Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Updates for Wednesday 6 March 2019
- Arrest over teenage girl stab death
- Shrovetide football game continues
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield and Nick Smith
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Long delays' for M1 pothole fix
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
There are now delays of about one hour on the M1 where emergency repairs of a pothole are being carried out.
Two lanes on the southbound carriageway are closed between J23 and J23A.
Emergency repairs under way on M1 pothole
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This is the reason two lanes are closed on the M1 in Leicestershire.
Emergency repairs to fix the pot hole are under way on the southbound carriageway between J23 and J23A.
Travel time between the two junctions is around an hour.
Shrovetide football game continues
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The traditional Royal Shrovetide Football game in Ashbourne will continue later.
The two-day game started yesterday - here's how it looked.
Leicester arrest over teenage girl stab death
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man has been arrested in Leicester in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in east London.
Jodie Chesney was playing music in a park with friends on Friday when she was stabbed in the back.
A Met Police spokesman said the man had been arrested in Leicester and remains in custody.
Watch: East Midlands weather
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Some scattered showers with the odd break of sunshine. Here's the full forecast.
Join us for today's live coverage
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Good morning East Midlands - I'll be looking after your live page today along with Nick Smith.
We'll have all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
If you'd like to get in touch with us you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.