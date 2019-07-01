Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.
Summary
- Live updates for Monday 1 July
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC weather presenter
It's not the soaring temperatures we saw on Saturday, and it will be cloudy today, but there will be some spots of brightness. Highs of 19C.