Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- A52 in Derby reduced to one lane for roadworks
- No trains running between Derby and Nottingham
- Charity bike ride bikes stolen mid-ride
- Boy, 15, still missing after three weeks
- High winds disrupt Y Not festival
- Investigation into recycling plant fire
Live updates on Monday 30 July 2018
By Amy Woodfield and Gavin Bevis
M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 Sheffield and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Sheffield) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J23A for A42 to J23 for A512 Ashby Road East.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J23a A42 to J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Derbyshire dominate Yorkshire in T20
Wayne Madsen's quickfire knock of 66 helps Derbyshire Falcons beat Yorkshire Vikings by 77 runs in the T20 Blast.Read more
A47 Leicestershire eastbound
A47 Leicestershire eastbound severe roadworks, from A6030 Coleman Road to B667 Humberstone Drive.
A47 Leicestershire - A47 Uppingham Road in Humberstone closed eastbound from the A6030 Coleman Road junction to the B667 Humberstone Drive junction, because of roadworks during the night.
M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham to J24 for A453.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J25, A52 (Nottingham) to J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
FA looking at Mansfield racism claim
Claims that Mansfield captain Krystian Pearce was racially abused in a friendly against Sheffield Wednesday, are being investigated.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Thanks for reading today's updates. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday.
Weather: Mild but showers expected
Still the chance for some scattered showers overnight tonight, but there will be plenty of dry weather in general with some clearer skies. Winds mostly light and staying fairly mild.
Travellers evicted from Chaddesden Park
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 19-year-old man was arrested as police evicted a group of travellers from a park in Derby.
Officers told occupants from four caravans they had to leave after they started setting up in Chaddesden Park yesterday.
The teenager was detained and charged with criminal damage and a public order offence after allegedly arguing with police and trying to damage a force vehicle.
Police said when they returned to check the site today they found a big bag of human waste.
Stags report pre-season friendly 'racism' to police
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Mansfield Town says it has reported an allegation of racist abuse aimed at captain Krystian Pearce during a pre-season friendly with Sheffield Wednesday last week to Nottinghamshire Police and the Football Association.
The club said it did not want to comment further on the alleged incident, at Field Mill on 24 July.
Synchronised lawnmowing attracts crowds
Royal Derby Hospital to feature in BBC documentary
East Midlands Today
A new BBC Two programme is to follow a group of teenagers and young people volunteering at the Royal Derby Hospital.
The Great NHS Experiment, due to be broadcast next year, will focus on the 15 to 23-year-old volunteers as they assist in some of the hospital's busiest departments.
The programme aims to explore whether the use of volunteers could alleviate some of the pressures faced by the health service.
Recycling centre fire and gas leak 'not linked'
Dave Wade
BBC News
A fire in Worksop which has been burning for two days is not linked to a gas leak on the same street on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to the Sandy Lane Industrial Estate on Saturday night to a blaze at a recycling centre.
Several roads in the area, which were closed, have now re-opened.
Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, while firefighters will be there "for the foreseeable future".
On Wednesday a 150m cordon was put in place for several hours on the same street because of a fractured pipe.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed there is no link between the two incidents.
"Those who suffer with asthma who may be in the vicinity of the fire should avoid exposure to smoke and carry their inhaler with them, the fire service said, advising people nearby to keep windows and doors shut.
Has the heatwave revealed any more ancient outlines?
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Pilots and drone-owners have been urged to take to the skies over some of Nottinghamshire's most famous landmarks to find out whether the recent heatwave has shown up any more reminders of the past.
It comes after the hot spell revealed outlines of the former Clumber House at Clumber Park near Worksop.
The dry spell also showed up flowerbeds and paths of an ancient garden at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.
Now Nottinghamshire County Council says it's curious about whether any other foundations, outlines or buried gardens can be seen from the skies.
John Cottee, from the council's heritage team, said: "The last time there were conditions like this was 1976 and it took the archaeological community over a decade to sift through and study all the new sites that were discovered.
"The current conditions mean we have the same opportunity to expand our knowledge.
“We want to appeal to anyone who spends time up in the skies during this hot spell to consider taking a camera with them and share any images with us.
"Similarly, if you have drone footage and think you might have spotted something unusual, please let us know – although, remember there are specific regulations about what you can do with a drone. "
Mystery WW2 letters soldier traced
A prisoner of war who received letters from his sweetheart in England was a Nottinghamshire soldier.Read more
Dog rushed to vets after eating discarded thong
Leicester Mercury
A hungry hound gave new meaning to the phrase dog’s breakfast by eating a thong discarded along its walking route.
Pair questioned over alleged sex attack on teenager
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Police have arrested a man and a woman in Sneinton after allegations of a sex attack against a 14-year-old girl.
A cordon has been set up there - and also in Eastwood - in connection with the investigation.
The 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested today - but police are revealing few other details.
The girl is from outside the county, officers said.
Ex-Forest stopper joins Trotters
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City defender Jack Hobbs has joined Championship side Bolton Wanderers on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old was released by Forest at the end of last season after five years at the City Ground.
Quarry extension plans approved
An extension to a quarry on the Lincolnshire-Nottinghamshire border has been approved by the county council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The extension to Norton Bottoms Quarry between Stapleford and Norton Disney will cover the equivalent of more than 100 football pitches.
The owner of Breedon Southern says the plans would secure its workers' jobs and extend the life of the quarry.
It will allow the quarry to produce more than 7m tonnes of sand and gravel over the next 14 years, the firm adds.
Teenage boy and girl go missing together
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are searching for two 16 year olds from Southwell who've gone missing together.
Samuel Lloyd and Charlotte Brown vanished on Friday and officers say they're worried about them.
They want anyone who knows where they might be to get in touch urgently.
Firm replaces 98-year-old woman's stolen scooter
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 98-year-old woman whose mobility scooter was stolen and destroyed has been given a new one after a local company read about the theft.
The scooter, which was taken from the pensioner's front garden in Oak Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, two weeks ago, was found smashed up at a nearby park.
Police are still trying to find the thieves but this morning helped to hand over the replacement scooter to the victim.
Could you look after a puppy?
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
The charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers in Leicestershire to foster puppies for the first year of their lives.
Steve Winter is a puppy raiser volunteer, and is currently looking after 10-week-old Tango. Tasks include puppy classes, shopping trips and getting used to taking the bus - all with the aim of socialising them and getting them ready for their life ahead as a guide dog.
You can find out more here.
More disruption at Derby railway station
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
There was already a fair amount of disruption at Derby due to the massive upgrade project.
Hundreds of fish found dead in the River Soar
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Environment Agency is testing water in Leicestershire's River Soar following the death of hundreds of fish.
Gotham to elect new councillor
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Five different candidates will stand in the by-election in the ward of Gotham.
Five men will stand for the seat, which was won by the Conservatives at the last election.
The by-election will be held on Thursday, August 23 and the winning candidate will represent Gotham at Rushcliffe Borough Council. The Conservatives will still have control of the authority regardless of the result.
The by-election was called after the resignation of former councillor Stuart Christopher Matthews, who represented the Conservatives. He is now standing as an independent candidate.
The candidates for the Rushcliffe Borough Council by-election are: Jason Richard Billin (Liberal Democrats), Stuart Christopher Matthews (Independent), Lewis David McAulay (Labour), Neil Pinder (The Green Party) and Rex Frederick Walker (Conservatives).
Foam spillage after fire engine crashes near Chesterfield
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
An investigation is to be started after a Nottinghamshire fire engine crashed near Chesterfield this morning.
A specialist water bowser appliance was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened on the A616 Chesterfield Road eastbound, near the M1, at about 09:30.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said four other crews helped to clear a spillage of foam from the stricken vehicle. Nobody was injured.
Longest football match attempt begins
Thirty-six men will take turns to play for five days and four nights in a bid to set a new record.Read more
A616 back open after bike crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The A616 in Newark has reopened after a cyclist was injured in a crash early this morning.
The man is being treated for serious injuries following the collision with a car at about 07:50.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Was this motorbike fished out of the canal?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
This motorbike has mysteriously appeared on the canal towpath in Nottingham city centre.
It's not clear where it has come from or how long it's been there, but given the poor state and the smell, it's possible it was fished out of the canal.
A spokesman for the Canal and River Trust said: "Whilst it’s better that it’s out of the water, and may have been taken out with the best intentions, it’s not ideal that it’s been left beside a popular stretch of towpath so we’ll get a team out as soon as possible."
The Trust added that items being dumped in the water can harm wildlife and cause problems for passing boats.
A spokesman added: "The bike would have been heavy, particularly under the water, and we wouldn’t encourage people to take it upon themselves to haul items like this out of the canal."
Ex-Rams and Magpies star speaks about Guyana challenge
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Former Notts County and Derby County defender Michael Johnson has been talking to BBC Sport about his new job as Guyana manager.
The 45-year-old insists he is not daunted about the task of taking charge of a team ranked 182nd in the world - between Bhutan and Cuba.
He said: "It is going to take some fortune to be challenging the likes of United States and Mexico but success for me is measured by where you come in at and where you leave.
"Can we be one of the better teams in the Caribbean region? Can we develop youth football? Can the infrastructure of the country be better? Can we climb the Fifa rankings? Can we qualify for the Gold Cup?"
Missing Nottingham boy found
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say 12-year-old Reegan McKay, who went missing from the Sneinton area in Nottingham yesterday, has been found.
M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J23A for A42 and J24 for A453.
M1 Leicestershire - Queuing traffic and two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J23a A42 and J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of a car fire.
Cricket: Notts slip to fifth after Durham defeat
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottinghamshire slipped out of the Twenty20 Blast qualification places after the weekend's results.
The Outlaws are fifth in the table following a defeat at Durham on Saturday - they are only three points off the top of the table though.
They're next in action at home to Derbyshire on Thursday.
Gossip: Maguire 'keen on Man Utd move'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Today's BBC Sport football gossip column features the latest speculation on Harry Maguire's future at Leicester City and news of a possible Nottingham Forest departure.