Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Five people have been arrested following reports of violent clashes involving knives and axes in Leicester.

Witnesses told police they saw two men with axes chasing after a car in Windley Road at about 17:50 on 12 July.

About 40 minutes later, there were reports of men in the same street with large knives.

Police said three men, aged 21, 23, 25, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder along with two teenage boys aged 16 and 17.

Three other men, aged 19, 23 and 26, were voluntarily interviewed by officers.

Google

Det Insp Esther Scott: "This was a significant incident in the area and would have caused those living and working in the area a great deal of concern.

"We’d like to reassure the local community that we are taking these reports extremely seriously."

She added the force would still like to hear from any witnesses yet to come forward.