Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A week on from a huge fire at an industrial unit in Derby, the firm's boss says they're getting back to normal.

The blaze on Easter Monday caused six explosions at Nova Sport, which makes rubber matting for children's play areas. At its height around 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

Bill Worthington is the company's operations director - he said: "We've just been clearing safe access through the yard - that was the point of the worst of the fire.

"Once we can get vehicles in and out we can start getting operational fully within the next couple of weeks."

He said there is "minimal damage" inside the building thanks to the good work of the fire service.