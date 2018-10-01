East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Live updates for Monday October 1 2018

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29A for Markham Road J29A and J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J29a Markham Road J29a and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down lorry.

  3. Gunshot heard in Killamarsh disturbance

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Police were called to an address in Killamarsh yesterday evening after reports of a gunshot.

    A number of calls were made reporting a disturbance in Rotherham Road at about 18:45.

    Rotherham Road
    Copyright: Google

    One man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing, said police.

    Rotherham Road is expected to be closed to traffic today due to investigations.

  4. Weather: Sunny and chilly

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    It's going to be a sunny and chilly start to the week. Here's the full forecast.

    Video caption: Weather East Midlands October 1

  6. Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Good morning. It's going to be Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands today.

