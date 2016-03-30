BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

A fisherman from Cornwall who died after being found tangled in his nets will be "badly missed", the chairman of a local local fishermen's society says.

Malcolm MacGarvin

The 56 year-old, named locally as Nigel Hill (pictured), was found on Monday after the 20ft boat Magica was seen going in circles close to Rosemullion Head. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

David Muirhead, chairman of Cadgwith, Helford and District Fishermen's Society, said: "He'd been fishing all his life, a very good and enthusiastic fisherman. He will be very badly missed by all his fellow fisherman."