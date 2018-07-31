Latest updates: East Midlands Live
By Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield
Parents and children flee house fire
The two adults and three children are taken to hospital after their house is gutted by a blaze.Read more
Watch: Birds-eye view of River Trent sporting venues
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Does Nottingham boast the greatest square mile in British sport?
This fantastic drone footage taken over the River Trent features Meadow Lane, the City Ground and Trent Bridge.
Arrests after 'knives and axes wielded in city street'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Five people have been arrested following reports of violent clashes involving knives and axes in Leicester.
Witnesses told police they saw two men with axes chasing after a car in Windley Road at about 17:50 on 12 July.
About 40 minutes later, there were reports of men in the same street with large knives.
Police said three men, aged 21, 23, 25, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder along with two teenage boys aged 16 and 17.
Three other men, aged 19, 23 and 26, were voluntarily interviewed by officers.
Det Insp Esther Scott: "This was a significant incident in the area and would have caused those living and working in the area a great deal of concern.
"We’d like to reassure the local community that we are taking these reports extremely seriously."
She added the force would still like to hear from any witnesses yet to come forward.
Pensioner admits city centre stabbing
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in Nottingham city centre.
The 38-year-old victim suffered a single stab wound when he was attacked in Lower Parliament Street on 30 June.
Roy Lowe, of Rona Court, Bulwell, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon at Nottingham Crown Court.
He's due to be sentenced on 24 August.
Leicester house fire 'was accidental'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The cause of a fire that forced a family with three small children to flee their house was accidental, police have said.
The blaze, which broke out in Trigo Close in Beaumont Leys on Monday morning, is believed to have destroyed the contents of the property.
Five people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation but their injuries are not thought to be serious.
Lane hogger heads to Bradford 'on foot' after car seized
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A driver who was caught by police selfishly hogging the right hand lane on the A38 for several miles had his car seized when it was discovered he had no insurance.
After being told by officers he faced fines for driving without due care and being uninsured, the driver was invited to continue his journey to Bradford on foot.
Green light for work to start on new-look Broadmarsh
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
The Broadmarsh car park and bus station project has received the final go-ahead from the city council today, meaning work will start imminently.
Roadworks are ongoing to reshape roads around the site, which is now empty after demolition of the old building was finished last month.
The new construction will include a bus station, retail units and car park.
Councillors gave permission for work to start at the executive board meeting, and the scheme is due to be completed in 2020.
Police investigate hospital 'drownings'
A number of patients are believed to have drowned trying to escape from Aston Hall in Derbyshire.Read more
Cops have last laugh after biker abuses them
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
I have a feeling these might stay uncollected.
Man admits two armed robberies at same post office
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A man who carried out armed robberies at the same village post office twice in the same month has been jailed.
Benjamin Merrifield, 32, from Huthwaite, targeted the Annesley Woodhouse Post Office in Forest Road on 3 and 24 January - firstly with a crowbar and secondly with a wheel brace.
He was caught by police when a discarded balaclava found nearby was tested for DNA.
Merrifield pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at Nottingham Crown Court and was handed a four-and-a-half year sentence.
Furniture shop badly damaged in suspected arson attack
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
It's thought a fire that caused thousands of pounds of damage at a furniture shop in Ilkeston was started deliberately.
The blaze ripped through Thorpes in South Street at about 03:10 yesterday.
No-one was injured but police have appealed for information on three young men dressed in black that were spotted near the building shortly before the fire.
Stickered Jaguar helping Notts children's hospice
Nigel Bell
BBC Radio Nottingham
Retired Retford businessman Stuart Dixon, 72, is raising thousands of pounds for a children's hospice by allowing one of his prized Jaguar cars to be covered in stickers.
People make a donation to have a named sticker put on the luxury motor.
The money raised will go to the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice which cares for children and young adults with life-threatening conditions in north Nottinghamshire.
Council invests in travel card technology
Hugh Casswell
Political reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Millions of pounds is to be spent on upgrading public transport smart cards in Nottingham.
The majority of the cash is coming from central Government - though local taxpayers will have to fund part of the bill.
The Robin Hood smart card covers travel on buses and trams across Greater Nottingham. It has largely been seen as a success but now the city council wants to extend the technology to link the card directly to a bank account or allow passengers to use a contactless debit card.
The eventual aim is to bring in regulated fares across the wider Midlands area. Though this ambition is still some years away.
Water problems in Spondon
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Repairs to a water pipe are causing disruption to supplies in the DE21 area of Spondon, Severn Trent has said.
The firm said some homes were without water and others had low pressure.
Games Workshop sees profits nearly double
The fantasy figure maker, which has nearly 500 stores worldwide, says its business is in "great shape".Read more
Bridge crash delays trains
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A vehicle has crashed into a railway bridge near Matlock.
Police appeal to trace driver of white car
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police investigating a "serious collision" in Leicester last month have released an image of a car they would like to trace.
The crash, involving a car and a motorbike, happened outside the BP station on Melton Road on Sunday 10 June. The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Police believe the driver of this car (pictured) might have "vital information" about the crash.
Travellers force car park to remain closed
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
All car parks at Bradgate Park are to remain closed for the rest of today after travellers unexpectedly arrived in the Hunts Hill car park.
The trust had originally been hoping car parks would be able to reopen this afternoon.
Family left with 'nothing' after flat fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The sister of a woman who escaped a flat fire in Leicester has told the BBC she'd never seen anything like it before.
Stacey Smith lives in a neighbouring flat to her sister on Trigo Close in the Beaumont Leys area. She said: "The flames were just everywhere. It was unreal. I've never seen anything like it in my whole life."
Stacey said her sister and her family had originally struggled to get out of the burning flat because the keys to the door had been misplaced.
She praised the fast response of the fire service who arrived about four minutes after the call was made.
Stacey said the devastation of the fire has left the family with "literally nothing". She said: "Not one thing out the whole flat was salvageable."
She said she's "forever grateful" for the clothes and money donations that have been given to her family members following an online appeal.
Beeston woman diagnosed with ADHD at 37
Michaela Atkins
Producer, BBC Radio Nottingham
It was not until Sally Brearley from Beeston left school that she found herself unable to concentrate on one thing at a time and struggled to hold down a job. So she set about exploring if something was wrong.
For twenty years she tried to work out why she felt and behaved like she did.
Finally, in April 2018, at the age of 37 she was finally diagnosed with ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Michelle Beckett, the founder of ADHD Action - a UK-wide registered charity, says adults with suspected ADHD need to be diagnosed more quickly.
Murder appeal after crash driver beaten to death
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A murder investigation is under way after a 37-year-old father died after being assaulted at his home following a car crash.
Police said it's believed Stephen Walsh was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Mapperley on Sunday night but returned to his nearby home without stopping.
A short time later a man arrived at the house and assaulted Mr Walsh, causing serious head injuries. He was found dead the following morning.
Police are now trying to trace the other driver involved in the collision in Newstead Avenue.
Det Ch Insp Hayley Williams said: "I want to appeal directly to the driver. A man has died and his children and family deserve to know what happened.
"This will not go away. I appreciate you may be scared. I don’t think you planned this and I want to hear your side of the story.
"I have officers waiting to speak to you now and it would be much better if you come forward, because if you don’t, we will find you."
Aston Hall drowning allegations to be investigated
East Midlands Today
Derbyshire's chief constable Peter Goodman has told us the force is investigating allegations that patients drowned at Aston Hall.
Last week Derbyshire Constabulary published a report into historical abuse at the former hospital. Since then a further 27 alleged victims have come forward.
The two-year investigation focused on allegations between the 1950s and 1970s, after more than 100 former patients said they'd been experimented on and abused.
Fresh photo appeal over taxi smashed up during World Cup
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Detectives investigating the smashing up of a taxi in Nottingham's Old Market Square following England's World Cup victory over Sweden earlier this month have released photos of two men they still want to speak to.
The vehicle was badly damaged by fans celebrating after the win on 7 July.
Two men, aged 53 and 27, have already been questioned by police about the incident.
'Selfless' man with cancer wants to leave cash for sister
Nottingham Post
A 23-year-old with incurable brain cancer has chosen to raise money for his younger sister's future rather than tick-off his bucket list in a selfless act.
Solar studs added to A38
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
More than 4,500 solar road studs have been installed along the A38 to help guide drivers in the dark.
The studs, which harness sunlight in the daytime to light up the road at night, have been placed along a stretch between Ripley and Mansfield that doesn't have street lighting.
The section is receiving a £8.5m upgrade by Highways England, with high visibility road markings being added and a coloured high friction surface put down to reduce skidding.
Trees collapse in strong winds
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
It looks like the recent windy weather has caused problems on the canals...