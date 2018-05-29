Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Land Rover driver dies in A38 Dobwalls crash
- Police officer feared fighter jet would hit drone - report
- Climbing wall centre reopens after man dies after fall
- Devon university in bid to help dementia hospital patients
- Lizard locals fear the loss of 120-year-old Post Office
- Updates from Tuesday 29 May until Friday 1 June May 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Carphone Warehouse planning to close more than 90 shops
BBC Business News
Mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse is planning to close 92 of its more than 700 standalone stores nationwide this year.
The move comes after Dixons Carphone saw its shares dive by nearly 20% after issuing a profits warning.
The company blamed "challenges" in the market for mobile phones and mobile services, including a declining market for long-term mobile contracts and people not renewing their handsets as frequently.
It had also seen weaker demand for computers.
The chain has branches throughout Devon and Cornwall (including its Truro branch, pictured here).
Missing teen found after police appeal
BBC Spotlight
A teenager who was reported missing on 22 May has been found safe and well, police have said.
Harry Leggatt, 13, was last seen in Newton Abbot on Tuesday.
Officers said he was found on Saturday after a police appeal was launched.
Original staff member shares stories as Bodmin bank closes
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man who was an original staff member at NatWest Bank in Bodmin has been sharing his memories ahead of the branch's closure.
Roger Luke joined the company in 1973 and worked there for 20 years as the first administration manager before retiring in 1993.
Staff today have invited Roger back to the branch to be the last person to leave the building to mark the event.
He's been sharing stories from his time there and this one proved particularly memorable for him...
'No lessons need learned' after police drone 'near-miss'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
No lessons need to be learned after a police drone had a "near-miss" with a fighter jet travelling at 520mph, officers say.
A report from the UK Airprox Board said the incident saw an officer bring a drone down quickly above Throwleigh in Devon in January after its operator "honestly believed" the two aircraft collided in mid-air.
The drone was flying at an altitude of about 300ft on 16 January, according to the report.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were "undertaking scene work" during the incident when "jets flew past and the drone was up".
The force added: "In line with standard regulations, we flagged this with the Air Proximity Board, who meet a few times a year to look at these incidents.
"They were content that there was no blame nor any lessons to be learned."
Cornwall travel: Trerulefoot roundabout partially blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A38 at the Trerulefoot roundabout is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.
Severe disruption: A3072 Devon both ways
A3072 Devon both ways severe disruption, at A388 North Road.
A3072 Devon - A3072 Western Road in Holsworthy closed in both directions at the A388 North Road junction, because of a spillage of liquid tar on the road.
Devon travel: Tar spillage in Holsworthy 'to cause delays'
Tisdale not committing to Exeter future
James Law
BBC Sport
Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale has still to decide whether to accept the League Two club's offer of a new contract.Read more
Devon travel: Problems in Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
Cornwall travel: Crash partially blocks Redruth street
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Redruth, Higher Fore Street is partially blocked due to an accident around East End.
Lizard Post Office in closure fears 'vital' for locals
BBC Spotlight
A Post Office which has been open for 120 years on the Lizard in Cornwall is "vital" to the local community, according to a parish councillor.
There are fears the branch could close as the current sub-postmaster is about to retire and it's proving difficult to find someone to continue to run it.
A modernisation programme across the country has been in place in recent years, meaning some branches have moved into shops or mobile vans.
Parish councillor Marianna Baxter is concerned about the impact a potential closure could have...
A Post Office spokesperson said it is committed to maintaining a service and finding a solution on the Lizard as quickly as possible.
Climbing wall centre reopens after man dies after fall
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A climbing wall centre reopened over the bank holiday weekend after a man died after falling from one of its walls.
The 57-year-old suffered a fatal head injury when he fell to the floor on Friday, the Quay Climbing Centre in Exeter confirmed.
It also confirmed on Monday that it had reopened.
The centre said the experienced climber suffered a "tragic accident" while "independently using climbing facilities at the centre". It added the "accident occurred on our roped climbing walls".
Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was being treated as an accident. The man has yet to be formally named, although his family has been informed.
Traffic lights broken in Exeter
Cornwall travel: Broken-down vehicle on A30 at Launceston
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A30 at Launceston, around the Callington turn-off, there are reports there's a broken-down vehicle.
Bank of Mum and Dad 'feels the pinch'
BBC Business News
Parents are parting with thousands of pounds to help their children get on the property ladder, but they can't afford to lend as much as they used to.
The average parental contribution for home buyers this year will be £18,000, down 17% from last year's £21,600, according to Legal & General (L&G).
The drop shows that parents are "feeling the pinch", the firm says. Nonetheless, more than one in four buyers are still expected to receive financial help from friends or family.
In total, financial services firm L&G said 27% of home buyers would get assistance - up from 25% last year.
Despite the smaller sums being loaned, L&G said the so-called Bank of Mum and Dad was still "a prime mover" in the UK housing market.
'Punk rock mum' relives drugs drama
A38 Glynn Valley crash man 'in his 70s'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on the A38 in the Glynn Valley was a man in his 70s, police say.
Officers said a Land Rover and a Volvo flatbed lorry crashed at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00 on Monday. The Land Rover driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said his next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.
His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where she was in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officers added.
The road was closed for eight hours for an investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
NatWest branch in Bodmin shutting its doors
BBC Radio Cornwall
The NatWest Bank in Bodmin will shut its doors for the last time today.
It's part of a series of closures across the UK by the bank, which said more and more people banked online and never visited a branch.
The Cornwall branch is set to close at 15:30, when one of the original members of staff from 1973 is due to be the last to leave the building after being specially invited to mark the event.
Armed police called to residential street in Illogan
Cornwall Live
Armed police were called to a residential street in Illogan on Monday evening, according to reports.
Residents said North Pool Road was closed by police at about 19:30.
Pictures show officers in protective gear at the junction to the cul-de-sac. Police dogs and an ambulance were also spotted in the area.
Football: Coventry City 3-1 Exeter
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Coventry City sealed an immediate return to League One with a comprehensive win over Exeter in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
They took a deserved lead after half-time when centre-back Jordan Willis bent a shot into the far corner.
Fellow academy product Jordan Shipley made it 2-0 when his first-time strike deflected over goalkeeper Christy Pym.
Jack Grimmer guided a stunning third into the top corner, with Kyle Edwards netting Exeter's consolation.
However, it could not prevent a second successive play-off final defeat for Paul Tisdale's side.
While Coventry's 28-goal top scorer Marc McNulty did not get on the scoresheet, he was influential throughout, threatening from long range in the first half and later providing two assists.
Exeter's Ryan Harley and Matt Jay forced Sky Blues goalkeeper Lee Burge into routine saves from outside the box, while Tom Bayliss was thwarted by Pym after a mazy run.
Will Young gets driving ban after hitting parked vehicle
The Independent
Singer Will Young has been banned from driving after a man was forced to jump clear of his car as the singer crashed into a parked vehicle, a court has heard.
The 39-year-old former Pop Idol winner and Cornwall resident was around a mile south of Earlston, in the Scottish Borders, driving towards Edinburgh on the A68 when the incident took place in January.
Land Rover driver dies in A38 Dobwalls crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man died in a crash on the A38 near Dobwalls on Monday, police have confirmed.
A Land Rover and a lorry collided at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00.
The driver of the Land Rover was killed. His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where police say she is in a stable condition.
The road was closed for eight hours, reopening at 19:30.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Police officer feared fighter jet would hit drone - report
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A police drone operator was forced to quickly steer the device away from the path of an F-15 fighter jet travelling at nearly 520mph, a report has revealed.
The Devon and Cornwall officer was convinced there would be a collision between the 6kg device with the military jet after it came into view and then banked right above Throwleigh, Devon, on 16 January.
The UK Airprox Board, which looks into near-misses, is discussing whether military planning services could also incorporate information from the National Air Traffic Services' drone assist app to "contribute to a unified traffic management system".
Lizard locals fear the loss of 120-year-old Post Office
BBC Radio Cornwall
Villagers on the Lizard, in Cornwall, say they're very worried about losing their Post Office which has been open for 120 years.
The Post Office network has been through modernisation and some rural communities now have the service provided within a shop or from a mobile van.
On the Lizard, the current sub-postmaster is about to retire, and other shops in the village are seasonal.
The Post Office says it's committed to finding a solution.
Could new inland route guarantee trains in bad weather?
BBC Spotlight
A comprehensive review into the future of the South West's rail network is suggesting introducing a new inland route between Exeter and Plymouth to combat problems with train delays during stormy weather along Dawlish's sea wall.
The transport think tank Greengauge 21 believes re-introducing the route via Okehampton and Tavistock will guarantee existing journey times to Cornwall.
It comes a week after Network Rail confirmed it wants to extend the main line at Dawlish out into the sea to protect it into the future.
Devon university in bid to help dementia hospital patients
BBC Spotlight
The University of Exeter Medical School has joined together with NHS staff and dementia charities after new research shows people with dementia tend to stay in hospital for longer and are much more likely to be readmitted.
Research by the Alzheimer's Society also shows nine out of 10 sufferers become more confused and find hospitals environments frightening.
The idea of the collaboration is to come up with practical ways to make life in hospital easier for patients living with the condition and their carers.
There are currently almost 56,000 people in the South West with dementia and experts say the number is expected to double by 2030.
Weather: Warm day ahead with risk of some sharp showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Any early mist will clear to leave a warm day with sunny spells across the region.
There are however the risk of some isolated sharp showers.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).