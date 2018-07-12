Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A pub landlord in Hinckley has been talking to the BBC about how his summer trade is being affected by burst pipes.

BBC

Gary Buswell run Lime Kilns Inn near the Ashby Canal. This is usually a busy time of year for him but instead of being flooded with customers, the road outside has been flooded with water and sewage.

He said three pipes have burst in the last month resulting in temporary traffic lights and congestion on the A5 outside.

BBC

He said: "The trade can be four to five times what it is in the winter, in the summer. At the moment it's not anywhere near that. It was until this happened.

"I've got to sit down and look at the figures and think 'are we going to make it through next winter' and if we carry on like this it's going to be a real struggle."

Sarah O'Kane from Severn Trent said the problems with the pipes, caused by a tree root, were "really unusual". She said the water pipe has now been fixed but it will need to be checked to see if it is still "fit for purpose". Repair work on the sewer is still ongoing but should be complete by Monday.