are delivered in areas including health and education.
Deputy Yerby says only £3.4m has been spent so far and the States should "re-evaluate the criteria" for the fund, which is currently to be spent on "significant long-term transformation in the delivery of services, evidenced and measurable benefits, and a return on investment".
She has been joined by Deputy Tindall in lodging an amendment to the Policy and Resources Plan, to be debated by politicians on 5 June.
Devon travel: Tar spillage in Holsworthy 'to cause delays'
States encourages more plastic free events
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Environment Department wants more island events to stop using plastic bottles of water.
Organisers behind the Around Island Walk have announced four of their checkpoints will have large water containers with refillable bottles available, and are encouraging walkers to use those instead of single-use bottles.
Jane Burns, from the department, said it wants more events to take a similar approach, and whilst the island would never be "plastic free" it was important to cut down on the amount of single-use items used.
Yellow weather warning remains across Channel Islands
Devon travel: Problems in Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Crash partially blocks Redruth street
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Redruth, Higher Fore Street is partially blocked due to an accident around East End.
Lizard Post Office in closure fears 'vital' for locals
BBC Spotlight
A Post Office which has been open for 120 years on the Lizard in Cornwall is "vital" to the local community, according to a parish councillor.
There are fears the branch could close as the current sub-postmaster is about to retire and it's proving difficult to find someone to continue to run it.
A modernisation programme across the country has been in place in recent years, meaning some branches have moved into shops or mobile vans.
Parish councillor Marianna Baxter is concerned about the impact a potential closure could have...
A Post Office spokesperson said it is committed to maintaining a service and finding a solution on the Lizard as quickly as possible.
Watson eases into second round of French Open
BBC Sport
At the French Open tennis in Paris, Guernsey's Heather Watson is through to the 2nd round.
She beat France's Oceane Dodin in straights sets 6-3, 6-0 in just 62 minutes.
Watson, who arrived at Roland Garros having lost nine of her previous 10 matches, now plays either Belgium's 16th seed Elise Martens or the American Varvara Lepchenko as she tries to reach the 3rd round for the first time.
"I came out a bit nervy and once I got that out of me I was on fire and played really well," Watson told BBC Sport. "That's the best I've served in a match for a long time.
"Serving out was tough because it was raining and you could feel it getting harder. You want to get it done but also not rush.
"When you're trying to serve and you've got rain going into your eyes it is tough, plus she stepped up her game."
Climbing wall centre reopens after man dies after fall
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A climbing wall centre reopened over the bank holiday weekend after a man died after falling from one of its walls.
The 57-year-old suffered a fatal head injury when he fell to the floor on Friday, the Quay Climbing Centre in Exeter confirmed.
It also confirmed on Monday that it had reopened.
The centre said the experienced climber suffered a "tragic accident" while "independently using climbing facilities at the centre". It added the "accident occurred on our roped climbing walls".
Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was being treated as an accident. The man has yet to be formally named, although his family has been informed.
Traffic lights broken in Exeter
Cornwall travel: Broken-down vehicle on A30 at Launceston
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A30 at Launceston, around the Callington turn-off, there are reports there's a broken-down vehicle.
Bank of Mum and Dad 'feels the pinch'
BBC Business News
Parents are parting with thousands of pounds to help their children get on the property ladder, but they can't afford to lend as much as they used to.
The average parental contribution for home buyers this year will be £18,000, down 17% from last year's £21,600, according to Legal & General (L&G).
The drop shows that parents are "feeling the pinch", the firm says. Nonetheless, more than one in four buyers are still expected to receive financial help from friends or family.
In total, financial services firm L&G said 27% of home buyers would get assistance - up from 25% last year.
Despite the smaller sums being loaned, L&G said the so-called Bank of Mum and Dad was still "a prime mover" in the UK housing market.
A38 Glynn Valley crash man 'in his 70s'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A38 in the Glynn Valley was a man in his 70s, police say.
Officers said a Land Rover and a Volvo flatbed lorry crashed at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00 on Monday. The Land Rover driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said his next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.
His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where she was in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officers added.
The road was closed for eight hours for an investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Dolphins, puffins and seals
Guernsey Press
An amateur photographer has captured pictures of some of the best sea wildlife the Channel Islands have to offer.
Two-hour lunch breaks for politicians could be reviewed
BBC Radio Guernsey
Politicians taking two-hour lunch breaks in Guernsey are facing scrutiny from their peers, who say this should be cut down to 90 minutes.
A proposal will be made by the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, despite one if its members Deputy Mark Dorey voting against the idea.
Deputy Peter Roffey, who heads up the committee, said a shorter lunch break is more in keeping with the modern world.
Roman Abramovich 'eligible to be Israeli citizen'
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Russian-Jewish billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, has flown to Tel Aviv after being found eligible for Israeli citizenship.
The Sunday Times Rich List recently put Roman Abramovich at the top of the Channel Islands section, saying sources had confirmed he had been granted, but had not yet accepted high value residency status in Jersey.
UK immigration officials told the BBC that he was interviewed last week at the Israeli embassy in Moscow. He has faced delays in renewing his visa.
The delay in issuing him a new one comes amid increased diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.
His spokesman would not comment on reports citizenship had been granted.
Mr Abramovich, 51, would be the richest person in Israel.
Charity sets sights on plastic free Around Island Walk
BBC Radio Jersey
Walkers at this year's State Street Around Island Walk in Jersey will be encouraged to drink from re-usable bottles instead of relying on throw away plastic ones.
It is one of Jersey's largest fundraising events and organisers want to reduce the amount of plastic it uses by having large water containers available at four checkpoints for people to fill up from.
The event raises money for the JSPCA, Air Training Cadets and Abbeyfield Jersey, which usually receive between £15,000 - £20,000 per year.
The Rotary Club de la Manche, which organise the event, say a large amount of plastic is used with between 800 to 1,000 people attempting the 48 mile course on 23 June.
The checkpoints with the water tanks will be at St Catherine's, Les Fountaines, Le Braye and St Aubin. It is hoped, if successful, the number of water tanks will increase to include more checkpoints.
In 2017 an entrant finished the walk in 07:42:26.
'Busy weekend' for the St Helier honorary police
‘Unlikely any of 20 plans for growth will happen by 2020’
Guernsey Press
It is "very unlikely" any of the 20 actions outlined by Economic Development to promote financial growth in Guernsey will come to fruition in the lifetime of this States, the committee president told attendees at the most recent Institute of Directors’ lunch.
Jail for repeat offender who used racist language
Jersey Evening Post
A repeat offender who made racist comments on Liberation Day has been jailed for six weeks.
NatWest branch in Bodmin shutting its doors
BBC Radio Cornwall
The NatWest Bank in Bodmin will shut its doors for the last time today.
It's part of a series of closures across the UK by the bank, which said more and more people banked online and never visited a branch.
The Cornwall branch is set to close at 15:30, when one of the original members of staff from 1973 is due to be the last to leave the building after being specially invited to mark the event.
Leale's Yard development unlikely to happen soon
BBC Radio Guernsey
The purchase of land for a housing development in Guernsey may have been a mistake, according to the Channel Island's Co-operative.
Speaking after the release of the Co-op's Annual Report, it admitted progress with the development of Leale's Yard, in the Vale, was unlikely to happen anytime soon.
In August 2016 plans for the construction of more than 400 homes at the site were approved, but development has not yet started.
Despite this, Colin McCleod says his company will not give up on the area but added with house prices falling, the weak state of the construction industry and revelations from a recent housing report - which said Guernsey needed fewer houses than previously planned for - the site was not an attractive proposition yet for developers.
Armed police called to residential street in Illogan
Cornwall Live
Armed police were called to a residential street in Illogan on Monday evening, according to reports.
Residents said North Pool Road was closed by police at about 19:30.
Pictures show officers in protective gear at the junction to the cul-de-sac. Police dogs and an ambulance were also spotted in the area.
Football: Coventry City 3-1 Exeter
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Coventry City sealed an immediate return to League One with a comprehensive win over Exeter in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
They took a deserved lead after half-time when centre-back Jordan Willis bent a shot into the far corner.
Fellow academy product Jordan Shipley made it 2-0 when his first-time strike deflected over goalkeeper Christy Pym.
Jack Grimmer guided a stunning third into the top corner, with Kyle Edwards netting Exeter's consolation.
However, it could not prevent a second successive play-off final defeat for Paul Tisdale's side.
While Coventry's 28-goal top scorer Marc McNulty did not get on the scoresheet, he was influential throughout, threatening from long range in the first half and later providing two assists.
Exeter's Ryan Harley and Matt Jay forced Sky Blues goalkeeper Lee Burge into routine saves from outside the box, while Tom Bayliss was thwarted by Pym after a mazy run.
Will Young gets driving ban after hitting parked vehicle
The Independent
Singer Will Young has been banned from driving after a man was forced to jump clear of his car as the singer crashed into a parked vehicle, a court has heard.
The 39-year-old former Pop Idol winner and Cornwall resident was around a mile south of Earlston, in the Scottish Borders, driving towards Edinburgh on the A68 when the incident took place in January.
Land Rover driver dies in A38 Dobwalls crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man died in a crash on the A38 near Dobwalls on Monday, police have confirmed.
A Land Rover and a lorry collided at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00.
The driver of the Land Rover was killed. His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where police say she is in a stable condition.
The road was closed for eight hours, reopening at 19:30.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Police officer feared fighter jet would hit drone - report
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A police drone operator was forced to quickly steer the device away from the path of an F-15 fighter jet travelling at nearly 520mph, a report has revealed.
The Devon and Cornwall officer was convinced there would be a collision between the 6kg device with the military jet after it came into view and then banked right above Throwleigh, Devon, on 16 January.
The UK Airprox Board, which looks into near-misses, is discussing whether military planning services could also incorporate information from the National Air Traffic Services' drone assist app to "contribute to a unified traffic management system".
Lizard locals fear the loss of 120-year-old Post Office
BBC Radio Cornwall
Villagers on the Lizard, in Cornwall, say they're very worried about losing their Post Office which has been open for 120 years.
The Post Office network has been through modernisation and some rural communities now have the service provided within a shop or from a mobile van.
On the Lizard, the current sub-postmaster is about to retire, and other shops in the village are seasonal.
The Post Office says it's committed to finding a solution.
Could new inland route guarantee trains in bad weather?
BBC Spotlight
A comprehensive review into the future of the South West's rail network is suggesting introducing a new inland route between Exeter and Plymouth to combat problems with train delays during stormy weather along Dawlish's sea wall.
The transport think tank Greengauge 21 believes re-introducing the route via Okehampton and Tavistock will guarantee existing journey times to Cornwall.
It comes a week after Network Rail confirmed it wants to extend the main line at Dawlish out into the sea to protect it into the future.
Cloudy with some thundery rain
BBC Weather
Mostly cloudy this morning with some showery rain, which could be heavy and thundery.
There will then be spells of sunshine through the afternoon, but also the risk of the odd shower.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Devon university in bid to help dementia hospital patients
BBC Spotlight
The University of Exeter Medical School has joined together with NHS staff and dementia charities after new research shows people with dementia tend to stay in hospital for longer and are much more likely to be readmitted.
Research by the Alzheimer's Society also shows nine out of 10 sufferers become more confused and find hospitals environments frightening.
The idea of the collaboration is to come up with practical ways to make life in hospital easier for patients living with the condition and their carers.
There are currently almost 56,000 people in the South West with dementia and experts say the number is expected to double by 2030.
Weather: Warm day ahead with risk of some sharp showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Any early mist will clear to leave a warm day with sunny spells across the region.
There are however the risk of some isolated sharp showers.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).
Yellow wind warning in place across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands.
Winds of force six are expected.