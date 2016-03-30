BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

The 56 year-old, named locally as Nigel Hill (pictured), was found on Monday after the 20ft boat Magica was seen going in circles close to Rosemullion Head. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
David Muirhead, chairman of Cadgwith, Helford and District Fishermen's Society, said: "He'd been fishing all his life, a very good and enthusiastic fisherman. He will be very badly missed by all his fellow fisherman."
Police appeal for missing man
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Jamie Symons, 26, who has gone missing after leaving Totnes Hospital.
He has an army tattoo on his right hand and was last seen carrying an army rucksack.
Latest weather: Showers clearing before a mostly dry Thursday
Holly Green
BBC Weather
This evening and tonight will see a few isolated showers, but it will be mainly dry. However, it will be cold and frosty, with some fog patches, as temperatures dip to 0C (32F).
Thursday will see a cold start, with some fog in places, although this will quickly clear to leave a mostly dry day with lengthy sunny spells. Heavy showers will be few and far between, and it will feel pleasant in the sunshine, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 12C (54F).
New plans are about to be unveiled for Newquay's derelict former Fistral Bay Hotel
Ed Vaizey said councils should invest in branches to save money, after a BBC investigation revealed almost 8,000 jobs in UK libraries have gone in six years. In that time, Devon has gone from almost 800 employees to just over 500. Cornwall has seen a drop from 247 to 217.
Mr Vaizey said the way people used libraries had changed but it was not "doom and gloom".
Residents warn of 'near misses' in Carbis Bay tree row
Hugh Bone, chair of Abbotsham Parish Council, said villagers had asked them to control "the amount of sound" coming from the 400m-long Big One at the Big Sheep park in north Devon. More than £200,000 was also spent on a noise reduction bank.
Local people "do worry" about the noise, he said, particularly on weekends "when there may be funerals or weddings taking place" in the nearby church.
In 2015, chairman David Phillips led a consortium of local businessmen who purchased the National League club from Thea Bristow. That takeover led to budget cuts which have coincided with the Gulls struggling near the bottom of the table.
A statement by Phillips said Torquay and Gaming International were in the process of completing due diligence. He said: "If and when a deal is completed, this will be wonderful news for TUFC. There will be significant finance put into the club."
GWR 'never intended' to mislead with 'public owned' ad
Hundreds of women and children in Devon who've been victims of domestic abuse are waiting up to eight months to get help with their recovery.
Three years ago services such as therapy for children had little or no waiting lists, but in parts of Devon up to 100 children and more than 300 women are currently believed to be in need of support.
Providers said the current backlog was the legacy of funding cuts. They added that the re-organisation of services also contributed to the situation, with many affected no longer being considered at serious risk by the authorities.
Clash during heated debate over 87% council tax hike
The woman in charge of Falmouth University says the institution will work with the community to ensure a rise in student numbers doesn't put more pressure on housing.
Cornwall Councillor Candy Atherton claims the fabric of the town could be "ripped apart" if there's no proper housing plan to deal with 2,500 extra students. But Vice Chancellor Professor Anne Carlisle said she didn't think the university was getting too big for the town.
She said: "Relative to a number of universities around the UK, our ratio to the size of our town is still smaller. But we must remember why the university was developed - it was about bringing higher skills, it was about driving economic benefit, it was about creating opportunity inside Cornwall and bringing talent into Cornwall."
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- Billacombe Road in Plymouth is blocked outbound between Hele's Terrace and Pomphlett due to investigation work between a car and motorcycle
- The A386 at Peter Tavy is partially blocked near Langsford Road due to an accident
- In Exeter, Pynes Hill is partially blocked near Ludwell Lane
- Polweath Road in Penzance is blocked due to a crash
Wednesday's live coverage
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Conger eel takes up residence in sunken fishing boat
Baby looked like he 'had gone 10 rounds with Mike Tyson' after alleged assault, Exeter court hears
Exeter Express & Echo
A baby allegedly looked 'as if had gone ten rounds with Mike Tyson' after being battered by his father, a jury has been told.
Traditional handline fisherman will be 'badly missed'
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
Holly Green
New plans are about to be unveiled for Newquay's derelict former Fistral Bay Hotel
Cornish Guardian
Newquay residents are invited to attend a public consultation to have their say on new plans for the derelict former Fistral Bay Hotel.
Libraries minister: Volunteers not replacing staff
BBC News England
Volunteers are not being used as a replacement for paid staff in libraries, the minister overseeing them in England has said.
Residents warn of 'near misses' in Carbis Bay tree row
BBC Spotlight
Residents in a street in Carbis Bay say a huge branch which has fallen into a garden, narrowly missing a house, proves that a group of trees there needs chopping down.
Local people say it's yet another near miss after a whole tree fell on a car in the street. They fear there could be more damage - or worse - if the trees are not removed.
Cornwall Council has refused to take down the old pine trees, saying it has carried out a detailed inspection but the condition of the trees is tolerable.
Andrew Segal
Council 'pleased' at rollercoaster 'no screaming' sign
Rachael Thorn
BBC News Online
A local councillor says he is "pleased" a warning sign has been put up by a Devon theme park asking people not to scream on a new rollercoaster ride because of noise concerns.
Torquay United board agree club takeover
BBC Sport
Torquay United have signed a memorandum of understanding for a takeover of the club by Gaming International Ltd.
GWR 'never intended' to mislead with 'public owned' ad
BBC News England
A railway operator says it was "never our intention" to suggest it was a publicly-owned company after being told not to mislead people in its advertising.
The Advertising Standards Authority ruled a poster produced by Great Western Railway stating "the railway belongs to the region it serves" was likely to make people think it was owned by the public.
GWR said the firm was "disappointed" by the ruling but apologised. It added it was "proud of the work we do as a private company to benefit the region".
- Billacombe Road in Plymouth remains closed, causing traffic queues in the city centre, on the Embankment and also causing congestion in Plympton and Plymstock
- The A38 Plymouth-bound in Plympton between Deep Lane and Marsh Mills Roundabout has one lane blocked due to a broken-down lorry
- There are reports of an incident on the B3181 near Winham Lane
- The A386 at Peter Tavy is partially blocked near Langsford Road due to an incident
- In Cornwall, the A30 at Temple is blocked in both directions due to an incident. Traffic is queueing
- There are reports of an incident in the roadworks on the A30 eastbound near Bodmin. Traffic is slow moving and queueing
Domestic abuse victims waiting months to get help
BBC Radio Devon
Clash during heated debate over 87% council tax hike
Cornish Guardian
Residents and councillors in Newquay clashed during a heated debate over the town council's decision to hike up the council tax by almost 90%.
Police ready for Devon derby
University 'still small for Falmouth' after claims it's putting too much pressure on housing
BBC Radio Cornwall
Row over trees cut down for housing development
BBC Radio Cornwall
A row has broken out between residents and a developer in a Cornish village over the removal of trees to build 10 houses.
Some people living in Ponsanooth said the developer did not ask permission before chopping down a number of large oak, ash and sycamore trees.
The developer said he did consult with locals and he only removed a minimal amount of trees.