Whaley Bridge: Town returns to normality

"We need you now more than ever," says a baking business in Whaley Bridge. Staff from The Cake Nest took to social media overnight to appeal for support after being unable to work for six days. They tweeted : "We’ve spent the last week refunding orders and not taking new ones. We are only a small business and if I’m totally honest this could be the end of us."
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Bakery fears evacuation could end business
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
'I couldn't wait to see my mate'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Anne Leyland runs the Footsteps community drop in centre in Whaley Bridge and was proud to be one of the first to open on the High Street yesterday afternoon.
"It's absolutely wonderful," she told the BBC.
"I just couldn't wait to get down and see my mate. We were the first ones down here I think."
Residents 'reassured' that reservoir is safe
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
Within a few minutes of the cordon and road blocks being lifted life returned to the high street in this Derbyshire town.
Many people were in tears as they returned. At times over the last few days they feared everything they owned would be swept away in a torrent if the dam over Whaley Bridge burst.
The reservoir behind the dam is now nearly empty and will stay that way for months.
The Environment Agency says significant work is to be done to bring the dam to a condition where long-term safety can be assured.
And people say they feel reassured now the reservoir has been drained and are grateful for the huge operation to make it safe to live here again.
Good morning Whaley Bridge
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
I bet it feels great for all the residents waking up in their own beds this morning.
Earlier, the BBC's Sam Fenwick shared this photo of lights on in Whaley Bridge and life returning to normal in the town.
Council pledges money to businesses and residents
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Derbyshire County Council is offering £300 to business owners who can show they've been affected by the evacuation.
The money is coming from the authority's emergency fund.
Individuals who feel they've suffered "financial hardship" will also be able to apply for £104.
Money raised to help village recover
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
An online fundraising page, set up to support the residents of Whaley Bridge, has now reached £615.
The community group Eh Up High Peak is hoping the target of £1,000 can be reached.
It's not been decided where the money will be spent yet but suggestions are being welcomed.
Minister visits Toddbrook Reservoir
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Environment Minister paid a visit to Whaley Bridge last night after people were allowed to return home.
Therese Coffey said: "This is not going to be a short term project".
Residents back home after evacuation
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Residents of Whaley Bridge have spent their first night at home after a week-long evacuation of the village.
Just after 14:00 yesterday, news came in that the police cordon was being lifted as the reservoir was considered safe again.