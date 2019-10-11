East Mids landmarks
Live

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Woman missing without medication

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Kerry Ball who was last seen near Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday.

    Kerry Ball
    Copyright: Leicestershire Police

    The 44-year-old is on medication but doesn't have any with her.

    She is known to drink in pubs in Leicester city centre. Officers would like to hear from anyone with information on where she is.

  2. Airport IT system crash causes long queues

    Neil Heath

    BBC News Online

    Long queues were reported at East Midlands Airport this morning after an IT system crashed.

    An airport spokesman said problems started when one of their computer networks went down at about 03:20.

    Passengers arriving for early morning flights were faced with long delays getting through security.

    The problem has now been resolved and no flights have been cancelled - although they are now playing catch-up to get all flights out.

    East Midlands Airport departures
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Back to top