As it happened: Devon and Cornwall live

By Sian Davies
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Police appeal after van burnt out and quad bike stolen
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Transit van was stolen, along with a quad bike and tool box.
The van, stolen from a garage on Wheal Rose Scorrier in Redruth between 09:00 and midday on Friday 10 March, was later found burnt out.
Police want to speak to anyone who may have been offered this bike for sale.
Rare geese hatch at Paignton Zoo
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Three of the world's rarest geese have hatched at Paignton Zoo.
The Hawaiian goose or neh-neh is named after its call and is officially classed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Paignton Zoo is home to nine neh-neh, including these three goslings.
Giles prepared for first tournament as pro
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Cornwall golfer Sammie Giles says she is excited and cannot wait to play in her first tournament as a professional next week.
The 22-year-old confirmed on Monday that she would be leaving the amateur ranks, and will compete in the Azores Ladies Open in Portugal on the LET Access Series.
"It'll be a lot of new faces that I'm not used to and probably a little bit more passion because it'll be professional, and there's more riding on it than just ranking points," Giles told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"It's definitely going to be new, exciting and different - it's all about trying to enjoy it."
Healthcare faces nationwide crisis unless government changes approach, research finds
BBC Radio Cornwall
The University of Exeter has warned that healthcare faces a nationwide crisis unless the government fundamentally changes its approach.
Their survey of 2,000 GPs across the South West of England found that about a third of them are planning to quit.
The report says many are not convinced by governmental assurances of providing extra support for doctors.
MP: 'Government needs to be more realistic about demands on GPs'
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Forty percent of GPs in the South West say they intend to quit within the next five years.
The University of Exeter Medical School says its findings expose the magnitude of the region's impending healthcare crisis.
The MP for Totnes Sarah Wollaston used to be a GP.
She says the Government needs to be more realistic about the demands it put on the profession and make it easier for medics to retrain.
Will The Rock be joining the Royal Navy?
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
The Royal Navy has encouraged Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to join after a fan asked whether he could actually move a fired torpedo with his bare hands, as shown in his latest movie.
The Rock - an actor and professional wrestler - was asked the question when a fan shared a clip from film The Fate of the Furious - the eighth installment in the Fast and the Furious series.
The Royal Navy said on Twitter: "We could use a man with your talents".
The Rock said he was "texting The Queen now" for a special UK permit for his pick-up truck.
Conservatives back apology over Twitter account
A Conservative Party spokesman said it was right for a Cornwall Council election candidate to apologise for sharing posts on social media from the founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson.
Jan Allen, who is standing for the Conservatives in Truro, has now deactivated her Twitter account.
Sarah Newton, the Conservative MP who has endorsed Mrs Allen's campaign, declined to comment.
Mrs Allen is standing for public office for the first time following a career as a teacher including being headteacher of Whitemoor primary school near St Austell.
Information about all of the candidates in the elections to be held on 4 May is available on the Cornwall Council website.
Hall to represent Europe in tournament
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Hayle golfer Harry Hall has been named in the European team for the Arnold Palmer Cup, a competition between American college players and those at European universities.
The 19-year-old is based in Las Vegas but is a member at the West Cornwall Golf Club in Lelant.
Hall is the first player from the University of Las Vegas to feature for the European side, with the tournament taking place in June in Atlanta.
Three more free schools approved in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Three more free schools in Cornwall have been approved by the government.
They will be in Launceston, Newquay and an ACE Sky Academy in the St Austell area, which is a joint venture with the Eden Project.
Free schools can be set up by parents, teachers, charities, cultural and sporting groups, or other bodies - in response to demand from local communities.
Shocking dash cam footage shows gang's hammer attack on van driver
Devon Live
Newly released footage shows a vicious hammer attack filmed on a dash-cam which left a van driver with a broken back.
Long hours and stress behind GP crisis, doctor says
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A south west GP says longer hours and increasing stress are among the reasons why two in five GPs in the region intend to quit in the next five years.
The University of Exeter research says the findings point to a deep and more imminent national crisis than has previously been anticipated.
Mark Sanford-Wood, a practicing GP and a South West spokesman for the doctors union the BMA, blames two main factors for the decline in morale.
He said: "The rapidly increasing workload for GPs who are now routinely working 12 or 14 hour days, and that's harnessed also to a rapidly rising complexity of cases which all combine to create increasing stress."
Multimillion-pound hotel and spa scheme approved for Devon quarry
Devon Live
Plans for a multimillion-pound development of holiday homes and a hotel with swimming pool and spa near Barnstaple have been approved.
Picture of first Sports Direct employee to join board
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Here's Alex Balacki - he is the first Sports Direct employee to be a representative on the company board.
The 30-year-old runs a store in Barnstaple and has been with the company for 13 years.
GP quit because of 'strain on family'
About 40% of GPs in the South West say they intend to give up their jobs in the next five years, according to a new survey.
For Michael Sproat, that has already happened. The former GP is starting a new life this week which he hopes will mean seeing more of his family.
He's just given up his GP partnership at his surgery in Downend and he will now be doing endoscopies for a private company as well as some locum work.
It's all to get a better work-life balance, he says.
The University of Exeter surveyed 2,000 family doctors and found seven in 10 plan to change their working patterns so they can have less contact with patients.
Isles of Scilly care home: 'Publicity generates renewed interest in jobs'
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Isles of Scilly's only residential care home, Park House, will remain open for the time being, bosses have confirmed.
In March the island's council said it might have to close because it couldn't find enough staff to work there.
After the announcement the authority called a public meeting to address the concerns of the families and residents. Now they say the consequent publicity has generated renewed interest in job opportunities at the home.
They say they've identified single person accommodation and have agreed to pay care workers a supplement on top of their wages to make the roles more attractive.
A statement issued this morning says there are now no plans to close Park House in June - but warns there are still underlying concerns about recruitment in the future. The council has thanked staff for their dedication and the families for their patience and understanding.
Latest travel: Very busy in Plymouth on Tavistock Road
BBC News Travel
Rowe-Turner confident of avoiding drop
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Defender Lathaniel Rowe-Turner says he is confident Torquay United will evade relegation from the National League.
In the last two seasons the 26-year-old has played in teams that have gone down from the division, and the left-back is keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick.
"I don't want to do it [relegation] any more - it's not fun," he told BBC Sport. "Everyone wants to do well for the manager. Everyone's working hard so I honestly think we'll be all right."
Council candidate apologises for Twitter activity
A Conservative candidate in the Cornwall Council elections has apologised for her activities on social media and deleted her Twitter account.
Jan Allen, who is standing in Truro, repeatedly shared tweets from the founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson.
One of the posts shared by Mrs Allen said the world would be a worse place if Muslims used Mohammed as a moral compass.
Information about all of the candidates in the elections to be held on 4 May is available on the Cornwall Council website.
PCC 'innocent until proven guilty'
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Prosecutors will be asked to decide whether Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez should be charged with false accounting in the 2015 general election.
Andrew White, chief executive for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "This referral does not prevent the commissioner from holding the position of PCC.
"If a charge is brought this remains the case - it would not prevent her from remaining in office.
"I am certain that some will see this as a significant stage in the investigation but in British justice an individual is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Stadium will 'benefit Cornwall as a whole'
BBC Sport
The Stadium for Cornwall could be open and ready for use in just over two years time.
That's according to the Cornish Pirates and Truro City Football Club who've agreed to share the facility at Langarth Farm on the outskirts of Truro.
They say the funding is in place for the 6,000 seater ground.
Pirates chairman Paul Durkin says the stadium will be more than a sports ground.
He said: "Part of this whole development will be lots of community pitches which will be at the highest spec.
"The other thing we're looking at is providing conference facilities which again will provide opportunities for businesses around Cornwall to use. We'll also be planning events, so lots of things that will benefit Cornwall as a whole."
Duke of York inspects cadets
BBC Spotlight
Officer cadets are being inspected by The Duke of York at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
One-hundred-and-fifty-five cadets are passing out today.
Baxter expects Exeter's Francis to stay
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Exeter Chiefs head coach Rob Baxter says he expects prop Tomas Francis to be at Sandy Park next season, despite interest in the Wales international.
Cardiff Blues have been keen on signing Francis, 24, on a dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
"As far as I'm concerned, as far as he's concerned, he's an Exeter player for at least the next two years because he's under contract," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon. "I've had no contact from anybody - either Cardiff Blues or from Wales."
Cornwall set for Easter weekend gridlock as experts advise when not to be on the road
Cornwall Live
Motorists heading in and out of Cornwall and the Westcountry have been warned they could face "significant delays" over Easter with more than 20 million cars expected on the roads between Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday.
'Bladed weapons' used in large fight which leaves two in hospital
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
"Bladed weapons" were used in a large fight involving about 10 men in Plymouth last night, police have said.
Officers were called at around 22:15 last night following reports of a crash on Second Avenue, Camels Head, Plymouth.
Two men received "significant injuries" and were taken to Derriford Hospital.
Three men were seen to leave the incident in a grey Toyota Auris car and the other men were seen running in direction of either North Prospect or the Plymouth Fire Station.
DS Andy Hodges said: "Although we had an excellent response from the public last night, we are still appealing to anyone who may have been in the area before, during or after the incident."
Dawn breaks in Mary Tavy yesterday
BBC Weather Watchers
BreakingLarge city fight leaves two men with 'significant injuries'
Two men have "significant injuries" following a large fight which was sparked by a road crash, police have said.
A dark coloured Ford Galaxy people carrier and a red Ford Ka car were involved in the crash on Second Avenue, Plymouth at 22:15 yesterday.
Police said: "This resulted in an altercation between about 10 men, some of which were reported to be using bladed weapons."
Two men have "significant injuries, which are not life threatening or life changing". Three men left the scene in a car and the other men ran towards North Prospect, officers said.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Prosecutors to decide whether to charge police and crime commissioner
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Prosecutors will be asked to decide whether to press false accounting charges against Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, in relation to the 2015 general election.
She was the Conservatives' agent in the Torbay constituency in 2015, and so responsible for election spending there.
The allegations surround the Conservatives' battle bus - expenses for activists brought in to Torbay to campaign were declared nationally, when critics said they should've been part of local spending returns.
She has always denied any wrongdoing. The file on the case has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Travel: One land closed on A30
BBC News Travel
Nearly a quarter of unclassified roads in need of 'immediate maintenance'
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
Nearly a quarter of the unclassified roads managed by Devon County Council are in need of "immediate maintenance", the authority has said.
An unclassified road is one that does not have an M, A or B number.
The authority says 23% of it's smaller rural roads need repairing straight away and that the backlog is down to under-funding by the government.
The Department for Transport says it's giving the authority over £47m in 2017/18 to fix, repair and upgrade roads.
BreakingIPCC to send crime commissioner file to CPS
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Prosecutors will be asked to decide whether Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, should be charged with false accounting in the 2015 general election.
The BBC has learnt the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which was overseeing the investigation, is to send a file on the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
'No plans' to close Isles of Scilly care home
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
There are now "no plans" to close the only care home on the Isles of Scilly after the increased publicity meant more interest in jobs.
The Council of the Isles of Scilly announced the possible closure of Park House Residential Services in March due to an acute shortage of staff which posed a risk to the care of residents.
The council says the publicity generated more interest in job vacancies.
It has also identified single-person accommodation and agreed a market supplement payment for care workers to make the roles more attractive - meaning there are now no plans to close the home.
Police officers 'assaulted' in Cornwall
Dolphins spotted swimming up Devon river
Devon Live
Two dolphins have been spotted making the most of the Easter holiday sunshine by paying a visit to Agatha Christie's holiday home at Greenway on the River Dart.
Sports Direct: Barnstaple manager becomes first employee rep
Press Association
Sports Direct, which has been blighted by uproar over its working conditions, has elected an employee to attend board meetings.
The appointment of Alex Balacki, 30, as the company's employee representative follows a tumultuous 2016 for the retailer which included its billionaire chief executive, Mike Ashley, being hauled before MPs to be grilled over "Victorian" working conditions.
The firm's warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, came under fierce criticism and the company hosted a farcical "open day" at its headquarters.
Chief executive Dave Forsey then quit the group, only to be replaced by Mr Ashley. Mr Balacki is a Barnstaple store manager who has been with the company for 13 years. He will begin his 12-month role as an employee representative later this spring.
Devon park has a bright i-deer
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
A £1m project to bring a medieval deer park back to life has just taken a big step forward with the arrival of 17 fallow deer.
It's all part of a new attraction at Dartington Hall in South Devon, where visitors will be able to enjoy the site and have access to the surrounding parkland.
Dartington does already have some deer, but they can be very hard to spot.
Weather forecast: Dry and bright, but turning cloudier later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be dry and bright with sunny spells through the morning, however cloud will thicken from the north perhaps giving the odd spot of rain by the evening.
In any sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm. The maximum temperature will be 13C (55F).
Have you seen Keith Paterson?