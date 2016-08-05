Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Summary
- Angler dies after being swept into the sea off Newquay. His death is the third off the Cornish coast in a matter of weeks, the RNLI says
- Man impaled on railings rescued by firefighters
- Pedal powered sub launched in cross-Channel challenge
- Thousands of solar industry jobs 'at risk' in the South West
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Morris
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
That's all from BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall for today, we'll be back on Monday to bring you all the day's news, sport, travel and weather updates.
Don't miss BBC Spotlight at 18:30 and the late bulletin at 22:30 tonight.
Dry and bright for Saturday
BBC Weather
Tonight the weather is expected to stay dry with long clear spells developing. A few patches of mist or shallow fog may develop in valleys and sheltered rural areas towards dawn. Winds mainly westerly and light. Min Temp:12C (54F)
On Saturday it'll be a bright, dry and warm morning with sunny spells. During the day low cloud will increase from the west, but it will remain dry until evening. Light or moderate westerly winds will back westerly and freshen in the west. Max Temp:22C (72F)
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
Surf picking up on Sunday into Monday
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Surf will be a moderate 2-3ft on the north coast this weekend but the swell is expected to pick up through Sunday and into Monday according to this chart for Fistral beach at Newquay from magicseaweed.
Signs and common sense needed after 15 cars get stuck on Newquay beach
The Cornishman
Cornwall Council is looking at installing dead end signs on the road leading to a beach where up to 15 cars have got stuck over the last year - but drivers are being urged to use a little bit of common sense too.
Solar job fears over government cuts
BBC Radio Devon
Cuts in government subsidies are being blamed for a decline in the solar industry in the south west.
The industry body, Regen South West, says new solar provision dropped by 65%, in the last 12 months.
It is feared as many as 2,000 jobs could be lost.
Truro City sign Brazilian keeper Basso
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Truro City has signed veteran former Bristol City and Hull City goalkeeper Adriano Basso on a short-term contract.
The 41-year-old Brazilian last played in England in 2012 for Hull in the Championship, and has made a total 222 appearances in English football.
Truro are awaiting international clearance, which they hope will come in time for their opening game of the season against Chelmsford on Saturday.
Latest travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
Man charged with attempted murder
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 46-year-old woman in Saltash, Cornwall on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Timothy Walkey, 48, of Warfelton Crescent, Saltash, appeared before Bodmin Magistrates this morning and has been remanded in custody.
Cramped conditions for cross-Channel submarine pair
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
Two French engineers will be unable to stand up in their submarine for seven days as they cross the Channel.
Video footage shows how cramped the conditions are on the pedal powered submarine which left the coast of Cornwall for St Malo earlier.
Antoine Delafargue, 33, and Michael de Lagarde, 36, will be in a living in a steel hull 2.5m long (8ft) and 80cm (3ft) wide for the journey. Each will take it in turns to sit in the cockpit which has a bubble-style canopy to see through.
Changes to TV licences from September
BBC Radio Cornwall
People in the South West are being reminded that the rules are changing for TV licences.
From 1 September a licence will be needed to download or watch BBC programmes on-demand, including catch up TV, on BBC iPlayer.
Anniversary of the deaths of Annie Varran and Calvin Trevena to be marked with carnival tribute
West Briton
Beautiful yellow ribbons will adorn a carnival float as friends remember much-loved couple Annie Varran and Calvin Trevena on the year anniversary of their tragic death.
Why has there been a fall in solar farms?
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
There's been a fall in new solar and biomas installations in the South West according to the industry body Regen SW. It says cuts in government subsidies have meant big drops in them being installed across the region.
In Devon, the amount of new MW capacity has fallen by 57% and in Cornwall it's fallen by 76%.
Regen SW blames cuts in government subsidies but the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy says it was right to scale back subsidies so the low carbon energy sector can stand on its own two feet. It says solar has been a UK success story.
Diary dates for the Rio Olympics
Council criticised for resurfacing single track and leaving potholes on busier routes
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council has been criticised by residents for wasting money in the parish of St Neot on resurfacing tracks which carry little traffic, while nearby busier routes remain blighted by potholes.
One narrow single track - with only one property along it - has been entirely relaid along a two-mile stretch.
Cornwall Council says it does not routinely treat roads on a worst-first basis, but intervenes when it is appropriate and cost effective to do so.
French duo start pedalling submarine to France
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Two French engineers have left Cornwall and are now peddling to St Malo.
The Poisson Pilote left Plymouth earlier today and submerged just off the coast of Cornwall, near Cawsand.
Antoine Delafargue, 33, and Michael de Lagarde, 36, plan to travel 135 nautical miles (250km) at depths of 100m. They expect the challenge to take seven days.
'Vital information' as Man Engine visits Penzance
British track star Pavey says experience counts in her favour
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
Long-distance runner Jo Pavey says experience can give her a winning edge as she prepares for the Rio Olympics, the fifth in her career.
Pavey, 42, from Devon, said: "I try not see myself as old. [But] one great thing about being old is that you can use your experience in what works for me.
"And also having that perspective in life, being a mum and going training with the kids.
"I'm just really enjoying my running and I think if you enjoy something, you can achieve things that maybe you thought weren't possible."
'It came from nowhere': Cornwall resident talks about getting into difficulty on the coast
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Truro resident has spoken of her "absolutely shocking" experience when she and some friends were cut off by a rip current after visiting a quiet beach.
Speaking on BBC Radio Cornwall, Claire said "it was very frightening... we were upset when we came home. It [rip current] can catch anyone out".
Her comments follow the news of the death of a 42-year-old angler who was holidaying in Cornwall.
The RNLI said his death is the third off the Cornish coast in a matter of weeks.