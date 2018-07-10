Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Taxi driver praises fundraisers for 'true English spirit'
- Airport parking charges increase
- 'Success' for Derby's electric bike scheme
- Leicester City's Harry Maguire 'in bubble' at World Cup
- Live updates on Tuesday 10 July 2018
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
Maguire: Vardy calls me 'slab head'
BBC Sport
A bit of banter between the Leicester City players in the England squad.
MP 'owes it to constituents' to quit
Hugh Casswell
Political reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Letter of resignation from Mansfield MP Ben Bradley.
Bradley - keeping quiet over Brexit 'hypocritical'
Tony Roe
BBC East Midlands political editor
Mansfield MP Ben Bradley tells me he can’t justify a position on the doorstep he doesn’t think is right, and keeping quiet would be hypocritical.
His seat voted most heavily for Brexit in the East Midlands.
BreakingMansfield MP resigns over Brexit plan
Dave Wade
BBC News
Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has quit his post as vice chair of the Conservative party in protest at Theresa May's Chequers Brexit compromise plan.
Fellow vice chair Maria Caulfield has also resigned.
Man quizzed over football taxi damage
Police are still trying to trace two men who were caught on CCTV in Nottingham city centre.Read more
Trout rescued from low water
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
It looks like the hot weather and lack of rainfall is causing a problem for trout in Derbyshire.
Missing woman found 'dehydrated and confused'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Good news - a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia has been found.
Greta Ford was found this afternoon in a field off Radcliffe Road near Bassingfield. She was dehydrated and confused and was taken to hospital.
She had been missing from Cotgrave since Friday morning. Her family are said to be "overcome with relief".
World Cup screening tickets sell out 'within minutes'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The city council says 3,000 tickets to watch the England v Croatia game at Nottingham Castle have sold out "within minutes".
The tickets for the game, which will be shown on the castle's big screen, went on sale via the council's events website at 13.00, and were all snapped up by 13.05.
Apart from an admin fee of £1, they were free.
The quarter-final match on Saturday was also screened at the castle, and Councillor Jon Collins, leader of the city council, said supporters on enjoyed a "positive, family atmosphere" at the castle and there was "no trouble".
He said there was nothing to suggest those responsible for the later scenes in the city centre - when a taxi was trashed - had come from the castle event.
He said the authority was working with police to to plan for tomorrow's match and they had asked bars and pubs to take their own measures and serve drinks in plastic glasses.
Mamba operation in Mansfield
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have been targeting rough sleepers and those using the drug "mamba" in Mansfield.
Over the last month Nottinghamshire Police made over 23 arrests as part of the operation. With the help of the district council, 60 people were also told to leave the town centre.
The force has said the operation is about getting help for those affected.
Boy, 8, wins bravery award for saving mum's life
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Here's eight-year-old Mitchell Taylor picking up a special award this afternoon for saving his mum's life by calling 999 when she suffered a double stroke.
The schoolboy from Old Whittington near Chesterfield, called for an ambulance when he realised his mum, Lauren Taylor, was unable to speak, and followed instructions from the call handler to carry out a stroke test.
An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said his "quick-thinking and calm attitude on the phone" helped paramedics get help to his mum within 10 minutes and save her life.
The service said that unknown to 26-year-old Ms Taylor, she had a tumour in her heart and two small pieces had broken off and lodged in different parts of her brain, causing her to suffer a double stroke, which could have killed her.
She's since had heart surgery and has made a full recovery.
Your comments: Stabbed police dog discharged from vet
Lots of people have been sharing their joy on the speedy recovery of police dog Axle.
Tracey Henshaw said: "That's great news so pleased he's ok. Lots of cuddles and rest."
Pauline Marriott said: "Bless him give him lots of love and cuddles from me. Such a brave boy."
Riwha Serena Susette Sharp said: "Fantastic news. Wishing you a speedy recovery officer Axel."
#GarethSouthgateWould... help an Olympic champion's charity
Nottingham drops plans for 'Clean Air Zone'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Plans for a "Clean Air Zone" for Nottingham, similar to London's congestion charge, have been dropped because the city has improved its pollution levels.
The city was last year named by the government as one of 10 UK cities with "unacceptable" pollution levels and the city council looked at possibly charging some motorists for driving into Nottingham.
However, in the last year the council has introduced low emission bio-gas buses, started converting taxis to cleaner diesel engines and has also changed some of its own fleet to electric or low-emission vehicles.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that because of these actions, Nottingham will now meet its clean air target by 2020 and can drop its "Clean Air Zone" plans.
At a full council meeting yesterday, councillor Sally Longford said the government had told the authority their plans were sufficient enough in reducing emissions and improving air quality.
Notts sign ex-Forest midfielder Vaughan
Notts County sign Wales midfielder David Vaughan after he was released by cross-city rivals Nottingham Forest.Read more
Hundreds of jobs lost at shopfitting company
More than 200 jobs have been lost at a shopfitting and interiors company.
The Alan Nuttall Partnership currently employs more than 500 people at premises in Dudley and Hinckley.
Blaming the growth of online retail, and confidence at a "worrying level" as the country heads towards Brexit, the managing director said it needed to be done so the company could live to fight another day.
The firm also made a number of redundancies earlier in the year.
Stabbed police dog discharged from vet
PD Axle was injured while assisting police during a domestic incident in a Derbyshire town.Read more
Lorry driver jailed for smuggling cocaine
The Dutch national is given a 10-year sentence after being found with drugs worth £1.5m.Read more
'Don't go too far', England fans warned
Fish lost after disease found at fishery
A Warwickshire fishery said it's lost about 150 fish after Koi herpesvirus (KHV) was found at the site, along with three other places in the country.
One of the owners of Parkers Fishery, in Wolvey, Sam Mulholland said they had taken the decision to close the lake for two weeks after the discovery in May by the government's Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas).
All fish affected have been incinerated, she said.
Dip nets are now being used at the site, as a disease control measure, and the fishery will be working closely with Cefas for the next year, which will be carrying out regular inspections.
One shot or two?
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Remember the Leicester coffee shop that created their own Vardy-cino when Leicester City won the Premier League in 2016?
Well their creative baristas have been at it again!
This time they've created a Harry-cino, inspired by the England captain Harry Kane.
Stabbed police dog discharged from vets
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Great news - police dog Axle is "back on his paws" after being stabbed several times while responding to a "domestic incident" with officers in Riddings last week.
The seven-year-old dog has spent the last few days getting treatment at vets in Derby but he's now been discharged and is back with his handler PC Dean Allen.
The force has said he's now beginning a period of rest and recuperation.
Boy calls 999 for mum having a stroke
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
When eight-year-old Mitchell Taylor's mum started was having a stroke at their home in Chesterfield he called her an ambulance - here's what happened.
East Midlands Ambualnce Service is surprising him today with a medal and Laverick Award for his "incredible bravery".
Search for missing man moves west
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The search for a missing Hinckley man has switched to the West Country after he was seen on CCTV cameras at Birmingham New Street railway station.
Stephen Grinstead is believed to have a connection to Wiltshire. The 62-year-old was last seen in Hinckley at about 06:00 yesterday.
Police have said he has never been reported missing before and it is believed he could be in a "distressed state".
They've said he has a medical condition which requires daily treatment and enquiries to date suggest he is feeling depressed.
Leicestershire Police are in contact with the forces in the West Midlands and Wiltshire. They would like to hear from anyone with information as to Stephen’s whereabouts.
'Extreme commuter' starts bus voice petition
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man from Leicester, who is know for his "extreme commuting", has set himself a new challenge to become the voice of Arriva buses.
Adham Fisher is a transport fanatic and holds the world record for the fastest time to travel to all of the Berlin U-Bahn metro stations.
He said his online petition to voice the names of approaching bus stops was set up to "make fun of the current petitioning culture" but he's already got the backing of 48 people.
He's practising for the role so if you use the bus, you could soon be hearing a lot more from Adham.
Council could expand city borders
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Nottingham City Council says it will seek to expand its borders if the county councils goes ahead with plans to scrap district and borough councils this week.
The county council is debating proposals on Thursday to create a "super council" by dissolving all seven district and borough councils.
Now the city council leader, Jon Collins, has said if plans are approved he would look to expand the city boundaries to include Beeston, Stapleford, Toton, Arnold, Carlton, Gedling, Hucknall and West Bridgford.
He said: "It obviously makes sense for the city council to deliver services across the whole conurbation and not just inner city Nottingham."
Leader of the county council, Kay Cutts, favours a plan to scrap district councils "as soon as possible" in order to make savings, but she has declined to comment on the upcoming vote.
However, critics of the plan say it would remove local decision making.
Air ambulance called to Newhall crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The fire service has said the crash on Park Road in Newhall involved a motorcyclist and that an injured person has been taken to hospital in an air ambulance.
Bridgen has 'no confidence' in PM
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Andrew Bridgen claims the Prime Minister's Brexit strategy is "completely untenable" and believes she'll be in "serious trouble" if she doesn't do a u-turn.
His comments comes after two of Theresa May's cabinet members, David Davis and Boris Johnson, resigned from their positions when a plan for the future relationship between the EU and UK was revealed.
The MP for North West Leicestershire led the Leave Campaign for the East Midlands.
Mr Bridgen said: "I have no confidence in that policy. If that is maintained by the Prime Minister as her policy, then I would have no confidence in the Prime Minister."
Teenager detained after schoolboy stabbing
Sarah Teale
Reporter, East Midlands Today
A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to 18 months youth detention for stabbing a fellow pupil near the Nottingham Academy.
He had previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.
The victim, also 16, was attacked near Coppice Park, in Ransom Road, St Ann's. He was treated in hospital but later discharged.
The court heard the attack happened because the pair had fallen out and the defendant claimed he'd been carrying the knife for "protection" after being bullied in the past.
Judge Gregory Dickinson said there was "public concern about the number of knife related incidents taking place".
He said the 16-year-old had already "made the worst decision of his life" by carrying out the attack and had he been an adult he would have faced seven years in prison.
Man wanted over Derby sex assault
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Detectives say they would like to speak to this man about a sexual assault in the Alvaston area of Derby earlier this year.
The force said the attack happened in the early hours of Saturday 17 February and the CCTV image shows the man in Derby city centre between 01.00 and 03.30 on that day.
Missing Chesterfield man found
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man reported missing in Chesterfield yesterday has been found.
Police have said 71-year-old Graham Bedford was found "safe and well".
Crash closes road for 'foreseeable future'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
One to avoid if you're in the Newhall area.
Travel: M1 lane reopens after vehicle fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The car fire on the M1 is now out and all lanes on the southbound carriageway have reopened.
One lane was closed between junctions 23a and 23 (Lougborough) after firefighters were called just before 07.30 this morning.
The vehicle is now waiting for recovery on the hard shoulder.
Vardy in training following groin injury
BBC Radio Leicester
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is involved in England training this morning in preparation for tomorrow's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
Vardy was an unused substitute in the quarter-final win over Sweden following a groin injury he picked up against Colombia.
England women at Derby for international series
BBC Derby Sport
England Women face New Zealand in their second one-day international match at the 3a County Ground in Derby today.
Play starts from 13.00.
England won their game at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday and are leading the three match series one-nil.
Maguire 'in a bubble' during World Cup tournament
BBC Leicester Sport
Leicester City's Harry Maguire took a break from training for a game of darts in front of the cameras yesterday, and said the England side are "preparing well for a massive game" with Croatia tomorrow.
It's the first time the Three Lions have reached the semi-final in a major tournament since 1996, and the first in a World Cup since 1990.
He said: "At the moment I'm in a bubble. I'm in a whirlwind, and maybe in a few years time I'll look back and that's when I'll realise the achievement that I've made.
"My family are really proud and hopefully I can keep on and be more successful than what I am now."
Taxi driver praises fundraisers for 'true English spirit'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The taxi driver whose vehicle was damaged in Nottingham's Market Square on Saturday afternoon has said people who have raised money for him are "showing true English spirit".
Asrif Qureshi's windscreen and roof were smashed when England fans swarmed into the streets after the semi-final win over Sweden.
Mr Qureshi said he's been left with with no source of income, but so far more than £2,700 has been raised for him.
Mr Qureshi told BBC Radio Nottingham: "These are the people who represent English society, not the ones who damaged my car.
"How can they justify what they have done? I can't comprehend why they have to take this out on a car."