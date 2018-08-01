Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Murder arrest over car crash fight
- Probe after 'intense' building fire
- Recycling centre fire continues to burn four days on
- Best year for rare hen harriers in a decade
- 'First' cat census identifies 200 strays in Bulwell
- Drivers could be fined for idling engines
- Bradgate Park car parks to re-open after travellers leave
- Live updates on Wednesday 1 August
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis and Dave Wade
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29A for Markham Road J29A and J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J29a Markham Road J29a and J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from A14 to J18 for A428.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound from A14, Catthorpe Interchange to J18, A428 (Rugby), because of an accident.
Our live coverage across the day
Today's updates have now finished. We'll return with more news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands at 08:00 on Thursday.
Weather: Evening sunshine and dry night
BBC Weather
This evening will be dry with some late spells of sunshine. After dark it will stay dry with clear spells and light winds.
Colin Gunn's 'reign of terror' in Nottingham
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
Colin Gunn’s reign of terror in Nottingham read like a plot from American crime drama The Sopranos. He’s been in jail for more than a decade, but still has a fearsome reputation.
Gunn was a gangland godfather who ran a ruthless drugs network. People who defied him were knee-capped or executed. Some even had their homes burnt down.
He employed corrupt policemen to protect himself while other officers were intimidated so badly they had to move house.
Gunn ordered the notorious killing of John and Joan Stirland on the Lincolnshire coast. He sent hitmen to shoot the pensioners in their bungalow in Trusthorpe, in revenge for a shooting in Nottingham carried out by Joan Stirland’s son.
Colin Gunn controlled the Bestwood Estate through fear and today, police said he still exerts a level of control over the area.
But Det Ch Supt Gerard Milano said there is now a huge crackdown on organised crime which has seen guns seized and more than 50 people arrested in the last few months.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire both ways
M1 Leicestershire both ways severe disruption, at J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road from one and queuing traffic at J23a A42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Man in court over woman's murder
Stuart Hall, 47, has been charged with murder after police were called to a house in Harworth on Monday.Read more
Hunt for missing 15-year-old girl
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl went missing in Derbyshire.
Lois Elliott was last seen in Dove Holes at about 21:00 yesterday and has links to Manchester and Liverpool.
Anyone with information on her location has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
Elderly pedestrian killed in lorry crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 78-year-old woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Underwood, police said.
The A608 Mansfield Road is currently closed in both directions with a diversion in place.
Nottinghamshire Police said the closure may cause delays around junction 27 of the M1.
MP Keith Vaz 'bullied Commons clerks'
The ex-home affairs committee chairman is accused of bullying clerks in the Commons, BBC learns.Read more
Colleagues rally round Arnold 'hero' who broke neck
Nottingham Post
An Arnold 'hero' who helped save her neighbours from a car fire outside their home is now being helped by colleagues after falling down the stairs and breaking her neck.
Travellers move from Bradgate Park
BBC Radio Leicester
Officials have confirmed that a group of travellers evicted from Bradgate Park yesterday are the same group who've now set up caravans next to a school in Hugglescote.
Fourteen caravans have parked by Ashburton Road.
The Leicester City Multi Agency Travellers Unit has said it's working with the police to issue and enforce a notice for the travellers to leave the site.
Rams squad numbers announced
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Derby County have confirmed their squad numbers for the new season, which gets under way at Reading tomorrow night.
New signings Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Florian Jozefzoon, Jack Marriott and George Evans have been allocated shirt numbers 8, 7, 11, 14 and 17 respectively.
Pedestrian and lorry involved in crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The A608 Mansfield Road is closed in both directions in Underwood near junction 27 of the M1 following a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Police are at the scene.
Severe accident: A608 Nottinghamshire both ways
A608 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, from M1 J27 to B600 Alfreton Road.
A608 Nottinghamshire - A608 Mansfield Road in Felley Priory closed and slow traffic in both directions from Hucknall to the B600 Alfreton Road junction, because of an accident involving Lorry and Pedestrian. Diversion in operation.
Derby terror arrest after phone seized at airport
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Derby on suspicion of having terror material on his mobile phone.
Derbyshire Police said the man was detained at Vicarage Road in Chellaston this morning following the examination of a phone seized from a passenger at East Midlands Airport in March.
The man is being questioned by officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's Special Branch
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a number of documents containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing for an act of terrorism.
Fire service inundated with calls about A52 verge fire
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
More than 100 people phoned Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to report a grass verge alight by the side of the A52 eastbound between Ockbrook and Long Eaton.
Two crews rushed to the scene shortly after 15:30 and used a hose to put out the blaze.
Kids celebrate 40 years of city farm
Alan Clifford
Presenter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Children from across Nottingham have been celebrating Stonebridge City Farm's 40th birthday.
The farm which houses hundreds of animals is a popular destination for kids of all ages - both the human and farm animal variety - and some were at the opening of a new play area.
The old playground has now been handed over to a different group of kids - baby goats which are now using it as part of their enclosure.
Clean-up continues at scene of Mansfield fire
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Firefighters have been damping down at the scene of a large fire in Mansfield today.
The blaze at the former Bombardier building in Victoria Street prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes last night.
Fire crews have thanked the public for their patience during the clean-up operation.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Armed police dealing with stand-off in suburban street
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Armed police have been sent to a street in Leicester to deal with a person "refusing to co-operate".
The incident started on Sonning Way in Eyres Monsell more than two hours ago and the Leicester Mercury is reporting the street is currently without power.
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "At 11:10 we received a call stating that staff from another organisation were being refused entry to a property.
"It was reported that the person inside the property was refusing to co-operate.
"Armed officers were deployed in the interests of police and public safety. Officers are still at the scene and no-one has been arrested at this time."
He added he had no information on any problems with electricity on the street.
Mansfield fire: 12 homes evacuated
Dave Wade
BBC News
Police have said they're working to get people back to their homes in Mansfield after a large fire in a derelict building last night.
A total of 12 homes were evacuated, they said, at about 19:30 after the blaze broke out at the former Bombardier building in Victoria Street.
They're jointly investigating with the fire service how the blaze started.
"We are currently working with structural engineers to confirm whether people can return to their homes as soon as possible," a message on the force's website said.
Your picture: East Midlands wildlife
BBC Weather Watchers
It's been a bit chillier than we're used to of late.
That's good news for some of our region's wildlife though, like these horses in Belper.
This cow in Great Glen, Leicestershire.
And this pair of swans in Misterton, Nottinghamshire.
Leicester pair taking to the air for 48 hours
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Two men from Leicester are hosting a 48-hour show on hospital radio in an effort to raise £2,000 for charity.
Gary Toward and Mark Haughan want to help Bamboozle Theatre - which puts on arts experiences for young disabled people - and the Leicester General's Radio Gwendolen.
They'll be hosting their Endurance Radio Show on Radio Gwendolen from August 15.
You can catch the show by tuning in to 1287AM, or via the tune-in app on your smart phone or tablet.
1,000th chick hatched at nesting bank
Dave Wade
BBC News
An artificial nesting bank for sand martins at Attenborough Nature Reserve has reached a major milestone.
Chick number 1,000 hatched this week at the reserve in Nottinghamshire.
The bank was created in 2014 using Heritage Lottery money.
It comprises 150 tunnels which mimic the sandy river banks and coastal cliffs that sand martins usually nest in.
'Colin Gunn still has influence on estate' - police
Dave Wade
BBC News
The notorious gangland boss Colin Gunn is still having an influence in and around a Nottingham estate, according to Nottinghamshire Police's head of crime
Gunn was jailed for life for planning the 2004 murder of John and Joan Stirland in Lincolnshire.
Since April a major operation has seen more than 50 arrests and weapons including machine guns seized by police in the Bestwood estate.
The police say Operation Reacher's about "taking back control" of the estate.
Det Ch Supt Gerard Milano said: "There are many, many criminals in prisons that still exert an influence over criminality in the wider community. Colin Gunn will be no different to that."
Officers have seized machine guns and more than 100 cars in Bestwood since April.
Missing Colwick teenager found
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Nottinghamshire Police say they've located 15-year-old Courtney Payne, who had been missing from her home in Colwick since Sunday.
Train apps may be showing 'phantom delays'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Your app might be lying to you this afternoon - read this warning from East Midlands Trains.
Greek keeper departs Forest
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino has joined German side Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.
The Greek player arrived at the City Ground in February on an 18-month deal but only played four times.
Police search land next to tram line
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Police are searching an area of land off Cinderhill Road close to the tram line.
A cordon has been in place since this morning and officers can be seen searching around trees and shrubbery.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said the search was part of "an ongoing inquiry" and they cannot give any more detail "for operational reasons".
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of debris on the road. Matrix sign set to 40 mph.
Nottingham teenager goes missing
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who's gone missing from the St Ann's area of Nottingham.
Jade Smithen, who disappeared yesterday, was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and a pink rucksack.
Nottinghamshire Police have asked anyone who knows where she is to call 101.
Low water levels at Thornton Reservoir
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Emma Jackson sent us this photo of water levels at Thornton Reservoir in Leicestershire looking very low yesterday evening.
We might have had a bit of rain over the weekend but it appears we could do with some more.
Notts gymnast pulls out of championships
BBC Sport
Nottingham gymnast Becky Downie has pulled out of the European Championships after injuring herself in training.
The 26-year-old, who won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, was hurt as she dismounted the beam and has withdrawn "as a precaution".
She's being replaced by Taeja James, also from Nottingham, who joined up with the squad in Glasgow on Wednesday.