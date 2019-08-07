Whaley Bridge: Residents allowed home

Shadow flooding minister Luke Pollard says there needs to be a "permanent plan" to keep Whaley Bridge safe in the future.
Mr Pollard said: "It's fantastic news that it's finally safe for the residents to return to their homes. The emergency services, RAF and local volunteers have done incredible work in the area.
"We need to make sure a permanent plan is put in place to keep the community safe. We've seen before that when the news crews have left and the headlines die down, commitments made are often forgotten. We owe it to the people of Whaley Bridge not to let that happen."
People encouraged to have a day out in Whaley Bridge
Fancy a pint?
People are being encouraged to visit Whaley Bridge and spend money in its shops, cafes and pubs to make up for the lost business.
The water level in the Toddbrook Reservoir has now been lowered by more than 10 metres and the Canal & River Trust says there is no longer a risk to the town.
Julie Sharman, chief operating officer of the Canal & River Trust, said her thoughts were with the residents of Whaley Bridge in what must have been an awful week for them.
"Having to live away from home, not knowing when they could return, has been very distressing and we want to thank them for their patience and understanding while we worked to make the reservoir safe."
Engineers are still working this evening to channel water out of the dam.
Whaley Bridge residents welcome each other home
Residents have been welcoming each other home with the offer of hot drinks and a chat.
Things are gradually starting to get back to normal in the town and people can be seen walking their dogs, visiting shops and stopping to chat to one another.
One resident, Nigel Eastmond, said: "We had some tense days. I think everybody knows that on Thursday and Saturday there were tense moments.
"Evacuations happened quickly and everybody responded really well."
He described the sense of relief on Monday when they woke up and there was no overnight rain.
"Yesterday, there was an even greater sense of relief and today it's just fantastic.
"They saved the village, that's what happened. They saved it."
Primary school turned into hub for residents
Volunteers have set up a hub at a primary school in Whaley Bridge after residents were allowed back into their homes.
The hub is stocked with provisions like food, drinks and toiletries.
Environment Agency workers have also prepared a stand at the primary school with information for returning residents.
Long shelf life food items welcomed
Derbyshire County Council says it welcomes donations of food with a long shelf life to help the residents in Whaley Bridge.
Residents offered free-of-charge BBQ
The Rapid Relief Team is offering a free-of-charge BBQ for the residents of Whaley Bridge to thank them.
A spokesman said: “We’ve really appreciated the outstanding residents of Whaley Bridge."
He said to recognise the community they will set up a BBQ once things have settled down and everyone has had a chance to get back home.
Evacuated Whaley Bridge residents can return home
About 1,500 people were evacuated last week after heavy rain affected Toddbrook Reservoir.Read more
'You saved our town'
Former Conservative MP Edwina Currie, who lives in Whaley Bridge, has thanked the emergency services for saving the town.
Evacuation was 'like disaster movie'
Margot Graham said she did not know if she would survive.
Whaley Bridge: A catastrophe avoided
As the cordons are lifted and residents return home, we look at how the town escaped disaster.
Residents pump fists as cordon lifted
'It's been emotional, everyone's crying'
Reunion scenes in Whaley Bridge
'I was the first person across the line'
The first person to walk through the cordon was Liz McCann after waiting patiently just a few metres beyond it.
She said: "I was the first person across the line."
She added: "We happened to be there just 10-15 minutes before so we just thought we'd wait to see if we heard any news.
"And we're home. That's what we wanted. We're all safe and we're all together so there's not a problem."
The family flew back from a two-week holiday in Spain on Saturday but had to move in with friends in Buxton due to the evacuation.
'I just phoned my wife and said ‘get out’'
Anthony Horne, who works as a civil engineer, said as soon as he saw photos of the dam on Thursday morning he knew there was a major problem.
He said: “I just phoned my wife and said ‘get out’.”
He and his family spent the past six days staying at the home of a nearby friend who is currently on holiday.
Since then he said he’d been watching developments with interest but tried to steer clear of ‘fake news’ about the dam on social media.
He said now they were home he was looking forward to relaxing and might pay a visit to the nearest pub to catch up with Tony the landlord.
'With 10 minutes to evacuate, what do you take?'
Simon Jones and his wife Joanne have been staying with his 81-year-old father in the non-evacuated part of Whaley Bridge since Thursday.
He said: “It all feels a bit surreal. Did it really happen?
“On Thursday we had that thing of you have 10 minutes to evacuate, so what do you take?
“But it’s a huge relief to be back. We’ll definitely be having a few drinks tonight.”
Reservoir water levels down to 10%
The water levels at Toddbrook Reservoir, in Whaley Bridge, have dropped even further.
Mark Scott, the area manager for the Environment Agency, says they are now down to about 10%.
'I rushed off with everything packed into Tesco bags'
One resident who returned home today said he was "just looking forward to having a rest”.
John Monaghan said he’d been staying at his son’s house in Cheadle Hulme, near Stockport.
He said: “It was very nice but I’d obviously rather be here.
“It’s a relief to be back. Hopefully we can just get back to normal now. You rush away with everything packed into Tesco bags so now we can put it all back."