Whaley Bridge: Sixth day of evacuation

Services on the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich route will start and terminate at Hope - these are only for customers travelling to/from local stations.
There are no bus connections from Hope towards Stockport/Manchester.
A normal train service is expected to resume tomorrow.
Several residents still refusing to evacuate
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have said they will "repeatedly visit" 20 people in 16 properties who have refused to leave the evacuation area.
Some of those residents had been allowed to return to collect items on Friday and Saturday and decided to stay.
The Derbyshire force said people cannot legally be forcibly removed, but by choosing to stay they pose a risk to themselves and emergency responders.
Dep Ch Con Rachel Swann, said: "I would though like to once again thank the majority of residents and businesses who have been evacuated from Whaley and the surrounding areas for their patience and the support they have shown to the emergency services and dedicated agencies who are working to keep them safe."
'No increase in flood risk' for River Goyt
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The last update on the water level at Toddbrook Reservoir was at 22:00 yesterday when police confirmed it had been reduced by six metres (19 ft).
The water is being pumped from the reservoir into the nearby River Goyt.
The Environment Agency has said it is monitoring this flow of water.
It said: "We are confident that pumping out of Toddbrook Reservoir is being managed in such a way to ensure that there is no increase in flood risk for communities further downstream.
"Flow rates are being kept at a level which will not overspill banks and increase any risk of flooding downstream."
Chinook to drop more bags on dam wall
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Chinook helicopter is expected to return to Whaley Bridge today to drop more bags of aggregate onto Toddbrook reservoir.
Police have said this will "maximise the integrity of the dam".
Since Friday morning the wall has been packed with 530 tonnes of of the bags, which are now being cemented into place.
Evacuated residents hopeful end is in sight
Local people will be spending their sixth day away from home today following the evacuation of Whaley Bridge.
A meeting is due to take place this afternoon in neighbouring Chapel-en-le-Frith, where residents will be given an update on the progress made by emergency services.
Many will be hoping to hear that they could soon be allowed back into their properties.
Amy Woodfield
Wet weather expected tonight
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The weather in Whaley Bridge could worsen later - heavy rain is forecast from about 18:00.
It's not yet known if or how this will affect efforts to reduce the water level at Toddbrook Reservoir.
In the seven days leading up to the severe flood warning, the area recorded 200-240% of the total expected July rainfall.
Meetings to be held for residents and businesses
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Two meetings are due to take place at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School this evening to keep the people of Whaley Bridge updated.
The first, for residents, will be at 17:00 and the second, for business owners, at 18:30.
'Danger to life' warning continues
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The severe flood warning for the River Goyt is still in place, meaning there is a "danger to life".
The Environment Agency has warned the water level could rise rapidly as a result of water flowing from Toddbrook Reservoir.
Trains to run between Sheffield and Hope
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Some train service in the Whaley Bridge area are set to resume today after days of disruption.
East Midlands Trains is reintroducing services between Sheffield and Hope.
