Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The names of soldiers missing from a prominent war memorial will be added this weekend.

A plaque is to be unveiled tomorrow on Loughborough's Carillon Tower as part of the finishing touches to recent restoration work.

It will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War and include names of more than 100 soldiers.

Sylvia Wright, from Charnwood Borough Council, said: "The centenary of the Great War gives us the perfect opportunity to remember all those names that didn't quite make it at the time.

"We are very proud to have this opportunity to update the carillon and remember those people as they should be remembered.