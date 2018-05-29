BBC Local Live: South West

A man who was an original staff member at NatWest Bank in Bodmin has been sharing his memories ahead of the branch's closure.

Roger Luke joined the company in 1973 and worked there for 20 years as the first administration manager before retiring in 1993.

Staff today have invited Roger back to the branch to be the last person to leave the building to mark the event.

He's been sharing stories from his time there and this one proved particularly memorable for him...