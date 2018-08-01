Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Colin Gunn’s reign of terror in Nottingham read like a plot from American crime drama The Sopranos. He’s been in jail for more than a decade, but still has a fearsome reputation.

Gunn was a gangland godfather who ran a ruthless drugs network. People who defied him were knee-capped or executed. Some even had their homes burnt down.

He employed corrupt policemen to protect himself while other officers were intimidated so badly they had to move house.

Gunn ordered the notorious killing of John and Joan Stirland on the Lincolnshire coast. He sent hitmen to shoot the pensioners in their bungalow in Trusthorpe, in revenge for a shooting in Nottingham carried out by Joan Stirland’s son.

Colin Gunn controlled the Bestwood Estate through fear and today, police said he still exerts a level of control over the area.

But Det Ch Supt Gerard Milano said there is now a huge crackdown on organised crime which has seen guns seized and more than 50 people arrested in the last few months.