Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Kerry Ball who was last seen near Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday. The 44-year-old is on medication but doesn't have any with her. She is known to drink in pubs in Leicester city centre. Officers would like to hear from anyone with information on where she is.
Woman missing without medication
Airport IT system crash causes long queues
Long queues were reported at East Midlands Airport this morning after an IT system crashed.
An airport spokesman said problems started when one of their computer networks went down at about 03:20.
Passengers arriving for early morning flights were faced with long delays getting through security.
The problem has now been resolved and no flights have been cancelled - although they are now playing catch-up to get all flights out.
