Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Father 'incredibly proud' of 'murdered' daughter
- Woman found seriously injured in children's playground
- Man charged over stand-off at house
- Woman warns of country park snake bites
- CCTV released after man knocked out during England game
- Lampard's 'sleepless nights' ahead of Derby County's first fixture
- Live updates on Friday 3 August
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis and Jennifer Harby
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
'Horrific' assault on woman found in park
The woman is currently in a critical condition in hospital, police said.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man in court over crash fight death
Oliver Brown is accused of manslaughter over the death of a man who police say was assaulted after a crash.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A453 to J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport) to J23a A42, because of a broken down Horsebox.
Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield
Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Ebbsfleet United and Chesterfield.Read more
Notts County v Colchester United
Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Notts County and Colchester United.Read more
Theft victim sought for share of reward
Good Samaritan Stephen Daly wants to find an elderly victim of a crime he helped .Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J29A for Markham Road J29A to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J29a Markham Road J29a to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A453.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of an accident.
Finch & Roy share record Surrey stand - T20 Blast round-up
Aaron Finch and Jason Roy produce an exhibition of power-hitting as Surrey chase 222 to beat Middlesex at The Oval.Read more
World Cup taxi driver 'felt terrorised'
Our live coverage across the day
This week's live updates have now finished. Our news, sport, travel and weather coverage will resume at 08:00 on Monday.
Tonight's weather: Muggy conditions anticipated
BBC Weather
This evening should be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud. Then we're expecting another humid or even muggy night with just a light north-westerly wind.
Crackdown on Belper firestarters
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Warning signs have been put up at parks in Belper following a spate of recent fires that are believed to have been started deliberately.
The signs, added by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, include a phone number for people to ring if they have information on who's been starting the fires.
NHS spin-off company plans scrapped
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to set up a spin-off company have been scrapped by University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) after it was told it was 'unlikely' the move would be approved.
NHS Improvement advised the trust that Matt Hancock, the new secretary of state for health and social care, would be unlikely to sign off on the plans which UHL had said would save money and reduce deficits.
When announcing the plans earlier this year UHL said it would be investing around £5 million in the trust's cleaning and maintenance services which would also see the appearance of the trust's buildings improved.
John Adler, chief executive at Leicester's Hospitals said: "Last week, following clarification of the position at national level, our regulator, NHS Improvement, informed us that our planned Facilities Management, Procurement and Supplies (FMPS) wholly-owned subsidiary could not be established without the express approval of the secretary of state."
Unite, the country's largest union, branded the decision not to proceed with the company a success.
Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe, from the union, said: "This is a significant victory in our campaign to stop these entities being formed which would have adverse knock-on effects on jobs and patient services."
Missing teenager found
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Nottinghamshire Police have thanked the public for their help in finding missing 14-year-old Ellie Lafferty.
Mancienne joins New England Revolution
Defender Michael Mancienne joins MLS side New England Revolution on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest.Read more
Listen: Frank Lampard prepares for managerial debut
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
It's less than three hours until the first game of the Frank Lampard era at Derby County gets under way.
You can listen to the new Rams boss talking to BBC Radio Derby's Chris Coles about the new season and tonight's trip to Reading here.
Man charged over crash fight death
Oliver Brown will appear before magistrates on Saturday charged with manslaughter.Read more
Ex-Repton School teacher put on sex offenders' register
Derby Telegraph
A former Repton School staff member has been issued with a police caution and placed on the sex offenders' register.
Mansfield Town v Newport County
Newport boss Michael Flynn will have eight new players to call on for Saturday's League Two season opener at Mansfield Town.Read more
Pair cut out of car after hitting wall near Bilborough
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Two women had to be cut free from a car after it crashed into a wall in Trowell Road near Bilborough, the fire service has said.
The pair have been taken to hospital and the crash has led to traffic delays in the area.
Travellers near school moved on by police
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A group of travellers who parked their caravans in a public park, next to a school, have been moved on by police.
Fourteen caravans have been next to Hugglescote Primary School, on Ashburton Road, since Wednesday.
The travellers are the same group who were evicted from Bradgate Park earlier this week.
Grass fire near college 'was started deliberately'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A grass fire in Leicester covering a stretch of land 100m long is believed to have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.
The blaze, in land off Glenfield Road, next to New College, was reported at 14.35 and took an hour to deal with.
Leicestershire Police said: "Luckily there were no injuries and traffic disruption was kept to a minimum."
Foxes sign young Swedish keeper
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Leicester City have signed Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.
The 19-year-old (pictured) has spent the past four years at Aston Villa and will be added to the Foxes' development squad.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Foxes midfielder George Thomas has joined League One side Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan.
Delays in Bilborough after car hits wall
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Steer clear of Trowell Road if you're heading to Bilborough.
Mansfield sign Stoke's Sweeney on loan
Mansfield Town sign Stoke City defender Ryan Sweeney on loan until the end of the season.Read more
Man charged with burglary after being detained by resident
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A man has been charged with burglary after being detained by a resident at the property he was allegedly trying to steal from.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a house in Birkin Avenue, Hyson Green, yesterday morning and arrested the suspect shortly after.
The 54-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear before magistrates in Nottingham today.
Event to mark the last days of mainline steam rail
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Heritage railways across the country - including the Great Central Railway line that runs from Loughborough to Leicester - are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of regular mainline steam travel this weekend.
The Great Central will be offering visitors the chance to ride on a train pulled by the famous 70013 Oliver Cromwell locomotive, which will be appearing courtesy of owners, the National Railway Museum.
In a statement, the group that operates the mainline heritage railway said: "We are staging a reenactment of the last working weekend of British steam.
"We have got three steam engines and a couple of diesels and there will be an intensive timetable throughout the two days."
Driver rebuked for blocking ambulance doors
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service were pretty displeased at where this driver chose to park while they were treating a patient.
A spokeswoman for the service said it happened at an undisclosed location in Nottinghamshire last night.
Chief operating officer David Whiting said: "I would ask all motorists to think carefully about how they park near any of our ambulances or emergency response cars.
"Leaving vehicles where they could hinder access or delay our teams from getting a patient on the ambulance could have potentially disastrous consequences in a life-threatening emergency.
"I would also like to remind drivers to park considerately and never leave their vehicle in a position where they could prevent emergency vehicles getting through to the scene of an emergency."
Praying is 'secret to giant cucumber'
Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.Read more
Fire-hit George's chip shop 'will reopen by Sunday'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A chip shop that was hit by fire has said it will reopen by Sunday after sustaining "minimal damage" in the blaze.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the blaze at George's, on Melton Road, West Bridgford, at 21.15 last night.
In a statement, the Derby-based business which owns a number of fish and chip shops in the East Midlands, said: "Last night a fault was detected in the extraction of the cooking range.
"The quick thinking and the knowledge of our manager on duty, James Bates, detected the problem immediately and was able to see a capacitor in the roof void glowing.
"The fire service was immediately called and was on the scene in four minutes."
Managing director Andrew Constantinou said there were no injuries in the fire and he was "extremely proud and thankful" for the way staff dealt with it.
He also praised the quick response of Nottinghamshire firefighters which "stopped this being a major incident".
Demolition work to be carried out at fire-hit building
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Demolition work is to be carried out at a building in Mansfield to make it safe following a major fire on Tuesday night.
The fire service handed control of the former Bombardier building in Victoria Street back to its owner yesterday evening after it suffered major damage in the blaze.
Mansfield District Council said it was working with the owner on the demolition work, which is due to start this weekend.
Victoria Street remains closed between Portland Place and Rooth Street and residents from four nearby properties have still not been able to return home.
Met Office warns of thunderstorms for East Midlands
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms for the East Midlands region.
The office issued a yellow weather warning for potential storms between 12:49 and 21:00.
It said sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, particularly around north Derbyshire and the Nottinghamshire/ Lincolnshire border, with a small chance of power cuts.
Plaque to honour WW2 sea death PC
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A commemorative plaque is due to be unveiled that will honour the memory of a Leicestershire police officer who died at sea during World War Two.
PC John Thomas Merriken died when his ship, the HMS Acasta, sank on 10 June 1940 when it was hit by German torpedoes with some 1,500 crew on board.
The ceremony to honour his memory will take place in the force’s memorial garden on Friday, 10 August.
The majority of crew survived the initial hit but succumbed to freezing temperatures when they were stranded for three days before rescuers were sent.
PC Merriken was 38 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife, Annie, and three sons.
His granddaughter Elaine Waterfield will attend the ceremony alongside other family members.
Elaine said: “After being at the Cenotaph for the remembrance celebrations last year, my grandfather’s sacrifice really hit me.
"He gave his life for our freedom and I really wanted to do something to celebrate this. Even the German soldiers commented on how brave the Acasta crew were.”
Shops caught selling knives to under-age customers
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Nearly half of shops checked by police during a test purchase operation in the High Peak area were prepared to sell knives to an under-age person.
A 16-year-old volunteer visited 16 stores in Buxton, Glossop, New Mills and Chapel-en-le-Frith last month and was sold knives in seven of them without being asked his age.
Derbyshire Police said although it's illegal to sell bladed items to under-18s, the shops that were caught out were reminded of their responsibilities rather than prosecuted.
Woman found injured in playground 'critically ill'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A woman who was found injured in a children's playground in Leicester early this morning is in a critical condition, police have said.
The woman was found injured in a park area near Cedar Road shortly before 04:45.
The area has been cordoned off while specialist investigators examine the scene.
“This woman was subjected to a horrific assault and remains in hospital in a critical condition," said Det Insp Gareth Goddard.
“We are progressing our investigation and carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, including carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV in the area, but we are asking for the public’s help."
Teenagers arrested after Mansfield factory fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire at a derelict building in Mansfield.
The former Bombardier building in Victoria Street was severely damaged in the blaze on Tuesday evening and about 12 houses were evacuated.
Nottinghamshire Police said the five boys, three aged 15 and two aged 14, were being questioned in connection with the fire.
Firefighters were called to the site near the railway station at about 19.30 on Tuesday. It took several hours to bring it under control.