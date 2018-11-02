Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Live updates on Thursday 1 November 2018
Listen live to your BBC local station in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Missing soldiers names added to war memorial
East Midlands Today
The names of soldiers missing from a prominent war memorial will be added this weekend.
A plaque is to be unveiled tomorrow on Loughborough's Carillon Tower as part of the finishing touches to recent restoration work.
It will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War and include names of more than 100 soldiers.
Sylvia Wright, from Charnwood Borough Council, said: "The centenary of the Great War gives us the perfect opportunity to remember all those names that didn't quite make it at the time.
"We are very proud to have this opportunity to update the carillon and remember those people as they should be remembered.
Man City set up possible quarter-final clash with Foxes
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Manchester City await Leicester City if the Foxes can overcome Southampton in their postponed League Cup fourth round tie.
The English champions beat Fulham 2-0 last night to book their quarter-final place.
A new date for Leicester's game against the Saints - postponed from Tuesday following the King Power Stadium helicopter crash - has yet to be set.
Strong growth predicted for East Mids house prices
BBC Business News
House prices in the East Midlands are set to rise at a faster rate than the national average, a new report has said.
Estate agent Savills is predicting a 14.8% increase in the value of properties in Britain between 2019 and 2024 - but says our region is likely to see prices go up by 19.3%.
The report also highlighted the West Midlands, the North West and Yorkshire as regions likely to see major increases - but predicted the rise would be slower in the London and the South East.
Lucian Cook, from Savills, said: "Brexit angst is a major factor for market sentiment right now, particularly in London.
"But it is the legacy of the global financial crisis - mortgage regulation in particular - combined with gradually rising interest rates that will really shape the market over the longer term."
Mickleover hit by power cut
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A power cut in the Mickleover area is currently affecting about 1,350 homes and businesses.
Western Power Distribution has estimated the problem will be resolved by 09:00.
The firm has shared a list of affected postcodes - though chances are you'll already know if your house has no power.
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Friday looks set to be fine and dry.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Hello everyone and welcome to Friday's latest news, sport, travel and weather coverage from myself, Nick Smith and Amy Woodfield.