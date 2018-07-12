Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Woman dies after Spider Island crash
- CCTV appeal following liquid attack
- Councillors to vote on unitary structure
- Police get extra powers for carnival
- Roman mosaic going on public display
- Live updates on Thursday 12 July 2018
Live Reporting
By Sandish Shoker and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Build-A-Bear shops stuffed amid offer chaos
At Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre police were called when queues of "about a mile long" formed.Read more
Severe disruption: A6 Derbyshire both ways
A6 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, from Morrisons petrol station to A53 Spring Gardens.
A6 Derbyshire - A6 Bakewell Road closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Morrisons petrol station junction to the A53 Spring Gardens junction, because of a serious police incident.
Build-A-Bear closes following 'safety concerns'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Bad news if you're heading to Leicester to take up the "pay your age" Build-A-Bear Workshop offer.
This was the queue in the Highcross store about 90 minutes ago.
Councillors discuss unitary authority plans
Hugh Casswell
Political reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Councillors have been discussing plans to scrap district and borough councils in Nottinghamshire this afternoon.
Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Kay Cutts, has delivered her motion and has called the current system an "obsolete bureaucracy". She has previously said combining to become one council could save up to £30m a year.
The opposition Labour leader, Alan Rhodes, has called the plan "the equivalent to a Nottinghamshire Brexit".
However, Lib Dem councillor Stephen Carr has called on councillor Cutts to resign over the plans.
This has also been voiced by councillor Michael Payne, deputy leader of Gedling Borough Council, who said the authority should hold a referendum on the unitary plans, and that councillor Cutts should "stand down" if she loses.
Travel: Emergency services deal with two car crash
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Here are more details from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service about the crash on the A609 Ilkeston Road.
Faraday Road in Radford is also closed in both directions.
Motorists have been told to avoid the area.
Police pups on airport patrol
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Wow - don't they grow up quick?
Believe it or not these are two of the Leicestershire Police puppies that were born earlier this year.
Astro and Arlo have been for a visit to East Midlands Airport.
People queue for hours for teddy bear offer
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
People up and down the country have been going crazy for teddy bears today as a retailer offered people the chance to "pay your age".
In some parts of the UK there were chaotic scenes and people waited up to eight hours to take up the Build-A-Bear Workshop offer, where usually some bears can cost up to £52.
This is how it looks in Derby where Amanda Bailey, 42, from Mickleover, started queuing with her daughter at 09.10 and waited five hours for the My Little Pony bear.
“I thought I would give the queue an hour and then you get sucked in," she said.
“When I look back I will probably think ‘what have I done that for?’, especially with what I will end up paying for parking,” she added.
There were similar scenes at stores in Nottingham's Victoria Centre and at Highcross in Leicester where staff closed the queue by 14:00 "due to overwhelming demand".
Severe accident: A609 Nottinghamshire both ways
A609 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, from The White Horse Cafe to Middleton Street.
A609 Nottinghamshire - A609 Ilkeston Road in Nottingham closed and slow traffic in both directions from The White Horse Cafe junction to the Middleton Street junction, because of an accident.
Boy's 999 call 'saves mum's life'
Award-winning author to headline festival
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Newark's book festival kicks off tomorrow and internationally-acclaimed author Matt Haig is returning home to headline it.
He grew up in the town and will be the headline speaker on Saturday.
He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "The town hasn't really changed.
"They've got fancier restaurants and a cinema, which we didn't have back in the 80s. It was always a bit of a frustration because we had to get one of those little buses to Nottingham."
The festival was given a revamp last year and drew over 2,500 people to the town.
Organisers this year are promising it will be "bigger than ever" with almost 40 authors, poets and illustrators taking part across 11 venues.
Intu still 'on track' with Broadmarsh development
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Shopping centre owner Intu has said it is "on track" to start construction work on the new Broadmarsh centre in Nottingham within the next 12 months.
The firm, which also owns a centre in Derby and Nottingham's Victoria Centre, said it has bought a number of vacant shops on Middle Pavement in preparation.
The details were revealed in a presentation given to South African investors.
Woman escapes burglar to alert police
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Nottingham, during which a woman says she was threatened with a knife.
It happened on the evening of 2 July. Police said they were called to a report of three armed men breaking into a property in Kirkby Road and threatening those inside for money.
A man was punched in the face and a woman was threatened. The woman managed to escape and called the police from a nearby supermarket.
Police have said the pair were not seriously injured but three mobile phones were taken along with the key to a vehicle and a kitchen knife.
The 33-year-old arrested in connection with the burglary has been released under investigation.
Cards and treats for stabbed police dog
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A police dog that was stabbed several times while on a job with Derbyshire Police last week is already "raring to go" according to the force.
Despite being "back on his feet" Axle won't be out for a while yet though as the vets have ordered him to rest.
Today he had a visit from a local pet food shop who delivered him a hamper of treats. A collection for Axle in Riddings raised £50 - the force has said the money will be donated to a dogs charity.
Family return home after devastating fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A couple from Derby have said it feels "strange but wonderful" to be back in their house, nine months after it was destroyed by a stray firework.
Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to Wendy and Ted Bagshaw's home when the firework hit the roof last November.
The couple have lived in the house on Havenbaulk Lane for 34 years and lost most of their possessions in the fire.
Now, everything in the house is brand new - the couple have gone for a different look to avoid any reminders of their ordeal.
Despite having a new kitchen and new furniture Wendy said she'd sooner go back and not have any of it.
The firework hit the roof above their bedroom and the couple had feared sleeping in that room again. Wendy said they have been able to overcome that saying: "I think the ghost has gone for this room now."
Calls for law change on alcohol pricing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A Leicester city councillor has written to the Home Secretary asking for a minimum unit price for alcohol in England.
Councillor Adam Clarke, who chairs Leicester’s health and wellbeing board, has also written to the city's three local MPs asking them to back him.
He said: "As a council, we spend more than £6m a year on direct support for people with alcohol or substance misuse problems, and across Leicester there were more than 1,200 hospital admissions due to liver disease from 2015-16.”
Mr Clarke said the proposals have been backed by other several other public sector organisations like the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Village not happy about Trump's visit
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
He's not arrived in the UK yet, but residents in Wirksworth, Derbyshire have already made their feelings known about Donald Trump.
The residents have made banners and signs expressing their anger about the US president's visit today.
Andy Millar, one of the men behind the idea, said the group started as just a few friends with similar viewpoints, but it's grown bigger than they expected.
"We put the word around among friends and asked them to tell other people in the town we were going to meet and pose with the banner.
"We were surprised and absolutely delighted by the size of the turnout."
This afternoon Mr Trump is due to arrive in the UK for a four-day visit, and large protests are expected in London.
Rapids record third Blast win in three
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
Worcestershire make it three wins from three T20 Blast matches, while Sussex and Kent also maintain 100% starts.Read more
Pupils warned about derelict building dangers
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Ahead of the school summer holidays, police and fire crews in High Peak are visiting schools to warn pupils about the dangers of playing in derelict buildings.
They'll be showing youngsters a video made by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue to show the potential consequences of going into disused buildings.
PCSO Lee Baker, said: “Derelict buildings can be extremely dangerous, as they are often in a poor state of repair which could mean unsafe or weak roofing and floors which are at risk of collapsing."
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, John Cooke, said by producing the video they hoped it would prevent future tragedies.
Last year two boys died after entering derelict buildings in the county.
Burst water and sewage pipes hit pub trade
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A pub landlord in Hinckley has been talking to the BBC about how his summer trade is being affected by burst pipes.
Gary Buswell run Lime Kilns Inn near the Ashby Canal. This is usually a busy time of year for him but instead of being flooded with customers, the road outside has been flooded with water and sewage.
He said three pipes have burst in the last month resulting in temporary traffic lights and congestion on the A5 outside.
He said: "The trade can be four to five times what it is in the winter, in the summer. At the moment it's not anywhere near that. It was until this happened.
"I've got to sit down and look at the figures and think 'are we going to make it through next winter' and if we carry on like this it's going to be a real struggle."
Sarah O'Kane from Severn Trent said the problems with the pipes, caused by a tree root, were "really unusual". She said the water pipe has now been fixed but it will need to be checked to see if it is still "fit for purpose". Repair work on the sewer is still ongoing but should be complete by Monday.
Traffic starting to build for England game
Exhibition of Roman mosaic
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Last year thousands of people queued to see a Roman mosaic uncovered by archaeologists in Leicester. Now it's going on public display in a two-week exhibition in the city.
The newly-conserved ‘Stibbe’ Roman mosaic can be seen at BBC Leicester from Monday 16 July.
Archaeologists from the University of Leicester found the mosaic between Highcross Street and Great Central Street. It's considered one of the largest and finest pieces of its kind to be discovered in the city for more than 150 years.
The mosaic was part of a large Roman townhouse, which once fronted on to a main street leading through the town.
England v India at Trent Bridge
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
If you fancy cheering on a different England team in Nottingham today, Trent Bridge is hosting England v India.
It's their first one-day international against Virat Kohli's side and play starts at 12.30.
It's bad news for England and Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales though, who will miss the game because of injury.
He's been replaced in the squad by Middlesex batsman David Malan.
'The difference was, everyone was happy'
Across the country, people are coming to terms with England's World Cup semi-final defeat.Read more
Fancy being on the radio?
BBC Radio Nottingham
Ever fancied yourself as a radio presenter?
BBC Radio Nottingham is holding open auditions on 28 July to find the next presenter for a brand new show five nights a week.
All you need to do is arrive at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall at 09.30 to register and tell your story in 60 seconds to a panel of judges. Your story could be about you or something local you care about.
Appeal following liquid attack
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are appealing for help to identify the men in these CCTV images after a liquid was thrown at a man in Leicester leaving him potentially blind in one eye.
It happened in May 2018 when the 20-year-old was approached on Jarrom Court. Police have said the liquid is not believed to be acid based but "further tests are being carried out".
Woman dies after Spider Island crash
BBC Radio Derby
A woman has died two weeks after a crash at Derby's Spider Island.
The 70-year-old grandmother had been riding a mobility scooter when the accident happened at a pedestrian crossing on Osmaston Park Road, Allenton.
It happened at around 14.00 on Sunday 1 July.
Vote later on scrapping district and borough councils
BBC Radio Nottingham
Plans to abolish district and borough councils in Nottinghamshire are set to be voted on later today.
The Conservative-led county council says the current two-tier system is unnecessary and by scrapping it they could save up to £30m a year.
The opposition Labour group argue though that it would spell the end of local decision making.
If the authority's plan goes ahead, Nottingham City Council has already said it will begin formalising its own plans to expand its borders to include areas like West Bridgford, Gedling, Arnold, Hucknall and Beeston.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29A for Markham Road J29A.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J29a Markham Road J29a, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Police get extra powers for carnival weekend
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Derbyshire Police officers will be given extra powers to deal with any anti-social behaviour in Buxton over the carnival weekend.
From tomorrow evening until Monday officers will be allowed to move or break up groups of people from certain parts of the town centre and Fairfield if they're being a nuisance, and take anyone under 16 back home.
Roads covered by the dispersal order include St John's Road, Corbar Road, Lightwood Road, Fairfield Road, Bakewell Road, Dukes Drive, London Road and Green Lane.
The force said it is also expecting significant traffic delays in the town, with roads closures for the parade starting from 13.30 and lasting for two hours or possibly longer depending on the number of people taking part.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at J24 for A453.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound at J24, A453 (East Midlands Airport), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Meanwhile at the railway station...
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A nice touch from the staff at East Midlands Trains.
Fans generally well behaved after World Cup defeat
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police in Nottingham say they're pleased with the behaviour of football fans in the city centre last night, with no repeat of the damage or vandalism seen in Old Market Square following Saturday's game.
About 3,000 people had gathered at Nottingham Castle to watch the match on a big screen.
There were also no reports of any disorder in Derby city centre, where police had taken to social media urging fans to "be loud, be proud, behave".
However Leicestershire Police said they received a high number of 999 calls in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.
Supt Alistair Roe said: “While the majority of fans celebrated – and commiserated - sensibly tonight, a minority have not which places increased and unnecessary additional demand on police and other emergency responders."
Missing Hinckley man found safe
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say 62-year-old Stephen Grinstead, who went missing from his home in Hinckley at the start of the week, has been found safe and well in Bristol.
Vardy and Maguire comforted after World Cup exit
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
So it wasn't to be for England last night - but their performances in reaching the World Cup semi-final have won widespread praise back home.
Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy were consoled by England boss Gareth Southgate and their loved ones after the 2-1 extra-time defeat to Croatia.
The pair now have to pick themselves up for Saturday's third-place play-off against Belgium.
It really isn't
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Uh-oh... looks like Derby railway station haven't updated their displays this morning.
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy start to Thursday and there's a chance of showers later.
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
It's cloudy outside and everything seems a little sombre this morning.
Hopefully myself and the cheerful Amy Woodfield can try to make things a little less painful with the day's news, weather and sport.
If you'd like to get in touch with us today you can email or contact us on Facebook or Twitter.