Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A commemorative plaque is due to be unveiled that will honour the memory of a Leicestershire police officer who died at sea during World War Two.

PC John Thomas Merriken died when his ship, the HMS Acasta, sank on 10 June 1940 when it was hit by German torpedoes with some 1,500 crew on board.

The ceremony to honour his memory will take place in the force’s memorial garden on Friday, 10 August.

The majority of crew survived the initial hit but succumbed to freezing temperatures when they were stranded for three days before rescuers were sent.

Leicestershire Police

PC Merriken was 38 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife, Annie, and three sons.

His granddaughter Elaine Waterfield will attend the ceremony alongside other family members.

Elaine said: “After being at the Cenotaph for the remembrance celebrations last year, my grandfather’s sacrifice really hit me.

"He gave his life for our freedom and I really wanted to do something to celebrate this. Even the German soldiers commented on how brave the Acasta crew were.”