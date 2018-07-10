Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The city council says 3,000 tickets to watch the England v Croatia game at Nottingham Castle have sold out "within minutes".

The tickets for the game, which will be shown on the castle's big screen, went on sale via the council's events website at 13.00, and were all snapped up by 13.05.

Apart from an admin fee of £1, they were free.

The quarter-final match on Saturday was also screened at the castle, and Councillor Jon Collins, leader of the city council, said supporters on enjoyed a "positive, family atmosphere" at the castle and there was "no trouble".

He said there was nothing to suggest those responsible for the later scenes in the city centre - when a taxi was trashed - had come from the castle event.

He said the authority was working with police to to plan for tomorrow's match and they had asked bars and pubs to take their own measures and serve drinks in plastic glasses.