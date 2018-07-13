Latest updates: East Midlands Live

In case you missed it councillors in Nottinghamshire narrowly voted last night in favour of scrapping district and borough councils and creating a unitary authority by 35 to 30.

The county council leader Kay Cutts said the move "should have happened years ago".

But many others who spoke at the meeting, which lasted more than six hours, were against the plan and criticised the council for not consulting on the proposal before it was put to a vote.

BBC

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports Labour Councillor John Peck, who represents the Sherwood Forest ward, said it had been "handled badly".

"You have had years to think about this, and plan for it, but you have blown it," he added.

Mansfield North Labour councillor, Joyce Bosnjak, said: "An issue as important as this has become a dog's dinner. You have let ego and arrogance get in the way, and you have put our credibility at risk."

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Cutts said she was pleased the council had "started the journey".

A more detailed plan will now be put together by council officers before there is a final vote on the proposals.