East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Father 'incredibly proud' of 'murdered' daughter
  2. Woman found seriously injured in children's playground
  3. Man charged over stand-off at house
  4. Woman warns of country park snake bites
  5. CCTV released after man knocked out during England game
  6. Lampard's 'sleepless nights' ahead of Derby County's first fixture
  7. Live updates on Friday 3 August

Live Reporting

By Gavin Bevis and Jennifer Harby

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man in court over crash fight death

Stephen Walsh

Oliver Brown is accused of manslaughter over the death of a man who police say was assaulted after a crash.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A453 to J23A for A42.

M1 Leicestershire - Two lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport) to J23a A42, because of a broken down Horsebox.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Ebbsfleet United and Chesterfield.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Notts County v Colchester United

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Notts County and Colchester United.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J29A for Markham Road J29A to J30 for A616 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J29a Markham Road J29a to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A453.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

World Cup taxi driver 'felt terrorised'

World Cup 2018: Nottingham taxi driver 'felt terrorised'
Arif Qureshi has thanked well-wishers who have donated a total of £3,500 to help him.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Our live coverage across the day

This week's live updates have now finished. Our news, sport, travel and weather coverage will resume at 08:00 on Monday.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tonight's weather: Muggy conditions anticipated

BBC Weather

This evening should be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud. Then we're expecting another humid or even muggy night with just a light north-westerly wind.

Weather map
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crackdown on Belper firestarters

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Warning signs have been put up at parks in Belper following a spate of recent fires that are believed to have been started deliberately.

The signs, added by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, include a phone number for people to ring if they have information on who's been starting the fires.

Arson sign
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
Suspected arson attack
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

NHS spin-off company plans scrapped

Amy Orton

Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to set up a spin-off company have been scrapped by University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) after it was told it was 'unlikely' the move would be approved.

NHS Improvement advised the trust that Matt Hancock, the new secretary of state for health and social care, would be unlikely to sign off on the plans which UHL had said would save money and reduce deficits.

Leicester Royal Infirmary
Google

When announcing the plans earlier this year UHL said it would be investing around £5 million in the trust's cleaning and maintenance services which would also see the appearance of the trust's buildings improved.

John Adler, chief executive at Leicester's Hospitals said: "Last week, following clarification of the position at national level, our regulator, NHS Improvement, informed us that our planned Facilities Management, Procurement and Supplies (FMPS) wholly-owned subsidiary could not be established without the express approval of the secretary of state."

Unite, the country's largest union, branded the decision not to proceed with the company a success.

Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe, from the union, said: "This is a significant victory in our campaign to stop these entities being formed which would have adverse knock-on effects on jobs and patient services."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing teenager found

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Nottinghamshire Police have thanked the public for their help in finding missing 14-year-old Ellie Lafferty.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mancienne joins New England Revolution

Michael Mancienne

Defender Michael Mancienne joins MLS side New England Revolution on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Frank Lampard prepares for managerial debut

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

It's less than three hours until the first game of the Frank Lampard era at Derby County gets under way.

You can listen to the new Rams boss talking to BBC Radio Derby's Chris Coles about the new season and tonight's trip to Reading here.

Frank Lampard
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Football

Newport boss Michael Flynn will have eight new players to call on for Saturday's League Two season opener at Mansfield Town.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pair cut out of car after hitting wall near Bilborough

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Two women had to be cut free from a car after it crashed into a wall in Trowell Road near Bilborough, the fire service has said.

The pair have been taken to hospital and the crash has led to traffic delays in the area.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travellers near school moved on by police

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A group of travellers who parked their caravans in a public park, next to a school, have been moved on by police.

Fourteen caravans have been next to Hugglescote Primary School, on Ashburton Road, since Wednesday.

The land in Hugglescote
BBC

The travellers are the same group who were evicted from Bradgate Park earlier this week.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Grass fire near college 'was started deliberately'

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A grass fire in Leicester covering a stretch of land 100m long is believed to have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.

The blaze, in land off Glenfield Road, next to New College, was reported at 14.35 and took an hour to deal with.

Leicestershire Police said: "Luckily there were no injuries and traffic disruption was kept to a minimum."

The park
Leicestershire Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Foxes sign young Swedish keeper

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Leicester City have signed Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

The 19-year-old (pictured) has spent the past four years at Aston Villa and will be added to the Foxes' development squad.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Foxes midfielder George Thomas has joined League One side Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan.

Viktor Johansson
Leicester City

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Delays in Bilborough after car hits wall

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Steer clear of Trowell Road if you're heading to Bilborough.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man charged with burglary after being detained by resident

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A man has been charged with burglary after being detained by a resident at the property he was allegedly trying to steal from.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a house in Birkin Avenue, Hyson Green, yesterday morning and arrested the suspect shortly after.

The 54-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear before magistrates in Nottingham today.

Birkin Avenue
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Event to mark the last days of mainline steam rail

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Heritage railways across the country - including the Great Central Railway line that runs from Loughborough to Leicester - are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of regular mainline steam travel this weekend.

The Great Central will be offering visitors the chance to ride on a train pulled by the famous 70013 Oliver Cromwell locomotive, which will be appearing courtesy of owners, the National Railway Museum.

Oliver Cromwell
National Railway Museum

In a statement, the group that operates the mainline heritage railway said: "We are staging a reenactment of the last working weekend of British steam.

"We have got three steam engines and a couple of diesels and there will be an intensive timetable throughout the two days."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Driver rebuked for blocking ambulance doors

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service were pretty displeased at where this driver chose to park while they were treating a patient.

A spokeswoman for the service said it happened at an undisclosed location in Nottinghamshire last night.

Ambulance parking
East Midlands Ambulance Service

Chief operating officer David Whiting said: "I would ask all motorists to think carefully about how they park near any of our ambulances or emergency response cars.

"Leaving vehicles where they could hinder access or delay our teams from getting a patient on the ambulance could have potentially disastrous consequences in a life-threatening emergency.

"I would also like to remind drivers to park considerately and never leave their vehicle in a position where they could prevent emergency vehicles getting through to the scene of an emergency."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Praying is 'secret to giant cucumber'

Praying is 'secret to giant cucumber' in Derby
Raghbir Singh Sanghera grew the 51in (129.54cm) vegetable, whose species has not yet been determined.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire-hit George's chip shop 'will reopen by Sunday'

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A chip shop that was hit by fire has said it will reopen by Sunday after sustaining "minimal damage" in the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the blaze at George's, on Melton Road, West Bridgford, at 21.15 last night.

In a statement, the Derby-based business which owns a number of fish and chip shops in the East Midlands, said: "Last night a fault was detected in the extraction of the cooking range.

"The quick thinking and the knowledge of our manager on duty, James Bates, detected the problem immediately and was able to see a capacitor in the roof void glowing.

"The fire service was immediately called and was on the scene in four minutes."

The West Bridgford shop
George's

Managing director Andrew Constantinou said there were no injuries in the fire and he was "extremely proud and thankful" for the way staff dealt with it.

He also praised the quick response of Nottinghamshire firefighters which "stopped this being a major incident".

The fire
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Demolition work to be carried out at fire-hit building

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Demolition work is to be carried out at a building in Mansfield to make it safe following a major fire on Tuesday night.

The fire service handed control of the former Bombardier building in Victoria Street back to its owner yesterday evening after it suffered major damage in the blaze.

Mansfield District Council said it was working with the owner on the demolition work, which is due to start this weekend.

Victoria Street remains closed between Portland Place and Rooth Street and residents from four nearby properties have still not been able to return home.

Bombardier fire
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Met Office warns of thunderstorms for East Midlands

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms for the East Midlands region.

The office issued a yellow weather warning for potential storms between 12:49 and 21:00.

It said sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, particularly around north Derbyshire and the Nottinghamshire/ Lincolnshire border, with a small chance of power cuts.

The map of the warning
Met Office

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plaque to honour WW2 sea death PC

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A commemorative plaque is due to be unveiled that will honour the memory of a Leicestershire police officer who died at sea during World War Two.

PC John Thomas Merriken died when his ship, the HMS Acasta, sank on 10 June 1940 when it was hit by German torpedoes with some 1,500 crew on board.

The ceremony to honour his memory will take place in the force’s memorial garden on Friday, 10 August.

The majority of crew survived the initial hit but succumbed to freezing temperatures when they were stranded for three days before rescuers were sent.

PC Merriken
Leicestershire Police

PC Merriken was 38 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife, Annie, and three sons.

His granddaughter Elaine Waterfield will attend the ceremony alongside other family members.

Elaine said: “After being at the Cenotaph for the remembrance celebrations last year, my grandfather’s sacrifice really hit me.

"He gave his life for our freedom and I really wanted to do something to celebrate this. Even the German soldiers commented on how brave the Acasta crew were.”

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shops caught selling knives to under-age customers

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Nearly half of shops checked by police during a test purchase operation in the High Peak area were prepared to sell knives to an under-age person.

A 16-year-old volunteer visited 16 stores in Buxton, Glossop, New Mills and Chapel-en-le-Frith last month and was sold knives in seven of them without being asked his age.

Derbyshire Police said although it's illegal to sell bladed items to under-18s, the shops that were caught out were reminded of their responsibilities rather than prosecuted.

Knife purchase
Derbyshire Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman found injured in playground 'critically ill'

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

A woman who was found injured in a children's playground in Leicester early this morning is in a critical condition, police have said.

The woman was found injured in a park area near Cedar Road shortly before 04:45.

The area has been cordoned off while specialist investigators examine the scene.

Cedar Park cordon
BBC

“This woman was subjected to a horrific assault and remains in hospital in a critical condition," said Det Insp Gareth Goddard.

“We are progressing our investigation and carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, including carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV in the area, but we are asking for the public’s help."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenagers arrested after Mansfield factory fire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire at a derelict building in Mansfield.

The former Bombardier building in Victoria Street was severely damaged in the blaze on Tuesday evening and about 12 houses were evacuated.

Mansfield fire
BBC

Nottinghamshire Police said the five boys, three aged 15 and two aged 14, were being questioned in connection with the fire.

Firefighters were called to the site near the railway station at about 19.30 on Tuesday. It took several hours to bring it under control.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top