Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Monday 29 April 2019
By Amy Woodfield and David Pittam
Buses diverting around city crash
Amy Woodfield
Police have confirmed Aylestone Road in Leicester is closed at the junction with Cavendish Road after a crash.
This is having an impact on several bus routes - not an ideal start to the week.
Business preparing to reopen fully following fire
A week on from a huge fire at an industrial unit in Derby, the firm's boss says they're getting back to normal.
The blaze on Easter Monday caused six explosions at Nova Sport, which makes rubber matting for children's play areas. At its height around 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze.
Bill Worthington is the company's operations director - he said: "We've just been clearing safe access through the yard - that was the point of the worst of the fire.
"Once we can get vehicles in and out we can start getting operational fully within the next couple of weeks."
He said there is "minimal damage" inside the building thanks to the good work of the fire service.
Bus driver injured in crash
Amy Woodfield
A bus driver is being treated for a serious head injury after a crash in Loughborough over the weekend.
Police said the bus collided with a coach on the A512 Ashby Road at about 17:30 on Saturday.
The ambulance service and the air ambulance were called and the driver of the bus was taken to hospital in Nottingham with serious injuries. A passenger on the bus had minor injuries.
The coach driver was not injured and there were no passengers on the coach.
Police have made an appeal for any witnesses to get in touch with them.
Tip fire extinguished following 'explosion'
Amy Woodfield
A fire at a recycling centre in Whetstone overnight has now been extinguished and all roads in the area have reopened.
Members of the public reported an explosion at the tip on Enderby Road just before 23:00.
The fire and rescue service later confirmed the recycling area and roof were alight - police were asking people living nearby to keep windows and doors shut.
Leicestershire Police have confirmed the fire is now out.
Watch: East Midlands weather
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
A foggy start across the region but it will brighten up as the day goes on. Here's the full forecast.
Crash blocking major route into city
Amy Woodfield
There are reports of a crash on Aylestone Road in Leicester - this is likely to cause some serious delays heading into the city this morning.
Join us for today's live coverage
Amy Woodfield
Good morning East Midlands - I'll be looking after your live page today along with Gavin Bevis and David Pittam.
We'll have all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for across the region.
it's a very foggy start outside - this is the scene in Stretton, Derbyshire.