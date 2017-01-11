Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Man's body found: Police launch murder investigation
  2. --- Men, aged 24, 22 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody
  3. --- Officers were called to Truro Road just after 05:00
  4. --- Police are appealing for witnesses
  5. Josh Clayton inquest: Adjourned and suspended in light of new evidence as his family call for a fresh investigation
  6. Argyle fans urged not to go to Home Park because 'queues are so long'
  7. 'White smoke' seen from city site where eight grenades were found
  8. Rural communities 'disadvantaged' when caring for people with dementia, study finds
  9. Tickets for Plymouth Argyle's third-round replay against Liverpool at Home Park next Wednesday go on general sale today
  10. Updates on Wednesday 11 January 2017

Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Don't forget Spotlight on BBC One later. There will also be news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.

Swamped Argyle in plea to fans to come back for FA Cup tickets

BBC Radio Devon

Plymouth Argyle supporters, hoping to get their hands on tickets for the Pilgrims' FA Cup replay with Liverpool, are being urged not to go to Home Park, because the queues are too long.

Argyle
Getty Images

Season ticket holders and club members were able to collect their tickets yesterday, with them going on wider release today.

The queues have been so long, some fans have been waiting inside the stadium.

In a statement on the club's official twitter feed, it asked supporters to wait until 09:00 tomorrow to go to the box office. The club has also suspended phone sales.

Jail smoking ban 'brings more hooch, drugs and harm'

BBC Radio Devon

A smoking ban at Channings Wood jail in Devon has led to an increase in illegal alcohol production, the widespread use of new psychoactive substances such as cannabis substitutes and also of serious incidents of self-harm says a report.

Knife
SPL

All these factors have added to the workload of the overstretched staff, says the Independent Monitoring Board.

It said there were also "widespread doubts" that a proposed increase in staff may be "adequate to restore safe and workable levels in the near future".

I beat anorexia and bulimia - by going vegan

Plymouth Herald

A lawyer has lifted the lid on how turning vegan "saved her life" after battling an eating disorder for many years.

Police appeal for mass brawl witnesses

BBC Radio Devon

Police in Exeter are asking for the public's help after a large-scale fight in the city centre last month.

Police car
BBC

The incident happened at 02:00 on New Year's Eve outside the NatWest Bank on the High Street.

A number of people were taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital following the disorder, including a 24-year-old man from Exeter with a suspected fractured eye socket and vertebrae.

Police believe that a number of people witnessed the fight and would like to hear from them.

Weather: Wet, wet, wet seems to sum it up

BBC Weather

Winds will remain brisk through the night but should tend to ease towards dawn.

After a dry evening for some, scattered showers will become more frequent overnight, particularly towards Penzance and Bideford and other western areas of both counties. Minimum Temperature: 5C (41F).

Weather map
BBC

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day with increasingly blustery winds.

Heavy rain will arrive from the west through the morning, possibly turning to snow at times, mainly during the afternoon and over higher ground.

Although it will turn drier towards the evening, there is the risk of further wintry showers. Maximum Temperature: 10C (50F).

Work begins on temporary bus stands in Exeter City Centre

BBC Radio Devon

Work has started on creating temporary bus stands in Exeter City Centre ahead of the redevelopment of the city's bus station.

The stands will be built on Sidwell Street and Paris Street and will be in use from the middle of March.

The brand new bus station is expected to open in the winter of 2018.

Work begins to transform a former dairy into a community space

BBC Spotlight

Work has begun to transform a former dairy, which has been derelict for almost a decade, into a community space providing jobs and affordable homes.

New community space
BBC

The Dairy Crest creamery in Totnes closed in 2007, taking with it 160 jobs. Now, a community group has taken over and has plans to breathe new life into the site.

Atmos Totnes will provide a hotel, affordable homes and employment space, which the group says will be run by the people for the people.

New community space
BBC

Hospital bed blocking increases by 31%

Miles Davis

BBC News Online

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has seen a sharp increase in the rates of hospital bed-blocking.

The Health and Wellbeing board, which brings together health and social care organisations, will hear at its meeting at County Hall tomorrow there was a 31% increase in delayed transfers of care - known as bed-blocking - in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from July to September 2016.

Data from Health and Wellbeing agenda
Cornwall Council

December was driest in Devon for 63 years

BBC Radio Devon

December 2016 was the driest in Devon for 63 years.

Devon and Cornwall received 45mm of rainfall, which is 33% of the long-term average and "exceptionally low" for the time of year.

Figures from the Environment Agency show that last month was also the fourth driest December on record.

University of Plymouth to open new school of nursing in Exeter

Claire Jones

BBC News Online

The University of Plymouth is opening a new school of nursing in Exeter.

Details of the site are currently being finalised, and the school is welcoming applications for BSc Adult Nursing for September 2017.

Plymouth University
BBC

Plymouth has run an adult nursing programme for more than 20 years, and the new school will accommodate about 100 of the 485 students who are expected to commence their studies in September 2017.

Professor Trish Livsey, executive dean of the Faculty of Health and Human Sciences at the University of Plymouth, said: "We are still going through the tendering process for the building, but are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming our first new cohort to Exeter this September."

Severe accident: A3022 Devon both ways

BBC Travel

A3022 Devon both ways severe accident, between A385 Totnes Road and Hayes Road.

A3022 Devon - A3022 Totnes Road in Paignton blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between Tweenaway Cross and the Hayes Road junction, because of an accident.

Check local traffic and travel reports for:

Police warn of a collision on the A38

View more on twitter

Mental health charity 'facing a serious funding shortage'

BBC Radio Devon

A Devon mental health charity that encourages young people to find their own solutions to issues, says it's facing a serious funding shortage.

Ivybridge-based Emotional Logic was set up in 2003 by local GP Trevor Griffiths and equips people to deal with change and times of stress.

It works with parents and schools but relies on donations to keep going.

The charity says it will have to scale back its work in the next year if extra funds aren't found.

Why women should be proud to 'skate like a girl'

Claire Jones

BBC News Online

Stef Nurding, a skateboarder from Plymouth, has appeared on BBC Three about why women should be proud to "skate like a girl".

View more on twitter

Latest weather: Turning colder through the week, with blustery winds today

Holly Green

BBC Weather

Scattered showers will become more frequent overnight.

Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing as cloud increases from the west through the course of the night. Minimum Temperature: 4C (39F).

Weather
BBC

Top name restaurants among those getting low hygiene scores in latest Exeter tests

Exeter Express & Echo

The latest food hygiene figures show almost 30 cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Exeter have been asked to improve their standards and have been issued with zero, one or two-star ratings.  

