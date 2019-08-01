Dam collapse: Whaley Bridge evacuated

The Environment Agency is warning there is a "danger to life" in the area around Whaley Bridge. It has issued a severe flood warning for the River Goyt, saying: "It could rise rapidly as a result of water coming from Toddbrook Reservoir." People are being warned to avoid using footpaths near the watercourse.
Live Reporting
By Sandish Shoker, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Police release drone shot of scene
River poses 'danger to life'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Environment Agency is warning there is a "danger to life" in the area around Whaley Bridge.
It has issued a severe flood warning for the River Goyt, saying: "It could rise rapidly as a result of water coming from Toddbrook Reservoir."
People are being warned to avoid using footpaths near the watercourse.
More than 6,000 people being evacuated
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Police say all 6,500 people in the town are being evacuated.
They say if people do not have anywhere to go they can "be accommodated" but capacity is limited.
Anyone who cannot leave their home is asked to call 101 and ask for police help.
Pubs offering refuge for evacuees
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Two pubs have opened their doors to those being evacuated from Whaley Bridge.
The Hanging Gate and The Fickle Mermaid, both in Chapel-en-le-Frith, have posted on Facebook that they are welcoming anybody affected by the evacuation.
The Fickle Mermaid posted: "Please if anyone needs refuge we are open and will accommodate you all as much as possible.
"If you can spread the word please do so and we will stay open as long as needed to help out."
Village hall opened up to evacuees
'Town deserted'
Andy Gill
Reporter, BBC North West Tonight
Resident left without medication after evacuation
David Pittam
BBC News Online
One Whaley Bridge resident has been left without his medication following the decision to evacuate the town.
Peter Drinkwater, who has lived there for 37 years, said: "I was in the pub at a nearby village having a pint when they told me the town was closed off. It was a shock and I’m a bit worried.
"I wasn’t at home so I don’t have any of my meds with me."
He will be staying with his daughter, Cathryn Swann, who said it was "a bit of a nightmare".
"I’m worried about his garden," she added. "He takes a lot of pride in it. He’s never been away from home so he just wants to go back, but we understand they had to evacuate."
Watch: Fast-flowing water before dam's collapse
BBC News
Footage from yesterday evening shows fast-flowing water at Toddbrook Reservoir before its partial collapse.
Derbyshire Police made the decision to evacuate the town today.
MP posts evacuation information
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The MP for High Peak, Ruth George has posted information on her Facebook page about what residents in Whaley Bridge should do.
Village evacuated overs fears of dam collapse
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are evacuating the town of Whaley Bridge because the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir dam has partly collapsed.
Residents have been asked to make arrangements to stay with friends and family.
They've also been instructed to take all pets with them and any medication they might need for the next few days.
Roads and parks around the reservoir have been closed and businesses have shut.