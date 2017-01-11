Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Plymouth Argyle supporters, hoping to get their hands on tickets for the Pilgrims' FA Cup replay with Liverpool, are being urged not to go to Home Park, because the queues are too long.

Getty Images

Season ticket holders and club members were able to collect their tickets yesterday, with them going on wider release today.

The queues have been so long, some fans have been waiting inside the stadium.

In a statement on the club's official twitter feed, it asked supporters to wait until 09:00 tomorrow to go to the box office. The club has also suspended phone sales.