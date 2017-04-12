As it happened: Devon and Cornwall live

Cornwall golfer Sammie Giles says she is excited and cannot wait to play in her first tournament as a professional next week.

The 22-year-old confirmed on Monday that she would be leaving the amateur ranks, and will compete in the Azores Ladies Open in Portugal on the LET Access Series.

Leaderboard Photography

"It'll be a lot of new faces that I'm not used to and probably a little bit more passion because it'll be professional, and there's more riding on it than just ranking points," Giles told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's definitely going to be new, exciting and different - it's all about trying to enjoy it."