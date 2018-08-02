Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Police get more time to question murder suspect
- Taxi driver has not 'overcome' World Cup attack
- Prince Harry's car up for sale online
- Man arrested after overnight stand-off
- Roundabout reopens after lorry crash
- Lampard planning to suit up for Derby debut
- Longest football match bid stopped 'over injuries'
- Live updates on Thursday 2 August
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Harby and Gavin Bevis
All times stated are UK
Lampard makes winning start as Derby boss
Adam Williams
BBC Sport at Madejski Stadium
Frank Lampard makes a winning start in football management as his Derby side dramatically snatched victory at Reading.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A428 to A14.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J18, A428 (Rugby) to A14, Catthorpe Interchange, because of a broken down vehicle.
Durham make it five Blast wins in a row
Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.Read more
Severe disruption: A38 Derbyshire southbound
A38 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between M1 J28 and Derby Road.
A38 Derbyshire - All traffic being temporarily held and a vehicle fire on A38 southbound between Alfreton in South Normanton and Watchorn Island in Alfreton.
Dad's final hug with 'murdered' daughter
Klarissa-Charlene Faith, a 26-year-old mother, was allegedly murdered by her 47-year-old partner.Read more
Lightning move to top of Super League
Loughborough Lightning comfortably beat Surrey Stars to go top of the Kia Super League while Southern Vipers lose again.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, from J24A for A50 Derby to J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J24a, A50 (Derby) to J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of an accident.
Grandfather grows giant cucumber
The current Guinness World Record for an engorged gourd comes to a full 42.13in (107cm).Read more
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J26, A610 (Nottingham), because of an accident.
Tonight's weather: Cloudy night expected
BBC Weather
Some spells of evening sunshine are expected. Thereafter, a dry and partly cloudy night is anticipated, with some clear spells.
Cloud may start to thicken again from the north towards dawn.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Tameside.
The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds on Tuesday after police were called to a property on Yew Street, Audenshaw.
She was later discharged.
A 36-year-old man was arrested at 20:35 on Wednesday after officers stopped a car in Castleton Crescent, Glossop.
The man remains in custody for questions.
Father pays tribute to woman killed in Harworth
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A father has paid tribute to his daughter after her partner was charged with her murder.
Klarissa-Charlene Faith, 26, died after being found injured at her home in Bracken Way, Harworth, on Monday night.
David Pain said: "My daughter has over the last 18 months triumphed over adversity, dealing with the death of her mother, acting as executor of the estate, whilst simultaneously taking on the role of mother herself for the first time.
"I am incredibly proud of the young woman she had become. The hug I received from her the day before her death will stay with me forever and she will be loved and missed by all her remaining family."
Her partner, 47-year-old Stuart Hall, also of Bracken Way, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today charged with her murder and was remanded in custody ahead of another court appearance on 19 October.
A provisional trial date has been set for 18 March 2019.
Dog event postponed due to hot weather
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A dog gathering due to take place in Swadlincote this weekend has been postponed following concerns about animals being out in the sun.
The RSPCA's Bark in the Park fundraiser had been due to take place on Sunday but with temperatures predicted to reach 27C, the charity has decided to put the event back to Sunday 9 September.
Susie O'Neill, from the RSPCA, said: "We had to do what is in the best interests of the dogs who would have been attending, given the risks that are associated with dogs being out in such intense heat.
"Bark in the Park is an increasingly popular annual event in Swadlincote - last year approximately 1,000 people attended - so we are really happy to only be postponing the event."
Police 'concerned' for missing teen
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Ellie Lafferty, who was last seen at 19.00 yesterday at Aldi in Kirkby-in-Ashfield and subsequently failed to return to her home in Mansfield.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call Nottinghamshire Police.
Traffic stopped after A50 crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
There are currently delays heading east on the A50.
Sneak preview of new Sherwood Forest visitor centre
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The finishing touches are being made to the new Sherwood Forest visitors centre.
It's cost just over £6m and should open later this month.
Here's a sneak preview courtesy of BBC Radio Nottingham reporter Hayley Compton.
Fine for Footlocker owners over Leicester litter
Amy Harris
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
The company which operates Footlocker has been fined £54,000 for littering Leicester with waste from its city centre shop.
Freedom Sportsline Limited admitted it failed to prevent rubbish being strewn outside its store on Gallowtree Gate and in a nearby alleyway.
Leicester Magistrates' Court heard that in three separate incidents between August 2017 and May this year the company which sells trainers, didn't dispose of bags, paperwork and packaging properly.
No-one from Freedom Sportsline Limited attended today's hearing. The case has been adjourned for sentencing.
M1 lane closed to allow lorry tyre change
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Hopefully they can get this sorted quickly.
Longest football match attempt fails
Injuries meant they could not keep the number of players on the pitch to break the record.Read more
Accrington sign Zanzala from Derby
League One newcomers Accrington Stanley sign forward Offrande Zanzala from Derby County for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Chernobyl children visit police headquarters
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Children living close to the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster have paid a visit to Leicestershire Police's headquarters.
The children live in an area that is still highly contaminated by radioactive fallout from the 1986 nuclear explosion.
Their visit formed part of a month-long visit to Leicestershire and was organised by the charity Friends of Chernobyl’s Children.
During their visit, the children met police dogs Mabon and Arlo.
PC David Oliver said: "When the charity first got in touch to ask if we could accommodate the youngsters, we jumped at the chance.
"We know just how popular our dogs are and we wanted to make sure the young people had the best time possible so that they could take some great memories back home with them."
Missing man river search yields no clues
Leicester Mercury
A search of the river Soar in Leicester has failed to find any clues to the whereabouts of missing city man Michal Zygan.
Magpies players fined for getting outwitted in training
Charlie Slater
BBC Radio Nottingham sports reporter
News out of Meadow Lane this lunchtime - Matt Tootle (pictured) is the new dressing room enforcer of fines.
They range from £2 for being nutmegged in training to £20 for being late plus a pound a minute thereafter.
Drive to save headstocks gathers support
Dean Jackson
Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Organisers of a campaign to save a pair of headstocks at the former Clipstone colliery in Nottinghamshire claim they're gathering growing local support.
There has been interest from developers to flatten the disused head stocks and power house to make way for new housing.
However, according to the Clipstone Colliery Regeneration Group, top of the wish list among locals is an adventure centre including what could be England's longest zip wire.
Group spokesperson Deborah Hill said there'd also be scope for creating space for start-up businesses, retail opportunities, as well as a permanent monument to the former mine which closed in 2003.
"The headstocks and power house could be used as a vehicle to create jobs and employment via mining and tourism," said Deborah.
Roundabout reopens after lorry crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout has now partially reopened following a lorry crash this morning.
However, police have said there was a six-car crash on the A617 where tailbacks had formed because of the closure.
There were no injuries and the cars involved are awaiting recovery.
Man charged over attempted knifepoint robbery
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 29-year-old man has been charged after another man was allegedly ordered to hand over his phone at knifepoint in Nottingham city centre.
Police said the victim was threatened outside Burger King in Exchange Walk at about 09:00 yesterday. He refused and the robber left empty-handed.
The suspect, from Nottingham, was charged with assault with intent to rob and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before magistrates today.
Lampard planning to don suit for managerial debut
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Tomorrow night will see Frank Lampard step out for his first competitive game in charge of Derby County - but will he be wearing a tracksuit or a formal suit for the occasion?
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's really strange people are so interested in this.
"I think I'm going to go suit - but that's not necessarily an absolute rule as we've had a pretty good pre-season with me wearing a tracksuit.
"But I've got a suit ready to go so we'll see."
More time to quiz crash fight death suspect
A man is held on suspicion of killing Stephen Walsh who was assaulted at home after a crash.Read more
Severe congestion: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe congestion, between J28 for A38 Alfreton Road and J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield).
Pedestrian, 72, dies in Hadfield crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 72-year-old has died in hospital after being hit by a Land Rover towing a caravan in Hadfield.
Police said Neville McGraw, from Glossop, was fatally injured when he was struck in Graphite Way at about 09:00 on Tuesday.
Nobody has been arrested but police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash.
Road closure warning ahead of Caribbean Carnival
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
People in Leicester have been warned there will be road closures in the city centre on Saturday to allow this year's Caribbean Carnival to take place.
The route of the parade, which is due to leave Victoria Park at 13:00, includes London Road, Waterloo Way, Charles Street, Humberstone Gate, Gallowtree Gate, Granby Street and Northampton Street.
The city council said bus stops would be moved and no services would be operating along London Road between Victoria Park and the city centre all afternoon.
You can read more about the disruption here.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Maguire and Vardy could miss Man Utd game
Reuters
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and defender Harry Maguire are likely to miss the club's Premier League opener against Manchester United on 10 August, manager Claude Puel has said.
The England duo are yet to return to training with Leicester after helping England to the World Cup semi-finals last month.
"If we are serious I think they cannot participate in the first game, with just five days training with the team," Puel said.
"We don't rush these players. It is important after the World Cup to work but also come back with the team and live with the team to find again the atmosphere of the club and the squad.
"Of course Jamie and Harry are valuable players for us but we need to protect them. If they are available to play in their minds it is a good thing... but we have to take a protective decision from us."
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24A for A50 Derby.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24a, A50 (Derby), because of a broken down motor home. In the roadworks area.
Parents thank hospital for saving toddler's life
Nottingham Post
The parents of a two-year-old who was critically ill after drinking cleaning fluid are raising money to help the hospital unit that saved his life.
Archaelogists to survey Nottingham Castle
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Archaeologists are set to undertake a full survey of Nottingham Castle as part of a £30m two-year upgrade.
Nottingham City Council has invited firms to bid for a contract worth an estimated £150,000 to check over the castle.
The exploratory work aims to ensure any important archaeological artefacts are not damaged while the work is being carried out.
Police get more time to question murder suspect
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Police have been given more time to question a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted following a car crash.
Stephen Walsh, 37, was found dead at his home on Blenheim Avenue, Mapperley, on Monday.
He had been involved in a crash in nearby Newstead Avenue between 22:00 and 22:30 on Sunday night.
Police believe he did not stop and drove home where he was assaulted.
Officers attended Nottingham Magistrates' Court this morning to apply for the extension.
Police cars damaged as Jaguar 'attempts to flee'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Two people have been arrested after the driver of a suspected stolen Jaguar allegedly tried to ram it past a number of police cars that had blocked it in.
Derbyshire Police said three force vehicles were damaged by the attempted escape, which happened in Buxton last night.
Coroner berates former police officer during crash death inquest
Derby Telegraph
A former police officer who was at the scene of a fatal crash near Derby which killed a talented engineer has been criticised by a coroner for appearing to show a lack of respect.