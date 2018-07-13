Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Richard Bacon in induced coma after infection
- Derby city centre fountains to be switched on
- Nottinghamshire step closer to unitary authority
- Exhibition to tell story of 1968 Leicester floods
- Live updates on Friday 13 July 2018
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: A607 Leicestershire both ways
A607 Leicestershire both ways severe accident, at Lanesborough Road.
A607 Leicestershire - A607 Melton Road in Belgrave closed and slow traffic in both directions at the Lanesborough Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bacon 'getting better' after days in coma
The former Blue Peter presenter has suspected pneumonia and has been in hospital for over a week.Read more
Travel: Accident closes Melton Road
Man jailed over sex offences against schoolboys
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man who was found guilty earlier today of committing 40 sex offences against dozens of schoolboys has been jailed for eight years.
Henri Pinney, aged 22, from Wynfield Road, Leicester posed as a young woman on the internet using various social media accounts to target boys aged between 10 and 17.
His offences include making indecent photographs and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
During the trial the court heard he had targeted almost 30 boys over two years and after a search of his house police found numerous images of the boys on his mobile phone and tablet.
Pinney had previously admitted three other charges of sharing indecent images with a boy, who was 15 at the time, claiming they were in a consensual relationship.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J29A for Markham Road J29A.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J29a Markham Road J29a, because of tyre debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pothole road crash cyclist on life support
Dave Wade
BBC News
A cyclist who was thrown from her bike on a pothole-filled road is unlikely to wake up from her coma, her family has said.
Carolyn Dumbleton, from Lincoln, was taken to hospital by air ambulance from Willersley Lane in Cromford, on 8 July.
It is understood the crash happened after she hit a manhole cover in a pothole.
Her daughter, Sammy, said she has not responded to treatment.
Another cyclist, Brian Rick, said he also came off his bike on the same stretch of road hours before Ms Dumbleton.
The 72-year-old spent eight hours in hospital in Derby after his crash, and revisited the scene with his family after suffering flashbacks.
Darren said the road had been in a poor condition and "needed fixing".
Derbyshire County Council, which resurfaced the road on Thursday, said it is "sorry to hear about this accident" and is "in discussion with the police about the circumstances".
A spokesman said an inspection in February found "no damage" to the road, and after a member of the public raised concerns in May repairs had been scheduled for "later in the summer".
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man found in street with neck injury
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Police say they are trying to piece together how a man was injured in Lenton yesterday afternoon.
Officers said they were called to Forsythia Gardens at around 14:30 to reports of a man with an wound to his throat.
The force said the man, aged 38, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he's in a serious but stable condition.
James Taylor becomes England selector
BBC Sport
Former England batsman James Taylor has been appointed the team's full-time independent selector.
The ex-Nottinghamshire player was forced to retire in 2016 because of a serious heart condition.
Taylor, 28, will work alongside national selector Ed Smith, who was appointed in April following James Whitaker's departure as part of a restructure.
They will form a three-man panel with England coach Trevor Bayliss to select the Test, one-day and Twenty20 teams.
Taylor called his appointment "a huge honour".
Low water levels through heatwave
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
These reservoirs in Derbyshire were once filled with water.
But because of the dry, hot weather in recent weeks, water levels have dropped massively.
This is how it looks at the Howden and Torside Reservoirs.
Airport sees rise in June holidaymakers
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
It looks like the recent hot weather hasn't discouraged people from holidaying abroad.
East Midlands Airport claims to have had a busy June with nearly 1,000 more passengers then the same month last year.
Among the most popular destinations to fly to are Tenerife, Malaga, Palma and Faro.
Council elect ward member by 'luck' after poll tie
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A Rutland County Council by-election last night showed just how much difference one vote can make.
Both the Independent candidate Richard Alderman and the Liberal Democrat candidate Joanna Burrows received 177 votes.
To decided the winner the pair had to "draw lots". This is a "lucky dip" situation where a voting paper for each candidate is put into a bucket and the returning officer draws out one of them.
The lucky winner was Mr Alderman.
A total of 599 people came out to vote - that's a turnout of 33.56%.
Councils face axe as shake up plan backed
Councillors voted to scrap district and borough councils by 35 to 30 after a six-hour meeting.Read more
Richard Bacon's mum confident of recovery
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Richard Bacon's mum, Christine, has taken to Twitter to talk about her son's condition.
She said he is "young, fit" and added: "I'm sure he'll come through this".
World Cup final screening in Oakham
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
England might be out of the football World Cup but you can still enjoy the final in Oakham on Sunday.
Orphaned ducklings rescued
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Poor little ducklings.
They've been taken in by a Nottingham Community Protection officer who thinks they were abandoned by their mum. The RSPCA has been contacted.
Man convicted for 40 sex offences on boys
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man has been found guilty of committing 40 sex offences against dozens of schoolboys after posing as young women on the internet.
Henri Pinney, from Wynfield Road in Leicester, targeted boys aged between 10 and 17.
When police later searched the 22 year old's home they found numerous images of the boys on his devices.
They also discovered the images of young women that had been used as profile pictures on the accounts he had used.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 Chesterfield and J28 for A38 Alfreton Road.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
County in 'crisis' over drug use
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The leader of Ashfield District Council claims Sutton and Mansfield town centres resemble "real life horror films”.
Jason Zadrozny claims the use of drugs like Spice and Black Mamba is the biggest crisis facing the county for a generation.
He's called for a "a multi-agency approach" to deal with the problem and will lead an emergency summit that includes the county council, all seven district councils and the emergency services.
Derby director's first film hits the big screen
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Independent cinemas across the UK will be screening a feature film by a Derby director from today which has been described as "a fairy tale story" about bullying and growing up with learning difficulties.
Pin Cushion is the first film by Deborah Haywood from Swadlincote, and is based on her experiences at the Pingle Academy in the 1980s.
She said: "It's full of really interesting characters and stories so I really wanted to come here and shoot in my own town."
Deborah said she's proof that people can survive difficult situations and still fulfill their dreams.
Celebrities tweet support for Richard Bacon
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Famous friends and colleagues of Richard Bacon have been wishing him a speedy recovery on Twitter.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton Road and J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Your comments: Richard Bacon in induced coma
There have been lots of comments on our Facebook page about Richard Bacon.
The former BBC Radio Nottingham broadcaster is in a critical condition after contracting a mystery respiratory condition.
Ad Vicks Taylor said: "Sending positive healing vibes. Get well soon Richard."
Bonnie Stripe said: "Oh no, love to his family and hoping he’s better very soon."
Karen Marples said "Poor man hope he responds to treatment and gets better soon."
Disruption from broken-down train
BBC News Travel
Trains between Derby and Crewe are being disrupted this morning due to a broken-down train between Longton and Stoke-on-Trent.
National Rail Enquiries says trains aren't able to run between Blythe Bridge and Crewe.
It says it's not sure how long the disruption will last but it could be until at least 13:00.
Coach leaves to join London Trump protest
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A coach has left Nottingham this morning to take protesters to London to join thousands of others in a march against Donald Trump's visit.
On it will be the secretary of the Nottingham People's Assembley, Stewart Halforty, who told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Trump stuck to what he was going to do but what he's going to do is take a wrecking ball to world peace, take a wrecking ball to women's rights, and take a wrecking ball to race relations and take a wrecking ball to future world prosperity."
Last night Donald Trump met Theresa May and other invited guests at a dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
Sir Alan Duncan, MP for Rutland and Melton and Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, told Radio 4's Today programme: "Donald Trump is in many ways a controversialist - that’s his style, that’s the colour he brings to the world stage and he is in that sense very unconventional.
"I don’t think we see it as rude and I think the atmosphere last night at the Blenheim dinner was very, very special actually. He's entitled to his opinion."
Council parking charge hike
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Car parking charges in the Derbyshire Dales will be increased for the first time in four years, bringing in hundreds of thousands of pounds extra for the district council.
At a meeting of the authority's community and environment committee, plans to hike the fees were signed off by a vote of nine for, four against, and one abstention.
This will see the cost for an hour of parking rise by 20p, two hours by 30p, three hours by 50p, four hours by 60p and a day by 50p.
It will cost the district council £28,000 to make the necessary changes to signage and pay and display machines, but the hike will bring the authority an extra £213,958 every year. There won't be another parking charge review for four years.
Eh up Duck!
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
There was a dramatic duckling rescue at Nottingham Trent University this morning.
Richard Kellam, facility support assistant at the university, helped reunite two ducklings with their mother and siblings after they fell into the drain off Hampden Street.
“I was sweeping the streets as normal," he said. "I saw a lady stood over the drain and wondered what she was doing.
“She was trying to lift the drain herself but couldn’t lift it. So I just lifted the manhole cover and got the ducklings out.
“One went straight to its mother but the other went in the opposite direction. But I got them both back to the mother and off they went down the street.”
New 'garden village' planned for Derby
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Derby City Council is set to bid for half a million pounds to help push forward plans for a "garden village" on the outskirts of the city.
The scheme would see 2,130 houses, an 800-place secondary school, a primary school and a shopping centre built on the fields between the A50 and Wragley Way, near Sinfin.
Further proposals for the site include building a doctor's clinic, village hall, railway station and cycle paths, along with play areas and allotments.
Derby City Council was awarded £101,000 in December in the first batch of bids for funding from Homes England in a bid to boost the county's housing supply.
Unitary vote first step in long process
Hugh Casswell
Political reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
“I’m told it’ll be a warm day today. Temperatures will rise, and tempers may as well.”
That was the warning from the chairman of yesterday’s county council meeting, pleading with councillors to remain civil with one another.
Not everyone heeded the warning with personal insults, demands for apologies, and calls for resignations - at times the noise in the council chamber was deafening.
But then again, some in the room thought this was a case of turkeys being asked to vote for Christmas.
In reality, this is just one step of several before the so-called “super-council” becomes a reality. Officers now have to prepare a business case which will need approving by councillors before it’s sent to the Secretary of State.
That means more time, more meetings, and more arguments before the unitary authority can go ahead.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J24A for A50 Derby and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Photo appeal after city centre fight
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
CCTV photos have been released showing an alleged violent confrontation in Leicester city centre.
Police said men from a Peugeot car and a BMW 4x4 were involved in a fight at the junction of Narborough Road and Saxon Street on Friday evening.
No injuries were reported but police are keen to identify the people involved.
Exhibition remembers floods 50 years ago
BBC Radio Leicester
You may be just about coping with the dry, warm weather we've been having, but 50 years ago this week parts of Leicester were in the grip of flooding, which affected almost 2,000 homes.
A two-day exhibition opens this morning at Newarke Houses Museum telling the story of the 1968 flood in Saffron Lane and the Aylestone area after the Saffron Brook burst its banks.
Daniel Coles, a flood risk engineer, said: "It was very deep and people noted in the area there were boats going up and down the river to help out and to ferry people.
"Leicester is in a high risk area. We've have had other flooding events in 1993 and more recently in 2012 and 2016 so it is susceptible to flooding."
Travel: Vehicle fire in Loughborough
Switching fountains back on will cost thousands
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Recommissioning two fountains in Derby city centre will cost £28,000.
The fountain within the roundabout at the Assembly Rooms and the waterfall in Market Place are due to be switched back on next Wednesday.
Conservatives say it will "boost pride in the city centre" and the move has been welcomed by residents and businesses.
It's also been revealed a further £6,500 a year will be needed for the running costs of the fountains.
A potential sponsor for them, who might have met some of the costs, has pulled out, which means taxpayers will foot the bill instead.
Breakdown halts trains between Derby and Stoke
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
This has the potential to cause a fair bit of disruption.
Richard Bacon may be brought out of coma today
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Former BBC Radio Nottingham broadcaster Richard Bacon is in a critical condition with a mystery respiratory condition.
The 42-year-old, originally from Mansfield, fell ill on a flight from Los Angeles to the UK last week.
It was initially thought he had pneumonia and he posted a photo from his London hospital bed last week.
However, doctors put him in an induced coma last week after his condition worsened.
BBC Radio Nottingham presenter Dean Jackson, a long-time friend of Bacon, said: "He's been in that state [an induced coma] for a week.
"The treatment they're giving him is to give him plenty of oxygen and they're looking at reducing the sedative and bringing him round in the very near future - that might happen today."
Council votes in favour of unitary authority
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
In case you missed it councillors in Nottinghamshire narrowly voted last night in favour of scrapping district and borough councils and creating a unitary authority by 35 to 30.
The county council leader Kay Cutts said the move "should have happened years ago".
But many others who spoke at the meeting, which lasted more than six hours, were against the plan and criticised the council for not consulting on the proposal before it was put to a vote.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports Labour Councillor John Peck, who represents the Sherwood Forest ward, said it had been "handled badly".
"You have had years to think about this, and plan for it, but you have blown it," he added.
Mansfield North Labour councillor, Joyce Bosnjak, said: "An issue as important as this has become a dog's dinner. You have let ego and arrogance get in the way, and you have put our credibility at risk."
Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Cutts said she was pleased the council had "started the journey".
A more detailed plan will now be put together by council officers before there is a final vote on the proposals.
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
A largely dry day but there could be a shower or two.
Good morning: Welcome to today's updates
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
There were actually some spots of rain as I drove into work this morning. I'd almost forgotten what it looked like!
I'll be joined by Amy Woodfield again today to bring you today's news, weather and sport for the East Midlands.
If you'd like to get in touch with us you can email or contact us on Facebook or Twitter.