Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Pilots and drone-owners have been urged to take to the skies over some of Nottinghamshire's most famous landmarks to find out whether the recent heatwave has shown up any more reminders of the past.

It comes after the hot spell revealed outlines of the former Clumber House at Clumber Park near Worksop.

The dry spell also showed up flowerbeds and paths of an ancient garden at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

Now Nottinghamshire County Council says it's curious about whether any other foundations, outlines or buried gardens can be seen from the skies.

Paul Hancock

John Cottee, from the council's heritage team, said: "The last time there were conditions like this was 1976 and it took the archaeological community over a decade to sift through and study all the new sites that were discovered.

"The current conditions mean we have the same opportunity to expand our knowledge.

“We want to appeal to anyone who spends time up in the skies during this hot spell to consider taking a camera with them and share any images with us.

"Similarly, if you have drone footage and think you might have spotted something unusual, please let us know – although, remember there are specific regulations about what you can do with a drone. "