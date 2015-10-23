BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Catch up on Friday's news, sport, travel and weather
Tom Henderson trial hears his "surprise" at son receiving Shelterbox money
BBC Radio Cornwall
The founder of the Cornish charity ShelterBox has told the Old Bailey he was surprised his son was receiving money from a firm supplying equipment to the organisation.
Giving evidence, Tom Henderson said he thought John Henderson was a design consultant.
It's claimed the Hendersons brought in Darren Gervis from Dorset to help hide an alleged fraud when trustees of the charity began to ask questions about the deals.
All three men deny conspiracy to commit fraud. The trial continues.
Minor convicted of sexual offence sparks concern after moving near to North Devon school
North Devon Journal
A north Devon school has sent out a letter to parents after a minor convicted of a sexual offence started living in close proximity to the school.
The letter, sent out by the head teacher, stated many parents had voiced their concerns about the matter, and that these were shared by the school. The school cannot be named for legal reasons.
Antiques Roadshow theme played as Hugh Scully's coffin is carried from church
BBC Spotlight
The funeral of the former BBC Spotlight and Antiques Roadshow presenter Hugh Scully has been held in Mawnan Smith.
The theme of the Antiques Roadshow was played as his coffin was carried from the church.
The 72-year-old died at his home in Cornwall two weeks ago. His family have thanked "everybody for their very kind words."
Two arrested in Exeter City Centre drugs bust
Exeter Express & Echo
Two people were arrested in a drugs bust in Exeter City Centre.
Police cut down the door of a property on Smythen Street, Exeter at 8:50pm on Thursday night.
Police said a misuse of drugs warrant was served and a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Exeter, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.
Council investigation after baby known to social services suffered extreme injuries
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
An investigation has been carried out to see if care professionals can learn lessons from a severe case of baby abuse in Cornwall.
The baby boy's father has been found guilty of inflicting extreme injuries on him, similar to those caused by a 'high speed car crash'.
The baby was on Cornwall Council's child protection register and the authority said findings of its investigation have now been shared with a range of professionals.
Powerboat racer reveals plans to cross Atlantic in fastest time
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A powerboat racer has revealed plans for a record-breaking attempt to cross the Atlantic.
Richard George is heading the Blue Riband Atlantic Challenge and aims to win the Hales Trophy. The current record stands at 58 hours and was set by CatlinkV in 1992.
The distance is 3,106 miles from New York to Bishop Rock Lighthouse off the Isles of Scilly.
Australian Corletto to replace Plymouth Raiders coach Marriott
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Plymouth Raiders head coach Jay Marriott, who has been sacked, is to be replaced by Australian Daryl Corletto in a player-coach role.
Corletto joins the Raiders from Australian side Melbourne United. In a statement he said: "I want to work with the club's owner and management team to change the culture around the team, get the support back from the fans and sponsors and make the Raiders the team to challenge the dominance of Leicester and Newcastle in recent years."
Pioneering research into Down's Syndrome and dementia
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two Cornish men are playing a key role in new research into the relationship between Down's Syndrome and dementia.
Thomas and Rory - who both have Down's - are the first two people in the UK to test a ground-breaking treatment which involves a new drug, combined with interactive games and memory tests.
Shelterbox on standby as 'strongest ever' hurricane expected to batter Mexico
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Cornish-based disaster relief charity Shelterbox is on standby as Hurricane Patricia is expected to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast later.
Mexican authorities have begun evacuating residents ahead of the arrival of the hurricane which is expected to be the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Americas.
The storm is comparable to Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013, the World Meteorological Organization says. A state of emergency has been declared in three states in Patricia's path.
Protecting England's historic herds
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
Ponies have been ambling around Dartmoor in Devon for more than 3,500 years - although they're well equipped to deal with the harsh winters, they're more vulnerable to the dangers of the modern world.
I've been looking into efforts to protect wild animals like the ponies and the ravens at the Tower of London.
On Dartmoor about 60 ponies have been killed by cars so far this year, prompting the Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society to follow the example of the Finns and paint its livestock with reflective paint.
G'day to deafblind actors from Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish drama group of young deafblind people is flying to Australia to show off their performance skills.
Members of GOT2ACT are taking part in an exchange programme with the national deafblind charity Sense and Senses Australia.
RNLI lifeguard huts made available in beach emergencies
BBC Spotlight
A year on from the deaths of three people in the sea off Mawgan Porth, steps have been taken to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.
The RNLI has put new signs in place, leaflets have been handed out and businesses have raised money to employ a beach safety advisor.
Only ten beaches in Cornwall will have lifeguard cover during half term, but the RNLI has arranged a key system to give selected people access to its emergency equipment over the winter.
Dogs sniff out illegal tobacco in Bodmin
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Specialist tobacco detection dogs working for Trading Standards have sniffed out illegal tobacco at an address in Bodmin.
Scamp, Phoebe and Yoyo were set to work after Cornwall Council received a tip-off.
Former cathedral chorister shocks motor racing world with Brands Hatch title win
BBC Spotlight
A former Exeter Cathedral chorister has shocked the motor racing world by securing a championship title in his first season as a driver.
Richard Mitchell sealed the Historic Formula Ford Championship title at Brands Hatch, with one round of racing still to go.
Landing craft owner fined for illegal voyage
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The owner of an ex-military landing craft who allowed an unqualified crew to go to sea has been ordered to pay £6,920 in fines and costs.
Truro Magistrates Court heard the 'Arromanches' sailed from Newlyn bound for Scilly, despite an earlier warning the crew was not qualified to operate the vessel at sea.
Owner/operator Darren Larkham of Westbury-on-Severn admitted an offence under the Merchant Shipping Act in a case brought by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency.