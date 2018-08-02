Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and defender Harry Maguire are likely to miss the club's Premier League opener against Manchester United on 10 August, manager Claude Puel has said.

The England duo are yet to return to training with Leicester after helping England to the World Cup semi-finals last month.

Getty Images

"If we are serious I think they cannot participate in the first game, with just five days training with the team," Puel said.

"We don't rush these players. It is important after the World Cup to work but also come back with the team and live with the team to find again the atmosphere of the club and the squad.

"Of course Jamie and Harry are valuable players for us but we need to protect them. If they are available to play in their minds it is a good thing... but we have to take a protective decision from us."