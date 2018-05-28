Devon & Cornwall Live: 21-25 May

Tonight looks set to be mostly dry with clear spells and variable cloud cover.

The odd shower cannot be ruled out though.

Minimum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).

Saturday will be rather warm and humid with sunny intervals, variable cloud and the increasing threat of some heavy and thundery downpours, especially later in the day.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).