Dam collapse: Whaley Bridge evacuated

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

  2. River poses 'danger to life'

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    The Environment Agency is warning there is a "danger to life" in the area around Whaley Bridge.

    Map showing flood warning
    Copyright: Environment Agency

    It has issued a severe flood warning for the River Goyt, saying: "It could rise rapidly as a result of water coming from Toddbrook Reservoir."

    People are being warned to avoid using footpaths near the watercourse.

  3. More than 6,000 people being evacuated

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    Police say all 6,500 people in the town are being evacuated.

    They say if people do not have anywhere to go they can "be accommodated" but capacity is limited.

    Anyone who cannot leave their home is asked to call 101 and ask for police help.

  4. Pubs offering refuge for evacuees

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Two pubs have opened their doors to those being evacuated from Whaley Bridge.

    The Hanging Gate and The Fickle Mermaid, both in Chapel-en-le-Frith, have posted on Facebook that they are welcoming anybody affected by the evacuation.

    The Fickle Mermaid posted: "Please if anyone needs refuge we are open and will accommodate you all as much as possible.

    "If you can spread the word please do so and we will stay open as long as needed to help out."

    Fickle Mermaid
    Copyright: Google

  7. Resident left without medication after evacuation

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    One Whaley Bridge resident has been left without his medication following the decision to evacuate the town.

    Peter Drinkwater, who has lived there for 37 years, said: "I was in the pub at a nearby village having a pint when they told me the town was closed off. It was a shock and I’m a bit worried.

    "I wasn’t at home so I don’t have any of my meds with me."

    He will be staying with his daughter, Cathryn Swann, who said it was "a bit of a nightmare".

    "I’m worried about his garden," she added. "He takes a lot of pride in it. He’s never been away from home so he just wants to go back, but we understand they had to evacuate."

    Toddbrook Reservoir
    Copyright: @fraglast

  8. Watch: Fast-flowing water before dam's collapse

    BBC News

    Footage from yesterday evening shows fast-flowing water at Toddbrook Reservoir before its partial collapse.

    Derbyshire Police made the decision to evacuate the town today.

    Video content

    Video caption: Toddbrook Reservoir: Footage shows fast-flowing before collapse

  9. MP posts evacuation information

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    The MP for High Peak, Ruth George has posted information on her Facebook page about what residents in Whaley Bridge should do.

  10. Village evacuated overs fears of dam collapse

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Police are evacuating the town of Whaley Bridge because the wall of Toddbrook Reservoir dam has partly collapsed.

    Residents have been asked to make arrangements to stay with friends and family.

    Toddbrook Reservoir dam
    Copyright: @fraglast

    They've also been instructed to take all pets with them and any medication they might need for the next few days.

    Roads and parks around the reservoir have been closed and businesses have shut.

