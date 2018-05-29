Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse is planning to close 92 of its more than 700 standalone stores nationwide this year.

The move comes after Dixons Carphone saw its shares dive by nearly 20% after issuing a profits warning.

The company blamed "challenges" in the market for mobile phones and mobile services, including a declining market for long-term mobile contracts and people not renewing their handsets as frequently.

It had also seen weaker demand for computers.

The chain has branches throughout Devon and Cornwall (including its Truro branch, pictured here).